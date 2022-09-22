Finance
Killed, Then Billed! Nightmares Part Two
This is part two in a series on the health care systems all over the world.
So many times, patients are victims of malpractice, negligence and worse than that and then after they die, their families are sent thousands of dollars in bills. Killed, then billed is what is happening all around the world, in countries where people pay highly for their health care, even when the health care is what kills them. Patients in hospitals should not have to pay for care that is grossly negligent nor pay for care that was obviously negligent or the cause of the patient’s death. Imagine going into a nursing home with a clean body, free of sores and ending up with sores all over your body due to lack of care or negligent care. Just imagine that. Then imagine dying as a result of the bedsores that lead to infection, and to other things that caused your death. You probably can not imagine that. But you can see it for real if you do enough research and speak with enough families about health care that happens inside of rehab centers and nursing homes. I am not condemning all of these places but rather trying to bring to light the places that are doing harm to patients, as we speak. There are some places that should be closed down. There are some places that need to be inspected on a weekly basis. And perhaps the saddest part of this true tale is that some of these horrible places are not even on the list of the “worst” health care facilities. They have not made it to the list so that you cannot protect yourself by checking the list out.
Here is the rest of the story regarding healthcare, healthcare systems, and nursing homes and hospitals.
I have heard from patients about improper billing and incorrect billing and overcharging, but worse than that is hearing from patients that some hospital employees allowed billing workers more access to patients than they allowed their own families access. What is wrong with that picture? It appears, yes, just seems to appear that some hospitals first concern is with their bills not with their patients’ health and well-being. And what about the bills? What are some of the errors in bills that patients and families are not catching due to codes? Check your bills. They are usually not itemized and there are many items marked as miscellaneous or codes that you do not understand. Check this out from the book that I recommend that everyone buy. The book is called, Take This Book To The Hospital With You.
Though I mention this book, this article that I write is not a book review, but more an article about what happens inside the health care systems across the world. Here is a quote from the book:
“What I have found through the years is a system so convoluted that it actually discourages accuracy and encourages errors: Just what kinds of errors am I talking about? Consider these examples:
- One Virginia hospital billed a couple for the circumcision of their newborn. Not an unreasonable charge, really, except for the fact that the couple had a baby girl.
- An Illinois hospital billed a man $186,000 for “heart valves” . Two hundred heart valves, that is.
- Another Virginia hospital billed a patient for the use of its delivery room. Odd, since the man was in the hospital for heart surgery. “
So, why do I write this article? I write this article as a personal experience article because too many people have come to me with their own stories and with their own personal experiences of horrible care at the hands of health care professionals that simply are not doing their jobs and then added insult, patients and families are being billed for things that they should not be billed for.
Right now, this very week, another family member of a patient who recently died has been telling me about their story, their true story of the malpractice of some health care professionals and yet they cannot complain about it, because they are grieving, they are still in pain and they are still trying to get over the shock of how their family member died. Yes, there are unnecessary deaths happening every day in hospitals.
Yes, too, many people die in hospitals of natural causes that is already known. But the part that is unknown is that many times people are dying, and people are losing their health, limbs and sanity at the hands of unscrupulous workers, and under the hidden protection of administrators who have money in mind but not patient health care in mind.
So, we write because the grieving families cannot write or have no time to write or they just simply emotionally cannot handle complaining. So we write here to let you know what is happening in the American Health Care system. To anyone saying, “STOP!” your article is wrong!, let me assure you that this article is not about ALL hospitals but only about those parts of some hospitals that are totally offending and totally not taking care of patients. And, to make matters worse, these offending hospitals are billing patients and families for their errors.
Is that not adding insult to injury? Can you imagine yourself as such a victim. Could you even imagine going to a hospital with an ordinary emergency, perhaps a severe asthma attack or minor heart problem, and then ending up with illnesses or injuries ten times worse than those and then getting billed for the care in the hospital? You probably could not imagine that unless you have had the experience. But know, that as you are reading these words, there are some health care workers killing patients and then the hospitals and doctors are billing families and getting paid for their errors. Wow. What an sad statement that is. But it is a true statement of fact. Negligence kills patients. It might take a while, perhaps weeks or months for a patient to die from negligence, and you will never see “negligence” written on the death certificate, but when a patient goes into the hospital for one thing and dies of a totally unrelated -another thing, then you need to really examine what is happening in those hospitals and medical centers. Has that happened, probably, possibly , and yes, it has happened. Where has it happened? Check the Google section of your computer and search the words negligence and names of some hospitals and see what you come up with.
Here are some things that you can do to help yourself at times when you are having a long stay in the hospital. Some of these things might be helpful to you:
- Always know the name of the doctor or hospital staff person that you are speaking to. (It is easy to shift blame and responsibility when the patient or family does not know the name of the person who is treating them.
- Write everything down. You will not remember staff names or happenings. Hospital stays are entirely too complicated for that. Get a notebook for each time that you are in a hospital and write every single thing down. Write down the names of the medicines or treatments that you are receiving and write down the names of everyone. If you are in a rehabilitation and care center or nursing home, insist on using the recreation computer and write your things in there on a flash drive or on removable storage. Always keep records. Residents are permitted to use that computer, so go with the patient to the computer and assist them in making journal records or any records they need that detail their stay at the center.
- Ask for spelling of names. So many doctors shorten their names, “Dr. V” , or so many doctors use their first names as their names. If something happens and you later need to know which doctor that is , try finding Dr. G, in a hospital that has 100 doctors whose names begin with “G”. (These names are only examples and not real doctors’ names).
- If you can safely do this, insist on an immediate copy of any paper that you sign, this includes release forms and consent forms. This saves you the problem of trying to find copies or paying for copies later on . Ask your lawyer if you are entitled to immediate copies. Don’t leave these copies in the hospital but send them home with your family or your friends. I would tend to think that any paper you sign is a legal contract (otherwise they would not need your signature, correct)? And usually , it used to be that you were entitled to an immediate copy of any legal contracts that you sign. I do not know if the medical doctors or hospitals are exempt from this but ask your lawyer who can give you correct advice. ATTENTION: all lawyers, can you please advise me and let me know if a patient is allowed or permitted to have an immediate copy of any release forms or papers that a patient signs while at the hospital? My readers and I would love to know the details regarding this point. And, meanwhile, readers, consult with your own lawyers to find out the truth in this matter.
- If you have a person in serious condition who is weak, undernourished and cannot communicate well, wait for that person to be out of the hospital before you complain to the HHC, because if you complain while they are in there, they will just bother the patient with questions and interviews while the patient is trying to recuperate from their illness. That will not be a fair investigation as when you interview or question people who are weak , in pain and malnourished, most likely that person will not want to speak at great length and probably is not in good physical condition to give any information. So if you can, wait until the patient is stronger –released from the facility before you complain to the HCC.
So what came up when I googled some hospital names? First, Google with intelligence. Use many words in your search of the hospital name or you will probably just come up with hospital publicity (articles that hospitals pay for – to make the hospitals sound good). Do your search like this, take a hospital name and add the word negligent to it. Then search for those terms. For example, (and this is just an example – a sample , instructions on how to search and the results of my search). I put in the words “woodhull negligent” into the search bar, and this is what I came up with (this one article and some other articles),
If you value the life and finances of anyone that you love or of yourself, you owe it to yourself to get that book for yourself. There is another book that is quite helpful; please get this book from the bookstores or libraries:
Estate Planning: Lessons Learned From Larry Hagman
Larry Hagman died in November of 2012 after complications with throat cancer. Hagman was best known as an actor that portrayed oil baron J.R. Ewing on the drama “Dallas” from 1978 to 1991 and also starred in the sitcom “I Dream of Jeannie”. There are several estate planning lessons that can be learned from Larry Hagman.
The lesson about planning an estate is to take advantage of second chances and wake up calls. Hagman had an acknowledged alcohol problem and drank heavily during his career as a television actor. He claimed in a 1995 interview with People magazine that “the drinking sometimes made it harder to remember lines, but I liked that constant feeling of being mildly loaded”. Later in his life, Hagman was diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver and required a life-saving liver transplant in 1995. Many times it takes a health scare as a wake up call for the average person to begin thinking about estate planning and thinking about leaving a legacy behind. Many people do not get a second chance at life like Hagman did, but once one is granted a reprieve from death there is no better time to acknowledge mortality and begin planning. It is never too early to begin planning with at least a simple last will and testament, advance health directives, and a durable power of attorney, and there is no right time to begin. Some health events that one may suffer from may be more immediately fatal such as a heart attack or car accident that may not leave time for a second chance like Hagman received. It is better to have estate planning documents in place before they are needed and before it is too late to make them.
Another lesson that Hagman taught was to use his second chance to leave behind a legacy of charity and good works. Hagman worked with American Cancer Society’s annual Great American Smokeout and the National Kidney Foundation later in his life to raise awareness and help raise money for those causes. Sometimes it is more important to leave behind a legacy that is not measured in dollars and assets as memories of helping and giving can last longer than just leaving behind possessions. Hagman used his health problems as a way to help others and teach other to be healthy and avoid the results that happened to him. It would have been easy for Hagman to give up, but he will long be remembered for fighting on.
Hire Appropriate Personal Injury Lawyer
Personal injury is essentially a tort law which confers upon the victims certain legal rights. A victim suffers physical or psychological injuries due to the negligence of a person, government, company or any entity. This legal arena is vast, with the victim having to prove the negligence of another person who has caused his injuries. However, proving negligence is not as simple as it seemingly appears to be. One needs to understand his type of injury so as to get appropriate representation in the court of law.
Hiring a professional attorney could be a meticulous task as well. An appropriate attorney can aid one with understanding the type and amount of compensation he could possibly recover through the process of the court. A car accident lawyer would have specialization in handling cases pertaining to Motor Vehicle Accidents. While choosing a legal firm for any auto accident, one has to ascertain the experience demonstrated by such firm in handling numerous auto accident cases. These types of materials would also include cases pertaining to drunk driving. A reputed attorney would have numerous verdicts and settlements sought in his favor from the court of law. Hiring a legal firm that has tried around 100 jury trials would be a perfectly prudent decision to undertake.
Medical malpractice is a significant part of Personal injury law. The attorney hired for handling these cases are extremely proficient in this aspect of legality. They have profound knowledge of this legal arena, wherein most of the times they aim at resolving disputes at a pre-trial stage. Statistics suggest that around 50% of the cases result in litigation, with fifty percent of the overall litigated cases facing dismissal. However, the percentages suggested may differ as per the specialty depicted in each case. Those cases which do not afford results are mostly awarded in favor of the physician. Proving of the claim is in fact a very tedious process for all matters involving the issue of medical malpractice. This is the reason why most of the cases get struck off in the court. Only a professional medical malpractice lawyer can afford a result as desired by its claimant. An experienced attorney can display certain grounds before the court, so as for it to have a valid standing. A breach of the standard must be shown and it must be proven that the claimant’s injury is directly resulting from such breach.
Car accident lawyers, on the other hand, have to demonstrate a prima-facie case before the court. In other words, they have to show the grounds on which the case should stand before the court. It is preferable to hire an attorney who is double board certified, with significant exposure in this aspect of law. Car accident attorneys generally charge some percentage of the claimant’s compensation, as awarded by the court. It is optimal to take assistance from a Personal injury firm which is situated in the State where the accident has occurred.
Weight Loss Plan for Women Over 40 – Why That Belly Fat May Be More Than Just Unsightly
For some women over 40, belly fat is a big problem. Most women who have this problem want to know what a good weight loss plan for women over 40 is. What some women may not know is while belly fat is annoying and unsightly, it may cause more serious problems than not being able to zip up a great pair of skinny jeans. A survival mechanism from our distant past, belly fat was accumulated during times of plenty and then used up during the long months when food was scarce. This remnant from the past is no longer necessary with our plentiful supplies of food. Now, the problem for many people is how the belly fat just accumulates and accumulates!
What is interesting is that belly fat is unlike the other fat beneath our skin. Everybody knows our skin serves to protect us from the cold and absorbs the shock of minor bumps and scrapes. Belly fat is not the same thing! It accumulates around the waist line and is called visceral fat. This is the worst kind of fat due to it being attached to the internal organs. It is found on the outside of the stomach, the liver, spleen and the intestines. The biggest difference between it and subcutaneous fat (fat found beneath the skin on the rest of the body) is belly fat acts as a endocrine gland, secreting hormones into the body. One of the most damaging chemicals it secretes are cytokines that cause inflammation and damages tissues throughout the body.
The more belly fat a person has, the greater the chance for developing insulin resistance that can result in the development of Type 2 diabetes. With the advent of insulin resistance, blood sugar levels can swing wildly, increasing hunger and more overeating. It becomes a vicious cycle causing more weight gain and even more dangerous belly fat.
So, how can the cycle be broken? The guidelines are pretty much the same as for all good weight loss plans. Although belly fat tends to be more stubborn than subcutaneous fat, it will start to melt away with a right diet and exercise plan that specifically targets belly fat.
Foods to avoid are refined carbohydrates and saturated fats and trans-fats. White flour, sugar, fatty meats and hydrogenated oils should be completely removed from the diet. Eat plenty of fresh vegetables and fruits, whole grains and lean meat. Complex carbohydrates found in whole grains and produce are digested at a slower rate, preventing the spiking of blood sugar. High levels of blood sugar lead to storage as fats, so stick to foods that don’t cause a rapid rise in blood sugar. Fresh produce is full of the nutrients the body needs to stay healthy, and with today’s diet conscious population you can find a multitude of recipes that use fresh vegetables as the main ingredient.
Starting an effective exercise plan is just as important as watching your diet. Walking is an excellent way to get calorie-burning exercise. It’s low-impact on the joints, a wonderful way to burn calories, and provides a great cardiovascular workout. Walk at a brisk pace and aim for covering two to three miles every day. At the optimum pace, a walk this long should take between a half hour and 45 minutes. Although walking the dog is good exercise, if your dog likes to stop at every tree and fire hydrant, take him for a quick walk and circle back home. Then head out for a fast paced two-mile walk by yourself.
Interval walking burns even more calories. These bursts can be less than a minute in length but really pay off with fat burning that continues even after the exercise stops.
Now that you know that walking is easy and a great belly fat burning exercise, you can combine it with an excellent weight loss plan for women over 40. So grab your walking shoes, find some exciting vegetable-based recipes, and start losing that dangerous belly fat. You’ll look spectacular and feel so much better!
How Motorcycle Accident Lawyers Protect Your Rights
If you ride a motorcycle in a big city, then I am sure you already know about the day to day hazards you face as you ride on congested streets and highways, and even if you have never had an accident, you must consider the life changing impact of being hit by a motorist while on your bike. First off almost all high speed accidents result in serious injury, and sadly enough there are considerable numbers of bikers who are killed on the freeways, and that is why you need an motorcycle accident lawyer to help protect your rights.
Having an experienced motorcycle accident lawyer to represent you in the event of being hit is the wisest decision you can make in protecting yourself and getting compensation for medical bills, damage to your bike, and in case of serious injury, enough money to cover your future medical bills and needs. There are quite a few views on this subject, and some of them lean towards not trusting lawyers, but if you were in a serious motorcycle accident why wouldn’t you want a experienced and aggressive lawyer representing you and protecting your rights?
Some people would have you think that all you need is good motorcycle insurance and you will be protected should you get injured in an accident, and that couldn’t the furthest from the truth. Insurance companies are in the business of selling their customers policies for financial coverage in the event that they have an accident, but when they are in the position of being libel for large sums of money if their insurance policy holder is found at fault, and so what if you were hit by an uninsured driver?
In this situation the insurance company takes an aggressive stance to protect their financial holdings so the they can limit any potential negative financial exposure, and that is why you need a qualified, experienced and aggressive motorcycle accident lawyer representing you and your interests. Many times as soon as an insurance company learns that you have retained an experienced motorcycle accident lawyer, they become willing to make a fair settlement right way, because they know a trial will cost them more money!
Every State has different laws that pertain to accidents and insurance and how proceedings are conducted in a courtroom, and by having an experienced motorcycle accident lawyer representing you, your rights will be protected to help you receive the maximum amount of compensation to cover your medical bills, and damage to your motorcycle, as well as pain and suffering.
Energy Boost or Energy Bust?
What are energy drinks?
The term “energy drinks” was coined by companies in the beverage industry and refers to beverages that contain caffeine in combination with other ingredients, such as taurine, guarana, ginseng, and B vitamins. Taurine is not an “upper” and has no known stimulatory effect on the body. It is unclear why taurine is added to energy drinks though it may reduce the jittery effect of high caffeine dosages or offset the dehydration effects of high levels of caffeine, typical in energy drinks. Substances such as guarana and ginseng are herbal stimulants that are often added to enhance the effects of caffeine. For example, 1g of guarana ≈ 40 mg caffeine and may substantially increase the total caffeine in an energy drink. B vitamins may be added to make the drinks appear “healthy” or because of their role in converting food into energy or in supporting or increasing the rate of metabolism. Overall, these beverages claim to provide their consumers with extra energy.
Is there evidence that these energy drinks increase energy?
There is limited evidence that consumption of energy drinks can significantly improve physical and mental performance, driving ability when tired, and decrease mental fatigue during long periods of concentration. However, the research around these claims is limited, and it is not clear if these improvements are due to the caffeine, the other herbal ingredients, or the combination of caffeine and the other ingredients.
How much caffeine is in these drinks?
A variety of numbers are quoted in different sources as to the caffeine content of popular beverages. Within a general range, a twelve-ounce can of carbonated soda, such as regular or diet Coca-Cola® or Pepsi® has 30-45mg of caffeine. Mountain Dew® comes in higher at 45-60mg. An eight-ounce serving of brewed coffee has almost three times the amount as soda at about 135mg of caffeine, and eight-ounces of brewed tea has similar to a twelve-ounce soda at 50mg.
A twelve-ounce serving of an energy drink has a caffeine content similar to that of the eight-ounce coffee – at around 120mg. Comparing these numbers can be deceiving because the amounts for the energy drinks are often quoted in eight-ounce servings, whereas sodas are more often seen in 12-ounce servings. Red Bull is sold in a smaller, one-serving can, but other energy drinks such as Rockstar or Monster are sold in large cans – so that the consumer is actually taking in 2-3 servings if he drinks the whole can – thus bringing the caffeine intake even higher.
Many people report anxious, jittery feelings of uneasiness after the consumption of more than 200mg of caffeine, and certainly by 400mg. Adverse effects associated with caffeine consumption close to 400 mg include nervousness, irritability, sleeplessness, increased urination, abnormal heart rhythms, and upset stomach.
Tracking your daily dose of caffeine can be tricky, as it is hard to know how much caffeine is in a given beverage, or even from one cup of coffee or tea to the next. But studies suggest just 100mg of caffeine, or the amount in a 6-ounce cup of coffee, are all that is needed for the average person to get a little boost.
Are they safe?
A study in 2004 found caffeine consumption in adolescents to be associated with elevated blood pressure. Therefore, the consumption of energy drinks by children and adolescents is not recommended. Furthermore, energy drinks, like soda, contain added sugar, which also causes energy levels to rapidly rise and then fall and should be limited in a well-balanced diet.
Research has found consumption of caffeine prior to heavy exercise to be safe; however, the
safety of consuming caffeine in combination with other herbal supplements found in energy drinks prior to or during exercise has yet to be established. Until the safety of this practice can be established, consumption of energy drinks prior to exercise by individuals of any age is not recommended.
Criminal Justice Education – Getting an Online Degree in Criminology
The field of criminal justice has fast become a services industry in the US in recent years. The system of courts and corrections is ever expanding and requires numbers of dedicated and career oriented professionals in every aspect of criminal justice from corrections to process serving. The criminal justice system in North America consists of law enforcement, policing, courts and corrections. An education in criminal justice can lead prospective graduates and trainees the opportunity to begin careers in every area from crime scene investigation to federal intelligence.
Now-a-days, while global recession ravages economies all over the world, professionals in the criminal justice industry are stretched to the limit due to the need for manpower. Such professionals find it difficult to further their careers by improving their education and skills profiles for the fact that there is simply no time or money available to most people to be able to. The same is true for most professionals in other industries who wish to enter the criminal justice system (only as workers!). Online criminal justice education (online criminology courses and online probate courses etc) provides people in any field the opportunity to receive criminal justice training online, at their own convenience, requiring lower fees, less time and no classroom hassle.
Although the opportunities available to individuals may vary with their education and experience, the most lucrative areas in criminal justice are criminology (which is also the most extensive and difficult to study), probation, and correctional service (in 2006, 90% workers from these areas earned more than $30,000 annually while at least 50% earn between $35,000 to $56,000 1). Specialists in criminology can potentially earn several times more.
Criminology
Criminology includes the study of incidence and forms of crime as well as its causes and consequences. These also include social and governmental regulations and reactions to crime 2. Education in criminology includes certifications as well as degrees at any level from undergraduate to doctorate (indeed many institutions offering online Criminal Justice education even offer a PhD in criminology).
There are many institutions that offer criminology education. Make sure to choose one which provides an accredited certificate or degree at the end of the course. Accreditation information is usually provided along with course description. The modes of study and delivery of instruction also varies, with most institutions offering blended/ optional-blended programs (the students choose lectures, videos or slides and can alternatively attend classes).
The following are only some of the categories of study in criminology:
Crime, Justice and Punishment
This is the study of the structure and process of the criminal justice system. The study imparts understanding of how courts balance competing interests and how penalties and punishments are shaped.
Community Crime Prevention
This is a study on how crime occurs and is prevented in communities. This study involves identifying crime, formulation strategies for prevention, implementing and finally evaluating the outcome.
Victimology
This is study of victims and their relationship with society and how it is affected due to crime.
Drugs and crimes – everyday Life
This is the study of the criminal abuse of drugs and alcohol, the reasons and the factors important for prevention.
Gangs and Crime
This is a study of gang mentality and violence in gang behavior. The study includes focus on youth subcultures (street gangs), organized crime and terrorism.
