Blockchain

Kraken CEO and Co-founder Jesse Powell Steps Down

9 hours ago

Exchange News
  • The exchange’s COO, Dave Ripley, has been promoted to CEO, replacing Powell.
  • Kraken was established in 2011 and has its headquarters in San Francisco.

According to the company, Jesse Powell, co-founder and CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Kraken, has left his position. The exchange’s COO, Dave Ripley, has been promoted to CEO, replacing Powell.

The former CEO was quoted as saying that as Kraken expanded, it became “less fun”. And more of a drain to operate the firm. Furthermore, he continued by saying he has every intention of being actively involved with the crypto startup he co-founded.

The Vocal CEO

He expressed his excitement about being able to focus more on the company’s products. As well as the user experience, and advocacy for the industry at large. Moreover, according to statistics provided by CoinGecko, Kraken is presently the ninth biggest cryptocurrency exchange. With a 24-hour trading volume of about $647.8 million. Moreover, Kraken was established in 2011 and has its headquarters in San Francisco, California. Making it one of the early exchanges.

In June, when Kraken took a stand against what was called an “anti-woke” mindset. The company’s vocal CEO caused a stir by encouraging employees to instead concentrate on cryptocurrency.

A statement from the corporation stated:

“We will never ask that our employees adopt any specific political ideology as a requirement for our workplace. That said, we ask that our employees respect the individual rights, privacy, and freedoms of others. Crypto is a freedom movement, and Kraken will remain a freedom company.”

The U.S. Treasury Department started looking into Kraken back in July. Anonymous Kraken employees informed The New York Times that the exchange may have allowed clients from Iran and other sanctioned nations to utilize its services, prompting the probe.

Blockchain

Top Exchanges Extend Support to Cardano Vasil Hard Fork

23 mins ago

September 22, 2022

Top Exchanges Extend Support To Cardano Vasil Hard Fork
Altcoin News
  • The Plutus V2 Cost Model network upgrade will also be implemented.
  • Binance has also expressed its support of the upgrade.

The long-awaited Vasil update for Cardano (ADA) is almost here. Everything that has to be checked off in order to proceed with the update has been accomplished. The Vasil update isn’t the only thing happening in September; the Plutus V2 Cost Model network upgrade will also be implemented then.

Binance has also expressed its support for the update. In a tweet and a blog post, Binance, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, declared its approval of the update. The exchange has announced that it will halt ADA deposits and withdrawals at 20:45 UTC on 2022-09-22 and 20:45 UTC on 2022-09-27 as it upgrades its network. Normal service will resume once the updated network is stable.

Undisputed Support

Furthermore, Crypto.com has continued to support the update. Due to the upcoming update, the exchange will temporarily halt deposits and withdrawals on September 22 at 18:00 UTC and September 27 at the same time.

For a long time now, Gate.io has been behind Cardano’s Vasil update. In July, to commemorate the improvement, the exchange offered a giveaway of ADA and will support the upgrade.

Various additional exchanges, like Kraken, HitBTC, Kucoin, etc., have also signaled their approval of the update. Like the other services, deposits and withdrawals will be halted during the upgrade period before resuming once the network is stable. Only Coinbase, one of the largest trading platforms, was yet to announce official support. However, this morning the company tweeted its support.

According to CMC, the Cardano price today is $0.451096 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,105,578,737 USD. Cardano is up 1.26% in the last 24 hours.

Blockchain

Cardano’s Diffusion Pipelining Explained – TheNewsCrypto

40 mins ago

September 22, 2022

Cardano'S Diffusion Pipelining Explained - Thenewscrypto
Altcoin News
  • The new feature would facilitate the rapid dissemination of freshly produced blocks.
  • Increased throughput may be achieved thanks to diffusion pipelining.

The limited functionality of Cardano’s smart contracts has been a point of contention. With the Vasil hard fork scheduled for tomorrow, many features will be updated in the Cardano ecosystem. Cardano’s blockchain, in contrast to Ethereum’s, keeps track of the coins that remain in users’ wallets after a transaction is executed by recording UTXOs, or Unspent Transaction Outputs. This method is quite similar to that used by Bitcoin. And it adds unnecessary complexity and delay to the blockchain ledger. The EUTXO notation is used by Cardano, which stands for extended unspent transaction output.

Increased Throughput

Diffusion Pipelining, a proposed scaling improvement, would facilitate the rapid dissemination of information about freshly produced blocks around the network within five seconds of their creation.

Increased throughput may be achieved thanks to diffusion pipelining. It decreases the length of time it takes for a block to spread. In essence, it simplifies how nodes in the network disseminate data about freshly formed blocks. This update is intended to guarantee that blocks may be broadcast (propagated) to the network no later than five seconds after they are created. To do this, diffusion pipelining disseminates blocks before they have been fully validated. Thus combining the two processes into a single one.

The block header, which contains a reference to the hash of the preceding block, is also transmitted properly thanks to pipelining. Even without complete block confirmation, the block’s content is still accessible. Through the metadata supplied in the next block, making it resistant to DDoS attacks.

A more scalable environment may be achieved by the use of diffusion pipelining, which allows for larger blocks and enhanced Plutus scripts.

Blockchain

Fed Interest Rates Hike Spur Crypto Market Liquidations Of More Than $330 Million

1 hour ago

September 22, 2022

Crypto
The FOMC meeting held on Wednesday and its subsequent results deeply affected the state of the crypto market. Given the large swings in price during and after the meeting, liquidation volumes had quickly risen across the market. Tens of thousands of traders were caught in the crossfire in what has come out to be the largest liquidation trend in the last few months. 

Crypto Liquidations Reach $330 Million

On Wednesday, the Fed had announced that it was raising interest rates by another 0.75 points. This decision directly impacted the crypto market as well as the broader macro markets, causing the price of bitcoin to plummet about 8% before a swift recovery.

The decline triggered massive liquidations across the market. By Thursday, the total liquidation in the crypto market had crossed $330 million, with more than 88,000 traders affected. Given the decline, long traders had obviously suffered the most, but since the price had seen sharp recoveries too, short traders were also hit heavily. 

Liquidations cross $330 million | Source: Coinglass

Of the $336 million in liquidations recorded in the last day, 58.96% were from long traders, meaning $138.13 million were from short liquidations. The largest single liquidation came from the Okex exchange, with a single trade worth $3.13 million across the BTC-USDT-SWAP pair.

Ethereum Takes The Lead

In recent times, the focus has been on Ethereum after the digital asset had successfully upgraded from proof of work to proof of stake. This increased attention has amplified the performance of the cryptocurrency and its traders in recent times as well.

ETH liquidations made up almost half of the $336 million in liquidations recorded across the crypto market in a 24-hour period. With 117.73K ETH liquidated, it came out to a dollar value of $151.45 million during this time.

Crypto Total Market Cap Chart From Tradingview.com

Market cap at $884 billion | Source: Crypto Total Market Cap on TradingView.com

In contrast, the leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, recorded a total of 5.50K BTC liquidated during this time period for a total of $105.31 million. This means that ETH liquidation volumes came out to about 50% more than that of BTC.

XRP was another token that saw massive liquidations, although to a lower extent compared to bitcoin and Ethereum. XRP saw $9.77 million in volume, while SOL and ETC reached $6.73 million and %5.61 million, respectively. All other cryptocurrencies saw liquidation volumes below $5 million.

Featured image from The World Economic Forum, chart from TradingView.com

Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…

Blockchain

Vasil Hard Fork Upgrades Cardano’s Smart Contracts Ecosystem

2 hours ago

September 22, 2022

Vasil Hard Fork Upgrades Cardano'S Smart Contracts Ecosystem
