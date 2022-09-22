Connect with us

Blockchain

Kulfi Finance Announce KLS Token Pre Seed Sale, Crypto Investors Rush To Buy In 

Kulfi finance, A fixed rate lending and borrowing platform on the cardano blockchain that offer a fixed term / rate lending and borrowing services to its users has announced the pre seed sale of kulfi (KLS) tokens on Kulfi Tokens Sale Page. Fast growing defi platform Kulfi was set up with one goal: to provide its users with a fixed rate services so as top facilitate stable portfolio for its investors and users.

Since the beginning of the cryptocurrency market, brand-new tokens have been released with various intriguing features. Kulfi (KLS), a new cryptocurrency with many innovative and exciting features, is now entering the market. Can it outperform other lending platform juggernauts like Compound, balancer and maker Top crypto analysts think so and predict over a 7,500% increase before the end of 2022. Kulfi (KLS) has been predicted to be a top ten crypto during 2023.

Kulfi Token (KLS)

Kulfi finance (KLS) is a cardano native token with a fixed rate lending platform that rewards its users generously for being an active part of the system.

70 million KLS tokens were made available in the pre seed sale, and over 10 Millon have been purchased, which signifies an excellent start for the project considering the lack of excitement in the current market. Experts and investors are bullish and believe the project could be the ticket to making considerable gains before the year runs out.

With Kulfi token being a cardano native token, there are beliefs that KLS would stand to gain from the Vasil upgrade, as transactions throughout will gradually rise.

Kulfi Token (KLS) Utilities

* Proposing and evaluating upgrades to the protocol

* Access Grant for Kulfi Borrowers

* Onboarding new collateral types

* Transaction fees within Kulfi Ecosystem can be paid using $KLS

* KLS holders earns a percentage of fee paid within the Kulfi Ecosystem

* Loan repayment can be done using $KLS

As cryptocurrency assets continue to be developed, investors are looking for undervalued assets with the potential to surge in value in the long run. Kulfi finance (KLS), a fixed rate protocol on the cardano blockchain. With the digital asset currently on a roll, $KLS token may be the most valuable Pre seed round in the crypto market.

Participate in KLS Token Pre Seed Sale

Kulfi Token is currently on Pre Seed Round for early buyers, This is the first and limited opportunity for the public to gain exclusive early access to purchase Kulfi token at 1 ADA for 200 KLS token.

Join the Kulfi (KLS) token pre seed sale at discount price- https://kulfifinance.io/buy

The bottom line

With impressive growth that reminds us of Cardano, Kulfi finance presents strong potential for significant near-term and long-term gains. Looking at the massive growth of ADA  since its launch could offer proof of the earning potential that analysts see in Kulfi finance.

Learn More on Kulfi Finance:

Kulfi Finance Media Contact:

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this press release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommend our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this press release.

