Letters: Look here in Minnesota for immigant success

Success here

I saw on the news that the Texas and Florida governors were complaining that the reason they sent immigrants to northern locations was that the rest of the country should shoulder some responsibility as far as immigrants go. I would inform them that right here in St. Paul we had 40,707 Hmong immigrants as of 2000 and that had grown to 66,000 by the 2020 census.

To see their success here in Minnesota you only need to look at their representation on school boards, in state government, as successful business owners, on graduation honor rolls, and the list goes on. 2013 revenues for Hmong-owned businesses totaled $100 million. One young woman, gymnast Sunisa Lee, is an Olympic champion, having won an All Around gold medal representing the USA.

What the governors of Florida and Texas must think are immigrants are the thousands of northern seniors who migrate to their states in the winter and bolster the economy by spending millions of dollars there.

Tom Kapsner, White Bear Lake

Single issue ads

I see about 100 political ads from the Democrats to about one by the Republicans. If there was a question about which party is really beholden to big money the answer should be obvious. But, what I’ve noticed is that virtually all the Democrats’ ads are on the single issue of abortion. No mention of crime, inflation or border security. That’s probably because of their dismal failure on any of those issues. Their woke policies are as much of a danger to this country as they are to the major cities that they run. So, if people want to vote on one single issue, go ahead. But, then watch the carnage continue.

Mark Ruecker, Roseville

Dodging questions?

Democrats: 3. Republicans: 0. That was the attendance rate at a candidate forum held recently by the respected Woodbury/Cottage Grove Area League of Women Voters. If one needs any further evidence that some Republican extremists are on the defensive, their absentee rate in a forum where they feared a reproductive rights question was likely to be asked should remove all doubt.

While extremists parrot the GOP talking point that abortion is not on the ballot, they said the opposite before the August primary. They extolled abortion bans then, but have now deleted those positions from websites and social media content in a futile attempt to hide that radical position from voters. They may wish it wasn’t on the ballot, but it’s Republican overreach that made the revocation of a 50-year-old constitutional right the pivotal issue that has transformed the anticipated “red wave” midterm election into more of a stagnant puddle.

Three strong Democratic pro-choice women, paramedic Judy Seeberger, school board member Pat Driscoll, and Hastings City Councilmember Tina Folch, did not duck from the challenge of honestly answering questions from the public. If Tom Dippel, Mark Wiens, and Shane Hudella cannot be trusted as candidates to show up to a one-hour debate to answer voters’ questions, they cannot be trusted as elected lawmakers to work hard and reflect the will of southeast metro constituents.

Eileen Weber, Denmark Township

Hard to imagine here

While watching the extraordinary television coverage of the Queen of England’s funeral, I was astonished by the behavior of those people standing in line for as long as 20 hours to pay their respects. There were no problems with acting out, pushing and shoving or fighting in those long lines. Everyone appeared courteous and respectful and there were thousands of people standing there at times.

In a situation similar in this country, meaning a large group assembled for long periods, I wonder if the same civility and respect would prevail.

Dick Weinhandl, Aitkin

Garbage incentives

The upcoming expiration of the St. Paul organized garbage contract is a welcome opportunity to return to a free-market system of garbage collection.

In the Sunday article regarding the organized garbage committee, there is mention of ongoing service issues under the current organized system, and the committee response was to suggest moving billing and service in-house to the City of St. Paul. Nothing could be worse than to give the City of St. Paul more control over anything. The City has consistently mismanaged basic police, street maintenance and fiscal responsibilities. Giving them more to mismanage is not a solution.

A better solution is a return to a free market, where citizens and taxpayers choose service levels and providers, and replace them if necessary. The garbage haulers are then incentivized to provide good service and proper billing.

Roger Norris, St. Paul