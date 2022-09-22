News
Lonzo Ball will miss the start of the Chicago Bulls season after the point guard undergoes knee surgery next week
Lonzo Ball will have left knee surgery next week and miss the start of the season as the Chicago Bulls continue to seek answers for their starting point guard’s lingering injury.
The Bulls announced Wednesday that Ball on Sept. 28 will undergo an arthroscopic debridement — a procedure that removes cartilage, tissue and other debris — of his left knee. The procedure will take place in Los Angeles, where Ball has spent the offseason attempting to rehab the injury initially suffered in January.
Ball will be reevaluated four to six weeks after the procedure, sidelining him through at least the first five games of the season. His absence is likely to stretch longer.
By the time he is reevaluated, Ball will have gone more than 10 months without being able to run at full speed or scrimmage with contact, and that volume of missed games will require a lengthy onboarding back into the weekly workload of the regular season.
In the meantime, Ball’s absence leaves a gaping hole in the Bulls lineup, which will rely on second-year pro Ayo Dosunmu and veteran Alex Caruso to shoulder the load at point guard.
Ball’s path to recovery seemed simple after a Jan. 28 surgery to address a meniscus injury in his left knee. At the time, the Bulls predicted Ball would return by the end of the regular season to run the offense in the playoffs.
Complicated by a deep bone bruise in the same knee, Ball remained plagued by pain and discomfort that prevented him from running at full speed. He eventually was shut down midway through the first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Bulls front office remained vague about Ball’s recovery path throughout the summer, but executive vice president of basketball operations Artūras Karnišovas and general manager Marc Eversley both hinted at concerns about Ball’s return during the offseason.
“He’s progressing. That’s as much as I can say,” Karnišovas said July 12 during an NBA TV telecast. “He’s getting better — probably not at the speed that we would like, but he is getting better. Hopefully he’s going to be ready for training camp, (but) that’s just our hopes.”
Injuries have plagued Ball throughout his career. He has yet to play more than 65% of a single season, suffering a sprained MCL, a torn ankle ligament and injuries to his adductor, knee, hip flexor, shoulder and thumb during prior stints with the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans.
As the Bulls prepare to open training camp Tuesday, they face a major crisis in filling Ball’s position. They did not target another primary ballhandler in the offseason, which means they’ll be forced to rely on Dosunmu and Caruso to open the season.
Besides his ability to spark the Bulls in transition with pinpoint passes, Ball’s defensive instincts are nearly inimitable. The Bulls struggled to maintain defensive pressure in the final months of the season without Ball.
Antonio Rudiger says he deliberately hurt Chelsea people to ‘wake up’ fans who were ‘too quiet’ and responds to ‘sad’ dismissal of former Blues boss Thomas Tuchel
Former Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has revealed how he would roll people up on purpose to try to ‘wake up’ fans at Stamford Bridge.
The German was in an honest mood as he spoke about his style of play and his summer move from Les Bleus to Real Madrid in a recent interview during the international break.
Rudiger went from junk under Frank Lampard to one of the top names on the squad roster after Thomas Tuchel’s appointment in west London, but ruined his relationship with supporters by jumping ship for the Spain this summer.
The 29-year-old failed to sign a new contract with Chelsea and left on a free transfer at the end of his contract, before moving to the Bernabeu to join the Champions League winners.
And he has now risked making his relationship with his former fans even more bitter by admitting he sometimes deliberately laughed on the pitch to get a reaction from the stands, saying fans were sometimes “too quiet”.
One such moment, Rudiger has revealed, came in Chelsea’s 1-0 triumph over Newcastle United in the Premier League last season – where Kai Havertz secured a dramatic win with an 89th-minute winner.
“I’ll be honest: I deliberately hurt people because it was just too quiet in the stadium for me during that game,” Rudiger said in an interview with German media. Sports1.
“I wanted to wake people up with this.”
There seems to be more to Rudiger’s antics as the Germany international has opened up about how much he also enjoys liquidating opposition players.
“I like to analyze my opponents and say to myself, ‘Okay, let’s see how they react if I provoke them a bit,’” he said.
“But it’s not like I pick someone before every game. It happens spontaneously.
“I also like and need mind games and conversations with my opponents, it’s just fun for me.”
Rudiger spent five years at Chelsea, where the centre-back won the Champions League and Europa League titles, FA Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.
His best days were spent under fellow German Tuchel, with the pair developing a special bond during their time together at Stamford Bridge.
That bond wasn’t enough to convince Rudiger to stay and sign another deal with the Blues, but it looks like Rudiger made the right call after Tuchel himself was sacked by the ruthless club earlier this month.
It’s a move that came as a surprise to Rudiger, especially after a summer transfer window where the manager was handed £270m to bolster his squad, and he revealed he sent a message to Tuchel following his Chelsea exit .
“They let him sign new players first, only to let him go after a few games,” he said.
“I was surprised by the speed. The day of his release was sad for me. I wrote to him afterwards and thanked him again for everything. He was there for everyone, not just me.
“If you look at where we came from and where he took us, he did the impossible.
“But you know how it is in football. Sometimes you are the hero, sometimes the bogeyman.
“The football business is very changeable, doors open and close quickly. Believe in yourself and have people who believe in you is what ultimately matters.
“At Chelsea I had to learn it the hard way. I was always ready to play and fortunately with Thomas Tuchel a coach arrived who trusted me and showed me that I was an important player for him.
Minnesota early voting starts Friday. Here’s what to know.
The 2022 election starts Friday in Minnesota.
Election Day isn’t until Nov. 8, but starting Friday, Sept. 23, Minnesotans can fill out ballots or request absentee ballots in person, online or by mail. Here’s a primer.
ONE WEBSITE
Nearly everything you need to know or do — register to vote, check or update your registration, request an absentee ballot, view a sample ballot, find your local election office — can be found at the secretary of state’s website MNVotes.gov.
WHO’S ON THE BALLOT?
It’s a big election this year. Races include:
- Governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, state auditor. These are known as the state’s constitutional offices.
- All eight seats for the U.S. House of Representatives
- The entire Minnesota Legislature, which includes all 67 Senate seats and all 134 House seats
- Some state Supreme Court and Court of Appeals seats
- Some county officials, such as county attorney or sheriff
- Some city, school board or township seats
- Local ballot questions
NOTE: All political boundaries have been redrawn following the 2020 census. It’s possible you now live in a different district than you have previously. It’s also possible the district is essentially the same but has a different number.
WHAT’S DIFFERENT THIS YEAR?
The 2022 election will feel a lot like the 2021 election — if you voted in that one. But this is the first statewide election since special pandemic procedures were lifted. Those procedures, some of which were criticized by Republicans, loosened some requirements to make it easier to vote. That looseness is gone now.
The most important change will be for people mailing in absentee ballots. They will once again need a witness — a registered voter or a notary public. Just carefully follow the instructions and you should be fine.
FEWER DROP BOXES
Another change is so-called “drop boxes” for ballots. There are far fewer of them — only 16 in the entire state. This is both because some people thought they weren’t secure, and because many of the drop boxed weren’t used in 2021. The decision for whether to have any drop boxes in your county community was made by local officials.
In the metro, drop box locations will only be available to residents of the following communities: Apple Valley, Burnsville, Mendota Heights, Rogers and St. Louis Park.
VOTE IN PERSON
Even though every ballot submitted before Election Day is technically an absentee ballot, every voter can vote in person in at least one location — your county’s election office. Some residents may have more options. Ramsey County, for example, will offer this in-person early option at the county election office at 90 W. Plato Blvd. in St. Paul, as well as the Ramsey County Library in Roseville, located at 2180 Hamline Ave. N.
When you vote this way, you don’t need a witness; a county worker can serve as your witness.
If you’re not registered to vote, you can do so at the same time. You’ll need to bring proof of residence, which can include a valid Minnesota driver’s license or state or tribal ID. If you don’t have that, there are other ways to register to vote; approved documents or witnesses are listed on the secretary of state’s website.
VOTE BY MAIL
You can also fill out your ballot at home and mail it in. To do this, you have to first fill out an absentee ballot application. You can do this online and return it by mail, fax or email, or in person.
It’s not essential that you provide a phone number or email address, but you might want to; if you make a mistake within the last week before the election, you won’t automatically be sent a new ballot and county officials might not be able to alert you that your ballot has been rejected. By law, election workers aren’t allowed to correct, or “cure,” mistakes.
If you need a ballot in an alternate format, such as Braille, call 877-600-8683.
WHAT HAPPENS TO MY BALLOT?
Assuming your ballot has been accepted, it will essentially sit there in a secure election office until at least seven days before the election. That’s when election workers can begin counting ballots.
You can track your absentee ballot on the secretary of state’s website.
HOW CAN I TRUST THE COUNT?
Despite efforts by some right-wing groups to undermine confidence in counting ballots, voting machines used in Minnesota have proven to be accurate year after year. They’re subjected to public accuracy tests before each election, and their results are reviewed in audits of selected precincts after Election Day. This is required by law.
In addition, every machine is given a logic and accuracy test on Election Day by two judges of different major parties.
A box of 200 mosquitoes did the vaccination in this malaria trial. This is not a joke !
The trial volunteers put an arm above a box containing hundreds of mosquitoes carrying a genetically modified malaria parasite. Here’s why they did it this way – and why the lawsuit holds promise.
Bruce Arians has been kicked upstairs and he needs to stay there | Commentary
Running off at the typewriter. …
The NFL issued a warning earlier this week to former Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians about his conduct on the sideline in Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.
My question: What was Arians doing on the sideline in the first place?
I can’t imagine new coach Todd Bowles wants his former boss looking over his shoulder during games, let alone jawing at officials and opposing players and inciting fights.
Which is exactly what happened on Sunday, when Arians barked at Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore, sparking a skirmish between the two teams that resulted in Tampa Bay’s star receiver Mike Evans being ejected and suspended for this week’s game against the Green Bay Packers.
Arians, who is now the senior assistant to Bucs general manager Jason Licht, was on the sideline with Licht rather than upstairs because Bowles claims the Saints did not provide them with a booth. However, the Saints say they did provide seating for Arians and Licht in the press box.
It doesn’t really matter. If Arians had to be on the field (which he didn’t), he could have distanced himself from the team by standing on the 10-yard line, but instead he stood right in the middle of the action inside the area reserved for officials, players and coaches. According to ESPN.com, that’s where he became extremely agitated and animated and started complaining about Lattimore after the defensive back was not called for pass interference on a pass intended for wide receiver Scotty Miller.
Hmmm, maybe this is an indication of what really happened during the offseason.
Remember when Arians shockingly stepped down after last season and there were reports that he was kicked upstairs at the behest of Tom Brady?
On Sunday, it would have behooved him to stay upstairs, but instead Arians showed everybody that he still desperately wants to be prowling the sideline. …
Short stuff: Mikey likes: Tennessee over Florida by 17, UCF over Georgia Tech by 14, FSU over Boston College by 20, Louisville over USF by 17, Miami over Middle Tennessee by 30, Packers over Bucs by 3 in Upset Special, Bills over Dolphins by 10, Chargers over Jags by 9, My 401k under the Federal Reserve by $20,000 on Wednesday. … Hey, not that I’m bitter the ACC chose Charlotte over of Orlando as the site for its new headquarters, but let me just say this: You might think you won, Charlotte, until you try to get out of the deal in a couple of years but are locked in by ACC’s ironclad grant of rights contract! (insert laughing emoji!) … It’s being reported that the NBA may remove the 19-year-old age limit and clear the way for the return of high school players to once again make the jump to the league. However, de facto commissioner LeBron James, whose son Bronny will soon be graduating from high school, has not made the announcement official just yet. … With Friday being National White Chocolate Day, let’s take a moment to remember the dazzling basketball brilliance of Jason Williams. …
A moment of silence, please, Maury Wills has just slid into That Big Stolen Base In The Sky. Wills, the great Dodgers shortstop of the 1960s, passed away earlier this week at the age of 89. He is credited with reviving the stolen base as an MLB strategy. In his obituary, the Associated Press, wrote: “His speed made him a constant threat on the basepaths and he distracted pitchers even if he didn’t try to steal. He carefully studied pitchers and their pickoff moves when he wasn’t on base. When a pitcher’s throw drove him back to the bag, he became even more determined to steal. Once, in a game against the New York Mets, Wills was on first base when pitcher Roger Craig threw 12 straight times to the bag. On Craig’s next throw, Wills stole second.” RIP to the diminutive player whom Vin Scully nicknamed “The Mouse That Roared.” … Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke ruffled the feathers of some ‘Canes fans when he said in a recent interview with Barstool Sports that he prefers playing road games to home games because of the raucous college crowd at road games. Translation: Playing UM home games in a half-empty NFL stadium 20 miles from campus has all the atmosphere of the waiting room at Aamco Transmissions. …
Did you see where microphones caught ESPN commentator Dan Orlovsky simultaneously sneezing and farting during the Monday Night Football pregame show in Buffalo? Hey, at least Orlovsky was accidentally passing gas on the air instead of the intentional verbal gaseous emissions of so many incendiary talking heads these days. Which reminds me of a joke: What’s the difference between the Hindenburg and Skip Bayless? One is zeppelin and the other is a flaming gas bag. … From Dwight Perry of the Seattle Times: “Ernest and Viesia Godek, fishing in Pedder Bay, near Victoria, B.C., landed the lunker of the day when a 750-pound California sea lion suddenly leapt onto their boat, nearly capsizing it. The big lug was trying to escape three killer whales.” Hey, that reminds me of another joke: What did the seal with one fin say to the killer whale? “If seal is broken, do not consume.” …
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has been fined $40,000 for using derogatory anti-gay language on social media. Good thing he didn’t say anything bad about China or he would have been expunged from the league quicker than Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver. … I saw where Arizona State unsurprisingly fired head coach Herm Edwards after losing to Eastern Michigan last week. Edwards, when he was coaching the New York Jets, famously ranted, “You play to win the game!” Unfortunately, Edwards has coached to lose too many games as his 80-94 career record attests. … Steelers coach Mike Tomlin when asked to evaluate rookie running back Jaylen Warren’s first game: “He didn’t urinate down his leg, man — that’s a great place to begin.” … Did you see where UCF athletics director Terry Mohajir referenced old-time radio news pioneer Paul Harvey in a tweet earlier this week? Coming soon, Mohajir will release his top 5 list of favorite media figures: (1) Paul Harvey. (2) Walter Cronkite. (3) Edward R. Murrow. (4) Grantland Rice. (5) Mel Allen. …
Last word: RJ Currie of SportsDeke.com, on Forbes assessing the Knicks as the most valuable NBA team at $5.8 billion: “Who would guess there could be so much value in laughing stock?”
Email me at [email protected]. Hit me up on Twitter @BianchiWrites and listen to my Open Mike radio show every weekday from 6 to 9 a.m. on FM 96.9 and AM 740.
Threats shut down Denver libraries and area high school amid wave of prank calls
Denver closed all public libraries in the city on Wednesday and an Adams County high school canceled classes after receiving threats amid a wave of prank calls and threats of violence both in Colorado and throughout the country.
The Denver Public Library system received an unspecified “digital threat” Tuesday night, library officials said in a statement, and Adams City High School officials became aware of a threat. of violence broadcast on social media Tuesday night, according to the school district.
The two organizations opted to cancel the next day’s operations, which included closing 25 Denver library branches and halting bookmobile operations.
The disruptions are the latest in a series of similar threats: Several Colorado schools received prank calls Monday about alleged active shooters, including at East High School in Denver and schools in Colorado Springs and Alamosa.
Similar fake calls about active shooters at schools have been seen in at least 10 other states in the past two weeks, according to the National Association of School Resource Officers.
And the same goes for libraries. In Texas, public libraries in Forth Worth were evacuated Tuesday following a bomb threat, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
Preliminary information indicates the threat to Denver’s public library system came from outside Colorado, Denver police spokesman Sean Towle said Wednesday.
“Similar threats have been sent to libraries in other states,” he said, adding that police would conduct additional patrols around libraries as a precaution.
Denver Public Library officials said they plan to reopen all sites on Thursday, except for branches currently closed for renovations or maintenance.
Vikki Migoya, FBI spokeswoman in Denver, said Monday the agency is aware of “numerous runover incidents” in which someone falsely reported an active shooter at a school and said the agency was working with local law enforcement to investigate some of the recent threats. She declined to comment further on Wednesday.
Adams City High School was also taken into custody on Monday afternoon and a student was taken into custody, after which the school principal asked parents to “take this opportunity to speak with your raises dangers of bringing a weapon of any kind to school, or even threatening to use a weapon.
“Threats must be taken seriously”
The baseless threats have angered many parents and educators, said Boulder Valley School District spokesperson Randy Barber. Last week, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office issued a search warrant to a man in Superior and seized a handgun, newspapers and “digital evidence” as part of an investigation into threats in school shooting line and “racist material”.
No arrests have been made in the case, and although the Boulder Valley School District did not receive a prank call about an active shooter this week, the school district still alerted parents and school principals. the possibility of such a hoax, Barber said.
“It felt like we had one the next day,” Barber said. “There were enough nationally that we felt like we could be next.”
The precautionary warning was intended to help everyone respond appropriately if such a report were to arrive, he said, adding that the district regularly assesses threats and threat reports for credibility.
“For swatting, you inform your directors so that they are aware that it could happen, and that if it happens, they can be in the mindset of – you always have to react in the same way because you just don’t know – but you may have it in your mind, ‘Can we be clear this isn’t real and how fast can we do it?’
An influx of vague threats or pranks puts law enforcement and school officials in a tough spot, said Sarah Goodrum, senior research associate at the University of Colorado’s Center for Violence Study and Prevention at Boulder.
“What is difficult in these situations is that not all threats are serious, but all threats must be taken seriously,” she said, adding that authorities should consider specific factors, as if the person threatening has access to firearms or harbors a grievance with the targeted school – and it’s difficult to quickly determine whether the threat creator is anonymous.
She added that the person or people making the threats can be fueled by each new threat.
“There’s probably some sort of contagion factor there,” she said. “…There is certainly evidence to suggest that the people who carried out an attack on a school were fascinated by the other attackers in the school.”
“Not something we saw”
Mo Canady, executive director of the National Association of School Resource Officers, said that while publishing prank calls could encourage more prank calls, law enforcement must first treat every threat as if it were real.
“Until we know this is a false report, we should treat it as if it were real,” he said.
But this type of high-intensity response is dangerous for everyone involved and harmful to students, he added. Officers or parents rushing to the scene may make mistakes or be injured.
“It’s very traumatic for the students,” Canady said. “It’s a very traumatic situation where you think something is really going on and then all of a sudden you’re stuck.”
He wasn’t sure what might be driving the wave of active shooter prank calls, but said he started noticing the trend about 10 days ago, first in Texas before to move to other states. While fake bomb threats have been around for decades, fake active shooter calls are new, he said.
“It’s not something we’ve seen, for the most part, before now,” he said.
Police group switches stance from 2020, backs Angie Craig for 2022 re-election
The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, an influential law enforcement group, announced Wednesday it is endorsing U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, a Democrat from the 2nd Congressional District, for re-election in 2022.
The endorsement is noteworthy because in 2020 the MPPOA, which represents some 10,400 public safety workers, endorsed Craig’s Republican opponent, Tyler Kistner — and the two are in a rematch this year.
The nod is also a coup for Craig because Democrats have been widely seen as vulnerable to criticisms of being soft on crime amid increases in violent crimes. Many police associations and unions have appeared to align themselves with Republicans in the wake of anti-police rhetoric following high-profile police killings of unarmed Black men, such as George Floyd.
Craig’s race is being closely watched around the country because Minnesota’s 2nd District, which includes numerous suburbs in the south metro, is seen as a swing district and potential bellwether for how the nation’s political winds are blowing. Craig beat Kistner by about 2.25 percentage points in 2020.
Craig’s campaign was eager to trumpet the endorsement Thursday, issuing a news release that echoed the praise the MPPOA listed. Among their reasons cited was that “Craig led the public pushback from Minnesota elected officials on the Minneapolis ballot initiative to dismantle the Minneapolis Police Department.”
“Rep. Craig has supported and helped pass many pieces of bipartisan legislation to support law enforcement agencies, police officers, and their families,” MPPOA Executive Director Brian Peters said in a statement, which noted the groups switch from 2020 but didn’t elaborate.
When asked for a response to the MPPOA’s endorsement Kistner spokesman Tyler Dunn said: “Organizations often endorse incumbents because they think it’s a safe bet. Congresswoman Craig voted twice to strip qualified immunity from our police officers, putting them at greater risk. Tyler Kistner’s support for law enforcement will never waiver. Minnesotans will reject Angie Craig’s failed record in November”
Kistner, who spent nine years of active duty in the Marines, has endorsements by such groups as the National Federation of Independent Business, the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors, and Associated Builders and Contractors.
