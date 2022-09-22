News
Lunds and Byerlys to open expanded Highland Park store with 30 self-serve beer taps
After nearly 40 years in Highland Park, Lunds & Byerlys is tapping out.
No, it’s not closing — the local grocery chain is relocating to a larger space next door, at the new Highland Bridge development, where the store’s second level will feature a self-serve tap wall for beer, cider, and other spirits. Kudos to fellow Pioneer Press reporter Frederick Melo for tracking this story and coming up with that killer opening line.
The new store, located at 2170 Ford Parkway, will formally open at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, following a half-hour opening ceremony at 2:30 p.m. featuring St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, Lunds & Byerly’s CEO and a representative from real estate firm Ryan Companies. At 51,000 square feet, the new store is 20 percent larger than the existing location nearby, which is scheduled to close as soon as the new one opens.
Besides the high-end grocery selection and vast array of prepared hot foods that Lunds & Byerlys stores are known for, the new Highland Bridge location’s shining star is “The Mezz,” the second-floor taproom and sandwich counter. Thirty self-serve taps will feature a rotating selection of local beers, seltzers, and wines, the store said.
The new taproom would be one of few self-serve beer tap walls in the Twin Cities. Slightly larger self-pour operations are on offer at Can Can Wonderland in St. Paul and Union 32 Craft House in Eagan, where guests can choose from, as you might suspect, 32 options. In Minneapolis, The Market at Malcolm Yards in Prospect Park; Tap Society in South Minneapolis; and First Draft Taproom and Kitchen in the North Loop also offer beer tap walls.
But in recent years, St. Paul’s other beer walls have gone to the great pint glass in the sky. At The Lab, a beverage research and development facility on Eustis Street, an on-site test kitchen-inspired taproom closed this summer. The downtown location of Taco Libre also once offered a 24-tap beer wall before closing earlier in the Covid-19 pandemic.
In order to allow Lunds & Byerlys to sell alcohol in Highland Park, St. Paul City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved expanding a “commercial development district” that currently covers a Chipotle location across the street. The motion gained support from the Highland District Council and local community members, though some police skepticism remained regarding waiving a 45-day notification period to neighbors.
Specifically, the store seeks to operate with a full on-sale liquor license, which not only allows customers to drink alcohol on-site but also, theoretically, authorizes the taproom to offer spirits and hard liquor should they choose to do so. The store will be open daily until 10 p.m.
Staff reporter Frederick Melo contributed to this report.
News of Trump trial in New York is worth all his ‘pain and anger’
Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen on Wednesday welcomed the announcement by New York Attorney General Letitia James that she had filed a civil lawsuit against the former president and his three eldest children for an alleged tax evasion scheme.
“I would like to personally thank [James] for acknowledging my participation and helping to report to the Mandarin Mussolini! Cohen tweeted. “My journey to truth has been filled with sadness, pain and anger. Today’s announcement actually [all] worth it!!!”
At a press conference to announce the lawsuit, James noted that Cohen had played a major role in launching the three-year investigation, which she said involved reviewing millions of documents and interviewing 65 witnesses.
“Mr. Trump and his allies can say these penalties are too harsh or it’s part of a witch hunt,” she said. ‘after Michael Cohen, his former attorney, testified before Congress and shed light on the misconduct.”
James’ office is seeking to bar Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump from doing business in New York State, as well as have them pay about $250 million in restitution and limit their access to loans.
His office is also making criminal referrals to federal prosecutors and the Internal Revenue Service, finding the Trumps violated federal law.
Cohen told Congress in 2019 that Trump grossly overstated his wealth before he was president, including inflating his assets by asking for a loan to buy the Buffalo Bills NFL team in 2014.
He said Trump exaggerated his wealth when it served his purposes and also deflated asset values to lower his property taxes.
Cohen was once one of Trump’s closest advisers, but turned against him after the lawyer was indicted for facilitating a silent payment to porn star Stormy Daniels to stop him from disclosing a alleged affair with Trump less than two weeks before the 2016 election. Cohen said it was done at Trump’s direction.
Cohen served time in prison after pleading guilty in 2018 to tax crimes, fraud, campaign finance violations and lying to Congress. Trump faced no consequences for the scheme.
Since then, Cohen has burned the earth on his former boss, regularly speaking out against him and working with various authorities investigating wrongdoing by the former president and his family.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.
Column: Barring a miracle ending, the Chicago White Sox face an uncertain future — and need to make changes
Before the May 9 game at Guaranteed Rate Field between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians, a small ceremony was held outside the main entrance near the 2005 championship memorial.
Chairs were set up for invited guests, but there was no big fanfare for the unveiling of a bust of former Illinois Gov. James Thompson, who served from 1977-91 and died in 2020. “Longest serving governor in Illinois history” read the inscription under the bust. “He kept the White Sox in Chicago.”
It was true that “Big Jim” Thompson kept the Sox in Chicago, but only by getting enough votes in the state legislature to approve a tax-subsidized, $167 million stadium after Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf had threatened to move the team to St. Petersburg, Fla.
Had the Sox simply rehabbed Comiskey Park instead of tearing down what should’ve been a national landmark, they might still be playing there today, and Illinois taxpayers wouldn’t have had to help pay the freight for a new ballpark that never was as beloved as the old one they demolished.
But ownership has its privileges, so Thompson’s face will greet Sox fans for the rest of time — or until they build a new ballpark.
A few hours after the ceremony, the Sox blew an 8-2 ninth-inning lead and lost 12-9 in 11 innings, snapping their six-game winning streak. They never really recovered in a season that most fans have described as one of the most aggravating in Sox history.
Was it the “Curse of Big Jim” or simply a coincidence?
Either way, the Sox knew they had to sweep the Guardians this week to give themselves a fighting chance to win the American League Central.
But once again they blew a late lead Tuesday in a 10-7, 11-inning loss that left them five games out with 14 to play. Only a miracle ending, and a Guardians collapse, could help the Sox now.
The atmosphere Wednesday night for the second game of the series was vastly different from Tuesday’s, when the crowd was buzzing from the outset after a rain delay.
“I hate this Sox team,” one fan yelled Wednesday after Yoan Moncada’s error in in Guardians’ two-run first.
A large media contingent showed up Tuesday for what was deemed a pivotal matchup, but only one TV outlet showed up Wednesday for Miguel Cairo’s pregame news conference during which the acting manager praised the team for having “played their butts off” the night before.
Cairo blamed himself again for not making the right decisions and admitted “it was a tough night because you want to second guess yourself.” Presumably one of those decisions was inserting Jimmy Lambert in relief with a 3-1 lead in the seventh instead of the more experienced Reynaldo Lopez.
Lambert walked the first two men he faced and was removed after three batters for lefty Aaron Bummer. The two inherited runners scored on singles off Bummer, and the Sox would never get the lead back again. Live and learn.
It’s laudable for Cairo to take the heat, but this loss was squarely on the players, who’ve managed to dodge much of the blame throughout the season because of the all-consuming focus on manager Tony La Russa.
But when we look back on what went wrong in 2022, we can’t forget the guys who underachieved from April through the end of August, then woke up a little too late.
Soon the focus will be on Reinsdorf. Rarely has the man who runs the Sox spent as much while getting so little in return. But while the Detroit Tigers recently fired general manger Al Avila and the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday dumped President Dayton Moore, there’s been little talk about Reinsdorf making any front-office changes in response to this dull season.
The Sox payroll ranks seventh in baseball, according to the Associated Press, which used updated figures through Aug. 31 compiled by MLB. Their $215.3 million payroll ranked third in the American League behind the New York Yankees ($267 million) and Boston Red Sox ($234.5 million), and they were a whopping $125.1 million ahead of the Guardians ($90.2 million).
When you spend that much, you really need to win, especially in a division of small-market teams like the AL Central. Many of the Sox’s big-name players, notably Yasmani Grandal, Yoan Moncada and the departed Dallas Keuchel, failed to live up to their hefty contracts.
Stars Tim Anderson, Luis Robert and Eloy Jimenez had a difficult time staying healthy. A relief corps that was beefed up by the signings of Kendall Graveman and Joe Kelly never truly dominated. Bad baserunning, poor defense and a lack of home run hitting all contributed to the Sox malaise, which put them in a hole from which they still haven’t recovered.
Time is running out, and Big Jim Thompson can’t turn back the clock this time.
Most of the Sox’s key players are signed through at least 2023. But believing the same cast of characters can return in 2023 and turn things around is wishful thinking, no matter who is running the show in the dugout.
The Tigers made a bold move this week by hiring 36-year-old Scott Harris, a Theo Epstein protégé, as its president of baseball operations. It’s not the kind of move you would expect from Reinsdorf, but perhaps the bloated payroll and underwhelming performances will convince him change is necessary.
Something has to change, or history will just repeat itself.
()
Harold Ford Jr: We all need to breathe before we call people ‘woke’ or want to cancel them
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
Fox News’ Harold Ford Jr. said both sides of the political aisle shouldn’t be so quick to “cancel” someone or call them “woke” for their opinions Wednesday on “The Five.”
HAROLD FORD JR: When Republicans don’t like something… you call it “woke”. “When Democrats don’t like something that’s said or done, they want to undo it. We all need to breathe here and take a step back because in context, the way we talk about these things– both Elon Musk and Steve Jobs, who I think are the greatest visionaries, business visionaries, of my life, would probably have been called awake or tempted to cancel.
DEFENSE EQUITY DEPARTMENT HEAD ‘WOKE’ WRITES ANTI-WHITE POSTS: ‘EXHAUSTED BY THESE WHITE FOLX’
Elon Musk wanted to make electric cars – I disagree with Dana, I have a different point on ESG, on the environment, social and corporate governance piece I don’t think it’s all political. I think there is something to be said for that. But you would have said Musk woke up because Musk said we were going to take the fuel engine and make it obsolete. We need to take a step back here.
WATCH THE FULL DISCUSSION HERE:
WATCH THE FULL DISCUSSION HERE:
4 costly Chicago White Sox losses to the Cleveland Guardians, who won the season series to secure the tiebreaker
Acting manager Miguel Cairo pointed the finger at himself after the Chicago White Sox suffered a crushing 10-7 loss to the Cleveland Guardians in 11 innings Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
There were misplays and a lack of early hitting from the Sox. There were untimely walks — not that there are many good times to issue one — that sparked the Guardians’ two-run rally in the seventh to tie the game just after the Sox had pulled ahead.
The Sox also showed fight, scoring twice in the 10th against remarkable closer Emmanuel Clase to extend the game another inning. But the Guardians took command in the 11th, scoring five runs on the way to opening a five-game lead in the American League Central entering Wednesday.
“It was a tough night because you want to second-guess yourself,” Cairo said before Wednesday’s game. “I looked back, I checked and I was like, ‘You’ve got to move on.’ You cannot just take that day and bring it to the next day. That’s not fair.
“I talked to people, see what they think. I’ve got some friends and that’s how I go about it. You’re going to learn. This is my first time managing, so I’m learning a lot.”
The difficult path back to the postseason became more challenging for the Sox with the Guardians securing the edge in the season series — 10-7 with two to go entering Wednesday — and thus the tiebreaker.
The losses to the Guardians have come in many forms. Here are four other costly defeats for the Sox in the season series.
April 20
Guardians 11, Sox 1 (Game 1 of a doubleheader)
The first meeting of the season was delayed two days because of poor weather in Cleveland.
When they finally took the field, some of the themes that would play out throughout the season were on display in the first game of a doubleheader. The Sox, who entered Wednesday second in the majors with 96 errors, committed four that afternoon.
The Guardians had eight consecutive hits, including a José Ramírez grand slam, during a nine-run second inning.
“It’s a common problem — you have an off day and you have to push, and I didn’t push the club like I should have,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said after the game. “I take the heat. We weren’t ready to play early, and it’s my job to get that done.
“The ironic thing was after the early sluggish play, there were about four or five really outstanding defensive plays on our side. That’s why I say look to me to get them ready to play, and I didn’t do it.”
May 9
Guardians 12, Sox 9 (11 innings)
There are tough losses. And then there’s what occurred to the Sox in the opener of an early May homestand.
Aiming for their seventh consecutive win, the Sox led 8-2 going to the ninth.
The Guardians shocked them with six in the inning, capped by Josh Naylor’s grand slam against closer Liam Hendriks with two outs to tie the game.
Naylor hit a three-run homer off Ryan Burr in the 11th, and the Guardians handed the Sox perhaps their worst defeat of 2022.
“Some days you’re the windshield, some days you’re the bug,” Burr told reporters after the game. “Unfortunately I was a bug today. I got squashed.”
July 23
Guardians 7, Sox 4 (Game 1 of a doubleheader)
The opener of a doubleheader at Guaranteed Rate Field had its ups and mostly downs for the Sox, who fell behind 4-1 before tying the game with three in the seventh.
Naylor was the nemesis again, breaking the tie in the ninth with a pinch-hit RBI single against Hendriks. The Guardians scored two more in the inning as the Sox dropped their second straight coming out of the All-Star break.
“Tough loss,” La Russa said after the game, “not a whole lot of analyzing there.”
Aug. 19
Guardians 5, Sox 2
The Sox had Triston McKenzie on the ropes in the first but didn’t deliver the knockout hit at Progressive Field.
Four of the first five batters collected hits as the Sox took a 2-0 lead. But Yasmani Grandal grounded into an inning-ending double play.
McKenzie settled in and struck out 14 in seven innings. The Sox struck out 17 times overall.
The Guardians went ahead with four in the seventh. Steven Kwan tied the game with an RBI triple against Reynaldo López. Amed Rosario hit López’s next pitch to left for a run-scoring single.
That inning also included La Russa electing to intentionally walk Oscar Gonzalez on a 1-2 pitch, the second time the Sox went that route this season.
The first time, June 9 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, was followed by a three-run homer. This time, the Sox worked out of the inning with the next batter flying out.
The larger story was McKenzie and the Sox’s inability to produce when they had opportunities, an issue that has hurt the Sox throughout the season.
“We had one chance to get it bigger in the first and then we had a chance in the fifth to add on (failing to score after a leadoff double),” La Russa said. “And he was pitching well, so usually it comes back to haunt you and it did.”
()
Instagram is developing user controls to block nudity and other unwanted content
Meta is developing a set of optional user controls for Instagram to protect users from unwanted and inappropriate content.
The tools are created to “help people protect themselves from unwanted DMs, such as photos containing nudity,” a Meta spokesperson told CNET in a statement Wednesday.
“This technology does not allow Meta to see anyone’s private messages, and they are not shared with us or anyone else,” Meta said. “We are working closely with experts to ensure these new features preserve people’s privacy, while giving them control over the messages they receive.”
Some of the new optional controls Instagram plans to offer will be similar to its current wordsearch controls, and provide on-device security protections with end-to-end encryption. The goal of the new controls, which users can turn on or off, is to stop damage before it happens and give users more control over their experience on the app. Meta will supposedly not be able to see or collect any of the images, and there will be no signals to share with third parties.
The new tools are still in early stages of development and not yet tested, Meta said.
Meta’s development of new Instagram tools comes hot on the heels of the tech company fined $400 million from the Irish Data Protection Commission for failing to protect children’s information on Instagram, as well as several lawsuits in the United States knowingly alleging the technology company exploits its young users for profit on Facebook and Instagram.
CNET
St. Paul police chief: Short 64 cops and a sharp decline in candidates
The St. Paul Police Department has 64 fewer officers than its authorized strength and hiring more officers continues to be challenging, the interim chief told the city council Wednesday.
The department is allowed to have 619 officers and 555 were on the payroll as of the beginning of this month. The police department is putting 25 recruits through training now and they’re due to start field training in December, when another academy class is scheduled to start.
Even with 55 new officers graduating from the department’s last academy in February — the largest group hired at one time in St. Paul — the department is still trying to dig out from a period of no-hiring and a large number of officers leaving the department.
“It’s concerning to hear how far down we are and I know I’ve heard from your officers and commanders … ‘We don’t have enough officers for this activity or that activity,’” council member Rebecca Noecker said during the budget committee meeting. “Do we expect that the two academies will get us back up to our sworn strength?”
Interim Chief Jeremy Ellison said the two academies will be helpful for increasing staffing, but “it’s going to take time to get back up to our 619 (officers) and it’s going to be a challenge throughout that time when we’re at our low staffing numbers.”
Mayor Melvin Carter’s proposed police department budget for next year is $106.6 million; this year’s budget is $104 million. Next year’s budget doesn’t add to the department’s authorized strength.
Ellison said they’ve had to spend money on overtime to backfill positions, but “the biggest impact on the department really is the stress it causes on our officers.”
BEHIND THE NUMBERS
A variety of factors have been at work.
The city asked departments to take cost-saving measures in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, which avoided city layoffs or dipping into budget reserves and did not raise the city’s tax levy at the time. For the police department, it meant not holding a police academy in 2020; the academies are the way that officers are brought onto the job in St. Paul.
At the same time, the St. Paul police department has seen more officers leaving than normal and fewer people have been applying to become officers.
Around the U.S., some have reconsidered law enforcement careers in the face of increased attention on policing practices since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. Officers also report feeling that some politicians don’t support their work.
More than 50 officers retired or left the St. Paul department last year and 45 have so far this year; 32 officers leave in a typical year, according to the police department.
POLICE ACADEMIES
The city council signed off in December on a 2022 budget for the police department that included holding two academies, instead of one, to try to fill vacant positions more quickly.
The first academy of this year started in August.
“If we would have started an academy in spring, which was what this council requested, we would have those folks graduated and working with the police department today,” City Council President Amy Brendmoen said during Wednesday’s meeting. “And then that second academy would have probably started closer to August and we would have folks out on the streets, so we’re behind in hiring in a lot of places.”
The previous academy, which began last fall and graduated in February, was a large class and kept the department’s training staff busy, said Sgt. David McCabe, department spokesman, after the council meeting. Then, staff had to provide required training for officers already on the job after the last academy ended and before the new one started, McCabe said.
Ellison told the council they plan to hold academies in the spring and fall next year. And with recruiting being a challenge — 794 people applied to be a St. Paul officer in 2014 versus 52 for the upcoming December academy — Ellison said they’re looking for creative ways to find candidates.
CRIME TRENDS
In the meantime, Ellison said the department has to continue focusing on responding to and investigating the most serious crimes.
St. Paul recorded the most homicides on record last year, 38. There have been 27 this year, which matches the number at the same time last year.
More people have been shot in St. Paul this year, and reports of thefts and auto thefts are up, according to preliminary police department data through mid-September, compared to the same period last year.
Meanwhile, reports of rape, robbery, burglary and arson are down year-over-year.
Noecker said she thinks “the good news never gets enough” attention and noted during Wednesday’s meeting that GoodHire recently ranked St. Paul as the third safest city in the U.S. and the safest large city, based on FBI crime data.
