National Crash Stats Involving DUIs

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at any level of blood alcohol concentration (BAC), the risk of being involved in a crash is greater for young people than for older people. Of all drivers with BAC levels of 0.08 percent or higher involved in fatal crashes in 2010, 34 percent of them were between the ages of 21 and 24, 30 percent were between 25 and 34, and 25 percent were between 35 and 44. Almost half of all drivers who were killed in crashes and tested positive for drugs also had alcohol in his or her system.

In 2010, 16 percent of all drivers involved in fatal crashes during the week were in drunk driving crashes, compared to 31 percent on weekends. Alcohol impairment among drivers involved in fatal crashes in 2010 was four times higher at night than during the day (37 versus nine percent).

Drivers with a BAC of 0.08 percent or above who were involved in fatal crashes were four times more likely to have a prior DUI conviction than those with no alcohol in his or her system (eight percent as opposed to two percent).

Effective Preventative Measures

The CDC says that deaths and injuries from impaired driving can be prevented by such measures as:

Sobriety checkpoints: It has been determined that sobriety checkpoints consistently reduce alcohol-related crashes by about nine percent. Thirty-eight states allow these checkpoints, where law enforcement methodically checks drivers to determine whether they are under the influence.

Enforcing BAC laws, minimum legal drinking age laws, and zero tolerance laws for drivers younger than 21 years old in all states.

Taking away the driver’s licenses of people who drive while under the influence.

Ignition interlock devices: when installed in the vehicles of people who have been convicted of driving while impaired to prevent operation of the vehicle by anyone with a BAC above a specified safe level, they have resulted in a 70 percent reduction in arrest rates for impaired driving.

Promotional efforts that encourage economic, organizational, policy, and school/community action.

Using community-based approaches to alcohol control and DUI prevention.

Requiring mandatory substance abuse assessment and treatment, if needed, for DUI offenders.

Reducing the illegal BAC threshold to 0.05 percent.

Raising state and federal alcohol excise taxes.

Mandatory blood alcohol testing when traffic crashes result in injury.

How to Avoid Becoming a Statistic

BEFORE anyone starts drinking, choose a designated driver within your group. Many restaurants and bars will provide free non-alcoholic beverages to designated drivers.

Do not let anyone you are with drive impaired. Take their car keys away if you have to.

If you have been drinking, get a ride home or call a taxi. Don’t be embarrassed. Taxi drivers have seen it all. It is better to be embarrassed than to end up in jail, the hospital, or the mortuary. If you need any incentive, watch Push Girls on the Sundance Channel. Four of the five young women on this series who are confined to wheelchairs with various levels of paralysis were injured in car accidents. The youngest member of the group, barely out of her teens, was paralyzed when she was riding in a car with a drunk driver.

If you are hosting a party where alcohol will be served, remind your guests to plan ahead and have a designated driver. Be sure to offer alcohol-free beverages, and make sure all guests leave with a sober driver. Do you remember the movie Say Anything? John Cusack made being a key master cool. Designate a key master who will collect everyone’s keys when they arrive, and not return them to anyone who has been drinking. Just make sure that your key master stays sober in order to make that determination.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) reports some additional statistics regarding drugs and alcohol. Most of these were collected by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) over the past few years.

According to the NHTSA, 32,885 people died in traffic crashes in 2010 in the United States, including an estimated 10,228 people who died in drunk driving crashes, accounting for 31 percent of all traffic deaths.

Since NHTSA began recording alcohol-related statistics in 1982, drunk driving fatalities have decreased 52 percent.

Every day in the U.S., 27 people die as a result of drunk driving crashes.

One in three people will be involved in an alcohol-related crash in their lifetime.

In 2011, 9,878 people died in drunk driving crashes – one every 53 minutes.

Almost every 90 seconds, a person is injured in a drunk driving crash.

Who is Most Impacted by Drunk Driving?

Males were more likely than females by nearly two to one (15.1 vs. 7.9 percent) to drive under the influence of alcohol.

In 2010 (the latest figures available), 211 children were killed in drunk driving crashes. Out of those 211 deaths, 131 (62 percent) were riding with the drunk driver.

Kids who start drinking at a young age are seven times more likely to be in an alcohol-related crash.

Car crashes are the leading cause of death for teens, and about one-third of those are alcohol related.

Fifty to 75 percent of convicted drunk drivers continue to drive on a suspended license.

An average drunk driver has driven drunk eighty times before his or her first arrest.

How Alcohol Affects the Body

The average person metabolizes alcohol at the rate of about one drink per hour. Only time will sober a person up. Drinking strong coffee, exercising, or taking a cold shower will NOT help.

A standard drink is defined as 12 ounces of beer, five ounces of wine, or an ounce and a half of 72-proof distilled spirits, all of which contain the same amount of alcohol – about.54 ounces. Impairment is not determined by the type of drink, but rather by the amount of alcohol ingested over a specific period of time.

The speed of alcohol absorption affects the rate at which one becomes drunk. Unlike foods, alcohol does not have to be slowly digested. As a person drinks faster than the alcohol can be eliminated, the drug accumulates in the body, resulting in higher and higher levels of alcohol in the blood.

Accident injury lawyers can help people who have been injured in a car accident by a person driving under the influence. They can also ensure those who have lost a loved one to a drunk or impaired driver receive additional damages. In addition to going after the driver who caused the car accident, attorneys can pursue damages against a bar, restaurant, or the host of a party who provided the driver with alcohol or drugs after he or she was demonstrably under the influence. These people may also be criminally responsible.

However, laws are not consistent from one place to the next, and it can be far more difficult to prove guilt in a criminal case than in a civil one. If you have been involved in a car accident involving a driver who was under the influence, it is best to consult a car accident lawyer to help ensure that the driver is brought to justice, and fully compensates you for your injuries.