Neo (Neo) Price Prediction 2022 — Will Neo Hit $15 Soon?

In Neo (NEO) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about Neo to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Neo (NEO) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Neo (NEO) is $8.36 with a 24-hour trading volume of $43,844,357 at the time of writing. However, Neo has decreased by nearly 0.2% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Neo (NEO) has a circulating supply of 560,000,010 Neo. Currently, Neo (NEO) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, FMFW.io, OKX, Upbit, DigiFinex, P2PB2B.
What is Neo (NEO)?
NEO is a governance token of Neo. Neo is a blockchain ecosystem intended to be used in the development of a smart economy. The Neo Blockchain was first introduced in 2014 under the name Antshares. Three years later, in 2017, the project rebranded as Neo, its current name. There are two native tokens in Neo. NEO, as well as NEO GAS. NEO is used to establish ownership and management roles in the blockchain, while NEO Gas is used to pay for blockchain transactions.
Neo (NEO) Price Prediction 2022
Neo (NEO) holds the 73rd position on CoinGecko right now. Neo price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of Neo (NEO) laid out the Descending Channel Pattern. Descending Channel
also known as the falling channel. A descending channel is formed by two parallel trendlines. The upper trendline, which joins the highs, and the lower trendline, which joins the lows, run parallelly downwards. This pattern is the characteristic of a bearish market. Currently, Neo (NEO) is in the range of $8.10. If the pattern continues, the price of NEO might reach the resistance levels of $8.77, $10.27 and $12.67 . If the trend reverses, then the price of NEO may fall to $7.55.
Neo (NEO) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Neo (NEO).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Neo (NEO).
Resistance Level 1
$8.71
Resistance Level 2
$9.89
Resistance Level 3
$11.22
Resistance Level 4
$12.61
Support Level 1
$8.04
NEO /USDT Support and Resistance Levels
The charts show that Neo (NEO) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, Neo might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $12.61
Accordingly, if the investors turn against crypto, the price of Neo (NEO) might plummet to almost 8.04, a bearish signal.
Neo (NEO) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Neo (NEO) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of NEO lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Neo (NEO) is shown in the chart above. Notably, Neo (NEO) price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is in a downtrend. Currently, Neo has entered a bearish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of Neo at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the NEO is 36.79. This means that Neo (NEO) is in an oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of Neo may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
Neo (NEO) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Neo (NEO). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Neo (NEO). Currently, the ADX of Neo lies in the range of 13.05 and thus, it indicates a weak trend.
The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Neo (NEO). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of Neo lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of Neo (NEO) is at 51.75 thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of Neo with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Neo (NEO).
From the above chart, we can interpret that the price changes of BTC, ETH and NEO are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases or decreases, the price of NEO also increases or decreases respectively.
Neo (NEO) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Neo (NEO)might probably attain $20 by 2023.
Neo (NEO) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Neo (NEO) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, Neo might rally to hit $25 by 2024.
Neo (NEO) Price Prediction 2025
If Neo (NEO) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, Neo would rally to hit $30
Neo (NEO) Price Prediction 2026
If Neo (NEO) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, Neo would rally to hit $35
Neo (NEO) Price Prediction 2027
If Neo (NEO) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, Neo would rally to hit $40
Neo (NEO) Price Prediction 2028
Neo (NEO) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, Neo would hit $45 in 2028.
Neo (NEO) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Neo (NEO), it would witness major spikes. Neo might hit $50 by 2029.
Neo (NEO) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Neo ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Neo for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Neo (NEO) might hit $55 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Neo network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for Neo. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Neo (NEO) in 2022 is $12.61. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Neo (NEO) price prediction for 2022 is $8.04.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Neo ecosystem, the performance of Neo would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $198.38 very soon. But, it might also reach $3 if the investors believe that Neo is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is Neo (NEO)?
NEO is a governance token of Neo. Neo is a blockchain ecosystem designed to aid in the creation of a smart economy.
2. Where can you purchase Neo (NEO)?
Neo (NEO) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, FMFW.io, OKX, Upbit, DigiFinex, P2PB2B.
3. Will Neo (NEO) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Neo Platform, Neo has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Neo (NEO)?
On January 15, 2018 Neo (NEO) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $198.38.
5. Is Neo (NEO) a good investment in 2022?
Neo (NEO) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Neoin the past few months, Neo is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Neo (NEO) reach $15?
Neo (NEO) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Neo (NEO) will hit $15soon.
7. What will be Neo (NEO) price by 2023?
Neo (NEO) price is expected to reach $20 by 2023.
8. What will be Neo (NEO) price by 2024?
Neo (NEO)price is expected to reach $25 by 2024.
9. What will be Neo (NEO) price by 2025?
Neo (NEO) price is expected to reach $30 by 2025.
10. What will be Neo (NEO) price by 2026?
Neo (NEO) price is expected to reach $35 by 2026.
Data shows the crypto market has been fearful for 171 days already, will the streak continue in October and reach 200 days?
Crypto Fear And Greed Index Points At An Extremely Fearful Market
As per the latest weekly report from Arcane Research, the crypto market has been continuing to show a fear sentiment since April of this year.
The “fear and greed index” is an indicator that measures the general sentiment among investors in the cryptocurrency market.
For representing the sentiment, the metric makes use of a numeric scale that runs from zero to hundred. All values of the index greater than 50 imply the market is greedy, while those below the threshold suggest fearful investors.
In these main sentiments, there are two zones that have historically been particularly important for prices of coins like Bitcoin. These are the “extreme greed” and “extreme fear” regions and they occur at values greater than 75 and below 25, respectively.
The relevance of the extreme sentiments is that tops have usually taken place in the former type of periods, while bottoms have formed in the latter ones.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the crypto fear and greed index over the last year:
The value of the metric seems to have gone down in recent days | Source: Arcane Research's The Weekly Update - Week 37, 2022
As you can see in the above graph, the crypto fear and greed index recently observed a small surge as the Ethereum merge came around, but as soon as the investors realized it was a sell-the-news event, the sentiment dropped back down sharply.
Two days ago, when the report came out, the indicator had a value of 23, which would suggest extremely fearful mentality. Since then, it hasn’t budged much as today’s value is still 22.
The crypto market has been in a state of fear since the month of April, making it a continuous run of such sentiment for 171 days now.
Back during the relief rally in August, the indicator came the closest to escaping from this region and ending what has become the longest streak of fear in the history of the index. However, before investors could embrace greed, the rally ended and the sentiment immediately plunged down.
Currently, it’s unclear when the run would finally come to an end. If it keeps on and runs through October, crypto investors would have observed 200 days of fear.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $19.2k, down 5% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 10% in value.
Looks like the price of the coin has been mostly moving sideways in the last few days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Featured image from Thought Catalog on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, Arcane Research
The Russian Ministry of Finance and its central bank have agreed on a proposed law.
Crypto mining should be restricted to areas with plenty of available electricity.
According to a report from the Russian news agency Tass. The Russian Ministry of Finance and its central bank have agreed on a proposed law that would legalize the use of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as payment for international trade transactions.
Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseev stated:
The bill “as a whole writes out how cryptocurrency can be purchased, what can be done with it, and how cross-border settlements can or cannot be made.”
Crypto Adoption to Avoid Sanction
The deal comes after a report in which Moiseev said that, given the present sanctions situation. It was difficult for Russia to conduct foreign commerce without using bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.
Moreover, the Russian government’s financial watchdog. The Central Bank of Russia (CBR), and the Ministry of Finance (Minfin) have come to a consensus. On how cryptocurrency mining should be governed. Both as a lucrative sector and a means of supplementary income, crypto activities. Especially in the energy-rich country of Russia has been growing.
During the Kazan Digital Week conference, Anatoly Aksakov, chairman of the parliamentary Financial Market Committee, said that draught legislation providing rules for the industry will shortly be filed to the State Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament. His words, as reported by RBC Crypto, “In the near future, the bill will appear in the State Duma, we will work to pass it faster.”
It was interesting to hear the Russian lawmaker’s perspective on the issue. According to Aksakov, crypto mining should be restricted to areas with plenty of available electricity and forbidden in those with shortages.
Russia’s Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin requested a unified stance on proposed federal regulations governing the issue and circulation of digital currencies, including their mining and use in international settlements, back in early September.
While large cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, trade in the red, the Algorand price continues to see profits. Over the last day, this cryptocurrency has been one of the best-performing assets in the sector.
At the time of writing, Algorand price trades at $0.36 with a 14% profit and a 21$ profit in the last 24 hours and 7 days, respectively. The cryptocurrency’s performance over this period has only been surpassed by XRP with a 28% profit and Chiliz (CHZ) with a 29% profit.
Algorand Price Reacts To Ecosystem Developments
Data from DeFi Llama indicates that the Algorand price short timeframe rally is supported by a spike in network activity and ecosystem growth. Over the past week, Algorand’s total value locked (TVL) has followed the price with a 13% spike or $250 million onboarding the network.
Algorand’s TVL growth has surpassed Binance Smart Chain, Stellar network, Arbitrum, Avalanche, and others. This trend seems to be rooted in a hike in development activity in Algorand.
Additional data from research firm Santiment indicates that Algorand has been the 4th blockchain in terms of activity on a weekly timeframe. Surpassed by Ethereum, Polkadot, and Solana, Algorand has seen over 70 projects build on its ecosystem.
This coincides with a series of partnerships, and projects announced for the ecosystem. The most important seems to be a cooperation with the Federation International Football Association (FIFA) to host a non-fungible token (NFT) and marketplace.
In the coming months, FIFA will celebrate the world cup with the best football teams in the world. This event attracts the attention of millions of fans around the world. The Algorand-based project called FIFA Plus Collect will provide people with a unique experience by allowing them to “own the greatest moments in football history”.
In addition to important partnerships and development activities, the Algorand price seems to be positively reacting to a mainnet network upgrade. Implemented with AVM 7, this update is said to bring quantum security to the blockchain with an improvement over its smart contract functionality.
The announcement seems to have captured the attention of market participants. The Algorand price’s performance seems to be a translation of the upgrade and network activity.
At the time of writing, Algorand’s price is coming into heavy resistance at its current levels. In order to sustain the current bullish momentum, the cryptocurrency must break above 3 critical levels: $0.36, $0.43, and $0.51.
The current state of the crypto market might cap ALGO’s price upward trajectory. The market is reacting to macroeconomic force, but if Bitcoin and Ethereum can reclaim higher levels, Algorand might gather enough momentum for a breakout above resistance.
The Plutus V2 Cost Model network upgrade will also be implemented.
Binance has also expressed its support of the upgrade.
The long-awaited Vasil update for Cardano (ADA) is almost here. Everything that has to be checked off in order to proceed with the update has been accomplished. The Vasil update isn’t the only thing happening in September; the Plutus V2 Cost Model network upgrade will also be implemented then.
Binance has also expressed its support for the update. In a tweet and a blog post, Binance, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, declared its approval of the update. The exchange has announced that it will halt ADA deposits and withdrawals at 20:45 UTC on 2022-09-22 and 20:45 UTC on 2022-09-27 as it upgrades its network. Normal service will resume once the updated network is stable.
Undisputed Support
Furthermore, Crypto.com has continued to support the update. Due to the upcoming update, the exchange will temporarily halt deposits and withdrawals on September 22 at 18:00 UTC and September 27 at the same time.
For a long time now, Gate.io has been behind Cardano’s Vasil update. In July, to commemorate the improvement, the exchange offered a giveaway of ADA and will support the upgrade.
Various additional exchanges, like Kraken, HitBTC, Kucoin, etc., have also signaled their approval of the update. Like the other services, deposits and withdrawals will be halted during the upgrade period before resuming once the network is stable. Only Coinbase, one of the largest trading platforms, was yet to announce official support. However, this morning the company tweeted its support.
According to CMC, the Cardano price today is $0.451096 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,105,578,737 USD. Cardano is up 1.26% in the last 24 hours.
The new feature would facilitate the rapid dissemination of freshly produced blocks.
Increased throughput may be achieved thanks to diffusion pipelining.
The limited functionality of Cardano’s smart contracts has been a point of contention. With the Vasil hard fork scheduled for tomorrow, many features will be updated in the Cardano ecosystem. Cardano’s blockchain, in contrast to Ethereum’s, keeps track of the coins that remain in users’ wallets after a transaction is executed by recording UTXOs, or Unspent Transaction Outputs. This method is quite similar to that used by Bitcoin. And it adds unnecessary complexity and delay to the blockchain ledger. The EUTXO notation is used by Cardano, which stands for extended unspent transaction output.
Increased Throughput
Diffusion Pipelining, a proposed scaling improvement, would facilitate the rapid dissemination of information about freshly produced blocks around the network within five seconds of their creation.
Increased throughput may be achieved thanks to diffusion pipelining. It decreases the length of time it takes for a block to spread. In essence, it simplifies how nodes in the network disseminate data about freshly formed blocks. This update is intended to guarantee that blocks may be broadcast (propagated) to the network no later than five seconds after they are created. To do this, diffusion pipelining disseminates blocks before they have been fully validated. Thus combining the two processes into a single one.
The block header, which contains a reference to the hash of the preceding block, is also transmitted properly thanks to pipelining. Even without complete block confirmation, the block’s content is still accessible. Through the metadata supplied in the next block, making it resistant to DDoS attacks.
A more scalable environment may be achieved by the use of diffusion pipelining, which allows for larger blocks and enhanced Plutus scripts.
The FOMC meeting held on Wednesday and its subsequent results deeply affected the state of the crypto market. Given the large swings in price during and after the meeting, liquidation volumes had quickly risen across the market. Tens of thousands of traders were caught in the crossfire in what has come out to be the largest liquidation trend in the last few months.
Crypto Liquidations Reach $330 Million
On Wednesday, the Fed had announced that it was raising interest rates by another 0.75 points. This decision directly impacted the crypto market as well as the broader macro markets, causing the price of bitcoin to plummet about 8% before a swift recovery.
The decline triggered massive liquidations across the market. By Thursday, the total liquidation in the crypto market had crossed $330 million, with more than 88,000 traders affected. Given the decline, long traders had obviously suffered the most, but since the price had seen sharp recoveries too, short traders were also hit heavily.
Liquidations cross $330 million | Source: Coinglass
Of the $336 million in liquidations recorded in the last day, 58.96% were from long traders, meaning $138.13 million were from short liquidations. The largest single liquidation came from the Okex exchange, with a single trade worth $3.13 million across the BTC-USDT-SWAP pair.
Ethereum Takes The Lead
In recent times, the focus has been on Ethereum after the digital asset had successfully upgraded from proof of work to proof of stake. This increased attention has amplified the performance of the cryptocurrency and its traders in recent times as well.
ETH liquidations made up almost half of the $336 million in liquidations recorded across the crypto market in a 24-hour period. With 117.73K ETH liquidated, it came out to a dollar value of $151.45 million during this time.
Market cap at $884 billion | Source: Crypto Total Market Cap on TradingView.com
In contrast, the leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, recorded a total of 5.50K BTC liquidated during this time period for a total of $105.31 million. This means that ETH liquidation volumes came out to about 50% more than that of BTC.
XRP was another token that saw massive liquidations, although to a lower extent compared to bitcoin and Ethereum. XRP saw $9.77 million in volume, while SOL and ETC reached $6.73 million and %5.61 million, respectively. All other cryptocurrencies saw liquidation volumes below $5 million.
Featured image from The World Economic Forum, chart from TradingView.com