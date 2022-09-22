Neo (Neo) Price Prediction 2022 — Will Neo Hit $15 Soon?

Bullish Neo price prediction is $8.71 to$12.61.

Neo (NEO) price might also reach $15 soon.

Bearish Neo price prediction for 2022 is $8.04.

In Neo (NEO) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about Neo to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

Neo (NEO) Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of Neo (NEO) is $8.36 with a 24-hour trading volume of $43,844,357 at the time of writing. However, Neo has decreased by nearly 0.2% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, Neo (NEO) has a circulating supply of 560,000,010 Neo. Currently, Neo (NEO) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, FMFW.io, OKX, Upbit, DigiFinex, P2PB2B.

What is Neo (NEO)?

NEO is a governance token of Neo. Neo is a blockchain ecosystem intended to be used in the development of a smart economy. The Neo Blockchain was first introduced in 2014 under the name Antshares. Three years later, in 2017, the project rebranded as Neo, its current name. There are two native tokens in Neo. NEO, as well as NEO GAS. NEO is used to establish ownership and management roles in the blockchain, while NEO Gas is used to pay for blockchain transactions.

Neo (NEO) Price Prediction 2022

Neo (NEO) holds the 73rd position on CoinGecko right now. Neo price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.

NEO /USDT Descending Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart of Neo (NEO) laid out the Descending Channel Pattern. Descending Channel

also known as the falling channel. A descending channel is formed by two parallel trendlines. The upper trendline, which joins the highs, and the lower trendline, which joins the lows, run parallelly downwards. This pattern is the characteristic of a bearish market.

Currently, Neo (NEO) is in the range of $8.10. If the pattern continues, the price of NEO might reach the resistance levels of $8.77, $10.27 and $12.67 . If the trend reverses, then the price of NEO may fall to $7.55.

Neo (NEO) Support and Resistance Levels

The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Neo (NEO).

NEO /USDT Support and Resistance Levels (Source: Tradingview)



From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Neo (NEO).

Resistance Level 1 $8.71 Resistance Level 2 $9.89 Resistance Level 3 $11.22 Resistance Level 4 $12.61 Support Level 1 $8.04 NEO /USDT Support and Resistance Levels

The charts show that Neo (NEO) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, Neo might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $12.61

Accordingly, if the investors turn against crypto, the price of Neo (NEO) might plummet to almost 8.04, a bearish signal.

Neo (NEO) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Neo (NEO) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of NEO lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.

NEO /USDT RVOL, MA, RSI (Source: Tradingview)



Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Neo (NEO) is shown in the chart above. Notably, Neo (NEO) price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is in a downtrend. Currently, Neo has entered a bearish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of Neo at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the NEO is 36.79. This means that Neo (NEO) is in an oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of Neo may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.

Neo (NEO) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Neo (NEO). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

NEO /USDT ADX, RVI (Source: Tradingview)



The above chart represents the ADX of Neo (NEO). Currently, the ADX of Neo lies in the range of 13.05 and thus, it indicates a weak trend.

The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Neo (NEO). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of Neo lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of Neo (NEO) is at 51.75 thus confirming a potential buy signal.

Comparison of Neo with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Neo (NEO).

BTC Vs ETH Vs NEO Price Comparison (Source: Tradingview)



From the above chart, we can interpret that the price changes of BTC, ETH and NEO are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases or decreases, the price of NEO also increases or decreases respectively.

Neo (NEO) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Neo (NEO) might probably attain $20 by 2023.

Neo (NEO) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, Neo (NEO) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, Neo might rally to hit $25 by 2024.

Neo (NEO) Price Prediction 2025

If Neo (NEO) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, Neo would rally to hit $30

Neo (NEO) Price Prediction 2026

If Neo (NEO) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, Neo would rally to hit $35

Neo (NEO) Price Prediction 2027

If Neo (NEO) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, Neo would rally to hit $40

Neo (NEO) Price Prediction 2028

Neo (NEO) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, Neo would hit $45 in 2028.

Neo (NEO) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Neo (NEO), it would witness major spikes. Neo might hit $50 by 2029.

Neo (NEO) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the Neo ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Neo for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Neo (NEO) might hit $55 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the Neo network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for Neo. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Neo (NEO) in 2022 is $12.61. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Neo (NEO) price prediction for 2022 is $8.04.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Neo ecosystem, the performance of Neo would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $198.38 very soon. But, it might also reach $3 if the investors believe that Neo is a good investment in 2022.

FAQ

1. What is Neo (NEO)? NEO is a governance token of Neo. Neo is a blockchain ecosystem designed to aid in the creation of a smart economy. 2. Where can you purchase Neo (NEO)? Neo (NEO) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, FMFW.io, OKX, Upbit, DigiFinex, P2PB2B. 3. Will Neo (NEO) reach a new ATH soon? With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Neo Platform, Neo has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon. 4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Neo (NEO)? On January 15, 2018 Neo (NEO) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $198.38. 5. Is Neo (NEO) a good investment in 2022? Neo (NEO) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Neoin the past few months, Neo is considered a good investment in 2022. 6. Can Neo (NEO) reach $15? Neo (NEO) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Neo (NEO) will hit $15soon. 7. What will be Neo (NEO) price by 2023? Neo (NEO) price is expected to reach $20 by 2023. 8. What will be Neo (NEO) price by 2024? Neo (NEO) price is expected to reach $25 by 2024. 9. What will be Neo (NEO) price by 2025? Neo (NEO) price is expected to reach $30 by 2025. 10. What will be Neo (NEO) price by 2026? Neo (NEO) price is expected to reach $35 by 2026.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

