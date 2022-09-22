Finance
New York Workers Compensation and Larger Deductibles
Because of the uncertain economy facing many businesses, workers compensation insurance costs is one of the first lines to experience rate increases. This is a concern because premiums for this coverage line are based on state rates, and some states are in a much more perilous condition than others.
The New York Workers’ Compensation Law was enacted in 1914 to protect both injured workers and their employers. Under this landmark legislation, workers who suffered injuries or illnesses on the job received timely medical treatment and wage replacement assistance, while employers were protected from being sued by those injured workers. The laws of New York are clear: with few exceptions, anyone having employees is required to provide workers’ compensation insurance.
Larger deductibles means savings on premiums
The concept of large-deductible workers comp programs has gained popularity in recent years. According to Gus Aivaliotis, vice president of large casualty for Safety National Casualty Corporation, a key reason for the success of large-deductible programs is that “companies can obtain many of the financial advantages of self-insurance, without the administrative burden that may accompany self-insured programs.” Safety National was among the first carriers to introduce the large-deductible concept, and Aivaliotis says, “It has become a very good product for us.”
Large deductible policies came into existence after the workers’ compensation market crisis in the late 1980s and early 1990s. During that time, “assigned risk pools,” or other state instituted insurers of last resort, grew to be major insurers of employers that could not get required coverage from private insurers. These pools had large operating losses. Since then, the usage of large deductibles has increased to the point where, in 2002, the NCCI reported that 31.4% of “manual-equivalent premium” was written using a deductible of $100,000 or greater.
Ways in which to implement larger deductibles vary
As the concept of using a large deductible gained acceptance in workers compensation it became a meaningful way to offset costs. As a result, insurance buyers can maintain many of the financial advantages of self-insurance while transferring much of the administrative burden to their insurance carrier.
Many buyers of large-deductible workers compensation programs have chosen to self-fund the deductible. Recently, however, some employers have begun using a captive insurer to fund the deductible. The decision to use a captive varies widely based on the nature and goals of the buyer and an understanding of the captive structure. A company interested in implementing large deductibles for their workers compensation programs in New York should speak to an agent regarding this matter.
Explaining Investing to Kids – Stocks, Proxy Statements
For my nephew’s 13th birthday, I transferred some shares of stock into a UTMA account for him under a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP), and I’ve been using the investment as a teaching opportunity. Every time I get a statement or other correspondence about the investment, I forward it to him with a brief note explaining what it is and what it means to him and his investment. As I was crafting my latest email to him about the proxy statement we received, I realized that others trying to teach children about investing might appreciate reading my notes, too. So I lightly editted it to make a bit more cohesive for people without a knowledge of the background, and I offer it to you…
I got a message from Fortune Brands (Ticker: FO) and since you’re an owner, too, I wanted to share it with you.
In a small corporation like mine (I own an IT consultancy), I’m the sole owner, president, and most of the workforce. However, public companies like Fortune Brands are owned by thousands or even millions of individual investors like you and me. As owners, we get to control the company, but there are too many of us for everyone to be involved in the day-to-day operations – that would be crazy. Instead, we exercise our control by electing a board of directors to provide direction and guidance for the company. The board of directors hires a CEO for the company, and some of the other top officers, and those officers handle the day-to-day operations of the business.
You and I don’t participate in decisions about manufacturing, sales, shipping/receiving, hiring/firing of employees, payroll & benefits, business hours, or office locations – we leave that to the company’s officers, who are selected by the board of directors you and I elect. Since we don’t get involved in the daily grind, the company produces annual and quarterly status reports for us about its activities, successes, and failures. An annual Proxy Statement asks for our votes for the board of directors and for our input on a limited few additional important issues. We can submit our votes by mail or over the Internet, or we may attend the meeting in person in Illinois at the end of April.
I’ve attached the company’s 2010 Proxy Statement (omitted from this article), containing information about their upcoming shareholders’ meeting. It’s going to seem very confusing, but don’t worry – I don’t need you to read the whole thing – I just wanted to show you something on one page of it…
Board members have a limited term, so we’re voting to replace the ones who are expiring this year. Knowing who to vote for can sometimes be a difficult matter. Different people approach this different ways. All of the candidates being offered to us have been selected by our existing board of directors, so they are people that our board thinks we’ll like and will be a good fit with the other board members. For many owners, that’s good enough, and they just go with the board’s recommendation, especially if they’re happy with the way the company has been running. Other owners may do some research into the resumes and past experiences of the various candidates before deciding.
I approach it a different way: I want the board members to have my interest at heart, and that is that I want my investment to increase in value. To be sure that they have the same interest, I look for candidates who, themselves, have large investments in the company’s stock. If you open the attached PDF file and flip to page 60 (sorry, readers – just imagine it), you’ll find a table entitled “Certain Information Regarding Security Holdings” that reveals this information. The table shows the number of shares owned by each officer and director of the company, and by multiplying these numbers by the share price, I know how much money each of them has invested in the company. I only vote for those with sizable investments. Today, it was all of them, but I always check because I’ve occasionally seen candidates who own few or even no shares of the company.
Besides the election of directors, the proxy statement goes on to ask for our votes on several other items, such as approving an auditor, approving a change in voting requirements, and approving a plan to pay directors with additional stock. I like the way the board has been handling things, so I voted in favor of all of their requests.
There’s one last special item on the list, too. As owners of the company, you and I have a right to propose our own issues to be put forth to vote upon by the other shareholders. The last item on the list is one such proposal from another shareholder. He wants us to make a rule that anytime 10% of the shareholders feel strongly about something they may call a “special meeting” of all of the shareholders, rather than wait for this once-a-year regular meeting to discuss and vote on the matter. It’s the sort of thing you’d like to be able to do yourself, but it could start to get expensive and disruptive for the company to have to send out announcements, reserve auditoriums, and arrange flights and lodging for executives every time a vocal minority wanted to talk about an insignificant issue. I voted against it.
As the custodian for your shares, they sent me a single proxy statement for the total of both your and my shares, so I’ve already voted for both of us. In the future, when you’re old enough to control your own investments, the responsibility of voting on these issues will rest with you. If you have questions, I’m always happy to help.
101 Bail Bonds – Jailed for the Holidays
Telling tales from the bail bond business, unlike most campfire stories, doesn’t always have a happy ending. In fact, the endings can be scary, or perhaps serve as a warning to you, the reader.
One of the most difficult things to get use to as a licensed bail agent; the hours. Unfortunately, people don’t always get arrested between normal business hours. Late night or in the wee hours of the morning is more the norm.
This tale originates during the holiday season. A high-profile couple rented a home for the holidays in an exclusive area about one hundred plus miles north of the City of Los Angeles. However, what started out as a wonderful holiday memory, quickly became a haunting nightmare.
Domestic violence is not tolerated in this day and age. Growing up in Detroit, in a neighborhood of Italians, Polish, and Hungarian couples, domestic quarrels were common. Since the houses were so close together, it was easy to hear the housewives preparing dinner, especially in the summer when the windows were open. Due to air conditioning being a luxury, almost all the homes in the neighborhood lacked having it. That was a long time ago, and a lot has changed.
If you remember the TV show Adam 12, Malloy and Reed would be called on a domestic dispute. One of the officers would talk to the male involved in the argument and the other officer would talk with the female of the dispute. A little talk, a calm down advisory, and off they’d go to patrol the streets of the rough and tough city.
Domestic violence isn’t treated so lightly anymore. It seems to be a liability issue. In the previous example, there was a little calm down talk and off the officers went, but what if after the officers left, the man of the house grabbed a cleaver and cut the lady of the house into fish food. Perhaps the responsibility is on the officers, the municipality, or both. The perception seems to be that if an arrest were made, a violent act, in this case murder, wouldn’t have occurred. Avoid a possible lawsuit and make an arrest.
Back to our holiday couple.
The romantic get-a-way turned ugly for some reason and yelling followed. Yelling, by the way, usually triggers the neighbors to take notice. From my experience, it’s usually a neighbor that makes the call to the authorities. The police or sheriff’s unit shows up and rather than just have a chat, they make an arrest. Leaving it to the courts to sort the whole thing out.
In this tale, the high-profile female was arrested. Shocked and scared of the repercussions at her place of employment, she couldn’t believe that an argument in high volume would lead to an arrest.
I must add, that due to the high-profile nature of this person, it was the fastest release I had ever experienced. The reason; other inmates didn’t take kindly to this “Barbie” type person in the jail. In an attempt to prevent incident, guards in charge, wanted her out of general holding a.s.a.p. I don’t blame them. No county wants a celebrity scandal or horrible incident to occur.
Argument is a good thing, that is, if you follow the true definition of the term, but yelling and spewing out threats is a whole different matter.
This tale has a simple message: Someone is always listening, and it’s probably a neighbor. Mind your temper.
Which Rehab Program Is Better for De-Addiction – Inpatient or Outpatient?
The fight against addiction is usually painful for an addict as well as people around him or her, and a rehabilitation center plays a vital role in de-addiction, be it for drugs or alcohol.
Drug addiction treatment facilities can broadly be classified into two categories, depending on the kind of patients they treat – inpatients and outpatients. Choosing the right treatment facility for you or a loved one would require a fair knowledge about their treatment procedures as well as respective advantages and disadvantages.
As they say “one man’s meat is another man’s poison”, no particular treatment is suitable for all the patients. It has to be tailor-made, depending on the individual’s need. Here is a lowdown on the two rehabilitation treatment programs to make the selection process easier for you:
Inpatient treatment facility for de-addiction
As the name suggests, a patient needs to get admitted to an inpatient treatment facility and stay there. Normally the inpatient treatment lasts for 28 days and depending on the severity of a particular case it could be extended or cut short. An inpatient drug rehab center has several benefits because there is constant monitoring of the addict.
Take any rehab center in the country, be it drug addiction treatment centers an addict receives utmost care and treatment from specialists stationed within the facility. During the first and difficult period of experiencing withdrawal symptoms, an addict is in safe hands when surrounded by doctors and other experts under the residential treatment program.
Such residential programs are safe as an addict is kept away from situations that trigger cravings. Stress is kept at bay by engaging a patient with ‘mindfulness’ activities. This program is especially beneficial for those who had earlier made failed attempts to get rid of addiction. In fact, people generally go for outpatient treatments initially and enrol for an inpatient treatment program when they relapse. This speaks volumes about the efficacy of this program.
A residential treatment also promotes family participation, group therapy and activities, along with other alternative and holistic programs which are run on the side. An addict is assured of a balanced and nutritious diet in an inpatient facility and hygiene is given prominence. The camaraderie with fellow addicts, their trials and tribulations or shared experiences act as a motivation for addicts undergoing treatment in a residential program. It is also a great relief for family members that there is a round the clock vigil on a loved one within the center.
Outpatient treatment facility for de-addiction
In an outpatient treatment program an addict does not need to get admitted to the rehab center. There is greater freedom for an addict as he or she can largely continue with a normal life while simultaneously undergoing treatment. An addict is required to visit the center for a few hours during the day to receive treatment.
The drug addiction treatment facilities among the best ones available in the country – run many such programs wherein a drug addict is treated while still leading a normal routine. The patient’s social life is not affected under an outpatient treatment facility. There is also an element of group therapy for outpatient treatment program like NA and AA which bring in significant changes in a patient’s life and paves the way for a long term recovery.
To decide on a de-addiction program for yourself or your loved one, consult a doctor who will suggest the best treatment suitable by making a thorough study of the individual case.
5 Reasons Why Fortune 500 Companies Buy Eco-Friendly Promotional Products
Want to know why Fortune 500 companies purchase eco-friendly promotional products?
Here are 5 reasons why the titans of business rely on eco-friendly promotional items to further their brand.
The numbers don’t lie.
At the end of the day, nothing matters more than the bottom line. It’s how we measure productivity – and ultimately how we measure our worth. Without an active advertising campaign, how will people know who you are and what you are selling?
If you wanted to get the word out about your business, you might take out a newspaper ad or purchase a radio slot. But according to the cost-per-impression data (numbers that evaluate your ROI), that would be the wrong move.
Did you know out of all the advertising mediums available, promotional items win hands down time and time again? Why is that?
Simply put, promotional products have staying power. Eco-friendly promotional products such as tote bags and wearables can create untold amounts of repeated exposure for your brand. That radio ad comes and goes in 15 seconds, while your newspaper ad camps out in the recycling bin.
When it comes to choosing the right eco-friendly promotional items for your next campaign, truly consider the utility of the item you are purchasing. Will it be relevant a year or two down the road? Does it retain shelf life in the mind of the recipient? Ask yourself these – and other – important questions. The answers are very revealing.
Understand the cycle of human nature.
Nothing tells your customers you are environmentally responsible than associating your brand with eco-friendly promotional products. Numerous studies conducted by the PPAI (Promotional Products International Association) and other independent third-parties have revealed customers entertain a high rate of recall (roughly two-thirds of people surveyed) with specific advertisers who actively promote with eco-friendly gifts. Repeated brand exposure forges a lasting impression. Reinforcement is a time-honored learning tool for animals – and humans are no exception.
Reduce your carbon footprint now
Eco-friendly promotional items can greatly reduce the carbon footprint your business leaves behind every workday. Everything from organic and biodegradable fabrics to biodegradable corn plastic to buttons that prevent computers from wasting kilowatts all help reduce your carbon footprint. Encourage your employees to spread the word by having them pass out eco-friendly giveaways to their family and friends. Choose recycled stock or seeded paper next time you have a large direct mail piece going out. It begins with an initiative and grows from there.
Don’t ignore your competitor’s moves
If you think green promotional products are a passing fad think again. A number of Fortune 500 companies have relied on green promotional items to further their brand’s image, so surely if big corporations with staying power are utilizing them why aren’t you? Case study after case study is being published by businesses that have noticed sustained growth and increased revenues simply by branding with green promotional products. Implement a strategy and move forward. Goodwill is contagious.
Knowledge is power
Do your research. Look at the different promotional items Fortune 500 companies use to further their brand. Know what makes a fabric organic or what the FTC classifies as acceptable “Green” marketing claims before you jump in and put your logo on the first eco-friendly promotional product you see. Choose items that align with your product or service. Attach a small recycled tag to your promo item that highlights ways your customers can save money by becoming more environmentally conscious. This valuable information might just make it on your customer’s fridge for months on end.
Accidents Do Happen But Experts Have To Be Involved At Times
The road is an extremely dangerous place so it is no wonder then that many clashes, by cars or heavy vehicles, ends up in some rather nasty ways. People may be damaged terribly in the crunch with those more seriously affected passing away from their injuries. When any collision happens it is imperative to get the expert help of a wrongful death attorney or a truck accident attorney to put a case together for compensation.
When someone passes away it could be assumed that there is very little to claim for. However, that person may have left behind some dependents, like a wife and children, who now have to go through life without the aid of their loved one. Kids who had a big future in front of them, because of the income that the deceased had, now find themselves with an uncertain and sometimes bleak time ahead. College could be out of the question and the whole downward spiral of financial woes could drive the remaining spouse out of their homes or worse.
It is important therefore that a claim is made to try to put right at least the financial mess that they have been left in. Although most people will be covered by an insurance policy, this does not cover all eventualities and the guilty party must try to put right the problems that it caused. Of course, this will always come down to financial matters since this is all that they can do to compensate for the loss of life.
But the opposing side will certainly try their best to mitigate any losses that may occur. They will even try to claim that the deceased person was not in control of the car, or that they had been drinking beforehand which contributed to the whole incident etc. Of course, this could be quite a trying time for the person who is left behind and this is where the expert will take the responsibility of shouldering the whole show so that the victim is left unscathed.
There are many other instances where compensation can be claimed too. Anyone who is hurt during the course of their working day will certainly be able to claim something from their employer or the company which owns that particular building. Again, the expert is needed to work out if a claim is possible since this could be a rather tricky situation.
Even an accidental slip on some dropped liquid can cause some rather sever back problems which will certainly persist over the years but it is up to the expert to figure out who is to blame and how much the victim can reasonably ask for.
Fighting these cases is never easy of course, and in some instances it can take many years to finish it off. In the meantime, the victim will go on suffering and may end up in sever financial difficulties. This is where the expert is needed to make sure that it goes as fast as possible.
How to Generate Sales Leads Using Advertising Flyers
Advertising with flyers right now is a great way to track down new leads while capturing a larger share of the market. Large majorities of businesses are cutting back on advertising because of the misguided perceptions of consumer spending habits set off by our media outlets. You have to remember; there are millions of people out there just waiting to spend money on a much-needed product or service that you have to offer. All you need to do is step up to the plate and show them you are the business that can solve their problems.
As long as you properly plan and budget, your flyer advertising campaign will be a success, regardless of what anyone else thinks! Take the time to analyze the wants and needs of your potential customers and then simply craft a message that gets their attention when you design your flyer.
Offer something never seen or heard of before. If your confident that your products or services will solve your potential customers problems, then let them know by offering unlimited support or a lifetime guarantee. The chances are that 98% of the people that make a purchase will be completely satisfied with what you have to offer, as long as you fulfill the promises described in your message.
Target your flyer distribution channels by the lifestyle of your potential customers. What are the average household incomes of your core customers? Do they live in the middle class part of the city or the upper or lower class areas? Find out the best locations to distribute your flyers to save money on unnecessary printing costs.
Require them to find out more about what you have to offer to capture additional leads. Offer a free one-on-one consultation or strategy session if you offer these types of services. To many businesses over utilized the old technique of saving a certain percentage in their advertising messages, trying to create interest in the consumers mind. All this does is shout out massive sell on something people probably do not need. Instead, require them to make a trip to your store or website to find out the price of your product. This will make it harder for them to reject your offer since you have the ability to talk to them in person.
Capitalize during the current economical crisis by advertising flyers to your customers. Take the time to come up with a very unique way of presenting your offer and your flyer advertising campaign will be a success. Here’s to the near future growth of your business empire!
