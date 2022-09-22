News
Nick Mangold excited about being added to Jets’ Ring of honor, believes in what Robert Saleh is building
The Jets will honor three former players throughout this season by adding them to the team’s Ring of Honor.
Nick Mangold, who was the glue of Gang Green’s offensive line for 11 seasons, will be the first player honored.
Mangold, who played for the Jets from 2006 until 2016, will officially be the 19th person to enter the team’s Ring of Honor at halftime of Sunday’s game against the Bengals.
Tackle D’Brickashaw Ferguson (Oct. 30 against the Patriots) and cornerback Darrelle Revis (Nov. 27 against the Bears) will also be added later this season.
Mangold said he learned about the honor during the spring, but it didn’t hit home for him until the Jets’ recent kickoff luncheon.
“It’s been a process until now of really coming to grips of what it means to the family,” Mangold said at a press conference Wednesday. “It’s really special and I’m really excited about it.
“There’s emotion in it as there’s a lot of people I want to mention and it is a little tricky leaving those in and out. Just the lead-up, the amount of people I have coming in, it is fantastic.
“It is going to be nerve-racking until halftime and then after halftime, we will enjoy ourselves.”
After he was drafted No. 29 overall out of Ohio State, Mangold was named to seven Pro Bowls, which is the second most of any Jets offensive linemen behind Hall of Fame tackle Winston Hill (8). Mangold was also named All-Pro twice during his Jets career.
Those years were highlighted by Gang Green’s two consecutive runs to the AFC championship game before losing to the Indianapolis Colts (2009) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (’10).
During his first 10 seasons, Mangold started and played in 163 of the team’s 167 games (regular and postseason) from 2006-15. After a lingering ankle injury, Mangold was limited to eight games in 2016 and was placed on season-ending injured reserve.
He officially announced his retirement a year later after spending the 2017 season out of football after being released by the team. He signed a one-day deal in 2018 to formally retire as a Jet.
Not only will Mangold be inducted into the Jets’ Ring of Honor, but on Tuesday he was announced as one of 129 Modern-Era Nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.
Even with all his success during his career, Mangold says he doesn’t miss the game of football itself.
“It was the guys that I was with,” Mangold said. “People always asked, do I miss it? Honestly, I don’t miss the physical game of football.
“I do miss the locker room, I do miss hanging out. You can’t replicate that anywhere else. I think that’s a big thing, the guys in the locker room and the ups and downs.
“We had some great highs even though we didn’t finish it the way we wanted to, it was still a lot of fun in those runs. I enjoyed my 11 years here and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”
Despite ending his career five years ago, he still follows the Jets closely. He still lives down the street from the Jets facility and even watched some of the team’s 31-30 victory against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Mangold was also at the team’s opener against the Baltimore Ravens.
While they’re coming off a 4-13 season, Mangold said he believes what the Jets are trying to build with coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas.
“I like Robert and what he’s doing,” Mangold said. “His message, the way he goes about it. I think in today’s day in age, everyone wants to snap their fingers and everything is fixed.
“But I feel like the way he’s going along with Joe Douglas and the direction they’re trying to build this thing as a culture and as a team long term and not just be able to do it for a year has me excited now as a Jet fan.”
News
Scott Van Pelt’s puppy interrupted the podcast with a ‘giant dump’
When you have to go, you have to go.
That was the attitude of Scott Van Pelt’s recently acquired pup, Redd, as his owner recorded a podcast last week.
The ESPN star was appearing on Kevin Clark’s “Slow News Day” podcast when the shit broke.
” He just arrived. You fall in love instantly,” Van Pelt said. “That’s how it goes. That’s where we’re at, just surrendering our hearts to this little guy.
Later in the podcast, Clark was asking a question about what Van Pelt’s former ESPN radio co-host – and Clark’s current Ringer colleague – Ryen Russillo looked like when he was hair, and Redd decided Van Pelt’s office was his. jar.
“Redd takes that to…” Van Pelt said, interrupting Clark’s question.
“My dog just gave a giant dump right behind us as we were talking about Russillo.”
Van Pelt opted to take a 20-second timeout, presumably to clean up the droppings before the smell escalated.
The popular “SportsCenter” midnight anchor introduced Redd to the world earlier this week.
“New guy. Passes by Redd,” Van Pelt tweeted. “Like in (Otis) Redding and Reading, PA where he’s from. This pic got me. will be a lot.
Otis was Van Pelt’s last dog, who died in April.
“Crushed to share that we had to say goodbye to Otis The Dog,” Van Pelt wrote on Twitter at the time. “Truly the most special friendship and bond of my entire life. He was an absolute king. Love your good boys and girls with all your might – every day you can. There’s never enough . »
New York Post
News
Column: Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields says ‘my job is not to call pass plays’ after attempting only 11 passes in a lopsided loss
Matt Eberflus reinforced the obvious Wednesday afternoon before the Chicago Bears went back to work on the practice field at Halas Hall.
The offense needs to achieve balance with play distribution if it’s going to have any chance to get rolling.
“I don’t think that’s really a force issue,” the coach said. “That’s what we need to have. We need to have balance in your offense, in the run/pass calls, and we’ll get that.”
The Bears attempted only 11 passes Sunday in a 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers, only the second time since the beginning of the Mike Ditka era in 1982 the team put the ball in the air less than 13 times.
An offense that had a critical lack of explosive plays in 2021 has picked up where it left, and while the sample size is small, the start does not paint a picture of progress. Here’s where the Bears offense ranks after two games:
- Plays: 31st
- Yards: 32nd
- Yards per play: 29th
- Third down: 27th
- Scoring: T-26th
- Passing yards: 32nd
- Yards per passing attempt: T-29th
- Completion percentage: 31st
- Passer rating: 31st
- Time of possession: 30th
The only thing the Bears can hang their hat on: They rank eighth in the league in rushing. If you didn’t know better, you might wonder if they are fixated on playing checkers while everyone else is playing chess.
Quarterback Justin Fields said he is “changing up his whole routine” after the latest loss gnawed at him. He said he’s waking up at 5:45 a.m., about an hour earlier than usual, and spending even more time in preparation.
Fields didn’t criticize offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who speaks with the media on Thursdays, after getting so few chances to throw the ball in a game in which the Bears trailed by two scores or more for 34 minutes. But was it a sign the staff lacks faith in Fields as a passer?
“I don’t think so,” Fields said. “Our run game did a great job on Sunday.
“These (coaches) have been in the league for I don’t know how long. They know what they’re doing. None of it’s going to work if I don’t trust it, if the players, ourselves, if we don’t trust the coaches. We trust the coaches. They know what they’re doing. We just go out there and play.”
With so few pass attempts — the San Francisco 49ers are 31st in the league with 52, 24 more than the Bears — wide receiver Darnell Mooney has been an afterthought. He has been targeted five times and has two receptions for 4 yards. Tight end Cole Kmet hasn’t caught a pass.
“My job is not to call pass plays,” Fields said. “My job is not to make sure Darnell has five catches each game. That’s not my job. My job is to get the play and run it to the best of my ability.”
That’s fair. But Fields surely watches other games around the league and sees how offenses are attacking and challenging defenses. Those who have found unique ways to defend the Bears’ offensive approach for years will remind you the opener against the 49ers was played in a driving rainstorm. That’s true. The offense then threw six fewer passes Sunday on a perfect evening for football at Lambeau Field, and you have to go back to 1978 to find the last time a team attempted only 28 passes through two games.
The only way Fields is going to grow as a passer and develop better timing is to — you got it — throw the ball.
“Yeah, maybe,” he said. “But my No. 1 priority in my job is to run the plays like I’m taught to and to execute them at the best of my ability and to ultimately win games. So if our offensive coordinator thinks the plays he’s giving me are going to help us win games, that’s all I care about.”
Fields was engaging Wednesday and seemed eager to share how much the loss to the Packers bothered him. He didn’t criticize anyone else — also a smart move — and made it clear he’s doing his part to help work the offense out of an early but deep rut.
“I have more time during the day,” he said. “Just being able to study more, being able to look at our stuff more. I think that’s going to, just those little tidbits of being able to process stuff more and being able to take in more stuff, is just going to allow me to be better prepared for Sunday.”
Perhaps that will lead to a little balance for an offense that already is out of sorts.
News
CU’s prodigal son Darrin Chaiverini returns to Folsom Field on Saturday. Can Buffs fans admit that the mess of 2021 wasn’t entirely his fault?
Darrin Chiaverini is about to run a mile in the crampons of Russell Wilson. And the homecoming part is already clenching its toes.
“I told my wife, ‘I’ve never been in the opposing dressing room (at Folsom Field),’” the former CU Buffs/assistant coach/offensive coordinator/sometimes outcast told me over the phone. Southern California earlier this week. “’I have never been on the sidelines (opponent)’. So it’s going to be…interesting.
“(There are) so many memories, as a player and as a coach. So many good memories of blood, sweat and tears on this pitch.
Welcome to Cringe Bowl week, kids. When Chiaverini and his UCLA Bruins visit Folsom on Saturday in the Pac-12 football opener for both programs, you can cut through the layers of sheer awkwardness with a butter knife.
This is the first game back in Boulder for Chev, who was hired by UCLA coach Chip Kelly as an offensive analyst after being fired last November as an offensive coordinator by the current coach. from UC Karl Dorrell.
Chiaverini was interviewed for Dorrell’s job after Mel Tucker quit the Buffs in the middle of a February night over two and a half years ago. Chev was one of four offensive coaches Dorrell fired after a 4-8 season in 2021 as part of a program reset.
And, if the best revenge is to live well, then Saturday’s game is no contest. UCLA comes as 3-0 favorites and three touchdowns.
The Dorrell Buffs, meanwhile, limp into the arena at 0-3, scoring 10 points per game, and some fans are hoping a real freshman can save them at quarterback. A day after the Minnesota Golden Gophers crushed the Buffs like they were a high school team, CU athletic director Rick George issued a statement to the Buffs faithful in which he acknowledged their “disappointment” and their “anger” while asking them to double with love after arguably the worst opening month in modern CU history.
As more vultures join the circle hovering over Stadium Drive, can we all come out and admit something? Maybe what hurt CU last fall wasn’t entirely Chiaverini’s fault.
Look, as a caller, Chev was never going to be confused with Bill Walsh. But Dorrell has spent much of the past 10 months making sure the parties responsible for the Buffs’ poor offense in 2021 — CU’s 18.8 points and 257.6 yards per game ranked No. 121 and No. 129, out of 130 FBS programs – had been excised from Boulder as a second molar cavity.
Fast forward to this season, however, and whole teeth are falling out. The Buffs head into Saturday with the No. 129 scoring offense in the nation (out of 131 programs) and the No. 127 yardage offense (245.3 per game). Under new offensive coordinator Mike Sanford, CU quarterbacks Brendon Lewis and JT Shrout combined to complete 46.8% of their passes for a total of 324 yards — just 108 per game.
The Buffs’ first trio of opponents are among the best in the nation in terms of speed (TCU), execution (Air Force) and power (Minnesota). And yet, regardless, Dorrell’s offense somehow regressed from bad to worse. So does the fan base vibe.
“Obviously when I didn’t get the job it hurt me on two levels,” said Chiaverini, who declined to speak about Dorrell or George in particular.
“First and foremost, as a human being, and I felt like I was working, I felt like the assistant head coach, I was the head coach through acting – I felt like I had learned a lot.
“At the time, I had been there with different head coaches and I felt like it was the right time. And on a second level, I’m an elder (CU). People know how I feel about this place. So it definitely hurts. It was disappointing. But, you know, that’s life and that’s football. We have to move on and on. And that’s what I did with my family.
And Saturday? Aside from Pasta Jay, Saturday is another business trip.
“You have to stay professional. You really do,” Chiaverini said. “Obviously there’s a lot of emotion in a lot of former players that I’ve coached and signed and sat in their living rooms. But I’m a Bruin now. That’s where I work, and that’s where I work. This is my profession and I have a job to do.
“I mean, I hope (I) get a good reception. I know Russell (Wilson) was hearing it from the fans there (in Washington). But I gave my heart and soul to this university. And me to know fans know it. I to know they know that.
As the man said, it will be…interesting. At least Chev is hoping for a healthier reception than Big Russ received in Week 1 in Seattle. A healthier ending too.
denverpost sports
News
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson expected to play Sunday despite throwing sleeve; CB Marlon Humphrey among 5 missing
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson wore a padded sleeve over his throwing arm at practice Wednesday, the team’s first workout since Sunday’s loss to the Miami Dolphins, but it’s not expected to threaten his availability for Week 3.
Jackson did not throw to receivers during the 30-minute portion of practice open to reporters, He’d shown no obvious signs of injury or discomfort with his right arm toward the end of the Ravens’ 42-38 loss at M&T Bank Stadium, or in his postgame news conference.
“Just a normal course-of-the-season thing,” coach John Harbaugh said after practice Wednesday. “He practiced today, so he’ll be playing on Sunday.”
Jackson said his arm is “feeling good,” and that he doesn’t expect any interruptions to his practice routine this week ahead of Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. When a reporter asked whether Jackson was able to throw Wednesday, he joked, “I’m going to throw Sunday — a lot Sunday.”
Jackson didn’t explain why he needed the sleeve, but his right arm appeared to hit fullback Patrick Ricard as he blocked a Dolphins player late in the third quarter Sunday.
Cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (groin) and Marcus Peters (knee) were missing at Wednesday’s practice; Harbaugh indicated Monday that there were no setbacks Sunday. Wide receiver Devin Duvernay, who left Sunday’s game with a concussion, was also absent. Defensive lineman Calais Campbell and outside linebacker Justin Houston were also not practicing, possibly for rest.
Wide receiver James Proche II (groin), who missed two practices last week and Sunday’s game, returned to practice. Cornerbacks Brandon Stephens (quadriceps), who was held out Sunday, and Damarion “Pepe” Williams (ankle), who left the loss in the fourth quarter, were also practicing.
This story may be updated.
News
NyQuil chicken isn’t really trending on TikTok • TechCrunch
It’s time we learned the difference between what is a viral trend and what is just someone posting a meme that goes viral.
For the sake of humanity, let’s count our lucky stars: NyQuil chicken is not a real threat to public health. But this week, the FDA issued a warning over what the agency perceived to be a TikTok challenge encouraging users to cook raw chicken in a pool of NyQuil, a sleep-inducing cold medicine.
“Boiling a drug can make it much more concentrated and change its properties in other ways. Even if you don’t eat the chicken, inhaling the vapors of the drug while cooking could cause high levels of the drug to enter your body. “Wrote the FDA. “Simply put: someone could be taking a dangerously high amount of cough and cold medicine without even realizing it.
But if you search for phrases like “sleeping chicken recipe” on TikTok, almost every video is a duet or period-style expression of outrage. Users will share a clip from the same video of someone cooking chicken in NyQuil, then add a clip of themselves reacting to the absolute absurdity.
It’s not so much a TikTok challenge as a recycled, cursed meme that dates back to 4chan in 2017 and was almost certainly posted by a troll. Since then, the “sleeping chicken” idea has periodically resurfaced on sites like YouTube, and even earlier this year doctors warned teens against making their own NyQuil-infused meals.
Now, those viral YouTube videos have been taken down, and if you try to search for certain terms related to NyQuil chicken, TikTok will redirect you to a resource page. But it’s too easy to bypass these filters – just try searching for NyQuil.
To be clear: cooking food in NyQuil is a very bad idea. But we have no real evidence to support that children do this.
It wouldn’t be the first time a few awful TikToks have gone over the top. Last fall, aslap a teacherThe trend went viral, reportedly encouraging students to… slap their teachers. It sounds horrible, but many doubted that this trend really existed. Months later, the Washington Post discovered that Facebook, with its growing concerns about TikTok’s growing dominance, had paid Republican consultancy Targeted Victory to discredit TikTok. As part of the initiative, Targeted Victory apparently invented the “slap a teacher” trend to sow anxiety around TikTok’s impact on teens.
That doesn’t mean TikTok trends — real or fake — don’t have consequences. A ten-year-old girl died while holding her breath for a ‘blackout challenge’.
Social platforms should take precautions to nip harmful viral trends in the bud before they spread too far, but that’s not a problem endemic to TikTok. It’s more of a media literacy problem. We’re smart enough (I hope) to know that eating NyQuil chicken is a bad idea – and health warnings aside, it would probably taste awful! But we also need to know how to determine whether widespread panic about a viral trend is actually legitimate or not.
In practice, the FDA warning won’t stop people from eating NyQuil chicken. Instead, the government agency just turned a fringe 4chan meme into a mainstream health issue.
techcrunch
News
Biden: Russia’s Ukraine abuses ‘make your blood run cold’
By AAMER MADHANI and ZEKE MILLER
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Joe Biden declared at the United Nations on Wednesday that Russia has “shamelessly violated the core tenets” of the international body with its war in Ukraine as he summoned nations around the globe to stand firm in backing the Ukrainian resistance.
Delivering a forceful condemnation of Russia’s seven-month invasion, Biden said reports of Russian abuses against civilians and its efforts to erase Ukraine and its culture “should make your blood run cold.” He referenced President Vladimir Putin’s announcement Wednesday that he had ordered a partial mobilization of reservists, a deeply unpopular step that sparked protests in Russia.
And Putin’s new nuclear threats against Europe showed “reckless disregard” for Russia’s responsibilities as a signer of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, Biden said.
He also criticized Russia for scheduling “sham referenda” this week in territory it has forcibly seized in Ukraine.
“A permanent member of the U..N Security Council invaded its neighbor, attempted to erase a sovereign state from the map. Russia has shamelessly violated the core tenets of the U.N. charter,” he told his U.N. audience.
Biden’s speech was part of an effort to maintain Russia’s isolation on the global stage as the costs of war mount, worries about energy this winter loom and Congress is likely to look more skeptically on spending more on military defense. The president called on all nations, whether democracies or autocracies, to speak out against Russia’s “brutal, needless war” and to bolster’s Ukraine effort to defend itself.
“We will stand in solidarity against Russia’s aggression, period,” Biden said.
Biden also highlighted consequences of the invasion for the world’s food supply, pledging $2.9 billion in global food security aid to address shortages caused by the war and the effects of climate change. He praised a U.N.-brokered effort to create a corridor for Ukrainian grain to be exported by sea, and called on the agreement to be continued despite the ongoing conflict.
Biden, during his time at the U.N. General Assembly, met with Secretary General António Guterres and held his first meeting with new British Prime Minister Liz Truss, during which they discussed Russia’s war, energy security and China. He was to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron later in the day.
He was also expected to press nations to meet an $18 billion target to replenish the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, reiterating the U.S. commitment of $6 billion to that goal.
But the heart of the president’s visit to the U.N. this year was his full-throated censure of Russia as its war nears the seven-month mark. One of Russia’s deputy U.N. ambassadors, Gennady Kuzmin, was sitting in Russia’s seat during Biden’s speech.
The address came as Russian-controlled regions of eastern and southern Ukraine have announced plans to hold Kremllin-backed referendums on becoming part of Russia and as Moscow was losing ground in the invasion.
The White House said the global food security funding includes $2 billion in direct humanitarian assistance through the United States Agency for International Development. The balance of the money will go to global development projects meant to boost the efficiency and resilience of the global food supply.
“This new announcement of $2.9 billion will save lives through emergency interventions and invest in medium- to long-term food security assistance in order to protect the world’s most vulnerable populations from the escalating global food security crisis,” the White House said.
Biden was confronting no shortage of difficult issues as leaders gathered this year.
In addition to the Russian war in Ukraine, European fears that a recession could be just around the corner are heightened. Administration concerns grow by the day that time is running short to revive the Iran nuclear deal and over China’s saber-rattling on Taiwan.
His Wednesday address comes on the heels of Ukrainian forces retaking control of large stretches of territory near Kharkiv. But even as Ukrainian forces have racked up battlefield wins, much of Europe is feeling painful blowback from economic sanctions levied against Russia. A vast reduction in Russian oil and gas has led to a sharp jump in energy prices, skyrocketing inflation and growing risk of Europe slipping into a recession.
Biden’s visit to the U.N. also comes as his administration’s efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal appear stalled.
The deal brokered by the Obama administration — and scrapped by Trump in 2018 — provided billions of dollars in sanctions relief in exchange for Iran’s agreement to dismantle much of its nuclear program and open its facilities to extensive international inspection.
“While the United States is prepared for a mutual return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, if Iran steps up to its obligations, the United States is clear: We will not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons,” Biden said.
U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said administration officials would be consulting with fellow signers of the 2015 agreement on the sidelines of this week’s meetings.
This year’s U.N. gathering is back to being a full-scale, in-person event after two years of curtailed activity due to the pandemic. In 2020, the in-person gathering was canceled and leaders instead delivered prerecorded speeches; last year was a mix of in-person and prerecorded speeches. Biden and first lady Jill Biden were hosting a leaders’ reception on Wednesday evening.
China’s President Xi Jinping opted not to attend this year’s U.N. gathering, but his country’s conduct and intentions loomed large.
Weeks after tensions flared across the Taiwan Strait as China objected to the visit to Taiwan of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Biden called for “peace and stability” and said the U.S. would “oppose unilateral changes in the status quo by either side.” That came days after Biden repeated that the U.S. would militarily assist Taiwan if China sought to invade.
China’s government on Monday said Biden’s statement in a CBS “60 Minutes” interview that American forces would defend the self-ruled island was a violation of U.S. commitments on the matter, but it gave no indication of possible retaliation.
Biden on Wednesday also declared that “fundamental freedoms are at risk in every part of our world,” citing last month’s U.N. human rights office report raising concerns about possible “crimes against humanity” in China’s western region against Uyghurs and other largely Muslim ethnic groups.
He also singled out for criticism the military junta in Myanmar, the Taliban controlling Afghanistan, and Iran, where he said the U.S. supports protests in Iran that sprang up in recent days after a 22-year-old woman died while being held by the morality police for violating the country’s Islamic dress code.
“Today we stand with the brave citizens and the brave women of Iran, who right now are demonstrating to secure their basic rights,” Biden said.
Biden also highlighted his administration’s new investments in addressing climate change, primarily through last month’s passage of Democrats’ massive “Inflation Reduction Act” which marks the largest single U.S. investment in addressing climate change.
He encouraged other nations to meet their own environmental commitments. “And none too soon — we don’t have much time.”
AP writer Zeke Miller reported from Washington.
Follow AP coverage of the U.N. General Assembly at
