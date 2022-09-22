Playdapp & Mikey NFT Stands Out In The Bustling NFT Marketplace And Gets Sold Out Within Three Hours

Seoul, South Korea, 22nd September, 2022, Chainwire

The NFT Marketplace Calls out To NFT Investors To Grab its Super Successful NFT Before The Launch Of Its New Game ‘Tournaments’ That Will Give Special Access To Existing NFT Holders.

As soon as the Blockchain Gaming Platform and NFT Marketplace, PlayDapp, launched its Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collection ‘PlayDapp Members+ Mikey NFT’, the entire collection of 10,000 free minting NFTs was sold out within three hours. The collection featured DJ Mikey, a badass teenage red panda triumphing his way to Superstar DJ status.

PlayDapp Members+Mikey NFT collection was traded in the marketplace from September 6th to 18th 2022, making a transaction volume of $17,296. With the starting daily floor price for Mikey NFT being at $4.39 during the time of its launch, its floor price skyrocketed to $5.91 marking an increase of 34.6% on its last day of trade. A total of 3,992 NFTs were transferred or sold.

With the success of its PlayDapp Members+Mikey NFT collection, the PlayDapp team hopes NFT enthusiasts will join the community and it’s exclusive club before the main utility and feature of the NFTs kick in with the soft-launch of its newest hyper-casual game ‘Tournaments’ on September 26 that will bring a world of perks to its NFT holders.

PlayDapp’s NFT holders are granted special access to the game tournaments where they will receive more token rewards of $PLA, the Ethereum token that powers PlayDapp, as compared to its non-NFT holders. Moreover, PlayDapp NFT holders are granted more chances to play the game than non-NFT holders which implies that the former potentially gets more chances to try to win the $PLA rewards.

“We are over the moon to have our NFT collection sold out in just 3 hours. From what started as a free minting NFT, the market added value to it making it our top-seller,” says Peter Song Head of Global Marketing at PlayDapp. “It is a very exciting time for us, and now we can’t wait to introduce our new game Tournaments to the market which will boost the demand for our NFTs and make them more valuable,” he adds.

PlayDapp is a global blockchain middleware provider that provides companies with the opportunity across many different industries to integrate blockchain technology into their business models and easily turn their assets into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). PlayDapp’s blockchain-based C2C Marketplace allows gamers and users to freely buy, sell and trade their digital assets with each other.

