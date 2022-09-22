News
Republican Gov. Charlie Baker applauds investigations into DeSantis illegal alien flight to Martha’s Vineyard
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker (right) encourages Democratic investigations into Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (right) for flying two illegal alien planes into Martha’s Vineyard.
Late last week, DeSantis sent two flights full of 50 illegal aliens to Martha’s Vineyard. Within 48 hours of their arrival, Martha’s Vineyard officials declared a “humanitarian crisis” and Baker intervened to evacuate the illegals from the island by bus to Joint Base Cape Cod.
This week in Bexar County, Texas, Sheriff Javier Salazar (D) announced he had opened a criminal investigation into DeSantis stealing the illegal aliens from Martha’s Vineyard.
“I believe they were the prey,” Salazar said. “Somebody came in from out of state, went after these people, lured them in with promises of a better life, which is absolutely what they were looking for.”
Baker now appears to be encouraging Democratic investigations into DeSantis ferrying illegal aliens to the doorsteps of the Democratic Party’s wealthiest donors, according to MassLive:
Baker, when asked if he believed a crime had taken placereplied: “I do not know.” [Emphasis added]
“Look, it’s up to the authorities on the ground to determine what happened and what didn’t,” Baker told reporters in downtown Boston on Tuesday morning. “I’m very happy the sheriff has chosen to open an investigation. I think it’s the right thing to do. [Emphasis added]
The panic over DeSantis stealing 50 illegal aliens from Martha’s Vineyard comes as President Joe Biden has transported and bussed more than a million commuters and illegal aliens to working and middle class American communities since taking office in January 2021.
For perspective, the arrival of 50 illegal aliens on Martha’s Vineyard represents just 0.001% of the illegal immigration US border towns have seen since Biden became president.
Similar to the Bexar County criminal investigation, a handful of illegal aliens who were flown to Martha’s Vineyard by DeSantis have filed a class action lawsuit against the governor, claiming their Fourth and Fourteenth Amendment rights were violated. violated.
The lawsuit hopes to stop DeSantis and other Republican governors from ferrying illegal aliens out of their states to sanctuary jurisdictions like Martha’s Vineyard, New York, Washington, DC and Chicago.
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News.
After temporary closure, Marx Fusion Bistro in Stillwater has closed permanently
Longtime Stillwater dining favorite Marx Fusion Bistro and Wine Bar has closed permanently after 20 years, owners Mark and Lydia Hanson announced in a Facebook post on Monday. The restaurant, at 241 Main Street in downtown Stillwater, had been temporarily shuttered for about nine months for renovations.
“To our guests, patrons, and friends, we’ve loved providing a unique, personal dining experience to you all,” the Hansons wrote on Facebook. “Your support over the years in filling Marx with joy, laughter, and lifelong memories is something we can’t thank you for enough.”
In advance of the restaurant’s 20th anniversary, Marx closed temporarily after Dec. 31, 2021, for winter renovations and a menu redesign. Although the owners originally scheduled a grand reopening for April 2022, they announced in May that the opening would be pushed to June, and then ultimately delayed indefinitely due to “unforeseen issues related to the process.”
The restaurant appeared never to have reopened before the permanent closure was announced this week.
With Mark Hanson leading the kitchen, Marx was known for its creative dishes and daily specials inspired by a range of culinary cultures. In response to the closure, fans of the restaurant lamented the end of an institution that elevated the city’s dining scene. By Tuesday afternoon, nearly 250 people had commended on the Facebook post announcing the restaurant’s closure, expressing their gratitude for the restaurant and fond memories of birthdays, anniversaries, and nights out there.
If you purchased Marx gift certificates, the restaurant is reimbursing them until Nov. 15, 2022. Mail the gift card, plus a return address and a note on the original method of payment, to Mark Hanson at P.O. Box 2206, Stillwater, MN 55082.
Russia frees 215 Ukrainians, more in exchange – The Denver Post
By KARL RITTER
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday morning that 215 Ukrainian and foreign citizens had been freed by Russia in a prisoner exchange.
In his overnight address, Zelenskyy said 200 of the prisoners had been returned in exchange for Viktor Medvedchuk, the former leader of a pro-Russian Ukrainian opposition party and close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s previous story follows below.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered a partial mobilization of reservists to bolster his forces in Ukraine, a deeply unpopular move that has sparked rare protests across the country and led to nearly 1,200 arrests.
The risky order follows humiliating setbacks for Putin’s troops nearly seven months after invading Ukraine. Russia’s first such call since World War II has heightened tensions with Western supporters of Ukraine, who have called it an act of weakness and desperation.
The move also prompted some Russians to rush to buy plane tickets to flee the country.
In his 14-minute nationally televised address, Putin also warned the West that he was not bluffing by using everything at his disposal to protect Russia – an apparent reference to its nuclear arsenal. He has already blamed NATO countries for supplying arms to Ukraine.
Faced with heavy battlefield casualties, expanding front lines and a conflict that has raged longer than expected, the Kremlin has struggled to replenish its troops in Ukraine, reportedly even resorting to widespread recruitment in prisons.
The total number of reservists to be called up could reach 300,000, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said. However, Putin’s decree authorizing the partial mobilization, which took effect immediately, provided few details, raising suspicions that the project could be expanded at any time. In particular, one clause was kept secret.
Despite Russia’s tough laws against criticism of the military and war, protesters outraged by the mobilization overcame their fear of arrest to stage demonstrations in cities across the country. Nearly 1,200 Russians have been arrested during anti-war protests in cities including Moscow and St. Petersburg, according to independent Russian human rights group OVD-Info.
Associated Press reporters in Moscow witnessed at least a dozen arrests in the first 15 minutes of an overnight protest in the capital, with police in heavy armor attacking protesters outside shops, taking some as they chanted “No to war!”
“I’m not afraid of anything. The most precious thing they can take from us is the lives of our children. I will not give them the life of my child,” said a Muscovite, who refused to give her name.
When asked if protesting would help, she replied, “It won’t help, but it’s my civic duty to express my position. No to war!”
In Yekaterinburg, Russia’s fourth-largest city, police transported some of the 40 protesters arrested at an anti-war rally on buses. A woman in a wheelchair shouted, referring to the Russian president: “Fuck ‘crazy crackpot’. He’s gonna drop a bomb on us, and we’re still protecting him. Enough said.
The opposition movement Vesna called for demonstrations: “Thousands of Russian men – our fathers, brothers and husbands – will be thrown into the meat grinder of war. What are they going to die for? Why will mothers and children cry?
The Moscow prosecutor’s office has warned that organizing or participating in protests could result in up to 15 years in prison. Authorities issued similar warnings ahead of other protests. Wednesday’s protests were the first nationwide anti-war demonstrations since fighting began in late February.
Other Russians responded by trying to leave the country and flights were quickly booked.
In Armenia, Sergey arrived with his 17-year-old son, saying they had prepared for such a scenario. Another Russian, Valery, said his wife’s family lives in Kyiv and mobilization is out of the question for him “just for the moral aspect alone”. Both men declined to give their surnames.
The state communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, warned media outlets that access to their websites would be blocked if “false information” about the mobilization was transmitted.
Residents of Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, appeared disheartened by the mobilization as they watched rescuers clear debris from Russian rocket attacks on two apartment buildings.
“You just don’t know what to expect from him,” said Kharkiv resident Olena Milevska, 66. “But you understand it’s something personal for him.”
In calling for mobilization, Putin cited the length of the front line, which he says exceeds 1,000 kilometers (more than 620 miles). He also said that Russia is effectively fighting the combined military power of Western countries.
Western leaders said the mobilization was a response to Russia’s recent battlefield losses.
President Joe Biden has told the United Nations General Assembly that Putin’s new nuclear threats show “reckless disregard” for Russia’s responsibilities as a signatory to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.
Hours later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged world leaders at the rally to strip Russia of its vote in international institutions and its veto in the UN Security Council, saying the aggressors must be punished and isolated.
Speaking via video, Zelenskyy said his forces “can return the Ukrainian flag to our entire territory. We can do it by force of arms. But we need time.
Putin did not attend the meeting.
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said the mobilization means the war is “getting worse, getting deeper, and Putin is trying to involve as many people as possible. … It’s done just to let one person keep his grip on personal power.
The partial mobilization order came two days before Russian-held regions in eastern and southern Ukraine are due to hold referendums on integration with Russia – a move that could allow Moscow to escalate the war. Voting begins Friday in the Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions, partly controlled by Russia.
Foreign leaders are already calling the votes illegitimate and non-binding. Zelenskyy said it was a “sham” and “noise” to distract the public.
Michael Kofman, head of Russian studies at the CNA think tank in Washington, said Putin had bet his regime on war and that annexation “is a point of no return”, as is mobilization “to some extent “.
“The partial mobilization affects everyone. And everyone in Russia understands … that they could be the next wave, and this is just the first wave,” Kofman said.
Shoigu, Russia’s defense minister, said only some of those with relevant combat and service experience will be called up. He said that about 25 million people meet these criteria, but only 1% of them will be mobilized.
It was not clear how many years of combat experience or what level of training the soldiers needed to muster. Another clause of the decree prohibits most military professionals from terminating their contract before partial mobilization.
Putin’s mobilization ploy could backfire by making the war unpopular in his country and damaging his own reputation. He also admits Russia’s underlying military shortcomings.
A Ukrainian counteroffensive this month seized Russia’s military initiative and captured large areas in Ukraine from Russian forces.
Russian mobilization is unlikely to produce battlefield consequences for months due to a lack of facilities and training equipment.
Russian political analyst Dmitry Oreshkin said it looked like “an act of desperation”.
“People are going to escape this mobilization in any way possible, bribe them out of this mobilization, leave the country,” he said.
He described the announcement as “a huge personal blow to Russian citizens, who until recently (were taking part in hostilities) happily sitting on their sofas, (watching) television. And now the war has entered their house.
In his address, Putin accused the West of engaging in “nuclear blackmail” and cited “alleged statements by some high-ranking representatives of key NATO states on the possibility of using nuclear weapons of destruction massive action against Russia”.
He did not specify.
“When the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, to protect Russia and our people, we will certainly use all means at our disposal,” Putin said.
In other developments, relatives of two US military veterans who disappeared while fighting Russia with Ukrainian forces said they were released after about three months in captivity. They were part of a Saudi-organized exchange of 10 prisoners from the United States, Morocco, the United Kingdom, Sweden and Croatia.
Yesica Fisch in Kharkiv contributed to this story.
Follow AP coverage of the war at
Ball sisters say ‘one final straw’ for unbeaten Nova Classical volleyball team is a trip to state
A trip to the Ball household requires a keen eye and fast reflexes, because at any moment a volleyball may go flying in your direction.
At least that’s how Nova Classical Academy senior Ally Ball, one of four sisters in the volleyball-crazed family, tells it.
The family room regularly becomes the warm-up area before big matches or tryouts, with the sisters peppering back and forth. Their dad, Jason, joins in from time to time as well. No piece of furniture is safe.
“You get the occasional hitting of the light or TV,” Ally admitted with a smile.
That’s the way it always has been. The sisters — Elisia, Ally, Sam and Ava — have been playing together since they were young. Elisia, the oldest and now sophomore in college, first made the Nova Classical varsity team as an eighth grader in 2015. Every year since, at least one Ball sister has been on the team.
Now, with fraternal twins Ally and Sam in their senior years at Nova and Ava rapidly developing as a sophomore, the sisters are hoping to do the one thing their family and Nova Classical have yet to achieve — make the state tournament.
“It’s the one final straw,” Ava said.
Currently 13-0 and the No. 2-ranked team in Class 2A, they’re off to a good start. The team has dropped just two sets this season and has yet to be pushed to a fifth set. Ava and Sam, both outside hitters, rank first and fourth in total kills among Class 2A players. Ally, a setter, leads the state in assists.
The dominance is noteworthy but not unordinary. In 2021, the team lost five matches all year, with each of the Ball sisters amongst the top performers in the state. They were within one set of a state tournament berth, up 2-0 in the section championship match against Mounds Park Academy, before MPA rattled off three straight sets to win that coveted trip to state.
It’s still a sore spot for the Nova Classical team, but one that the sisters believe has made them better. There were no seniors on last year’s team and everyone has returned to make another push. So while the goal is the state tournament, you won’t find anyone looking too far ahead.
“There’s definitely more pressure on us. We feel it but we can’t worry about it,” Sam said. “We aren’t going to get ahead of ourselves.”
That mindset is led by Sam and Ally, the de facto captains of the team. They learned their leadership strategies from watching Elisia, they said. It’s a common thread for the family. The sisters’ mom, Abby, played volleyball in high school and got the girls interested. Sam and Ally followed Elisia’s lead with Ava following close behind them, picking up tidbits on the way.
“I watched the game and my sisters a lot first, more than I played,” Ava said. “So I picked up a lot of things.”
Head coach Tom Dobbs sees it in the angles Ava and Sam take or the pace Ally plays with. He describes them all as “students of the game.”
Dobbs knows the family well. He first coached Elisia in club volleyball well before high school and remembers Ava as a toddler. The family was a part of the reason why he took the head coaching job at the high school three years ago.
He has observed their connection on the floor, too. It includes some sibling bickering, but the girls say they’ve tried to limit that, particularly when they’re on the court together. When they’re off the court, they have more freedom to be direct and honest.
“You know if they get offended it won’t be for long,” Sam said.
But the sisters believe they have that dynamic with the entire team. They’ve known Dobbs for much of their life and have played club and school volleyball for years with their teammates.
It’s a recipe they hope pushes them through to the state tournament. And they’ll get their biggest indication of where they stand against top teams during a Class 2A showcase tournament this weekend. Nine of the top-10 teams in the state will compete.
“It will be good to get punched a little bit and see if we can punch back,” Dobbs said.
The team is confident it can, after playing many of the state’s top teams in summer scrimmages and from learning from last year’s section loss. For the Ball sisters in particular, the year carries extra weight, as the final season with more than one sister on the team.
“It’s a bittersweet moment because when sections come, it could be the last time we play together,” Ava said. “But we hope it’s not.”
Bird Board backs new scooter boss • TechCrunch
Micromobility company Bird is promoting its chairman, Shane Torchiana, to CEO status in a “long-planned” shakeup that sees founding chief executive Travis VanderZanden stripped even further of his power.
Bird’s board also announced two other appointments: Former Archer Aviation CFO Ben Lu joined Bird’s new CFO, taking over from Yibo Ling, and CFO of Bird, Lance Bradley, has been promoted to chief technology officer – a role that was previously held by chief product officer Justin Balthrop. Amid the shakeup, VanderZanden will remain Chairman of Bird’s Board of Directors.
Less than three months ago, VanderZanden served as both chairman and CEO of Bird, but the start-up’s longtime executive resigned as chairman in June, after Bird was hit, a warning from delisting from the New York Stock Exchange was issued. When Bird went public by merging with a SPAC last year, the company began trading at $8.40 per share, but a lot has changed since then. The scooter rental company closed regular trading today at a paltry $0.40 per share with a market capitalization of around $100 million. To put his current cap in perspective: Bird has raised $1.14 billion to date, according to Pitchbook.
Bird has been struggling lately. The company burned $310 million in the second quarter of 2022, but it also saw its quarterly revenue rebound to $76.7 million – a notable increase (28%) from the same quarter of the year. last year.
Bird framed the restructuring of management as part of its journey to profitability. “The organizational changes announced today reaffirm our commitment to positioning Bird for long-term profitable growth,” said VanderZanden, who called the reorganization a “long-planned transition.”
“Under new leadership, the company will continue to prioritize cost optimization, without losing sight of our long-term commitment to making cities more livable and sustainable,” he added.
techcrunch
After Vikings’ Dalvin Cook had career-low six carries, Kevin O’Connell wants that to change
Running back Dalvin Cook barely touched the ball Monday at Philadelphia, and Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell doesn’t want that to happen again.
Cook, a three-time Pro Bowl selection in his sixth NFL season, had a career-low six carries in a 24-7 loss to the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. He gained 17 yards, the third-lowest total in his career.
“I have all the confidence in the world in (Cook), and I’ve got to do a better job of making sure I get him in a rhythm,’’ O’Connell said Wednesday.
Cook had just three carries for three yards in the first half when Minnesota ran just 21 plays and three carries for 14 yards in the second half. The Vikings fell behind 7-0 before the offense got the ball and trailed 24-7 at halftime, which played a big role in why Cook had so few carries.
“I would have liked to run the ball earlier more in the game but were the (opportunities) really there and did they really present themselves?’’ O’Connell said.
Cook understood why it was difficult to get him many carries due to the Vikings falling behind.
“You kind of have balance (it),’’ Cook said. “It’s kind of hard as a coach. … You’re down, you’re trying to score, we’re trying to win in a hostile environment, a lot of factors into play calling.”
Cook’s career-low rushing total was 12 yards on nine carries in 2018 at Chicago. He had 13 yards on nine carries last season at Green Bay.
SMITH DOESN’T PRACTICE
Vikings safety Harrison Smith, who suffered a concussion in the fourth quarter Monday, did not practice Wednesday.
The workout was not open to the media. Quarterback Kirk Cousins said beforehand that it would be a “jog-through.”
Smith’s status for Sunday’s game against Detroit at U.S. Bank Stadium is uncertain.
“Harrison is in the protocol,’’ O’Connell said. “”Short week, so it will be kind of a day-to-day-process. He feels pretty good, but we’ll kind of allow that process to play out.”
If Smith doesn’t play, it remains to be seen who would start in his place. After Smith went out Monday, Josh Metellus played 10 snaps at safety and rookie Lewis Cine just one. Cine, who missed Minnesota’s 23-7 win over Green Bay in the Sept. 11 opener due to a knee injury, said he doesn’t know who would get the call. Overall, Cine, who played 15 snaps on special teams, was pleased with how his NFL debut went Monday.
“It was good,’’ Cine said. “It got my feet wet in terms of being out there. … I’m just going to keep working day in and day out and I know everything will fall into the right order.”
Also listed as not practicing was rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. due to a quadriceps injury. Booth, who was hurt against the Packers and sat out at Philadelphia, said before the workout it’s not a long-term injury and he remained hopeful of playing against Detroit.
O’Connell was asked before the workout about not having a full-fledged practice.
“We’re still well within 48 hours from that game (on Monday),’’ he said. “We had late travel, got back around 5 a.m. … We’re having extended meetings (Wednesday), a little more meeting time than we would normally have.”
BAD CALL?
O’Connell said Eagles cornerback Darius Slay should have been called for pass interference on a third-down incompletion to the Vikings’ Justin Jefferson on their first drive of the game.
O’Connell wouldn’t say whether the play was sent to the NFL office but said the Vikings “did hear back through channels” and they “know that more than likely that should have been a flag.”
DEFENSIVE STRUGGLES
The Vikings will look to bounce back on defense against the Lions after giving up 486 yards against the Eagles, including 347 in the first half. That dropped Minnesota to No. 29 in the NFL in total defense.
“Communication and execution,’’ said linebacker Jordan Hicks. “It’s very fixable, very simple. We’ve got to execute what is being called and what we practice all week. It’s still early in the season. We know we’re going to get unscouted looks. That’s part of it”
Zack Britton said he’s healthy and wants to help the Yankees win a championship: ‘That’s really the only goal for me at this stage of my career’
Zack Britton said he is ready.
The Yankees said wait and see and maybe. The lefty reliever who has worked his way back from elbow reconstruction surgery last October is done with minor league rehab appearances. The veteran went through all this for one reason; to help pitch this team to a World Series.
“I have the opportunity to and I want to help the team win,” Britton said before Wednesday night’s game against the Pirates at Yankee Stadium. “We have a really good team. I mean it doesn’t impact my future. I’m healthy. I know if I’m healthy, the future for me will be fine. The reason why I kind of push things is because I want to pitch this year for this team to help them win for no other reason. So there’s no benefit for me personally, other than the fact that maybe I can have an impact on a World Series championship team. That’s really the only goal for me at this stage of my career. I’ve gotten my contract. I am 34 years old. My reasons are much different now than when I was younger. I want to win a ring that’s why I pushed this to come back and be an option for the team. So whether or not they activate me that’s up to them.”
The Yankees are being indecisive about their roster moves. Britton made it clear he’s not going to waste time in the minor leagues. He’s a veteran who knows his body and his pitches, he’s just wasting bullets down there.
Aaron Boone seemed to say the indecision is related to how they will trim their roster going forward. They do plan to activate right-hander Scott Effross on Wednesday.
“We’re just in a little bit of a pitching crunch right now,” Boone said. “As far as needing the protection for German back into the rotation on Saturday, not being.. probably having his full allotment of pitches. So we just got to see where we are from a coverage standpoint, day by day.”
Britton is in the last year of his contract with the Yankees. He made just 22 appearances last season before he was shut down to have Tommy John surgery. Britton has 154 career saves and had a 1.89 ERA in 2020, his last full season.
While the Yankees may not have been counting on Britton, he would have been much needed veteran help for a bullpen that has already been stretched thin by injuries to Chad Green and Michael King. The bullpen has struggled over the last month, giving up seven runs Tuesday night against a struggling Pirates squad.
“I think it’s trying to lock down what are the best roles, positions, situations and matchups for them,” Boone said. “I think we’re gonna have to do it on a matchup type basis where let’s get these guys in for these two hitters that we think are absolutely the best situation for them. Again, I think we have a lot of really good things happening down there and a lot of really good options and different guys coming back into the mix that can help. But sorting out and locking down those roles and where they’re best equipped is going to be important here in these final days.”
WAITING FOR LeMAHIEU
DJ LeMahieu went out to hit on the field for the second straight day. The infielder said his toe felt OK after hitting for the first time on Tuesday, but the Yankees are not sure when he will return.
“It’s just a tricky situation,” Boone said. “You know, it’s like when do you dive all in on, let it rip? You know? Because does that ultimately start the setback? So what’s the timeline? What’s the best way to go about this work? I don’t really have that answer. And then eventually the rubbers gonna meet the road and we’re going to find out. But we got to continue to try and progress to get.”
Boone said that LeMahieu is staying in shape and then will have to finish the season managing the pain. LeMahieu “probably,” will not be 100% this season.
PLAYOFF PUSH
Matt Carpenter, who is out with a fractured foot, was cleared to start putting weight on it and was able to track pitches on Tuesday. He will need another imaging to clear him to begin full baseball activities. Andrew Benintendi’s wrist injury is “progressing,” but the outfielder is currently under the weather. Boone admitted the best case scenario is for them to be back by the playoffs.
Aaron Hicks left the clubhouse early before Wednesday night’s game with cold/flu-like symptoms.
