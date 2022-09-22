Russia frees 215 Ukrainians, more in exchange – The Denver Post

By KARL RITTER

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday morning that 215 Ukrainian and foreign citizens had been freed by Russia in a prisoner exchange.

In his overnight address, Zelenskyy said 200 of the prisoners had been returned in exchange for Viktor Medvedchuk, the former leader of a pro-Russian Ukrainian opposition party and close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered a partial mobilization of reservists to bolster his forces in Ukraine, a deeply unpopular move that has sparked rare protests across the country and led to nearly 1,200 arrests.

The risky order follows humiliating setbacks for Putin’s troops nearly seven months after invading Ukraine. Russia’s first such call since World War II has heightened tensions with Western supporters of Ukraine, who have called it an act of weakness and desperation.

The move also prompted some Russians to rush to buy plane tickets to flee the country.

In his 14-minute nationally televised address, Putin also warned the West that he was not bluffing by using everything at his disposal to protect Russia – an apparent reference to its nuclear arsenal. He has already blamed NATO countries for supplying arms to Ukraine.

Faced with heavy battlefield casualties, expanding front lines and a conflict that has raged longer than expected, the Kremlin has struggled to replenish its troops in Ukraine, reportedly even resorting to widespread recruitment in prisons.

The total number of reservists to be called up could reach 300,000, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said. However, Putin’s decree authorizing the partial mobilization, which took effect immediately, provided few details, raising suspicions that the project could be expanded at any time. In particular, one clause was kept secret.

Despite Russia’s tough laws against criticism of the military and war, protesters outraged by the mobilization overcame their fear of arrest to stage demonstrations in cities across the country. Nearly 1,200 Russians have been arrested during anti-war protests in cities including Moscow and St. Petersburg, according to independent Russian human rights group OVD-Info.

Associated Press reporters in Moscow witnessed at least a dozen arrests in the first 15 minutes of an overnight protest in the capital, with police in heavy armor attacking protesters outside shops, taking some as they chanted “No to war!”

“I’m not afraid of anything. The most precious thing they can take from us is the lives of our children. I will not give them the life of my child,” said a Muscovite, who refused to give her name.

When asked if protesting would help, she replied, “It won’t help, but it’s my civic duty to express my position. No to war!”

In Yekaterinburg, Russia’s fourth-largest city, police transported some of the 40 protesters arrested at an anti-war rally on buses. A woman in a wheelchair shouted, referring to the Russian president: “Fuck ‘crazy crackpot’. He’s gonna drop a bomb on us, and we’re still protecting him. Enough said.

The opposition movement Vesna called for demonstrations: “Thousands of Russian men – our fathers, brothers and husbands – will be thrown into the meat grinder of war. What are they going to die for? Why will mothers and children cry?

The Moscow prosecutor’s office has warned that organizing or participating in protests could result in up to 15 years in prison. Authorities issued similar warnings ahead of other protests. Wednesday’s protests were the first nationwide anti-war demonstrations since fighting began in late February.

Other Russians responded by trying to leave the country and flights were quickly booked.

In Armenia, Sergey arrived with his 17-year-old son, saying they had prepared for such a scenario. Another Russian, Valery, said his wife’s family lives in Kyiv and mobilization is out of the question for him “just for the moral aspect alone”. Both men declined to give their surnames.

The state communications watchdog, Roskomnadzor, warned media outlets that access to their websites would be blocked if “false information” about the mobilization was transmitted.

Residents of Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, appeared disheartened by the mobilization as they watched rescuers clear debris from Russian rocket attacks on two apartment buildings.

“You just don’t know what to expect from him,” said Kharkiv resident Olena Milevska, 66. “But you understand it’s something personal for him.”

In calling for mobilization, Putin cited the length of the front line, which he says exceeds 1,000 kilometers (more than 620 miles). He also said that Russia is effectively fighting the combined military power of Western countries.

Western leaders said the mobilization was a response to Russia’s recent battlefield losses.

President Joe Biden has told the United Nations General Assembly that Putin’s new nuclear threats show “reckless disregard” for Russia’s responsibilities as a signatory to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

Hours later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged world leaders at the rally to strip Russia of its vote in international institutions and its veto in the UN Security Council, saying the aggressors must be punished and isolated.

Speaking via video, Zelenskyy said his forces “can return the Ukrainian flag to our entire territory. We can do it by force of arms. But we need time.

Putin did not attend the meeting.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said the mobilization means the war is “getting worse, getting deeper, and Putin is trying to involve as many people as possible. … It’s done just to let one person keep his grip on personal power.

The partial mobilization order came two days before Russian-held regions in eastern and southern Ukraine are due to hold referendums on integration with Russia – a move that could allow Moscow to escalate the war. Voting begins Friday in the Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions, partly controlled by Russia.

Foreign leaders are already calling the votes illegitimate and non-binding. Zelenskyy said it was a “sham” and “noise” to distract the public.

Michael Kofman, head of Russian studies at the CNA think tank in Washington, said Putin had bet his regime on war and that annexation “is a point of no return”, as is mobilization “to some extent “.

“The partial mobilization affects everyone. And everyone in Russia understands … that they could be the next wave, and this is just the first wave,” Kofman said.

Shoigu, Russia’s defense minister, said only some of those with relevant combat and service experience will be called up. He said that about 25 million people meet these criteria, but only 1% of them will be mobilized.

It was not clear how many years of combat experience or what level of training the soldiers needed to muster. Another clause of the decree prohibits most military professionals from terminating their contract before partial mobilization.

Putin’s mobilization ploy could backfire by making the war unpopular in his country and damaging his own reputation. He also admits Russia’s underlying military shortcomings.

A Ukrainian counteroffensive this month seized Russia’s military initiative and captured large areas in Ukraine from Russian forces.

Russian mobilization is unlikely to produce battlefield consequences for months due to a lack of facilities and training equipment.

Russian political analyst Dmitry Oreshkin said it looked like “an act of desperation”.

“People are going to escape this mobilization in any way possible, bribe them out of this mobilization, leave the country,” he said.

He described the announcement as “a huge personal blow to Russian citizens, who until recently (were taking part in hostilities) happily sitting on their sofas, (watching) television. And now the war has entered their house.

In his address, Putin accused the West of engaging in “nuclear blackmail” and cited “alleged statements by some high-ranking representatives of key NATO states on the possibility of using nuclear weapons of destruction massive action against Russia”.

He did not specify.

“When the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, to protect Russia and our people, we will certainly use all means at our disposal,” Putin said.

In other developments, relatives of two US military veterans who disappeared while fighting Russia with Ukrainian forces said they were released after about three months in captivity. They were part of a Saudi-organized exchange of 10 prisoners from the United States, Morocco, the United Kingdom, Sweden and Croatia.

