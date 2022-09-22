News
Saints’ road woes continue with 7-1 loss at Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — The St. Paul Saints have struggled in games away from CHS Field this season, and Wednesday afternoon was more of the same.
The Saints’ record fell to 28-44 in road games with their 7-1 loss to the Indianapolis Indians at Victory Field.
St. Paul is 69-74 overall, including 41-30 at home. Louisville improved to 73-70.
The Saints finished with just four hits. Ryan Jeffers, a Twins catcher rehabbing with St. Paul, led the way with a solo home run in the eighth inning to provide the Saints’ only run. Michael Helman doubled, and Trevor Larnach and Chris Williams both singled. St,. Paul’s John Andreoli had his 20-game streak of reaching base safely come to an end when he finished 0-for-4.
Louisville had 10 hits.
The Saints’ Jordan Balazovic’s hard-luck season continued as he took the pitching loss to drop to 0-7 with a 7.81 earned-run average. He started and lasted just three innings when he gave up all five of his runs in third. He struck out four and walked one.
The Saints have just six games left in this Triple-A season. The play three games over the next three days against the Indians in Indianapolis, then return to CHS Field for their final three games Sept. 26-28 against the Omaha Storm Chasers.
News
Man under arrest in kidnapping of woman from Arden Hills parking ramp, robbery
Deputies have arrested a 56-year-old man in the kidnapping and robbery of a woman in Arden Hills last week.
“We asked for help. You responded. Our investigators took it from there,” Ramsey County sheriff’s office spokesman Steve Linders said Thursday. The sheriff’s office released photos on Tuesday of a man they said was the suspect and asked anyone with information to come forward.
On Sept. 13 about 7:25 a.m., an armed man forced a 61-year-old back into her vehicle in an underground parking ramp for a business or office in the 3900 block of Northwoods Drive in Arden Hills. At gunpoint, he made her drive to East Franklin Avenue and 27th Avenue South in Minneapolis and withdraw money from an ATM. He robbed her of the cash, ran away, and left the woman and her vehicle behind.
Deputies arrested a Minneapolis resident in the 2600 block of 29th Avenue South in Minneapolis on Wednesday about 3:30 p.m. He was booked at the Ramsey County jail.
News
High school football: Stillwater QB Max Shikenjanski’s stellar start made P.J. Fleck take note. Will others follow suit?
Max Shikenjanski loves playing quarterback because he loves the spotlight, the big moment, the chance to have the ball in his hands with everything on the line.
So when Stillwater trailed Centennial by 14 points with six minutes to play in a Week 1 game this fall, the Ponies’ senior signal caller was in his element. And he thrived.
Shikenjanski threw two scoring strikes in the final minutes, and capped the comeback by running in the game-winning 2-point conversion to push the Ponies over the top for a scintillating, season-opening victory.
But it wasn’t until Stillwater was on the bus ride home that players realized just how impressive the totality of their offensive performance truly was. The Ponies put up 499 yards of total offense against a stout Centennial defense, including 445 passing yards and four touchdowns from the quarterback.
“We were like ‘Jeez,’ ” Shikenjanski said. “We didn’t really know what just happened. We really didn’t have a clue.”
Those numbers, Stillwater coach Beau LaBore noted, “would suggest that somebody should be more interested” in his quarterback, “whether he says he’s playing basketball or not.”
Shikenjanski is a multi-sport standout who committed to play basketball for The Citadel in August to secure his spot with the program after enjoying his visit to the South Carolina military college.
But it’s not as though Shikenjanski ruled out a future in football at that moment. The quarterback had received interest from a number of football programs, including the Gophers. But those conversations, he noted, ended after the spring.
Until that Week 1 victory. Those numbers piqued P.J. Fleck’s interest. Conversations reignited, and Minnesota offered Shikenjanski a preferred walk-on offer.
“It’s great, it’s kind of a dream of mine,” Shikenjanski said of the Gophers’ interest. “I’ve grown up a Gophers fan, my dad played for the Gophers, so it’s something I’ve dreamed about, so it’s definitely really good.”
Shikenjanski remains committed to The Citadel, but he said the football route is “definitely an option now that Coach Fleck offered me. It’s a tough decision.”
Because while Shikenjanski reiterated that he loves basketball — the sport his father, Jim, played for the Gophers — he added “there’s nothing as good as Friday night lights.”
“Getting to step on the field every single Friday and play with all of my best friends, I mean, it definitely makes me interested more in football and makes me want to play. But I could say the same for basketball. After the season, I don’t ever want to give it up,” he said. “But definitely playing more and getting into the swing of the football and playing a few games, it definitely, yeah, brings my interest up more.”
Especially as Stillwater’s offense is rolling like this. Shikenjanski has thrown for four touchdowns in each of Stillwater’s first three games. He has passed for 354 yards per game while completing 70 percent of his passes with just one interception.
“We knew we were going to have a good offense,” he said, “but I wouldn’t say we knew we were going to have this good of an offense.”
Shikenjanski attributes the unit’s success to work put in this offseason. Shikenjanski and his receivers were connecting for routes all summer. The quarterback was also consistently in the weight room. He’s more confident on the field because of it — both in his legs and his arm.
LaBore noted that any time you have a player returning with varsity experience, you would expect them to take steps forward. And for a quarterback, the growth is often “exponential.” Shikenjanski is the type of player who doesn’t have to be told something twice. He entered this summer already with a firm grasp of the offensive concepts, affording Stillwater the chance to expand its offensive repertoire. He was ready for it.
“We feel like Max was a pretty good player last year, but he’s exceeded our expectations, as well,” LaBore said.
Even with the eye-popping numbers, LaBore said the quarterback still accepts coaching. He has his innate athleticism and awareness — born from years of competition across multiple sports — and aims to continue to improve upon it each day with a heightened IQ.
“If some of these other coaches would get on film and take a look, I think they’d like what they see,” LaBore said. “And like I said, he’s a student of the game and just wants to keep getting better. It’s exciting. He’ll have options.”
More now than what were in front of him prior to this scintillating start to his senior season. But what Shikenjanski has done this fall has been hard for anyone to ignore.
“I wouldn’t say that people missed out, because that’s not really who I am, but I feel like people that maybe passed on me in the summer see it now,” Shikenjanski said. “Or if they don’t, that’s alright, but I feel like everything I can do as a quarterback has been put on display, and we’ve got a lot more games, so there will be a lot more things that will be shown.”
News
Staff picks for Week 3 of 2022 NFL season: Steelers vs. Browns, Bills vs. Dolphins, Packers vs. Buccaneers and more
Baltimore Sun staff writers pick every game of the NFL season. Here’s who they have winning in Week 3:
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns (Thursday, 8:20 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer (18-13-1 overall, 10-6 last week): Browns
Childs Walker (17-14-1 overall, 10-6 last week): Browns
Ryan McFadden (17-14-1 overall, 9-7 last week): Browns
Mike Preston (18-13-1 overall, 10-6 last week): Browns
Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Bills
Childs Walker: Bills
Ryan McFadden: Bills
Mike Preston: Bills
New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Saints
Childs Walker: Saints
Ryan McFadden: Saints
Mike Preston: Saints
Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Bengals
Childs Walker: Bengals
Ryan McFadden: Jets
Mike Preston: Bengals
Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Eagles
Childs Walker: Eagles
Ryan McFadden: Eagles
Mike Preston: Eagles
Houston Texans at Chicago Bears (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Bears
Childs Walker: Bears
Ryan McFadden: Bears
Mike Preston: Bears
Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Chiefs
Childs Walker: Chiefs
Ryan McFadden: Chiefs
Mike Preston: Chiefs
Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings (Sunday, 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Lions
Childs Walker: Vikings
Ryan McFadden: Vikings
Mike Preston: Vikings
Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans (Sunday 1 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Raiders
Childs Walker: Titans
Ryan McFadden: Raiders
Mike Preston: Raiders
Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers (Sunday, 4:05 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Chargers
Childs Walker: Chargers
Ryan McFadden: Chargers
Mike Preston: Chargers
Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals (Sunday, 4:25 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Rams
Childs Walker: Rams
Ryan McFadden: Rams
Mike Preston: Rams
Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks (Sunday, 4:25 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Seahawks
Childs Walker: Seahawks
Ryan McFadden: Seahawks
Mike Preston: Seahawks
Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Sunday, 4:25 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Packers
Childs Walker: Buccaneers
Ryan McFadden: Buccaneers
Mike Preston: Buccaneers
San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos (Sunday, 8:20 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: 49ers
Childs Walker: Broncos
Ryan McFadden: 49ers
Mike Preston: Broncos
Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (Monday, 8:30 p.m.)
Jonas Shaffer: Giants
Childs Walker: Giants
Ryan McFadden: Giants
Mike Preston: Giants
News
Kendrick Perry excels alongside NBA players in EuroBasket 2022 tournament
Kendrick Perry, a 2010 Edgewater High alum, had to overcome a fractured leg before convincing college coaches he was worth a look.
The four-year Youngstown State starter is now entering his ninth year as an overseas pro and raised his global reputation significantly this month with his play in the EuroBasket 2022 tournament.
Perry, a 6-foot guard who plays bigger than he stands, helped lead the the national team of Montenegro, one of Europe’s smallest countries, to a 3-3 record and 13th-place finish in a continental championship event that showcased the NBA’s back-to-back MVP, Nikola Jokic (Serbia), two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece), likely future MVP Luka Doncic (Slovenia) and three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert (France).
Perry tied for the tournament lead in steals with 13, ranked No. 4 in assists and was one of the top 25 scorers in the 24-nation event. He averaged 15.2 points and 7.2 assists and scored 25 in a Round of 16 loss to Germany, outscoring NBA guard Dennis Schroder (22 points).
“That’s obviously the biggest stage he’s been able to play on,” said Edgewater coach Jason Atherton, who was an assistant in Perry’s senior season with the Eagles (2009-10). “Kendrick has bounced around some over there, but he has consistently worked his way up the different levels in Europe.”
Perry was given a Montenegrin passport this year. That allowed him to represent the nation as its one allowed “naturalized” player.
Montenegro’s losses were to champion Spain 82-65, Germany 85-79 and Turkey 72-68, which had Dr. Phillips legend Shane Larkin in its backcourt.
After averaging 22.2 points as a college senior, Perry signed with an Australian professional club. He played nine games for the Iowa Wolves of the NBA G-League in the 2014-15 season before embarking on his European career.
He’s set to play the coming season with a new club, Unicaja Baloncesto Malaga in Spain, after also suiting up for teams in France, Greece, Hungary, Macedonia, Montenegro, Russia, Serbia and Slovenia.
“Kendrick comes back every summer,” Atherton said. “He’s in our gym. He’s talked to our teams countless times.”
Perry bounced back from his leg injury (tibia) and earned second team All-State as a high school senior despite playing in the shadows of guards Austin Rivers (Winter Park) and Larkin — both first-team All-State picks as juniors that season.
Larkin, also 29, averaged 9.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in five EuroBasket pool play games but was bothered by an injury to his right hand. He dropped out of the tournament to undergo surgery, according to published reports.
Lake Howell alum Nick Calathes, a Euro veteran at 33, averaged 8.1 points, 5 assists and 3.1 rebounds for Greece, which was 6-1 but ousted by host Germany in a quarterfinal despite 31 points from Antetokounmpo.
This report was first published at Orlandosentinel.com. Varsity Content Editor Buddy Collings can be reached by email at [email protected].
News
Yankees’ Oswaldo Cabrera following the footsteps of his current teammate
Even before Marwin Gonzalez arrived in Yankees camp this spring, Oswaldo Cabrera was a fan.
The young infielder admired how his fellow Venezuelan had not only made it in the big leagues, but had been successful for so many years. When the Yankees signed Gonzalez this spring, Cabrera wanted to learn as much as he could from him.
Gonzalez had some very good advice for him.
“I told him to play as many positions as he can because that’s the way baseball is going now,” Gonzalez said. “And he was willing to do that. Not many young players want to do that. It’s always been that young players learn their position and they don’t like being asked to play another.
“I told him to ask to play more,” Gonzalez said.
Cabrera has asked to be given a chance wherever the Yankees need him and it’s been good for him and the team. The 23 year old is an excellent infielder but has just made his first two career starts in left field. It allows the Yankees to keep his bat in the lineup and Wednesday night when everyone in the packed ballpark was waiting for Aaron Judge to hit his 61st home run of the season and tie the 61 year old Yankee and American League record set by Roger Maris, it was Cabrera that lit the place on fire. His first-inning grand slam set the tone in the Yankees’ blowout of the Pirates on a night Judge did not homer.
“He really has,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of providing a spark to the Bombers. “He’s gotten some clutch hits for us. He’s hit the ball out of the ballpark a few times now. And I don’t think we can say enough about how well he’s transitioned to the outfield. I mean, let’s not lose sight of the fact that this is a really talented infielder that’s playing in the corner right now in the outfield, and really just handling it with a maturity and a confidence that’s been great to see.”
Cabrera has put himself in a good position by adding versatility to his game. Ben Zobrist showed the value of having a utility player who isn’t just a sub and Gonzalez amplified it, especially the role he played on the 2019 World Series champion Astros.
“It gives the manager so many more options when they are making out their lineup,” Gonzalez said. “I think you see it a lot more now than when I started and I think you will see more players start doing it when they are younger.”
Cabrera started in the minor leagues moving around the infield and he started pushing to play the outfield this season.
“I was asking for the team the last few years, asking a couple coaches like ‘what do you think if I kind of move back to the outfield other places,’ Just this year, they started thinking more about it,” Cabrera said. “I don’t know why, but I was just getting ready like every day, every practice, even when I’m not playing. they’re just gonna shag in the outfield trying to do something in the outfield. Because when they made me back there, I wanted to be ready to play back there.”
Cabrera is holding his own offensively. In 30 games, he’s hitting .231/.294/.389 with a .683 OPS with 15 RBI and three homers. He’s given Boone some flexibility in his lineup, especially with moving to left field with Andrew Benintendi on the injured list.
And he’s glad he’s got Gonzalez to help him make the adjustment.
“He was someone who I was following before he was with the Yankees. He is that type of guy like he can play whatever position and he wants to be great at every one,” Cabrera said. “And for that reason when he came to the Yankees I was so happy in that moment and still now.. I’m just asking a lot of questions, like ‘what can you do in this situation?’ ‘What is better for you in this position? What are you trying to do before to get ready for the game?’ And he always has time for me.”
News
Aaron Judge’s record home run balls could be worth over $1 million combined, according to California-based auction house
That’s a whole lot of money for some baseballs.
Aaron Judge is at the brink of achieving history as he is one home run shy of tying Roger Maris’ American League and Yankees home run record of 61. With 13 games to go, the slugger is on pace to finish the season with 65 homers.
A lucky fan who catches Judge’s 62nd home run could land themselves a nice payday worth at least $500,000, according to SCP Auctions President David Kohler.
Kohler added that Judge’s final home run ball of the season after surpassing Maris’ milestone, which would be the new record, could worth upwards of $1 million.
“It’s based on other sales we’ve made in the past,” Kohler said when asked how his company came up with estimates for Judge’s home run balls. “We’ve handled a lot of home run balls over the years.”
The California-based auction house, which has been in business for over 40 years, sold Barry Bond’s record 756th home run ball for $752,467 in 2007. Also, the auction house sold Alex Rodriguez’s 600th home run ball $97,710.
Kohler, who founded the company, said Judge’s clean history adds to the value of the home runs.
“The Yankees are beloved,” Kohler said. “Aaron Judge is beloved. There’s no negativity here like the steroid era in the past”.
None of Judge’s home run balls have made it over to SCP Auctions.
The 60th home run caught by a Yankees’ fan was returned to Judge Tuesday night. Yankee Stadium security staff approached the fan and agreed to return the ball after the walk-off victory. The fan received signed baseballs from Judge and a signed bat. The All-Star also took a photo with the fan and his friends.
Roger Maris’ record 61st home run ball was sold for $5,000 after Maris told the lucky fan to sell the ball.
“Somebody will pay you a lot of money for the ball,” Maris told the fan six decades ago. He’ll keep it for a couple of days and then give it to me.”
