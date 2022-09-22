‘SATC’ Star Willie Garson’s Son Pays Tribute to Actor Who Passed A Year After His Death: ‘My Best Friend’

Willie Garson’s heartbroken son, Nathen Garson, has paid a touching tribute to his father on the first anniversary of the beloved actor’s death.

The ‘Sex and the City’ star, who died of pancreatic cancer in September 2021, adopted Nathen from the foster care system in 2009 when Nathen was 7 years old. The pair appeared extremely close.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Nathen admitted that among the many things he misses about his dad are his infamous “dad jokes”.

“Wow. Can’t believe it’s already been a year since this handsome bald man I can proudly call my dad passed away,” Nathen wrote alongside a series of snaps of the father-son duo.

“Besides his face, I think I miss his laugh and his smile the most. Because I knew that every time he laughed he wasn’t the only one laughing.

Calling his dad “my best friend,” Nathen proudly recalled how his famous dad put others before himself.

“He wasn’t just my dad, he was my best friend and mentor before I even knew what he was,” he wrote. try to always do better.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today without him. I wouldn’t be who I am without him. He taught me to care about others and showed me how to love when all I had always knew was to fight for me and only care about me.

Nathen urged others to follow in his late father’s footsteps and “live life to the fullest”.

The beloved actor passed away from pancreatic cancer in September 2021. Getty Images

“Life comes and goes way too fast, so cherish everyone and say hello to a stranger once in a while, because you never know when you might meet your next best friend. That’s how my dad told me. met,” he concluded in his heartbreaking post.

The late “And Just Like That…” star previously gushed about his love for his son in an interview with Page Six a year before his passing.

“He’s an adult and he’s going to take care of me soon, that’s really why I got him to be honest,” Garson told us in October 2020. “He’s lovely and a really special guy. He is wonderful and he’s in college in Ohio.

Garson found fame playing the role of Stanford Blatch in “Sex And The City” alongside Sarah Jessica Parker. MovieMagic

Willie added: “I always wanted to have a kid. I had a long relationship, on and off, for about 20 years and she never wanted to have a kid, which is fine. And that was like my midlife crisis i really wanted a child more than anything else and i got one.we are partners,my child and me.

Prior to his death, Garson had returned to New York to reprise his role as Stanford Blatch in “And Just Like That…,” the “SATC” revival.