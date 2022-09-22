News
Scientists from top US nuclear lab have been recruited by China to design missiles and drones, report says
At least 154 Chinese scientists who have worked on government-sponsored research at the largest national security lab in the United States over the past two decades have been recruited to carry out scientific work in China – some of whom have helped to make advancing military technology that threatens US national security – according to a new private intelligence report obtained by NBC News.
The report, from Strider Technologies, describes what it calls a systemic effort by the Chinese government to place Chinese scientists at Los Alamos National Laboratory, where nuclear weapons were first developed.
Many scientists were then drawn to China to help advance technologies such as deep-earth-penetrating warheads, hypersonic missiles, silent submarines and drones, according to the report.
The scientists were paid up to $1 million through their participation in Chinese government “talent programs,” designed to recruit Chinese scientists to return to China. These talent programs have long been identified as a cause for concern, but US officials said they have never seen an unclassified report describing the phenomenon in such detail, naming specific scientists and the projects they are working on. have worked.
The transfer of talent “poses a direct threat to the national security of the United States,” said Greg Levesque, co-founder of Strider and lead author of the report. “China is playing a game that we are not prepared for, and we really need to start mobilizing.”
Although a former Los Alamos scientist pleaded guilty in 2020 to lying about his involvement in a recruitment program in China, most of the behavior described in the report appears to have been legal. Additionally, U.S. officials and experts say most Chinese scientists who immigrate to the United States stay here — and many have made significant contributions to U.S. defense technology.
But current and former US intelligence officials said the Strider report shows how the Chinese government is using talent recruiting programs to gain knowledge of US technology to help build an army that poses a significant threat to the American national security. The officials added that China’s intransigent turn under President Xi Jinping is triggering a reassessment of the long history of scientific exchanges between the two countries.
“We have benefited enormously from the influx of Chinese talent,” said Robert Daly, a China expert at the Wilson Center, a nonpartisan congressional chartered research institute. “And I hope we can continue to do that – it’s essential for the United States. But China is now developing weapons systems, capabilities, doctrines and, frankly, attitudes towards its own power, which means we have to go back to the drawing board in some of these areas.
In 2019, a bipartisan Senate report said China’s Thousand Talents program and similar arrangements were a vehicle for China to tap into American research.
“Through talent recruitment programs like the Thousand Talents, China pays scientists from American universities to secretly bring our knowledge and innovations back to China – including valuable federally funded research,” the director said. of the FBI, Christopher Wray, in a speech in 2020. “To put it bluntly, that means American taxpayers are effectively footing the bill for China’s technological development.
Los Alamos, where the atomic bomb was developed during World War II, is dedicated to science and engineering in the service of United States national security. But much of the research there is unclassified, and many foreign scientists work at the lab.
Los Alamos officials referred questions to the Energy Department, which declined to respond to the report’s specific findings.
The Department of Energy said in a statement to NBC News that “America’s national security and defense requires fierce protection of critical technology development, even as we protect the open scientific research that underpins United States technological leadership.” United”.
“In response to growing threats to research security, the Department of Energy has taken significant steps in recent years, including adopting rigorous audits, counterintelligence reviews, and restrictions on participation in research. foreign talent programs,” the agency added. “The Department of Energy is also implementing procedures to ensure compliance with U.S. export licensing requirements, including those governing the release of controlled technology to foreign nationals in the United States.”
The Chinese Embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment.
The Strider report says that in 2019, the Energy Department passed a rule prohibiting employees and contractors from participating in talent programs related to China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea. . The rule appears to have reduced the brain drain, the report said.
The Justice Department in 2018 launched what it called the China Initiative, an effort to stop China from stealing cutting-edge research. A series of cases have exploded amid racial profiling allegations, and the Justice Department dropped the initiative last year. National security officials say the threat of Chinese espionage — and China’s lawful acquisition of American intellectual property — persists, however.
Bill Evanina, who worked from 2014 to 2021 as a senior counterintelligence official in the US government, said he had seen numerous classified reports over the years documenting the problem of technology transfer through talent poaching.
However, he said, “this is the first time we have had a comprehensive, open-source report that identifies the people, places, services and organizations in China that benefit from this talent that once worked here. in national laboratories.
Evanina and other officials said Los Alamos is by no means an outlier — China recruits scientists from other national labs and major research centers across the United States.
Citing public information posted on websites in the United States and China, the report includes specific information on a number of scientists.
For example, according to the report, Zhao Yusheng received nearly $20 million in US taxpayer subsidies during an 18-year career at Los Alamos, where he held top-secret Q clearance and ran a defense project developing bombs capable of penetrating deep underground.
Then, in 2016, Zhao joined a talent program, discovered Strider, and left the United States for a job at a research center in China. The report notes that prior to this, while at Los Alamos, he hired another Chinese scientist who worked with him on researching the bomb. This scientist filed a patent in China in 2007 for an “ultra-thick penetrating warhead,” according to the report.
Zhao is now vice president of South China University of Science and Technology, known as SUStech, which conducts defense research. He did not respond to requests for comment.
The Strider report found that 15 Los Alamos veterans work at SUStech, including chairman Chen Shiyi, who made a major contribution to China’s hypersonic missile program. Chen did not respond to emails.
“No one can say this is not a national security issue,” Evanina said. “Because from hypersonics to acoustic capabilities and warheads, we perpetuate the ability of adversaries to use weapons against us. And that’s hard for any American to swallow.
4 Georgia guards convicted of inmate assault and cover-up
MACON, Georgia — Four former corrections officers at a Georgia prison were convicted Wednesday for their role in the beating of a handcuffed inmate and the ensuing cover-up, federal prosecutors said.
U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson sentenced Sgt. Patrick Sharpe, 30, to four years in prison; Lt. Geary Staten, 31, served a year and two months behind bars and assistant corrections officers Brian Ford, 25, and Jamal Scott, 35, each received a year and a day for the crime. Sharpe was also convicted of beating another inmate in a separate incident, the US Department of Justice said in a news release.
“The efforts of these officers to stage, execute, and then cover up a retaliatory assault on a handcuffed, docile inmate is a gross abuse of power,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. . “These convictions make it clear that no one is above the law and that when officers violate the civil rights of those under their watch – through violence or obstruction – they will be held accountable.”
According to court documents and statements made during Wednesday’s sentencing, on Dec. 29, 2018, Sharpe ordered his subordinates to assault the inmate in retaliation for an earlier altercation between the inmate and a female state prison officer in Valdosta. After the assault, Staten then took steps to conceal the offense, prosecutors said.
During the hearing, prosecutors asked for lighter sentences for Ford and Scott, pointing to their substantial assistance during the investigation.
“This case reminds us that individuals – regardless of status – will be held accountable for their crimes,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary of the Central District of Georgia. “When sworn officers rape inmates, they damage society’s trust in law enforcement and tarnish the reputations of the many worthy people who accept the dangerous responsibility of policing our prisons.”
James Cameron Q&A: ‘Avatar’ Could Make a Difference in the Real World
James Cameron has two pretty big projects coming together right now. The first is the National Geographic Super/Natural nature series, narrated by Benedict Cumberbatch and broadcast on Disney+ from Wednesday.
The second is a small film series titled Avatar.
A nature documentary series and a sci-fi blockbuster might not seem to have much in common, but they both have one clear goal: to encourage you to care about nature again.
Avatar 2: The Way of Water hits theaters on December 16. As with the original film, it uses state-of-the-art filming techniques to knock your socks off with Imax-sized action. Super/Natural, produced by Cameron, also uses incredibly clever filming techniques to show you breathtaking close-up nature. Dive deep under the waves or fly through the forest with drone cameras, the show focuses on the amazing abilities of animals big and small.
Cameron hopes these stories of fiction and non-fiction will reconnect you with nature to encourage us to tackle the climate crisis threatening and destroying many species — including us.
I spoke with the 68-year-old writer, director and documentary maker, Oscar winner and box office record, on Zoom from New Zealand, where he lives and works on the set of several Avatar sequels.
Why now for Super/Natural? Is there a particular technological breakthrough, or something that compelled you to do the show now?
Cameron: I have a long history with National Geographic that goes back a few decades now. I’m what they called an explorer-in-residence, which we all realized was an oxymoron, so we changed it to an explorer-at-large. We’re constantly looking for new things to do together, and they were developing something that we didn’t even have a title for at the time with Plimsoll, which is a big British natural history production company. [behind shows including Hostile Planet for Disney Plus and Night on Earth for Netflix]. When I read the summary of the incredible sensory apparatus of all these animals, and how it allows them to have all these different survival and mating strategies, I said, this is a super story. hero! Those are superpowers! This is where the idea “Super” comes from.
It seemed like an exciting way to use a lot of the new technology that was out there in terms of ultra low light cameras, ultra high speed cameras, things that are constantly being improved and working with the best natural history photographers working in this macro or underwater world and so on, and put it all together into a really interesting new narrative or a new way of looking at nature.
So in the Avatar films we create a fantasy world through which the viewer somehow perceives on a giant 3D Imax screen a fantastic vision of nature, but thematically underlying all of this is this idea of interdependence not only of nature with itself, but of us with nature, as inhabitants, as native members of nature. So it occurred to me that this series has a lot of the same thematic elements philosophically, right? We see these closely interconnected animal and plant systems that have evolved over millions of years. And we get this breathtaking sense of wonder. You can look at a squirrel or an owl and say, well, that’s a pet.
In Avatar we design these fantastic animals so if we told you that they can see in the ultraviolet and fly around the world and do all these things, you wouldn’t just shrug your shoulders would you ? But when you see that a squirrel can not only fly, but also identify its buddies in the moonlight by the ultraviolet reflective surface of the underside of their body, all of a sudden you look at our world, our amazing world, as a whole different light, literally and conceptually.
Do you have a favorite innovation used on the show?
Cameron: The way they used the racing drones to fly through the forest and move with the animals, it was really combining elements of technology that were advancing. Got the high speed cameras [which] become smaller. Got probe lenses, now the optics are getting better. And by using different coatings, they can make them sensitive to ultraviolet, which people weren’t necessarily looking at, or infrared, and so on. Ultra low light cameras have always interested me because in the depths of the ocean there is no light. If you want to see bioluminescence and you want to see the strategies deep sea animals use for vision, some of them have such big eyes because there are so few photons there. [You need] low-light cameras and high-speed photography. We like that.
We hit very, very high frame rates, watching a stonefish take down its prey in 16 milliseconds. It’s so fast you can’t even see it with your eyes. But then we are able to slow it down to expand our human perception. Our superpower is that we use technology to examine all spectrums and frequencies of sound used by animals. They had to do it the hard way through millions of years of evolution. We are able to do this in a much shorter cycle of technological evolution.
How do you hope to influence viewers’ attitude towards the environment?
Cameron: I think the goal of either of my major projects right now, Super/Natural or Avatar: The Way of Water, is to remind us how important nature is to us. , and to put us back in this sort of childlike perspective where we have this sense of wonder and connection to nature. Children feel connected to nature. They’ll come out, they’ll come back filthy, they’ll come back after grabbing things and playing with them and studying. All the kids are natural historians, natural scientists, and then they give up and we move on and we live in a growing state of nature deficit disorder.
So a film like this recreates that connection, that childlike sense of wonder, showing us things we take for granted. This owl does very, very interesting things, or a spider or a lizard that has its own diving system. It’s pretty cool. We engage in something that people didn’t know about, because people are naturally curious. We engage through a narrator, Benedict Cumberbatch, who not only tells it, but he kind of plays it. It puts a bit of deflection on literally every line.
We took it as a challenge to write it in a way that puts you in the head of these animals that are just trying to survive, whether it’s from a predator’s perspective or from a prey’s perspective, or from a from a family perspective, how they preserve their lineages. We have an episode called Bloodlines. It’s about parenthood, basically – how do you keep your kids alive?
This episode mentions that a growing danger to young elephants is dehydration as their environment heats up, which really struck me. Do you think the climate crisis has become more urgent and attitudes towards climate change have changed, especially 10 years after the first Avatar? Do you hope viewers will react to this series and the Avatar movies with heightened urgency over the next few years?
Cameron: Well, I’d like to think they see it as entertainment first, and kind of a moral and philosophical message second. We focus more on the oceans in The Way of Water, so greenhouse gases are also carbonizing the ocean and threatening many species and disrupting ecosystems. But the message is kind of between the lines. The message in Super/Natural is also between the lines — we want you to have a new connection with nature because you’re not going to defend or fight for what you don’t love and respect, don’t is this not ? Jacques Cousteau established this principle in the 1960s with his specials.
We do a lot of things as a human species that are really harmful to these fragile ecosystems. Many of the animals we see, enjoy, and learn about in our series are endangered. They are threatened.
And by the way, the human species is in danger and under threat. Potentially even an existential threat if you go out far enough, a few hundred years or so. Maybe even earlier.
I think we are also in this state of being more aware but also more in denial. We are certainly not changing fast enough. Certainly, people of conscience brake or buy electric cars. Maybe they’re starting to vote for people who actually care about this stuff, for a change, after a terrible time when it didn’t happen. But it’s not fast enough. We must therefore double or triple what we are doing to avoid this catastrophe.
I think everyone knows that, but they just don’t want to think about it. So you can’t go there directly. We don’t make documentaries about climate change, we make documentaries about nature. I’m doing a fictional nature story [with Avatar], working on social awareness in a different way. Not with warnings and cajoling, but showing beauty. Connection display.
Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more
View all photos
The best TV shows of 2022 you can’t miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and more
View all photos
Former official says Trump ordered staffers to find ‘murderers’, ‘rapists’ and ‘criminals’ at the border and ‘dump them into Democratic towns’
-
Miles Taylor said Trump wanted criminals found at the border to be sent to Democratic-run cities.
-
Taylor said Trump specifically wanted “murderers” and “rapists” identified and expelled.
-
Taylor said it was not necessary to have an attorney to “recognize that it would probably be very illegal.”
Miles Taylor, chief of staff for the Department of Homeland Security in the Trump administration, said this week that former President Donald Trump once asked his team to find murderers, rapists and criminals on the border and to send them to Democrat-run cities.
Taylor made this statement during an appearance on CNN this week while explaining how Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis sent migrants to places like New York and Martha’s Vineyard, respectively.
Taylor is best known for writing a 2018 opinion piece in The New York Times that said there was “resistance” within the Trump administration. He has since become a vocal critic of the former president.
“In January and February 2019, Donald Trump ordered us to pick up immigrants at the border and, in quotes, ‘bus and dump them in Democrat towns and blue states,’” Taylor told CNN.
“But he was much more specific,” Taylor said of Trump. “He wanted us to identify murderers, rapists and criminals, and, in particular, to make sure we didn’t incarcerate them, and we put them in those cities.”
Taylor explained what his team did next.
“It doesn’t take a lawyer or a genius to recognize that it would probably be very illegal. But put aside the murderers, rapists and criminals – could you pick up people at the border and dump them in blue states?” he said. “We went and we asked the lawyers, and they were like, ‘No, the feds can’t do that. “”
Recalling that his team told the White House it would be “illegal” to implement Trump’s plan, Taylor said DeSantis and Abbott “run into the same problem” with their recent efforts.
On Wednesday, Taylor re-tweeted a November 2020 thread in which he detailed the “senseless, unethical, un-American and/or illegal things” Trump had asked him to do while in office. Top of the list was what Taylor said was an instruction from Trump to “bust thousands and thousands of illegal immigrants (especially those with criminal records) to Democratic sanctuary cities to create instability and conflict” .
“DeSantis and Abbott are resurrecting Trump’s zombie policies that we called illegal (one of the reasons I resigned and warned not to re-elect him),” Taylor wrote in his Wednesday tweet. “Trumpism is alive and well – and its cronies are taking it to the next level.”
Representatives for Trump, DeSantis and Abbott did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.
Read the original article on Business Insider
The parents of Azurée Charles charged for the death of a boy
Azuree Charles’ father has been charged with first-degree murder in the homicide of his child, and the child’s mother is facing accessory charges, according to Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli. Watch New Kensington’s report in the video above. .Court documents show a history of physical assault charges against Jean Charles, the father of Azuree Charles. , and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Luella Elien, Charles’ mother, faces charges of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and obstructing the arrest or prosecution of another person. According to court documents, she called Jean Charles the morning she discovered her son was missing and allowed him illegal access to her children in the days before Azuree died. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 cameras were at the New Kensington Police Department on Wednesday night as Azuree’s mother, Luella Elien, was taken to jail. Speaking to Action News 4 from Pittsburgh earlier this summer, Elien had this to say, “I’m in shock, I’m still in shock. I am numb. I’m mad. I am upset. He was supposed to grow up and he was supposed to be awesome,” Elien said. Jean Charles and Elien are both in detention. this little kid because this little kid didn’t deserve this,” Osie Taylor said. Taylor said he found Azuree the morning of May 4 behind her shed. Detectives said he was found lying under garden furniture, mud and dirt. “Why a child? Their own child,” neighbor Bill Olbeter said. According to court documents, detectives obtained a photo of Jean Charles walking near where Azuree was found that morning, carrying a shovel and pushing Azuree’s bike. “This horrific tragedy has shaken the community of New Kensington,” Ziccarelli said in a statement. Jean Charles is in jail tonight, without bail, and Luella Elien is being held on $50,000 bond. Watch the prosecutor’s statement in the video below.
Azuree Charles’ father has been charged with first-degree murder in the homicide of his child, and the child’s mother is facing accessory charges, according to Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli.
Watch New Kensington’s report in the video above.
Court documents show a history of physical assault charges against Jean Charles, the father of Azuree Charles.
Jean Charles, is charged with first degree murder, criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, unlawful restraint, strangulation, concealment of the death of a child and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
Luella Elien, Charles’s mother, faces charges of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and obstructing the arrest or prosecution of another person.
According to court documents, she called Jean Charles the morning she discovered her son was missing and allowed him illegal access to her children in the days before Azurée died.
Pittsburgh Action News 4 cameras were at the New Kensington Police Department on Wednesday night as Azuree’s mother, Luella Elien, was taken to jail.
Speaking to Action News 4 from Pittsburgh earlier this summer, Elien had this to say.
“I’m in shock, I’m still in shock. I am numb. I’m mad. I am upset. He was supposed to grow up and he was supposed to be awesome,” Elien said.
Jean Charles and Elien are in custody.
The medical examiner determined that Azuree Charles’ death was caused by the strangulation.
“I just hope justice is served for this little kid because this little kid didn’t deserve this,” Osie Taylor said.
Taylor said he found Azuree the morning of May 4 behind her shed. Detectives said he was found lying under garden furniture, mud and dirt.
“Why a child? Their own child,” neighbor Bill Olbeter said.
According to court documents, detectives obtained a photo of Jean Charles walking near where Azuree was found that morning carrying a shovel and pushing Azuree’s bike.
“This horrific tragedy has shaken the community of New Kensington,” Ziccarelli said in a statement.
Jean Charles is in jail tonight, without bail, and Luella Elien is being held on $50,000 bond.
Watch the district attorney’s statement in the video below.
Didn’t receive your Illinois income and property tax refund check? Here’s how long it could take – NBC Chicago
Income and property tax refund checks under the Illinois Family Relief Plan began being distributed to residents last Monday, but many likely haven’t received their checks yet.
According to Office of Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza, distribution of refund checks is expected to take up to eight weeks, which means checks will continue to be sent out until late fall.
Millions of residents who paid state income taxes for the year 2021 or paid property taxes in the calendar year are eligible for rebates, with time left for residents to file. their file to find out if they are eligible.
According to Illinois officials, residents can still receive an income tax refund check if they complete their 2021 IL-1040 tax forms online (which you can find HERE.) Residents with dependents will also need to complete a 2021 Schedule IL-E/EIC form, officials say.
Those seeking refunds have until Oct. 17 to complete the appropriate forms, according to state officials.
Not sure about receiving a payment? If you filed taxes in 2021, you’ll receive rebates through the same payment method you received your refund with.
But if you haven’t filed a tax return, you may still be eligible for refunds.
Many Illinois residents may soon see checks in the mail or money in their bank accounts thanks to new income and property tax refunds this fall, but who is eligible?
Residents who are not legally required to complete tax forms must do so if they wish to be eligible for refunds.
For individuals who paid property taxes but did not claim them on their 2021 tax return, or did not file their 2021 tax returns, there is still a way to receive a refund. These people must complete Form IL-1040-PTR to be eligible, according to officials.
Taxpayers are entitled to an income tax refund of $50 for individual filers or $100 for joint filers, provided their income is less than $200,000 or $400,000, depending on the state of the statement.
Those with dependents will also receive a $100 refund per claimed dependent, and filers are eligible for up to three such refunds.
For those who paid property taxes, residents will be eligible for a refund of up to $300, provided they paid property taxes on their principal residence in 2021 and have a lower adjusted gross income $250,000 for single filers, or $500,000 for spouses. declarants.
Residents can check the status of their refunds by visiting the state’s website or by calling 1-800-732-8866.
NASA’s Webb Space Telescope just provided the best view of Neptune since Voyager 2
When we imagine a world surrounded by cosmic halos, we of course envision Saturn. You could say that Saturn based its entire personality on these dazzling rings – and rightfully so. They are solid. Easily visible. Luxurious even.
But if you didn’t already know, I have the honor to tell you that Neptune also has rings.
They’re just a lot trickier and therefore super hard to see without super-powered telescopes. The planet itself, in fact, lies 30 times farther from the sun than Earth and appears to standard stargazing instruments as nothing more than a faint speck of light.
Although despite our inability to admire Neptune’s fragile hoops from here, scientists spotted them wondrously circling the Azure Realm in 1989 thanks to NASA’s roving Voyager probe – and on Wednesday, the James Webb Space Telescope just as exceptional agency presented us with the second round.
“It’s been three decades since we’ve seen these faint, dusty rings, and this is the first time we’ve seen them in the infrared,” said Heidi Hammel, Neptune system expert and interdisciplinary scientist for JWST. , in a press release. “Webb’s extremely stable and accurate image quality allows these very faint rings to be detected so close to Neptune.”
And as if that weren’t enough, this new image shows Neptune, surely emitting a soft lavender glow under the JWST’s near-infrared lens, against a backdrop of galaxies expertly captured by the same next-gen space technology. This is unambiguous proof that the JWST is far too sensitive to capture what we might consider “empty space”. This machine is powerful enough to accidentally open a treasure box every time it stares into space.
Without further ado, Neptune:
Of all the images taken by the JWST so far, this is simply my favorite.
Its depth of field gives me existential butterflies because it’s disturbing to see an entire planet, rings included, hovering only in front of deceptively small galaxies that are actually hundreds of thousands of light-years in diameter. These galaxies are located gigantic distances from the cosmic neighborhood of our solar system (home to our own Neptune), but carry wads of After cosmic quarters.
Breaking down the objective of the JWST on Neptune
The bright luminescence we see in the JWST portrait of Neptune only exists because it is filtered out by the infrared powers of the telescope. We are looking at a representation of invisible infrared wavelengths emitted by the gaseous world.
We don’t look at the kind of visible wavelengths we’re used to – the ones that show us color, like those the Hubble Space Telescope works with, for example. Neptune still has its characteristic blue tint from elements on the planet, such as methane, but the JWST cannot show them to us. That’s not what it was built for.
“In fact, methane gas absorbs so strongly that the planet is quite dark at Webb wavelengths,” the European Space Agency said in a press release, “except where clouds at high altitudes are present. Such clouds of methane and ice are prominent as bright streaks and spots, which reflect sunlight before it is absorbed by methane gas.”
You can also see a thin line of brightness surrounding the planet’s equator, which the team says could indicate global atmospheric circulation related to Neptune’s winds and storms. “The atmosphere sinks and warms at the equator, and therefore shines brighter at infrared wavelengths than the cooler surrounding gases,” NASA said.
At the north pole, according to the agency, there is also an “intriguing luminosity” and at the south pole, further evidence of a vortex present on the surface of the orb.
Last but not least, of the 14 known moons of Neptune, the JWST captured seven: Galatea, Naiad, Thalassa, Despina, Proteus, Larissa, and Triton. Exhibiting the characteristic six-pointed glare of the JWST, Triton is seen in its odd aft orbit, offering astronomers hope that the JWST can help decode the bizarre situation.
“Dominating this Webb portrait of Neptune is a very bright point of light sporting the characteristic diffraction peaks seen in many Webb images,” the ESA said. “It’s not a star, but Neptune’s most unusual moon, Triton.”
It’s the context of the image that really appeals to me, though. If we zoom out on Triton and those delicately dusted rings of Neptune and those polar vortex mysteries, it becomes apparent that we can only see those cosmic details by sheer coincidence of existence in that iota of the universe.
