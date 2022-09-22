Search Engine Optimization With Lawyer Online Videos

Pin 0 Shares

Lawyer videos make a great tool for driving traffic to a lawyer’s website or promoting a new website. For an efficient online marketing strategy, a good search engine optimization (SEO) plan is important, especially in regard to building back links and traffic. One of the benefits of using lawyer videos for SEO is the links you can generate to your website, as long as you have good content and the well made videos. The more website visitors you can attract with your lawyer videos, the higher your website can rank in search results. Marketing and promoting your promoting your website can still be done in these ways:

Upload them to an attorney video directory. An attorney video directory is a site that presents law firm online videos on behalf of attorneys, and that market themselves to people in need of legal help. Not only will the website directory help your SEO by linking to your site, but it will also position your video right in front of other prospective new clients who might not otherwise see your website.

Add them to YouTube. YouTube is the third most widely used website on the Internet, which means that it has a ton of promise as far as promoting your website. Aside from that, YouTube is a feeder for online social networking sites. When you post your video YouTube, it can be shared easily through a number of various platforms, such as Facebook and Twitter. That means not only a greater search engine rating, but also more people viewing your video.

Podcasting with lawyer online videos. You could use these online videos to make informational law firm videos for podcasting on your website. Everyday, potential prospects browse the internet for legal information only to find such information in written text format. Using lawyer videos as podcasts to inform both prospective and actual consumers is a touch most consumers will appreciate. With video watching now easily accessible via internet connections and cellular phones, and more and more consumers now viewing video on a regular basis, podcasting generally is becoming more and more common. This can drive traffic to a lawyer’s website.

Collaborate with legal marketing blog owners. Legal marketing blog owners often already have blogs with written content related to lawyer marketing. The better ranking legal marketing blogs usually have more visibility, thus more traffic. You can negotiate with them for a web page on their blog to upload your online videos to, and in return what they receive is an original article written by you which they can use on their websites. You might further negotiate to have a number of links with your preferred anchor text pointing back to your website, for more back links.

Make use of social media websites for more visibility. Social media websites such as Facebook and Twitter are good sites to sign up and upload online videos to. You could create a small business web page there and add your online videos there. Your fans in Facebook could even spread your videos for you, and generate the traffic that can make a big difference in your search engine rating. Sometimes for SEO purposes, all you need is to unseat only one competitor to attain a top spot for a competitive keyword.

People linking to your web page and creating visitors to your web page are two popular ways of marketing and advertising your site and ranking better in search engines. A well made lawyer video placed on your website can be persuasive enough to convince other people to link to you, which can in turn cause you to position higher in the search engines.