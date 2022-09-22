News
Sensex and Nifty50 will open sharply lower today after the Fed raised the benchmark rate by 75 basis points
Wall Street indexes tumble as investors absorb hawkish Fed rate message
All three major U.S. indexes tumbled before crashing in the final 30 minutes of trading to end lower on Wednesday, as investors digested another hike from the oversized Federal Reserve and its pledge to maintain increases through 2023 to fight against inflation.
–Dow Jones: down 1.7%
–S&P 500: down 1.7%
–Nasdaq Composite: down 1.8%
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Bethel University rocket society soars above Big Ten teams. Can they do it again?
Three engineering students from the Bethel University Rocket Society are preparing to launch their season and find new ways to take on their Big Ten rivals — and maybe take the gold again.
The team won the Midwest High-Powered Rocketry competition in May, where they were up against bigger schools across five different states including the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the University of Iowa.
”We were definitely the smallest team,” said Nathan Engman, a second year student from Albertville, Minn. “We had the least amount of rockets at the competition.”
Not only did they have the smallest team, they also had only one advisor to assist them. Their competitors each had around eight rockets and more than 10 students with multiple faculty members for support, Engman said.
The team’s size was actually a factor in their success, said Ben Teigland, a first year student from North St. Paul. It forced them to be dependent on each other and form a closer team bond.
After competing against bigger schools, Teigland said team members were surprised when it was announced a month later that they had won.
“The Wisconsin Badgers team was that team where you walk in and you’re like, ‘OK, if they win I’m not going to be disappointed because they look like they know what they’re doing,’” Teigland said.
He said it helped that they didn’t know who they were competing against until the day before the competition.
”At first you see those names and you’re like, ‘Oh boy, what are we here for?’” Teigland said. “But then we got to see very fast how they interacted as a team and we started to feel like we’re not that far off from these guys.”
Unlike last season, when teams were only expected to get their rockets up in the air, this year’s competition theme is a “Precision Landing Challenge” where teams are expected to fly a rocket 3,000 feet in the air and have a parachute guide it toward landing on a target area.
The team’s volunteer mentor, Bethel alum Art Gibbens, said their goal this year is to increase the number of students involved and compete in larger and more challenging competitions.
“Long term, I think we’d like to go outside of Minnesota and do something bigger and more difficult because there are a number of other high-power rocket competitions,” Gibbens said.
Gibbens hopes the team will eventually participate in the Student Launch Initiative sponsored by NASA, where top colleges across the nation will compete with their rockets.
SATURDAY LAUNCH EVENT
Although the team already has doubled its size to six members this year, they are hoping to gather even more members at the Minnesota Amateur Spacemodeler Association launch this weekend. The event is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the VFW Post 5518 in Otsego, where they will be launching non-competition rockets to showcase to the public.
”We’re just planning on flying and having fun,” said Alec Braun, a second year student from Annandale, Minn.
News
Forest Lake’s Matt Wallner drives in a pair of runs in Twins’ loss to Royals
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s only been six games, but in Matt Wallner’s brief taste of the major leagues, the Twins have already started to get a sense of what he can do at the plate.
It’s safe to say they’ve liked what they’ve seen.
The Forest Lake native, who was called up over the weekend, provided the only offense in the Twins’ 5-2 loss to the Royals on Wednesday night at Kauffman Stadium.
Wallner, who homered in his debut and has hits in all but one game, is hitting .304 with his second multi-hit game since being called up. The rookie outfielder went 3 for 4, with a pair of two-out hits.
In the second inning, he knocked in Gary Sánchez, cutting the Royals’ lead to 2-1. And in the fourth, his double brought home Nick Gordon, again cutting the Royals’ lead to a run.
It wasn’t quite as smooth defensively for the rookie, who started in right field.
In the first inning, Wallner had a Salvador Perez flair fall just in front of him and then get by him before subsequently slipping on the grass in foul territory. Bobby Witt Jr. ran through the stop sign at third base and scored the Royals’ second run of the inning. Perez was credited with a double and an RBI.
The Royals’ first run came off an MJ Melendez home run off starter Bailey Ober to lead off the bottom of the first. In his second start since coming off the injured list, Ober gave up five runs on seven hits in three innings. The Royals tacked on a run in the third and two more in the seventh, while the Twins were held mostly quiet offensively, finishing the day 2 for 11 with runners in scoring position.
News
No evidence that slain mother who texted ‘They won’t let me go’ was kidnapped, authorities say
Georgia authorities said on Wednesday there was no evidence to suggest a missing Georgian mother who was found dead this month had been kidnapped – despite a chilling text message to her daughter saying she may have been held against his will.
Investigators also found no evidence linking the death of Deborrah Collier, 59, to suicide, the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Collier’s partially burned nude body was found Sept. 11 in the woods by a road in northern Georgia, about an hour from his home in Athens, according to an incident report.
Collier’s last known communication was a text message to his daughter saying, “They won’t let me go, there’s a house key under a flowerpot,” according to the report.
Collier had also sent her daughter $2,385 via Venmo, the statement said.
Neither the sheriff’s office nor Collier’s daughter immediately responded to requests for comment.
On Sept. 11, Habersham County authorities were alerted that Collier’s vehicle, a late-model van, was linked to a missing person report filed in Clarke County, according to the report.
Deputies found the van shortly afterwards on the side of a state road in Clarkesville, according to the report.
A police officer from a nearby department told a deputy he had seen the van in the same location the day before and described the area as a place where vehicles often stop.
The van was empty and unlocked, according to the report. After a search for K-9 in the nearby woods, officers found a red tote bag on its side near an uprooted tree, according to the report.
They saw what appeared to be the remains of a fire and a partially burned blue tarp, the report said. Nearby, they found a naked woman on her back, clutching a small tree with her right hand, the report said.
His abdomen appears to have been burned, according to the report.
The sheriff’s office said an autopsy was underway by a state crime lab.
The press release says the investigation is continuing and authorities have executed search warrants at locations directly linked to Collier. Investigators have also spoken with people close to her, the statement said.
Suzanne Ciechalski contributed.
nbcnews
News
Newport: Joseph Hatch tapped to be next city administrator
The Newport City Council has selected Joseph Hatch, the director of human resources/business operations for the city of Minneapolis, to be the city’s next city administrator.
The council held a special council meeting Tuesday night to interview four finalists for the position and unanimously approved a motion to offer the position to Hatch, said Mayor Laurie Elliott.
Hatch previously served as a labor relations coordinator for Minneapolis; county coordinator/human resources director/solid waste director for Todd County; a human resources generalist for Tree Trust Inc., and as a management analyst/human resources specialist for New Brighton.
Hatch holds a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Minnesota and a master’s degree in public administration from Metropolitan State University.
The Newport City Council on Tuesday also appointed a negotiating committee to work with Liza Donabauer of David Drown Associates, the company that led the search, to develop an offer and employment terms. That negotiation process is expected to take a week.
The council could make a formal appointment at its Oct. 6 meeting, Elliott said.
The salary range listed for the position was $96,117 to $122,901.
Former City Administrator Deb Hill, who had held the top job at the city of 3,900 people since 2013, resigned in August.
News
BOJ monetary policy remains unchanged, as expected
Bank of Japan September 2022 monetary policy statement, no surprises here:
- keeps the short-term interest rate target at -0.1%
- JGB maintains its 10-year yield target around 0%
- decides to terminate as planned the pandemic relief funding program which expires in September
- took a decision on yield curve control unanimously
The Bank made no specific remarks on yen weakness aside from generic comments (see full stop below:
-
expects short-term and long-term policy rates to remain at “current or lower” levels
- will take additional easing measures without hesitation, if necessary, taking into account the impact of the pandemic on the economy
- must be alert to financial and currency movements and their impact on the Japanese economy, prices
—
Background:
Yesterday, the Bank aggressively invested in the JGB market to knock yields off recent highs.
Previews:
- Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting – overview
– JPY
JPY
The Japanese yen (JPY) is the official currency of Japan and, at the time of writing, is the third most traded currency in the world behind the US dollar and the euro. The JPY is widely used as a reserve currency and is used by traders as a safe haven currency. Originally set up in 1871, the JPY has a long history and has survived several world wars and other events. This was followed by the establishment of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) in 1882 and full oversight of the JPY by the Japanese government only in 1971. Japan has historically maintained a policy of monetary intervention, which continues to this day. The BoJ also adheres to a zero to near zero interest rate policy and the Japanese government previously had a strict anti-inflation policy. Any other changes in monetary policy by the central bank are closely watched by forex traders. Also, the overnight call rate is the main short-term interbank rate. The BoJ uses the call rate to signal monetary policy changes, which in turn impact the JPY. The BoJ also buys 10- and 20-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) on a monthly basis to inject liquidity into the monetary system. The consistent yield on the benchmark 10-year JGBs helps serve as a key indicator of long-term interest rates. Economic data is also very important for the JPY. The most important of these releases in Japan are Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Tankan Survey (Quarterly Survey of Business Sentiment and Expectations), International Trade, Unemployment, Industrial Production and GDP readings. money supply (M2 + CD).
The Japanese yen (JPY) is the official currency of Japan and, at the time of writing, is the third most traded currency in the world behind the US dollar and the euro. The JPY is widely used as a reserve currency and is used by traders as a safe haven currency. Originally set up in 1871, the JPY has a long history and has survived several world wars and other events. This was followed by the establishment of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) in 1882 and full oversight of the JPY by the Japanese government only in 1971. Japan has historically maintained a policy of monetary intervention, which continues to this day. The BoJ also adheres to a zero to near zero interest rate policy and the Japanese government previously had a strict anti-inflation policy. Any other changes in monetary policy by the central bank are closely watched by forex traders. Also, the overnight call rate is the main short-term interbank rate. The BoJ uses the call rate to signal monetary policy changes, which in turn impact the JPY. The BoJ also buys 10- and 20-year Japanese government bonds (JGBs) on a monthly basis to inject liquidity into the monetary system. The consistent yield on the benchmark 10-year JGBs helps serve as a key indicator of long-term interest rates. Economic data is also very important for the JPY. The most important of these releases in Japan are Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Tankan Survey (Quarterly Survey of Business Sentiment and Expectations), International Trade, Unemployment, Industrial Production and GDP readings. money supply (M2 + CD).
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Pat Surtain II eager to return from shoulder fit for Broncos prime-time test against 49ers
After tweaking his left rotator cuff while battling a blocker in the second quarter of the Broncos’ win over the Texans, Pat Surtain II is eager to return for Denver’s prime-time test against San Francisco.
Surtain, one of five Broncos starters who did not practice Wednesday, is Denver’s cornerback. If he plays Sunday night at Empower Field, Surtain would meet a talented 49ers receiving corps led by All-Pro Deebo Samuel and veteran Brandon Aiyuk.
“It depends on how I progress with the treatment,” Surtain said. “I think that’s a high percentage chance I play… It was nothing serious, it was a minor injury, and of course I didn’t want to come back and make it worse (against Houston). Just to be sure, I stayed out.
Head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Surtain and receiver Jerry Jeudy are staying “day to day.” Jeudy hurt his ribs trying to make a catch in the first quarter on Sunday. Those two, along with outside linebacker Randy Gregory (knee), defensive tackle DJ Jones (ankle), guard Quinn Meinerz (hamstring) and special team Darius Phillips (hamstring), didn’t not trained.
Wide receiver KJ Hamler, who didn’t play in Week 2 after getting 40 snaps in Week 1, was limited. Inside linebacker Josey Jewell (calf) was also limited as the Broncos prepared him for his season debut, as was safety Caden Sterns (replacing injured Justin Simmons), with a hip injury. Right tackle Billy Tuner was a full participant as he tended to make his first start of the season on Sunday.
If Surtain can’t play, Damarri Mathis should start at cornerback against Ronald Darby. Mathis replaced Surtain against Houston and held up under fire, with five tackles and a pass defended in the end zone.
Simmons update. Speaking for the first time since entering injured reserve, Simmons told The Post on Wednesday that he hopes to be back for the Broncos’ Week 6 home game at the Los Angeles Chargers.
“That’s definitely the goal we’re aiming for, but obviously we’re going to play smart because it’s a long season,” Simmons said.
Simmons said his quad injury in the Week 1 loss to Seattle “was a progression throughout the game” he played and ended up on injured reserve as a result of that.
“You play through injuries, and sometimes it’s inevitable that you make it worse,” Simmons said. “But we have a good team here and I’ll be back in no time to help them.”
Kyle Shanahan on Hackett. 49ers head coach and son of Broncos coaching legend Mike Shanahan expressed confidence in Hackett on Wednesday, despite the latter’s multiple game management blunders over the past two weeks.
Shanahan, who is 40-43 over six years at San Francisco, recalled his first game as 49ers head coach in 2017. San Francisco lost 23-3 at home to the Panthers, a game that Shanahan called it an invaluable learning experience.
“I remember my first game, I went there four times (and converted once),” Shanahan said. “And those were the ones I shouldn’t have chosen and I’d never done that before. And that’s when I realized that you can’t think like the coordinators. These are all first-time experiences (as a head coach), but (Hackett) has been doing it for a while and you have a good coach there and a really good offensive play caller.
Kittle limited. Pro Bowl 49ers tight end George Kittle, who has yet to make his season debut due to a groin injury, was limited in practice Wednesday. Also, defensive end Arik Armstead did not practice with a foot injury.
Emmanuel Sanders’ next destination. The former Broncos wide, who announced his retirement after 12 years in the NFL on September 12, said he was joining NFL Network as an analyst. Sanders will make his debut on NFL Network’s GameDay Morning this Sunday alongside a cast including Rich Eisen, Kurt Warner and Michael Irvin.
denverpost sports
Sensex and Nifty50 will open sharply lower today after the Fed raised the benchmark rate by 75 basis points
Bethel University rocket society soars above Big Ten teams. Can they do it again?
Forest Lake’s Matt Wallner drives in a pair of runs in Twins’ loss to Royals
No evidence that slain mother who texted ‘They won’t let me go’ was kidnapped, authorities say
Newport: Joseph Hatch tapped to be next city administrator
BOJ monetary policy remains unchanged, as expected
Pat Surtain II eager to return from shoulder fit for Broncos prime-time test against 49ers
Oswaldo Cabrera hits first career grand slam and Gleyber Torres hits two homers in same inning in 14-2 win over Pirates, Judge still at 60 HR
Netflix is launching a new mobile game based on its popular show “Nailed It!” • TechCrunch
Democratic Rep. Angie Craig tries to reverse anti-law enforcement record
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports4 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business4 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance3 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
News4 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Finance3 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online