Sergio C. Garcia: California’s first undocumented immigrant lawyer beat state Supreme Court and opened doors for others

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — As we continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, ABC7 News brings you the story of a man who made California history.

In 2014, Sergio Garcia received the Medal of Valor from then-Attorney General Kamala Harris after becoming the first undocumented immigrant to be licensed to practice in California.

“Somebody called it the David vs. Goliath part 2 and David came back on top. Thank goodness,” Garcia said.

Like the biblical character David, Sergio was an outsider, an undocumented immigrant who went to law school and passed the bar exam. The Goliath in its history was the Supreme Court of California.

An undocumented immigrant had never been licensed to practice law in the United States, let alone in the state. He made it his first unofficial fight as a lawyer.

“The Obama administration opposed me and sent in their attorneys from the Justice Department to oppose my license,” Garcia said.

For almost five years, Sergio fought the government and also the harassment.

“People were calling in the middle of the night saying they were going to kill me and my whole family,” Garcia said.

In 2014, he made history.

“We finally won this case that allowed me to be the first undocumented lawyer in the country,” Garcia said.

Luz Pena: “What have you been telling yourself all these years?”

Sergio Garcia: “I mostly told myself that I was completely stubborn. I put all my eggs in this basket, which is to be a lawyer, it’s my life’s dream, and I have to see it through to the end or die trying.”

Garcia knows what it’s like to be close to death. At 17, during a border crossing with his mother, he almost lost his life.

“The little bed in a Chevy S-10 with six other gentlemen. We were just tucked next to each other like sardines. It was an experience I will never forget. I think we were in the vehicle for nearly three hours. Four to five of us passed out. The two to three that stayed. Yet we continually prayed out loud to get out alive,” Garcia said.

He writes in his book how, decades later, when he became the first undocumented immigrant to practice law in California, he knew his work had only just begun.

“I got my hands on the California legislature and we started talking. We introduced another piece of legislation that eventually became law in 2016. This allows all undocumented professionals in California to be licensed,” Garcia said.

His case inspired other states to do the same. Now Garcia is an American citizen, sharing his story in the documentary “American Dreamer” and giving back to the next generation.

“My wife and I have the Sergio C. Garcia Foundation,” Garcia said and added, “Last year we donated about $1 million and we help students who are trying to achieve their dreams. “

