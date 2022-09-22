Finance
Small Business Solutions – Using Virtual PBX To Lower Operating Costs
If you’re the owner or operator of any business, you know from first-hand experience that you must adjust to changing technologies or lose ground to your competition. It’s simply one of those major pitfalls of running a successful business – adjust or perish.
In recent years, this scenario is being played out in numerous ways among countless businesses. One of the obvious reasons for this ongoing change in how business is done concerns computers and the Internet. This one-two combo has revolutionized the way companies now operate in the business world.
Perhaps, as many alert business owners already know, connecting and fully integrating one’s business with computers and the World Wide Web is the only way to proceed. This shift is one of the main reasons we have seen the rise in popularity of online Virtual PBX phone systems. In one quick move any business – no matter how big or small – can inexpensively integrate their operations with this newly developing wireless computerized environment.
Virtual PBX simply means all your company’s phone communications are handled online by a third party provider. In other words, instead of having a “hard-wired” office phone system, you are basically “outsourcing” your company’s phone system to a remote server or hosted provider.
This wireless move has some distinct advantages which make obtaining such a phone system worth your consideration. First, since everything can be handled online, setup is almost instant, and you don’t have to purchase hardware or pay for ongoing maintenance. In most cases, you can use your current smartphones and you can even “port” your current business phone number(s), so there is no interruption to your business. Even more importantly, these hosted phone systems are completely scalable so you can quickly increase or decrease your number of phone lines depending on your company’s situation.
Also, these virtual PBX (Private Branch Exchange) phone systems come with all the “bell & whistles” associated with operating a modern business. For one small monthly fee, you get a full-powered and completely scalable PBX system with call forwarding, voice mail, online fax… and even a virtual secretary if you’re on a tight budget.
Deciding to go this wireless route, can instantly give any business or home office a “professional” feel that will project confidence/reliability to your clients and customers. As every business owner knows, that “first impression” means everything.
It also means your business or company is accessible anywhere and at any time. Both your workers and clients can access your business via the Internet and their smartphones. This accessibility and portability must not be ignored when factoring in the costs of running a current business. In other words, this “location independence” may just prove priceless to your company’s bottom line.
Lastly, one must never forget the importance of operating a business in the “modern” world, both your workers and clients now expect constant instant access to all your services and resources. Having an “old fashion” business – one confined to office hours and office phones – is no longer competitive in our mobile-obsessed world. In this light, going with a virtual PBX phone system is the only way to proceed, and it’s a route any business owner or operator must consider if they want to lower their operating costs.
Diversification Out of the Dollar – How a Foreign Multi-Currency Bank Account Can Help You
Anyone looking for currency diversification strategies should consider a multi-currency bank account. Unfortunately this banking product is virtually unknown in North America and the UK, although it is commonplace in some European countries. I say ‘unfortunately’, because this is one of the most simple and convenient tools for anybody looking to diversify out of the dollar. In this article, I’ll explain more about multi-currency accounts and how you can open one.
A multi-currency account is simply a bank account, with a single account number, in which you can hold balances in various different currencies. For example, you log in through internet banking and immediately you see a summary screen showing you have so many US dollars, so many Euros, so many Canadian dollars, so many British pounds etc. Many banks allow you to hold a wide range of currencies, including more exotic currencies. Some European banks now even allow you to hold ounces or grams of gold in your account alongside national currencies.
Advantages to this are numerous:
o For a start, it is clearly a very convenient tool for anyone who is serious about diversifying currency risk. Instead of having lots of different account numbers and logins, you keep everything on one convenient screen. At any time you can easily exchange your balance in one currency (or part of it) for another currency.
o You can wire money in and out in different currencies, to and from anywhere in the world, without the need for currency conversions. This type of account is therefore ideal if you frequently send and receive money internationally, perhaps dividend payments, or transfers related to an overseas property or family living abroad.
o Banks normally permit you to go overdrawn in one particular currency, provided your overall ‘global’ balance is in the black.
o You can have credit cards and checks linked to your main multi-currency account. Checks can be drawn in any currency. For credit cards, you normally have to choose one particular currency balance that will be debited.
Multi-currency accounts are a good, conservative way to hedge against currency risks or make profits with fluctuations. Unlike ‘forex trading’ your account Is not leveraged, so there is not so much potential profit but there is also less potential for loss. This is an easy version of forex trading – for people who don’t want to have their eye on currency rates every minute or even every day.
A multi-currency bank account also beats currency ETFs hands down. With currency ETFs you buy and sell back to your base currency, paying a brokerage fee each time. With multi-currency accounts you hold the actual currency on bank deposit, rather than stock in an ETF.
Anyone who is serious about diversifying outside the dollar needs a foreign bank account -and for many people a multi-currency bank account is the logical choice. But what about Foreign Bank Account Reporting requirements? Simply by opening a personal account like this, you will not affect your tax situation in any way, neither positive nor negative. US persons will be liable to declare foreign bank accounts to the IRS.
However, as outlined above, there are many extra benefits besides tax benefits. One of the greatest advantages, besides the currency diversification out of the dollar, is privacy. Privacy is a basic human right, which is unfortunately disappearing fast when it comes to financial services, where domestic investments are basically an open book these days. Although you might be obliged to report your offshore multi-currency account to the IRS, private parties like credit rating agencies or lawyers who might want to sue you certainly won’t know anything about a private foreign bank account of this nature.
The multi-currency account was not designed as a sophisticated financial instrument. Rather it’s an accident of history, something that developed in smaller European countries like Switzerland, Luxembourg and Andorra where individuals commonly needed checking accounts in various currencies. This was especially true in the old days before the euro when Europeans did business in many different national currencies. Not coincidentally, these countries now offer the best international financial services as well as good banking privacy.
However, in modern private banking terms, such an account can provide a basic transactional banking relationship with a foreign bank, onto which you can tag many much more sophisticated services: for example, foreign currency loans for investing in bond holdings or stock portfolios. Most banks offer such services.
Needless to say, corporations, trusts, foundations and the like can also open multi-currency accounts and in such cases there is an even greater privacy benefit, and in some cases, depending on individual circumstances, tax reporting requirements may also be legally sidestepped.
How, then, can you open a multi-currency account? Quite a number of banks in some European countries offer multi-currency services by default, as soon as you open account. Unfortunately, especially for US citizens, it has become very difficult to find a foreign bank that will open an account.
It is undoubtedly best if you can travel to meet the bank and open the account. Personal meetings and referrals from known and trusted parties still open a lot of doors that initial research might suggest are closed! It is, however, possible even today to open a multi-currency bank account through the mail.
Whatever you decide, I wish you every success in your investing and wealth preservation activities.
Find an Insurance Agent – Renters Insurance Is an Important Commodity!
In today’s world, renters insurance is an important commodity. Apart from life insurance, people should also insure their possessions and household goods. It is worth noting that a landlord’s insurance policy only covers the house. It does not cover the items inside it. For instance, a landlord’s insurance policy will cover the ceilings, floors, and walls, but it won’t cover the furniture, computers, televisions, music players, exercise equipment, household appliances, etc.
Household accidents are like automobile accidents. It is not always your behavior that creates an accident. Sometimes people have to pay for someone else’s mistakes. You may live a safe lifestyle, but your neighbor may forget to turn off her stove or put out her cigarette. It only takes one fire to bring down a building to soot.
Hence, renters insurance is a must. If you live in an apartment or condo unit, you should purchase a renters insurance policy. A renters insurance policy usually includes storms, fires, theft, explosions, volcanoes, hail, lightening, riots, damages that result from electrical surges, water damage, and falling objects. You can find out exactly what will be covered under your policy by speaking with an insurance agent.
If you’re thinking about purchasing renters insurance, make a list of all your belongings and keep it in a safe place. Renters insurance covers electronics, furniture, jewelry, tools, musical instruments, and other household items. When you make a list of all your valuables, you will soon realize that it will cost you a substantial amount of money to replace them if something happens.
Renters insurance is inexpensive. It costs much less than homeowner’s insurance. You can get quotes for a policy by contacting insurance companies. Furthermore, this enables you to speak with an insurance agent and get answers to your questions.
A typical policy may cost you anywhere from $150 to $300 a year. Furthermore, many insurance providers offer discounts to policyholders who take safety and security precautions. For instance, you may be offered a discount if you have security systems, fire alarms, or fire extinguishers.
Renters insurance policies also cover living expenses. If your apartment or condo unit becomes unlivable due to a viable reason, your insurer will pay you extra for your living expenses. They will pay you for living in another place until your apartment gets repaired or for a specific amount of time. The maximum amount of time that an insurance provider will pay someone’s rent is 12 months.
If you get hurt on your property, renters insurance may also cover your medical costs and legal costs if you decide to sue. Many people open the doors to a new apartment only to find out that their valuables are missing. Their computers, stereos, television sets, jewelry, and clothing are gone. It costs a lot of money to replace these things.
Fortunately, people can protect themselves against theft and other disasters by purchasing renters insurance. Whether it’s theft, fire, or even if someone gets hurt in your apartment, this type of policy will give you peace of mind. If you live in a condo unit or apartment, consult with an experienced insurance agent. An insurance agent can address your concerns and give you a quote for a policy.
Human Life Value
Can any one put a price tag on human life? Is it possible to quantify the value of Human life?
Every human in this world is valuable and priceless to himself and his family. An attempt to quantify the value for human life may sound ridiculous.
But it becomes the foremost job of an underwriter to evaluate a human life in terms of money, in order to restrict the amount of insurance that can be provided to a person. Every person on this earth would like to insure himself for a maximum possible limit and it is the job of the insurance company to cut a line for this limit and all the more important is to safeguard from under-insurance problems, which countries like America are facing now.
Concept of Human Life Value:
Let us assume that a person purchases a car insurance of Rs.100000/- ($2500) for a car which is worth Rs.800000/- ($20000). The car meets with an accident and is totally damaged. Even if the insurance company honors his claim fully, he will get only Rs.100000 ($2500). With this amount will he be able to purchase the same car which he was having before the accident? The answer to this question would be ‘No’, because he has not insured his car for its gross worth. In simple terms, the car was not insured for what it was worth, but under-insured thereby defeating the “Principle of Indemnity”.
Under-insurance at times leaves no trace of insurance when it fails to serve the purpose for what it was effected. In the same way insurance on Human Life should be sought keeping in mind, the financial loss that the family would suffer in the absence of this person and that should be the amount of insurance. Instead of buying Life insurance policies as a tool for reducing tax liability, provision for old age, to venture into stock markets on a small scale etc, it would make sense if insurance is sought from the angle of economic replacement of human life value.
Human Life Value concept was founded by Dr. Solomon S. Huebner, the founder of ‘The American College of Life Underwriters’, in the 1920’s. HLV concept is used by various professionals like Underwriters, Courts, etc. for determining the economic value for a Human Life. For the victims of the ‘Terrorist attack of September 11, 2001’ on the twin towers, courts decided the amount of settlement based on this concept.
Insurance Companies use what is known as HUMAN LIFE VALUE concept for computing the economic value of a person to his family. The amount that the family would require to retain the same standard of living in the absence of a person will be his financial value to the family. On the contrary the financial loss of the family on the death of the person is his value to his family. This would be the maximum amount for which a person can seek insurance protection.
Basically, human life value is based on the individual’s earning ability. It is the amount that the family will lose in his absence. By applying what is called as Human Life value concept, the amount of financial support given by the person to his family is determined.
Computation of Human Life value requires a detailed analysis of many factors. Some of them are –
1. Annual Income of the life
2. Balance of active earning period till retirement
3. Personal Expenses
4. Inflation
5. Future increase in salary, etc.
The first step towards computation of Human life value would be to determine the net annual income of the person after deducting the amount spent by him for his personal use like premium for insurance policies, maintenance expense, income tax, etc. This amount will be the amount that he affords to his family annually. The economic value of this life again depends on the length of his active earning period. Let us assume that the person is 25 years of age and his annual income after deducting all his personal and other expenses sums up to Rs.200,000 (around $5000). Assuming that he would continue with the existing job till his retirement up to an age of 55 years, then his income to his family will continue for 30 years, provided he survives till retirement. So, if he survives to his retirement, then the family would get Rs.200,000 for 30 years, ie. 200,000 * 30 = 6,000,000 ($150,000). This will be the amount that the family will lose on his premature death.
The value thus arrived would be the logical amount for which a person needs to insure himself, should he want his family to maintain the same status of living in his absence. But this again depends on his repaying capacity, that is his ability to pay premium for the Insurance policy for an amount of Rs.6,000,000 ($150,000), keeping in mind his present family requirements and circumstances.
Methods of HLV computation
Method – I: Income Replacement Value
This is one of the basic methods of insurance calculation and is based on current annual income.
Insurance needs = annual income * number of years left for retirement.
If the annual income is Rs.100000 ($2500) and the age is say 35 years. Assuming the retirement age as 60 years the balance years of service is 25 years.
Insurance value = 100000 * 25 = 25,00,000 lacs ($62500).
Method II: Fixed Multiplier
Another method of insurance calculation is by applying a fixed multiplier on the annual income. Multiplier based on the age of the individual.
Age range Multiplier
20 - 30 20
31 - 40 18
41 - 50 15
51 - 60 10
In the above example the insurance value would be 100000 * 18 = 1800000 lacs ($45000). If the age is say 52 yrs with an annual income 4 lacs ($10,000) the insurance value would be 400000 * 10 = 4000000 ($100,000).
Human Life Value (HLV)
This method of calculating life insurance is based on contribution that one makes and would have made to her/his family in case of sudden demise.
So HLV is defined as the present value of all future income. It also includes other fringe benefits, less personal expenses, life insurance premium and taxes.
Let’s see this example for better understanding-
Age of ‘X’ : 40 yrs
Retirement age : 60 yrs
Current salary : 300000 per annum (expected to remain same)
Personal expenses : 125000
Net contribution to family : 175000 (300000 – 125000 )
Suppose ‘X’ dies at the age of 40.
Income lost by the family : 175000 * 20 yrs (60 – 40) * discount rate for 20 yrs
(Present value factor): 1900000
HLV calculation methods adopted by some leading Insurers:
ICICI Prudential Life :
HLV based on :
Age
Retirement Age
Financial Assets (TA)
Liabilities (TL)
Cash Inflows
% of increase in Income Flow (Assuming Fixed Int Rate)
Existing SA (SA)
Addl SA = CPRO + TL – TA – SA
CPRO – Capital Required to protect life style
MetLife – HLV Calculator :
HLV based on :
Current Age
Anticipated age of retirement
Annual Income
Annual Increase
Fringe benefits
Tax Bracket/Rate
Monthly Expenses (Self)
Investment Return Rate
Current Life Insurance
The human life value estimated through either of the above process LESS the current in-force sum insured gives the additional insurance amount that has to be taken by the person to provide for his/her future needs and for his/her family in case of his/her unfortunate demise.
Finally a Good Self Cleaning Litter Box
The littermaid self cleaning litter box I bought is the greatest item I own.
Let me tell you a little story.
I own two cats who are both snobs about the brand of cat litter they use. Frequently they scratch the litter and poop out of the box and around the room. It was annoying to clean up after until a co-worker told me to buy a covered litter box. It seemed to be helpful at keeping the pet litter in the box. Soon it became a lot of work to unattach the lid whenever I wanted to scoop the litter box. A good friend advised me to look on the internet to get an automatic litter box. I didn’t know that kind of product was available. Later that week I looked up several types of self cleaning litter boxes and I made a list to bring to with me to the pet store. I searched through four shops and then I finally found one. I can’t recall the type of litterbox that I purchased. It was simple to put together and was battery operated. The cats didn’t like how it looked, and they seemed to be scared of the loud noise it made when it raked the litter. A week later the cats started to use the new box. Three weeks later the self cleaning litter box stopped working. I phoned the store I bought it from and they wouldn’t replace it for me.
Next I bought an automatic litter box from ScoopFree. They didn’t want to use this box because the cat litter had a strange smell. My cats decided not to use this new box and started going to the bathroom where ever they wanted. I had decided against self cleaning litter boxes , but then I saw a commercial for a different one. It was sold by Littermaid and the ad was very convincing. I assembled it in under five minutes and I could use normal pet litter in this box. The cats loved it. I’ve been using it for about three years and it is still working. I will recommend to all cat owners that they should buy a self cleaning litter box to make their life easier the way only an automatic litter box can.
How to Adopt Effective Mobile Marketing Campaigns?
In order to be successful in any business it is essential to adopt various marketing strategies. With the coming up of mobile at the centre stage mobile marketing campaigns have become one of the finest tools for promotion of one’s goods and services. It is for this reason businesses are busy in unleashing the potential that this gizmo offers. Organizations often introduce different mobile phone marketing campaigns in an endeavor to reach their target customers. Thus, adopting good mobile marketing campaigns could help a business to reach new heights. The potential of mobile phones could be gauged by the fact that, this new innovative tool has revolutionized the world within a short span of time. Now-a-days various organizations are banking on mobile phone marketing tools like SMS, MMS, Applications, Mobile Web and Mobile advertising.
For consumers mobile is both a productivity tool as well as a source of entertainment. Mobile phones help people reach beyond wire line phones. In order to stay ahead organizations should adopt mobile phone marketing strategy in such a way so that they can be easily accessible and are relevant. Did you know, mobile phone marketing campaigns which are undertaken via SMS add a personal touch also? With just a single SMS or MMS you can reach your target audience within no time. But how can you ensure that your current mobile marketing campaigns would be liked by one and all. Or have you ever bothered whether the message you have just sent via SMS as a part of mobile marketing campaigns has been read or deleted. You can test the effectiveness of your mobile marketing campaigns from your real life situations. Like, in your daily life you too usually receive a dozen of mobile phone marketing campaigns on your mobile, now conjure up which SMS marketing message you were bound to open and which SMS message you deleted without reading it. The chances are you would have liked the SMS which had offered you something prospective which prompted you to open it. You can adopt such type of approach in your mobile advertising campaigns.
Moreover, while finalizing a mobile marketing strategy ensure that mobile advertising campaigns would do best when they are integrated with other different media like TV, radio, print and live events. Various random studies have highlighted that mobile marketing strategy works miracle when they are integrated into other media. For example, while advertising on a TV commercial you can mention your mobile phone so that people can order the product right away from their mobile phone. Or in your mobile advertising campaigns you can mention the URL of your website so that people can order the product from your website.
Recently Facebook has also said that the new era is more reliant on mobile technologies. The company has said in a news release that the ratio of Facebook mobile phone users has increased at a faster pace. On the other hand Google has also introduced its mobile device named Android which allows the users to use any type of mobile advertisement to promote various products and services at cost effective rates.
Great Reasons to Get a Car Insurance Quote Today
So every month you hate that date when you have to pay the car insurance. It looms over you all month as to why you have to put so much money towards something that you have never even utilized. However, you may not understand the implications of getting caught without car insurance. You can be faced with large medical expanses or even jail time. This is not to mention the heartache that could come with you being the reason why someone else lost their life. So stop thinking that your money is going nowhere, and start thinking about all the money you could potentially save by getting a car insurance quote today.
Many people are not aware that different insurance brokers will give you different quotes for your car insurance. You could potentially be saving up to hundreds of dollars a month. You have probably seen the commercials boasting about how you can get free quotes and they could end up saving you money, but who trusts commercials. Well, now you are hearing it from me, it is true. Now I am not saying to go with Geico necessarily, but I am saying to go and test out the waters, and get a car insurance quote today.
Everyone tries to get the cheapest prices on everything. Especially now that you have to try and save money with the global economic crisis that we are all going through. That is why it is important to test out the waters in the world of car insurance. All of these companies are competing for your business, and willing to cut the cost if you decide to switch, so take your car insurance into your own hands and get a quote.
Many people do not know that they have a few different ways that they can request a car insurance quote. First, you can go from company to company asking them for quotes and then comparing them on your own. The second method is going online as asking them for a free quote, which is less time comparing. Your third option is to go on to a general car insurance quote website and request a number of different companies to be all lines up side by side. That way you can easily compare them. Be careful though because you could get scammed if they are working for a particular company, and promoting their quotes over others.
