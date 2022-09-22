Finance
South Carolina Tort Reform: Reducing "Frivolous" Lawsuits or Political Special Interest Victory?
What is Tort Reform?
Tort reform is a hot topic most every election cycle. Before we can say what tort reform is, we first need to understand what a tort is. According to Cornell Law School’s Legal Information institute, at tort is:
An injury to one person for which the person who caused the injury is legally responsible. A tort can be intentional — for example, an angry punch in the nose — but is far more likely to result from carelessness (called “negligence”), such as riding your bicycle on the sidewalk and colliding with a pedestrian. While the injury that forms the basis of a tort is usually physical, this is not a requirement — libel, slander, and the “intentional infliction of mental distress” are on a good-sized list of torts not based on a physical injury. A tort is a civil wrong, as opposed to a criminal wrong.
Negligent Torts are the type target by most tort reform. Most personal injury, like a car accident or surgical mistake, are not intentional. If it were, the new South Carolina Tort Reform Law would not affect the victim law suit. In layman terms, tort reform is designed to reduce the financial punishment to a party who has harm another with their negligent behavior. When we think of notorious example like the hot McDonald Coffee case, this sounds like a great thing. When you think of a person being crippled due to another person’s negligent action, does it sound as good?
South Carolina New Tort Reform Law
South Carolina finally passed a long lobbied tort reform act. called The South Carolina Fairness in Civil Justice Act of 2011, and the new law contains a punitive damages cap. Remember the definition of a tort includes “an injury in which the person who caused the injury is legal responsible. Assuming the tort was not intentional, the remaining punishment for a tort has been effectively reduced.
The Punitive Damages section of the Act says punitive damages will be capped at 3 times compensatory damages OR $500,000, whichever is greater unless the wrongful conduct was motivated by “unreasonable financial gain” and the person in charge knew of or approved the “unreasonably dangerous” nature of the conduct that was highly likely to result in injury or the wrongful conduct could subject the Defendant to a felony conviction. In those events, the punitive damage will be capped at 4 times compensatory damages OR $2 Million, whichever is greater.
Punitive Damages will not be capped if the Defendant intended to harm or the Defendant plead guilty to or was convicted of a felony arising out of the same act or the Defendant acted while under the influence of alcohol, drugs, glue, aerosol, or other toxic vapor.
Tort Reform Leading to More Litigation, Not Less
Are you clear on when the punitive damages are capped at three times compensatory damages or $500,000? What is “unreasonable” motive for financial gain? When it motivates a tortious act? The language of this long awaited law seems to create an environment for more trials when attorneys will clarify these issues in the court room.
It is important to realize that very few significant torts, like wrongful death, medical malpractice or traumatic injury make it to trial. The insurance companies negotiate settlement based on their expectation of negligence of the accused. They are making a business decision based on costs. Tort Reform make it financial advantageous to trial more cases. Trials take place in court rooms, with Judges, other court officers and jury members; all of which are paid for with tax dollars.
Will SC Tort Reform Save the Insurance Companies?
Allstate Insurance, the largest publicly traded insurance company, experienced net income down 43 percent in the fourth quarter as rising claims from auto insurance customers and catastrophes took their toll. Allstate’s fourth quarter 2010 net profit was $296 million compared to $518 million in the fourth quarter of 2009. Total operating income was $271 million in the fourth quarter of 2010 compared to $592 million in the same period of 2009. However, net profit for the 2010 year was $928 million compared to $854 million in 2009. Do you think Allstate is a struggling company with $928 million in profits last year?
Will Tort Reform Save Struggling Medical institutions?
Roper St. Francis Healthcare is fighting Trident Health System’s proposed $26 million expansion of Summerville Medical Center. Roper said Trident has not demonstrated the need to add 30 beds at the 94-bed medical center. The project would also convert 18 semi-private rooms to private rooms and expand labor and delivery rooms.
Shands HealthCare, a for-profit health care system and publisher of Physicians Practice Digest, cites South Carolina as one of the top five physician-friendly states. These physician-friendly states have low physician density, competitive insurance markets, and relatively high reimbursement rates. The South, in general, is considered the highest paying region in the U.S. for physicians. States that were listed by the American Medical Association as being in a malpractice crisis were disqualified for designation of physician-friendly.
Does it sound as if doctor and hospitals in the Charleston South Carolina area are struggling? Attorneys shoulder large expenses in accepting serious tort claims. While there are exceptions, the majority of claims are valid. There will plenty of trials, at the expense of tax payers, to determine the real implications of this law. I suppose the most prudent response to this law is to run out and buy stock in the insurance companies and hospitals. It seem the result of this law for them is clear.
What Is Maritime Piracy And Can You File A Suit Because Of It?
Maritime piracy has been a critical matter confronting the global community and overseas sectors for centuries. No longer are the pirates looking for gold or treasure, however. Piracy in this decade target vessels holding goods or oil, and additionally passengers have been taken hostage.
International efforts to stem the tide of piracy drawn out renewed strike techniques rather than a minimizing of these horrifying incidents. If you’ve been the victim of a maritime piracy incident, a maritime lawyer has the potential to help you determine if you hold a viable legal claim.
Maritime Piracy Defined
Modern pirate attacks aren’t what is on Television or in the movies. Today, these criminals use more complex weaponry and commonly assail from scaled-down motorboats. Since 2007, hundreds of vessels have been targeted and crew members taken as hostages.
In 1982, the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea classified maritime piracy as a criminal violent act, devastation or detention for individual gain by crew of a private ship or aircraft against another aircraft or ship or its cargo in the ocean.
These present day attacks are recognized in coastal Somalia and Nigeria, as well as in between India and Sri Lanka, a locale once known as The Pirate Coast. Maritime lawyers have the potential to help victims of maritime piracy against a vessel associated with an American company or a U.S.-flagged vessel, who could very well be entitled to compensation in accordance to legislation such as the Jones Act.
International Consequences Of Maritime Piracy
With the increasing reports of pirate attacks on global commerce vessels, expenses for companies that do global business are increasing. Insurance rates and freight rates are rising, as well as the heightened cost of rerouting ships and paying ransoms for hostage personnel.
Modern tactics for addressing pirate activity are mostly defensive in technique, including onboard deterrents such as fire hoses, security alert systems, deck patrols, electric screens and private marine security guards. Over 12 countries have in addition heightened naval assistance and joined anti-piracy patrols in highly trafficked locales for small maritime criminal organizations.
The outcomes of these increased measures are said to be short-lived solutions, instead of focusing on the problem of economic and political conflict in the countries these gangs originate from.
Filing A Maritime Piracy Claim
U.S. residents working for American businesses that are survivors of maritime piracy incidents possess options for settlement dependent upon on the circumstances of the attack. Setbacks of lack of security or other complaints of neglect may make the employee eligible for settlement under U.S. maritime law.
Settlement may just be attainable for maintenance and cure payment, in addition to other settlements. An expert maritime lawyer may very well assist ascertain whether a victim of piracy is a candidate to file claim in accordance to United States or other laws and to what scope compensation may just be viable.
Advertising Ideas to Help Your Business
Advertising is very important to market or sell a product or a service. If the company or the organization does not advertise about the services provided by it or the products sold by it then people would never come to know about these products and services and hence they would not but these products. In today’s world advertising has become very important as this is the only medium through which you can reach people. Advertising is also important to build brand name of your company. The stronger or more popular the brand name the more people are attracted. Advertising has made a lot of progress, before this there were only newspaper ads, etc. Today there are a lot of ads, like TV commercials, radio ads, internet ads, etc.
Advertising as an industry has grown a lot and has become more commercial and money oriented. Companies and industries are slowly understating the importance of advertising and are investing money to publish or make god ads. Many companies are also hiring full time creative ad makers so that they do not have to spend extra money for ad making.
There are many different types of ads that can be made, or published. A few advertising ideas are:
– Getting brand ambassadors: Famous sport persons or movie stars or other celebrities can be signed up for your company. These people can then become your brand ambassadors. This will increase the value of your brand as well as will help you advertise it properly. Since these icons and stars are very famous among people, using them in your ads is a great advertising idea as people easily connect with them may buy your product just because their favorite start is using it. More often then not advertisements which have stars or celebrities in them are more popular than normal ads.
– Creative ads: Creative and uncommon ads are also a huge hit. Especially TV commercials which are made with some good ideas, concepts are bound to become more successful and more popular. One should always make an intelligent or comic ad, as the masses love such and do not get irritated even if they have to watch them over and over again, thereby increasing their recall value.
– Colorful ads: While printing ads in the news paper or making ad pamphlets, one should make colorful and attractive ads. The ads should have a perfect blend of colors that will look sober and catch the readers’ attention. Also one should not use extra bright and bold colors as this may make the ad look to tacky and instead of catching the readers’ attention it will irritate and distract them.
– Radio ads: As many people listen to radio, advertising on a radio is not a bad idea. The only problem is that the ads on radio can not be seen; hence the dialogues used in such ads should be witty, funny, and clear. Also the people presenting this ad should be able to speak in such a way that it will compel the listener to imagine and create a picture of whatever the speaker is selling.
Truck Accident Attorney and Maintenance Responsibility
It takes time for a truck accident attorney to figure out what caused the collision. Many people assume that the issues are random and that there is no rhyme or reason to why these types of wrecks occur. However, that is not always true. A vehicle’s maintenance often comes into play and can be the root cause of damage to another person’s car or another person.
Regular Maintenance
Every vehicle needs regular maintenance. Things like oil changes and tire rotations are set up at certain intervals by the manufacturer to ensure that the vehicle continues to run as it should. These services are also to set up to make sure that the safety features of the vehicle are checked. The responsibility of these services and inspections falls to both the company’s auto technician and the driver.
Regular maintenance also provides a chance for everyone to take a look under the hood and see if there are any issues that need to be addressed. There are some problems with the engine that may not be noticeable while driving, but an experienced technician would see them right away. After looking through a maintenance log, a truck accident attorney can show that the problem that caused the collision in the first place could have been prevented. These records are an important part of the evidence used inside the courtroom.
Addressing Issues
Once a company, a technician, or a driver notices that there is something wrong with the vehicle, that person has a responsibility to do something about it. When something is not done, it shows negligence. The truck accident attorney can use this information as part of his or her case to show that the client’s injuries could have been prevented. This is often used as evidence for why the victim is owed compensation. While there are times when a genuine accident or issue with the vehicle may occur, the instances are few and far between.
A company’s maintenance log is an important piece of evidence that a truck accident attorney needs to prove his or her case. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations stipulate when and how a vehicle should be inspected. At the very least, the company should have kept up with these requirements. If they did not, once again, negligence can be proven.
It is important to retain the services of a lawyer that understands vehicle maintenance and the important role that it can play in a collision. You want someone representing you that knows what to look for in a maintenance log and can explain how this is important to people in a courtroom.
Debunking The Myth That Stereotypes Are True
The world is complicated, filled with people from different backgrounds, cultures and behaviors. It is natural to try making sense of those who are different by lumping them together according to perceived traits, sometimes based on a grain of reality. Stereotyping is everywhere, and affects nearly every aspect of society from sexual politics to insurance rates.
One of the most repeated bits of common wisdom is that stereotypes are always correct, even when offensive or derogatory. They are based on daily observation of behaviors, and the assumption is that everyone cannot be wrong. Unfortunately, this way of thinking often reflects leftover bigotry or prejudice, or is simply cultural bias, but not necessarily truth.
Racial stereotyping is especially pervasive. Any country supporting a racially diverse population is faced with combating the idea that dark-skinned people are inherently violent, dishonest, or high. That description may apply to some individuals, but never to an entire group. Every population has its share of criminals and geniuses, regardless of national origin.
Some still repeat the erroneous idea that Mexicans are lazy, or that Asians cannot operate vehicles competently. Even though American agriculture relies on Latin labor to complete the harvest, and Asian car companies are world innovators and industry leaders, these and similar ideas are hard to eliminate. The fact that they are inaccurate does not prevent them from being repeated, however.
Politicians and some religious leaders use stereotyping to win elections or manage congregations. Fundamentalists of all stripes are fond of characterizing gay people as being universally unacceptable, dangerous sexual predators who will somehow convert children, despite the fact that most pedophiles are heterosexual. The same kind of thinking is demonstrated when all Muslims are labeled as terrorists.
One of the longest-lasting stereotypes is that women are not as capable as men. While this point of view has roots stretching into antiquity and religion, more women than men today complete a college degree. Women drivers are often mocked, but Oregon auto insurance statistics show that males are more likely to experience moving traffic violations, or to die in an accident.
As the world becomes ever more linked, people will increasingly begin to realize that simply believing a particular stereotype does not make it right or true. The time when broad generalizations could be made about another group of human beings is coming to an end, and will only conclude when people are able to realize that all groups of human beings are uniquely capable.
10 Ways You Can Benefit From Newspaper Advertising
If you’ve never used newspaper advertising before, you may be unaware of the benefits it can bring. Here are 10 situations where you could benefit from using this form of advertising.
1. Do you have possessions you’d like to sell? If so, classified ads could be the best way to do it. Not only is it a great way to communicate the key details of what you’re selling, but it will be read by people actively looking to find a bargain.
2. If, on the other hand, you are looking to buy a particular item but can’t find anywhere that sells it, you could use the classified ads section to place a ‘want ad’.
3. Are you launching a new business? If so, you’ll need to get your message out to attract new customers. Newspapers provide a great vehicle to spread the word about your offering.
4. Whether you’re new or not, attracting new customers is always important and papers are an ideal platform on which to talk about your products or services.
5. Is your business planning to launch a big sale or special offer? If so, newspapers may be the right vehicle for attracting people to your shop.
6. If your company needs to pitch its offering to a wider audience than what it has so far, newspaper advertising may be the ideal way to increase brand awareness.
7. Are you launching a new product or service? Getting the word out about its details could be your first step to success.
8. If you have an event taking place locally that is open to the public, newspapers are a great way of spreading the message by placing adverts in the run up to the occasion.
9. Job adverts placed in the local newspaper are a good way to cast your net wide to seek out the best talent for your company.
10. Newspapers are, of course, the perfect way to announce big news about your company. If you feel it’s something your customers should know about, advertising could be right option.
Medical Billing Payment Delays – #1 Payer’s Tactic to Increase Profits at Provider’s Expense
Q: Do insurance companies benefit from payment delays? A: Yes, they do. Payment delays are directly proportional to profits: the longer is the delay–the higher is the profit. In some cases, half of their profit margin originates on the float, such as Aetna in 2006:
- Premium 7%
- Interest on Premium 7%
- Total 14%
Insurance companies have often accused doctors of submitting incomplete and inaccurate claims and justified the delays because of the time needed to discover fraudulent claims. But some states found plans guilty of and penalized them for intentionally delaying payments in order to profit from the “float”. For instance, as early as in 1999, United HealthCare paid Georgia $123,000, and Coventry HealthCare of Georgia (formerly Principal Health Care of Georgia) and Prudential HealthCare Plan of Georgia – nearly double that amount. A quick review of basic insurance financial performance metrics helps understanding the above dynamic. An insurance company offers clients a premium based on the expected cost of caring for them, plus a markup for administrative costs and profit. Accordingly, most analysts use three metrics to measure payers’ financial performance:
- Administrative Cost Ratio (ACR): The ACR is the ratio of administrative and sales expenses to the total income from premiums.
- Medical Loss Ratio (MLR): The MLR is the ratio of medical expenses to income from premiums.
- Investment Ratio (IR): The investment ratio is equal to net investment income divided by revenue from premiums and fees.
For example, Aetna showed the following performance in 2007:
- Premiums and fees $25,500 million
- MLR 72%
- ACR 21%
- Combined Ratio 93%
- Implied Operating Margin 7%
Note that other factors also influence profitability, especially legal fees. But an insurer can actually turn a profit even if the cost of administration and insurance claims exceeds the premiums it collects. It does so by investing income on the float in stocks and bonds between the time when a client pays a premium and the time when the client needs payment for his or her medical expenses. In the above example, adding up MLR and ACR, we see that without any investment, Aetna would earn 7% profit on its premiums alone. Nonetheless, Aetna does take advantage of the float, and earns about 7% net interest income on the premiums, bringing its total profit margin to around 14% (ignoring taxes and other revenue sources). References:
- Annual financial statements (wikinvest.com/stock/Aetna_(AET) September 24, 2008)
- Wayne J. Guglielmo, “Prompt-pay laws are finally getting teeth,” Medical Economics, Jan 22, 2001).
