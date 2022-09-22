St. Paul police chief: Short 64 cops and a sharp decline in candidates

The St. Paul Police Department has 64 fewer officers than its authorized strength and hiring more officers continues to be challenging, the interim chief told the city council Wednesday.

The department is allowed to have 619 officers and 555 were on the payroll as of the beginning of this month. The police department is putting 25 recruits through training now and they’re due to start field training in December, when another academy class is scheduled to start.

Even with 55 new officers graduating from the department’s last academy in February — the largest group hired at one time in St. Paul — the department is still trying to dig out from a period of no-hiring and a large number of officers leaving the department.

“It’s concerning to hear how far down we are and I know I’ve heard from your officers and commanders … ‘We don’t have enough officers for this activity or that activity,’” council member Rebecca Noecker said during the budget committee meeting. “Do we expect that the two academies will get us back up to our sworn strength?”

Interim Chief Jeremy Ellison said the two academies will be helpful for increasing staffing, but “it’s going to take time to get back up to our 619 (officers) and it’s going to be a challenge throughout that time when we’re at our low staffing numbers.”

Mayor Melvin Carter’s proposed police department budget for next year is $106.6 million; this year’s budget is $104 million. Next year’s budget doesn’t add to the department’s authorized strength.

Ellison said they’ve had to spend money on overtime to backfill positions, but “the biggest impact on the department really is the stress it causes on our officers.”

BEHIND THE NUMBERS

A variety of factors have been at work.

The city asked departments to take cost-saving measures in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, which avoided city layoffs or dipping into budget reserves and did not raise the city’s tax levy at the time. For the police department, it meant not holding a police academy in 2020; the academies are the way that officers are brought onto the job in St. Paul.

At the same time, the St. Paul police department has seen more officers leaving than normal and fewer people have been applying to become officers.

Around the U.S., some have reconsidered law enforcement careers in the face of increased attention on policing practices since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody. Officers also report feeling that some politicians don’t support their work.

More than 50 officers retired or left the St. Paul department last year and 45 have so far this year; 32 officers leave in a typical year, according to the police department.

POLICE ACADEMIES

The city council signed off in December on a 2022 budget for the police department that included holding two academies, instead of one, to try to fill vacant positions more quickly.

The first academy of this year started in August.

“If we would have started an academy in spring, which was what this council requested, we would have those folks graduated and working with the police department today,” City Council President Amy Brendmoen said during Wednesday’s meeting. “And then that second academy would have probably started closer to August and we would have folks out on the streets, so we’re behind in hiring in a lot of places.”

The previous academy, which began last fall and graduated in February, was a large class and kept the department’s training staff busy, said Sgt. David McCabe, department spokesman, after the council meeting. Then, staff had to provide required training for officers already on the job after the last academy ended and before the new one started, McCabe said.

Ellison told the council they plan to hold academies in the spring and fall next year. And with recruiting being a challenge — 794 people applied to be a St. Paul officer in 2014 versus 52 for the upcoming December academy — Ellison said they’re looking for creative ways to find candidates.

CRIME TRENDS

In the meantime, Ellison said the department has to continue focusing on responding to and investigating the most serious crimes.

St. Paul recorded the most homicides on record last year, 38. There have been 27 this year, which matches the number at the same time last year.

More people have been shot in St. Paul this year, and reports of thefts and auto thefts are up, according to preliminary police department data through mid-September, compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, reports of rape, robbery, burglary and arson are down year-over-year.

Noecker said she thinks “the good news never gets enough” attention and noted during Wednesday’s meeting that GoodHire recently ranked St. Paul as the third safest city in the U.S. and the safest large city, based on FBI crime data.