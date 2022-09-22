Suboxone: The Give and Take

Pin 0 Shares

Buprenorphine, a less stigmatized and dangerous alternative to methadone, was originally manufactured as an opioid substitute intended to wean recovery-minded addicts off of prescription painkillers or heroin. Since its introduction, fueled both by the exploding nationwide opiate abuse epidemic and the disturbing prevalence of methadone addiction, buprenorphine (commonly known as Suboxone) has helped save the lives of numerous addicts in need of a medically monitored detox. The drug has gained rampant popularity amongst medical professionals countrywide, generating a total of $1.55 billion in the US in 2012. Unfortunately, a tried-and-true addict will surely find a way to abuse near any drug introduced into society, especially one with similar effects to those experienced when engaging in illicit opiate abuse. Thus, Suboxone has become both a medication and a drug, and has secured approval not only from those dedicated to helping addicts overcome life-threatening substance dependencies, but also from addicts dedicated to getting super high at any cost.

Despite the increasing number of Suboxone-related overdose deaths, many doctors agree that the risk of overdose is worth the positive impact the drug has had on the recovery community. While the vast majority of drug treatment centers drug treatment centers throughout the country do not count time on Suboxone as “clean time”, they honor the fact that the drug is necessary in greatly diminishing the severe physical and mental side effects caused by opiate withdrawal. Detoxification clinics across the nation utilize the pharmaceutical in preventing complications, and it has proven effective in saving the lives of those addicts who are sincerely beginning their journeys into dedicated and prolonged sobriety.

The controversy lies in the flourishing underground drug scene. Cash-only buprenorphine clinics feed the thriving market, allowing Suboxone access to those who cannot find or afford prescriptions from “licensed professionals”. A new dissolvable filmstrip form of the drug has proven itself to be more of a menace than anything else, verifying the ideal contraband nature of the pharmaceutical in such a form. Inmates have begun to call Suboxone filmstrips “prison heroin”, and have resorted to extreme measures in order to get high off of the drug while behind bars. Inmates and those providing to them will slip strips into Bibles, allowing them to fully dissolve into the pages. Convicts will then tear pages straight from the good book and eat them – a practice that is arguably depraved on several different levels.

In 2010, over 19,100 American citizens died of opioid overdoses, and that number has continuously climbed over the course of the past several years. When drugs like Suboxone are introduced, there is always the chance that they will prove themselves to be double-edged swords. While buprenorphine has undeniably helped save innumerable lives, it has also taken more than a few. Only time will tell whether or not this methadone alternative will be a lasting facet of comprehensive recovery or a widely harmful component of underground drug culture.