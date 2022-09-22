Supraoracles Releases Roadmap To Mainnet While Starting 550+ Signed Web3 Project Integrations

Unveiling multiple technological breakthroughs, SupraOracles is excited to announce its novel cross-chain oracle infrastructure enabling highly accurate, robust data porting across a multitude of blockchains and DLTs with only 3-5 second finality. Now, with over 550+ signed integration partners, they’re officially announcing the launch of their Alpha testnet as they progress towards mainnet in early 2023.
To jumpstart momentum, Supra has partnered with Dorahacks, the host of BNB Grants and BNB Global Hackathons, by sponsoring and providing its oracle service to over 4,000-5,000 developers worldwide. Developers interested in adding this new, institutional grade oracle to their Web3 toolkit are invited to apply to the Supra Network Activate Program: https://join.supraoracles.com/network-activation-program
Oracles play a key role in Web3 projects. Developers need oracles to securely connect their decentralized applications (dApps) with timely, accurate data originating from other blockchains or real-world sources. This opens up a world of use cases such as exotic derivatives backed by real-world assets, options markets, multi-lateral clearing and settlement across public blockchains and DLT networks, that otherwise are simply not feasible with incumbent oracles today.
Supra’s PhD driven research team, led by the renowned Dr. Aniket Kate, has prioritized a number of novel principles in their design that brings a new gold standard to how oracles should perform. The most crucial being security of the core data, decentralization of nodes and consensus, auditability of data provenance, and cost efficient, predictable budgeting for consumers.
With these innovations, Supra has received recognition from Web3 incubators like Mastercard’s Start Path program, Berkeley Blockchain Xcelerator, and Silicon Valley’s Plug and Play, which recently named Supra among their top 10 up-and-coming Web3 projects.
Supra is drawing near to the launch of their incentivized testnet in Q4, with a roadmap that includes activities for developers to begin their testing:
2022 Early October: Launch Data Dashboards, documentation for Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Avalanche, Aptos testnet chains
2022 Late October: Supra’s VRF service documentation
Node Operators interested in learning about Supra’s block rewards and incentivization programs are invited to join the Discord community to know more: https://discord.io/supraoracles.
SupraOracles CEO, Joshua Tobkin commented, “We’ve built oracles that will undoubtedly exceed the typical expectations of cross-chain solutions, and we’re proud to bring forth a world-class product to the industry to help blockchains do even more incredible things.”
About SupraOracles
SupraOracles is supercharging oracles for a better, decentralized future. Blockchains need better, faster, accurate, and more secure off-chain data. SupraOracles provides a next-generation cross-chain oracle solution so smart contracts and blockchain apps work better.
After 5+ years of research, and thousands of hours of R&D and simulations, SupraOracles’ revolutionary technical breakthrough helps solve the Oracle Dilemma while improving performance across the board. The team’s academic mindset forms the bedrock of the organization and reinforces their commitment to deep research and a rigorous scientific process in everything they design and build.
The NFT Marketplace Calls out To NFT Investors To Grab its Super Successful NFT Before The Launch Of Its New Game ‘Tournaments’ That Will Give Special Access To Existing NFT Holders.
As soon as the Blockchain Gaming Platform and NFT Marketplace, PlayDapp, launched its Non-Fungible Token (NFT) collection ‘PlayDapp Members+ Mikey NFT’, the entire collection of 10,000 free minting NFTs was sold out within three hours. The collection featured DJ Mikey, a badass teenage red panda triumphing his way to Superstar DJ status.
PlayDapp Members+Mikey NFT collection was traded in the marketplace from September 6th to 18th 2022, making a transaction volume of $17,296. With the starting daily floor price for Mikey NFT being at $4.39 during the time of its launch, its floor price skyrocketed to $5.91 marking an increase of 34.6% on its last day of trade. A total of 3,992 NFTs were transferred or sold.
With the success of its PlayDapp Members+Mikey NFT collection, the PlayDapp team hopes NFT enthusiasts will join the community and it’s exclusive club before the main utility and feature of the NFTs kick in with the soft-launch of its newest hyper-casual game ‘Tournaments’ on September 26 that will bring a world of perks to its NFT holders.
PlayDapp’s NFT holders are granted special access to the game tournaments where they will receive more token rewards of $PLA, the Ethereum token that powers PlayDapp, as compared to its non-NFT holders. Moreover, PlayDapp NFT holders are granted more chances to play the game than non-NFT holders which implies that the former potentially gets more chances to try to win the $PLA rewards.
“We are over the moon to have our NFT collection sold out in just 3 hours. From what started as a free minting NFT, the market added value to it making it our top-seller,” says Peter Song Head of Global Marketing at PlayDapp. “It is a very exciting time for us, and now we can’t wait to introduce our new game Tournaments to the market which will boost the demand for our NFTs and make them more valuable,” he adds.
About PlayDapp:
PlayDapp is a global blockchain middleware provider that provides companies with the opportunity across many different industries to integrate blockchain technology into their business models and easily turn their assets into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). PlayDapp’s blockchain-based C2C Marketplace allows gamers and users to freely buy, sell and trade their digital assets with each other.
To buy PlayDapp Members+ Mikey NFT, please click on the link here.
For more information, please visit https://members.playdapp.com
Cardano (ADA) is going to be upgrade to Vasil Hard Fork on September 22 ,2022.
Cardano intends to include Hydra, a Layer 2 solution for off-chain transactions.
Cardano (ADA) will be upgrade to the Vasil Hard Fork on September 22, 2022. The Hard Fork will have a significant impact on the network’s transaction fees, mining rewards, and transaction speed. While also increasing the scalability of Decentralized Applications (Dapp).
Rajagopal Menon, vice-president, WazirX, said that:
“It is designed to improve the network’s performance by increasing throughput, and script efficiency while reducing latency in block transmission.”
The upgrade was originally schedule for June 2022, however, it will now take effect on September 22, 2022. The majority of ADA liquidity is held by as many as 12 exchanges, eight of which are ready for the upgrade, including Binance. Cardano’s native coin, ADA, is currently trading at 0.4546, up 0.71 percent in the previous 24 hours. It is going up and down.
Cardano founder and co-founder Charles Hoskinson has recommended the community upgrade. To Daedalus 5, the most recent version of the wallet with significant bug updates.
Upgrades of Vasil Hard Fork
The upgrade will lower transaction fees and improve the connection between data and blockchain by making it easier to store data on a chain, which will enhance the decentralized app’s capability.
Validators have rewarded a portion of the transaction fees they handle to validate transactions and protect the network against Denial-of-Service (DoS) attacks.
Cardano intends to integrate Hydra, a Layer 2 solution that will perform off-chain transactions, to address these difficulties. It will charge lower transaction fees than the main network, allowing the network to become genuinely decentralized, minimize delay, and increase transactions per second.
It also provides an efficient way for a group of users to process transactions off-chain while using the main chain ledger as a secure settlement layer, maintaining safety. WazirX’s vice president recently stated.
As the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) continues to reign the NFT space and going well beyond towards the mass adoption, we see the rise of projects using the full potential of renowned jpegs – as BAYC owners have full intellectual property rights over their NFTs. Recently the ecosystem has attracted a lot of big names that utilize IP offered by BAYC, like Snoop Dogg and Eminem who smashed the VMAs rocking their ape personas like nobody’s watching.
Now the Yuga Labs IP ecosystem is joined by the Bored & Lucky, the world’s first Bored Ape raffle platform. The platform offers everyone a fair chance to win blue chip NFTs and join some of the most exclusive NFT-gated communities in Web3, like BAYC, MAYC, and CryptoPunks.
How it works
The whole process is fully transparent – all Bored & Lucky raffles are Ethereum smart contract based. The NFT prize and the funds received from the ticket sales are locked in the contract and the only way to release them is via a raffle process that is 100% fair for all parties involved.
The winning ticket is determined in a completely random and fair manner. To guarantee transparency and unbiased approach the winner is determined by smart contract via transaction on blockchain using Chainlink VRF to independently generate a random number to draw a winner.
There are currently 3 open raffles featuring a MAYC, a BAYC, and a CryptoPunk, with the very first DeadFellaz #1175 NFT already raffled away to a new winner.
Who is BAYC #4619
BAYC #4691 is an incredibly lucky ape who has made his fortune on smart crypto investment choices. A real connoisseur of art and all things classy, he’s now chasing away the boredom by spreading the luck and organizing raffles with life-changing blue chip NFTs.
For more information on Bored & Lucky visit https://boredlucky.com/
About Chainlink
Chainlink is the industry standard for building, accessing, and selling oracle services needed to power hybrid smart contracts on any blockchain. Chainlink oracle networks provide smart contracts with a way to reliably connect to any external API and leverage secure off-chain computations for enabling feature-rich applications. Chainlink currently secures tens of billions of dollars across DeFi, insurance, gaming, and other major industries, and offers global enterprises and leading data providers a universal gateway to all blockchains.
For more information on Chainlink visit https://chain.link/
About Yuga Labs
The possibilities for blockchain’s impact on culture are endless. Yuga Labs is a Web3 platform building most known for the creation of the Bored Ape Yacht Club and a recent Metaverse project Otherside, as well as acquisition of CryptoPunks and Meebits.
For more information on Yuga Labs visit https://www.yuga.com
Social media is one of the most important inventions of the digital age. It has allowed us to communicate and connect with the world in a way that has never been possible in human history. Furthermore, it offers us the ability to form bonds with the world and find like-minded individuals who share the same ideas and beliefs.
However, social media is not without its limitations. One of the largest of which is to do with how information is presented and passed along. Social media platforms are practically all 2-dimensional, meaning that all data is displayed in a 2-dimensional format (i.e., on a screen). This means that people can only connect via text, images, sounds, and videos. While this is certainly still good, it cannot be denied that it leaves us longing for more.
We live in a 3-dimensional reality, which means we experience the world in a much richer way than current-day social media can display. Many moments in human existence are essential because they happen on a 3-dimensional plane, where people share space. We are social creatures, and the best way to socialize involves proximity and physicality. Sadly, most social media platforms cannot accommodate this.
Expanding The Boundaries
With that being said, developments in VR, AR, and even blockchain have caused scientists and developers to re-examine our social media landscape and create alternative platforms that help satiate our genuine desire for socializing and connectivity. As a result, immersive and digital spaces are being built that allow people to connect with the world from their computer while also interacting on a 3-dimensional plane.
One project at the forefront of this is MT Tower. This social media platform doubles as a fully functioning metaverse. This lifestyle and gaming environment is pushing the space’s boundaries by allowing people to form genuinely intimate connections online. All around the world, there is a silent recognition that creating bonds with mere words and images is not enough to satisfy us. But until recently, there were no digital alternatives.
Lockdowns triggered by the COVID pandemic taught us that humans crave 3-dimensional contact, rendering traditional social media ineffective and no longer fit for purpose. This is why metaverse environments such as MT Tower are more critical now than ever. Writing texts and sending pictures may have been enough to feel socially included pre-pandemic. Still, nowadays, we have awoken to just how lonely an experience can be. Websites are no longer sufficient; we need virtual spaces.
A Truly Immersive Future
MT Tower is building an intimate, all-encompassing, and emotive environment. It creates a virtual location where people can congregate, discuss ideas, make memories, and (above all) share space. It favors immersion beyond anything else as the project understands that humans are 3-dimensional beings who need 3-dimensional tools.
This is a critical moment for the social media landscape, as it is the first significant evolution of the industry since its inception. The move from 2-dimensions to three will be a welcome change for consumers and the public at large, as there is a subtle recognition among internet users that words, images, and videos are far too limited to capture the beauty of the human experience.
According to Santiment, there was a significant decrease in whales ETH holdings.
Addresses holding 1,000 to 10,000 ETH have lost 2.24% of their total holdings.
Following the successful Merge update, large Ethereum holders began to rapidly redistribute their holdings on the market, which could have been the primary source of significant selling pressure that pushed ETH’s price down.
Addresses holding 1,000 to 10,000 ETH have lost 2.24% of their total holdings over the last six days, indicating a significant increase in selling pressure given their market size.
Rapid Decline of ETH’s Value
The Ethereum Merge has resulted in a shift in trading behavior. The much-anticipated Merge event sparked a debate about the reliability of Proof of Stake versus proof of work consensus. However, the price drop following the Merge was contrary to market expectations in an otherwise negative environment.
The rapid decline in the value of ETH is caused by whale investors who are dissatisfied with the network’s transition to a PoS algorithm. Despite Ethereum’s high liquidity and one of the largest market capitalizations, market makers were unable to counteract the massive sell-side trading volume, which affected the asset’s price.
According to the Santiment chart, accumulation before the merger was mostly speculative, and investors did not intend to hold the asset after the update, so the sudden increase in selling pressure may not be entirely natural. The technical outlook for ETH is also dismal, as the asset has fallen below its 50-day moving average and is no longer in an uptrend.
At the time of writing the value of Ethereum is $1,296.57 with a 24-hour trading volume of $22,600,053,055. In the last 24 hours, Ethereum has dropped 3.83%.
In Neo (NEO) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about Neo to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Neo (NEO) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Neo (NEO) is $8.36 with a 24-hour trading volume of $43,844,357 at the time of writing. However, Neo has decreased by nearly 0.2% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Neo (NEO) has a circulating supply of 560,000,010 Neo. Currently, Neo (NEO) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, FMFW.io, OKX, Upbit, DigiFinex, P2PB2B.
What is Neo (NEO)?
NEO is a governance token of Neo. Neo is a blockchain ecosystem intended to be used in the development of a smart economy. The Neo Blockchain was first introduced in 2014 under the name Antshares. Three years later, in 2017, the project rebranded as Neo, its current name. There are two native tokens in Neo. NEO, as well as NEO GAS. NEO is used to establish ownership and management roles in the blockchain, while NEO Gas is used to pay for blockchain transactions.
Neo (NEO) Price Prediction 2022
Neo (NEO) holds the 73rd position on CoinGecko right now. Neo price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of Neo (NEO) laid out the Descending Channel Pattern. Descending Channel
also known as the falling channel. A descending channel is formed by two parallel trendlines. The upper trendline, which joins the highs, and the lower trendline, which joins the lows, run parallelly downwards. This pattern is the characteristic of a bearish market. Currently, Neo (NEO) is in the range of $8.10. If the pattern continues, the price of NEO might reach the resistance levels of $8.77, $10.27 and $12.67 . If the trend reverses, then the price of NEO may fall to $7.55.
Neo (NEO) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Neo (NEO).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Neo (NEO).
Resistance Level 1
$8.71
Resistance Level 2
$9.89
Resistance Level 3
$11.22
Resistance Level 4
$12.61
Support Level 1
$8.04
NEO /USDT Support and Resistance Levels
The charts show that Neo (NEO) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, Neo might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $12.61
Accordingly, if the investors turn against crypto, the price of Neo (NEO) might plummet to almost 8.04, a bearish signal.
Neo (NEO) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Neo (NEO) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of NEO lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Neo (NEO) is shown in the chart above. Notably, Neo (NEO) price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is in a downtrend. Currently, Neo has entered a bearish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of Neo at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the NEO is 36.79. This means that Neo (NEO) is in an oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of Neo may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
Neo (NEO) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Neo (NEO). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Neo (NEO). Currently, the ADX of Neo lies in the range of 13.05 and thus, it indicates a weak trend.
The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Neo (NEO). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of Neo lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of Neo (NEO) is at 51.75 thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of Neo with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Neo (NEO).
From the above chart, we can interpret that the price changes of BTC, ETH and NEO are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases or decreases, the price of NEO also increases or decreases respectively.
Neo (NEO) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Neo (NEO)might probably attain $20 by 2023.
Neo (NEO) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Neo (NEO) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, Neo might rally to hit $25 by 2024.
Neo (NEO) Price Prediction 2025
If Neo (NEO) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, Neo would rally to hit $30
Neo (NEO) Price Prediction 2026
If Neo (NEO) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, Neo would rally to hit $35
Neo (NEO) Price Prediction 2027
If Neo (NEO) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, Neo would rally to hit $40
Neo (NEO) Price Prediction 2028
Neo (NEO) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, Neo would hit $45 in 2028.
Neo (NEO) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Neo (NEO), it would witness major spikes. Neo might hit $50 by 2029.
Neo (NEO) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Neo ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Neo for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Neo (NEO) might hit $55 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Neo network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for Neo. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Neo (NEO) in 2022 is $12.61. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Neo (NEO) price prediction for 2022 is $8.04.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Neo ecosystem, the performance of Neo would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $198.38 very soon. But, it might also reach $3 if the investors believe that Neo is a good investment in 2022.
