Tasmanian rescuers try to help stranded whales
Hundreds of pilot whales stranded in Tasmania
STORY: The animals, which appeared to be pilot whales, washed up on Ocean Beach, Tasmania’s Department of Natural Resources and Environment said in a statement. A team of marine wildlife experts will assess the scene and situation to plan an appropriate response, the department says.
Jets looking to put themselves in better opportunities to run football
Imagine a football team being unable to use one of its best units late during games.
That’s been the reality for the Jets during the first two weeks. However, the team’s backfield has been successful against the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns.
“Breece [Hall] and Michael [Carter] and the o-line, they’re doing a really nice job running the football and moving people, creating lanes,” coach Robert Saleh said. “There are still a lot of yards to be had too, when you watch a tape and from a running standpoint.
“But we need to put ourselves in more opportunities to run the ball and it’s part of the way the games kind of shaken out towards the end. If we can give ourselves a chance to run the ball for four quarters, we feel like it’d be pretty darn good.”
The Jets are averaging 4.8 yards per rush attempt through two games, which is tied for 10th best in the league. Judging by that number, many would expect the Jets to rely heavily on their rushing attack. But that has not been the case.
The reason is Gang Green has been down in games entering the fourth quarter. That includes the 31-30 comeback victory against the Browns. During that contest, the Jets had one fourth quarter carry and that was a run by quarterback Joe Flacco that lost a yard.
During the first three quarters, Hall rushed for 50 yards on seven carries, averaging 7.1 yards per carry. Carter has also contributed as he had 60 yards on 10 carries against the Ravens Week 1.
Meanwhile, Flacco threw the ball 44 times against the Browns. The week before against the Ravens, Flacco had 59 passing attempts, which were the most any Jets quarterback has had since 2011.
The Jets are currently leading the league in pass attempts (104). The Bengals, who will play Gang Green in MetLife Stadium on Sunday, rank second in pass attempts with 89.
“I know what’s going to happen when we are running the ball is Garrett [Wilson], Elijah [Moore] and all of them aren’t getting enough touches,” Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said. “It’s going to be a constant battle. But it’s my responsibility to do what I think is best for this team to win football games and for the offense to have success to score points. Every week is going to be a little bit different.”
WILSON WINS ROOKIE OF THE WEEK
On Thursday, Wilson received an honor after his performance against the Browns.
He was named the NFL’s Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week for Week 2 after catching eight passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns against Cleveland. That also includes the game-winner from Flacco with 22 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give Gang Green its first win of the season.
Through two games, Wilson is tied for the team lead in receptions with 12 along with 154 yards, which is second to Corey Davis. While he had a lot of success against the Browns, Wilson said he left some plays out on the field.
“They’re multiple occasions where I could have got open faster,” Wilson said. “You don’t want to watch the plays where you do well because the plays that you don’t do well on are going to cost you a game down the road, going to cost you a rep down the road.
“The corrections are what we are really focused on. Being a receiver and the standard that we hold ourselves to, we expect to go out there and make plays and be good when our number is called.”
INJURY REPORT
The good news for the Jets is defensive end John Franklin-Myers (toe/quad) returned to practice after he wasn’t on the field Wednesday.
Left tackle George Fant (knee), who also didn’t practice Wednesday, returned Thursday on a limited basis. On Wednesday, Saleh told reporters that Fant’s injury was “not concerning” as he was just getting a veteran’s day off to recover.
Tight end C.J. Uzomah (hamstring), safety Jordan Whitehead (calf), Quinnen Williams (foot) and quarterback Zach Wilson (knee) were all limited.
Wide receiver Davis was added to the injury report with a knee injury. He also had a limited designation.
Dave Hyde: For this coach’s son, Friday night lights give way to Sunday’s challenge of Josh Allen
Each evening, on his 40-minute drive home, Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer calls his father, Jeff, back in Ohio. The son was on a football sideline before he could walk or talk and grew up in the game through the prism of his father, a high school coach for four decades.
So there are two conversational topics on those nightly phone calls: Family and football. That means this week, they talked of Boyer’s 3-year-old daughter and her taekwondo classes. And football?
“We’ve probably talked more about the Granville Blue Aces this week than the Buffalo Bills,’ Boyer said.
His father is defensive coordinator at Licking Heights High School, who Friday night play the 5-0 Blue Aces and their 6-5 quarterback, Tyler Ernsberger. Maybe somewhere in that car-drive talk the son’s dilemma with Sunday’s 6-5 quarterback, Josh Allen, also came up.
Allen is this week’s Lamar Jackson before next week’s Joe Burrow on this Murderer’s Row of opposing quarterbacks for the Dolphins. Each is different. All have shown a rare ability to slice up defenses. Allen is the new Tom Brady as the gold standard of AFC East quarterbacks and maybe the larger league.
He’s certainly a problem for the Dolphins, who have lost seven straight games to Buffalo dating to their first matchup in 2018. Allen has thrown 19 touchdowns against four interceptions with a 110.4 rating in that stretch. He’s also run 32 times for 334 yards and three more touchdowns.
He’s so big 340-pound Dolphins defensive tackle John Jenkins says, “You’ve got to make sure you get all your weight into it when you hit him.” He’s so different linebacker Jerome Baker says, “He runs hard, throws hard, stiff-arms, gets dirty, talks at you and plays the right way but also in a way a lot of quarterbacks don’t play.”
Maybe Boyer has an idea to slow Allen. Maybe Boyer is the idea, because the way for the Dolphins to supplant Buffalo over the coming years is to be organizationally better as much as hoping Tua Tagovailoa plays near Allen’s level.
That’s because the proviso to Allen being the next Brady is that his organization is superior like New England under Bill Belichick. Allen didn’t get to the Super Bowl last season because Buffalo coach Sean McDermott mismanaged the lead, the kickoff and final 13 seconds of the AFC Championship Game against Kansas City. It happens in sports. It just didn’t happen to Belichick’s Patriots in the biggest games.
So under all the numbers and talent and words, the reality chess match between coaches sometimes decides things. Boyer has a coaching resume as interesting as any in the league: Played at Division III Muskingum (Ohio) College, worked at the likes of Kent, Bryant and South Dakota School of Mines before his boss at Kent, Dean Pees, brought him to the New England Patriots.
For three years Boyer was the Dolphins defensive coordinator for Brian Flores, whose specialty was defense. The question around him isn’t any different than with Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, who was the offensive coordinator of offensive-minded Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco. Could they fly solo?
Boyer’s defense gave up one touchdown — and scored one — in the New England opener. Jackson was dynamic for three quarters in building a three-touchdown lead Sunday before the defense stopped him for a field goal on the final four possessions. That allowed the Dolphins’ offense to win it.
He’s covered for the loss of cornerback Byron Jones. He’s tweaked the defense so tackle Zach Seiler’s production last year resulted in a more prominent role this year. He still has this stretch of quarterbacks staring at him. After Jackson’s flash-and-dash, now comes Allen’s tower of power.
“Both of them can run like running backs and both of them can throw the ball 80 yards.,’ Boyer said. “But schematically, I would say they’re two different systems, and they try to attack you in different ways. So yeah, we’ll have a big challenge for sure this week.”
The challenge for the elder Boyer this weekend is the Blue Aces and their 6-5 quarterback. For the son, it’s the Bills and their 6-5 quarterback who has given the Dolphins fits in recent years.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson resumes throwing at practice; WR Devin Duvernay, CB Marlon Humphrey limited in return
After wearing a protective sleeve over his right elbow at practice Wednesday, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was back to normal Thursday.
The right-handed Jackson was a full participant in practice and threw without any apparent limitations during the half-hour period of practice open to reporters. He was listed as limited on Wednesday’s injury report after not throwing to receivers at practice, but he said he expected to play Sunday against the New England Patriots.
Jackson appeared to suffer the minor elbow injury after banging his arm against fullback Patrick Ricard late in the third quarter of the second half of the Ravens’ loss to the Miami Dolphins.
“He had a really good day, really dialed in on what we’re working on,” offensive coordinator Greg Roman said after practice Thursday. “Just another positive day for him, another step forward. He’s really on a pretty good trajectory right now, so we just have to stay with it.”
The Ravens got good injury news elsewhere Thursday. Every player on the team’s 53-man roster was available to practice, including wide receiver Devin Duvernay (concussion) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (groin). Both missed Wednesday’s workout with injuries and were limited Thursday.
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and tight end Nick Boyle, who started the season getting Thursdays off as they worked their way back to full strength, also were at practice. Both were limited participants.
Tight end Isaiah Likely (groin), wide receiver James Proche II (groin), and cornerbacks Brandon Stephens (quadriceps) and Damarion “Pepe” Williams remain limited. Cornerback Marcus Peters (knee) was limited after getting a day off Wednesday.
Among Patriots players, starting wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee) and starting safety Kyle Dugger (knee) missed their second straight practice Thursday. Reserve defensive linemen Davon Godchaux (back) and DaMarcus Mitchell (knee), reserve inside linebacker Raekwon McMillan (thumb), and reserve defensive backs Cody Davis (calf), Adrian Phillips (ribs) and Joshua Bledsoe (groin) were limited again.
Starting cornerback Jalen Mills (hamstring) also was limited Thursday after participating fully Wednesday.
Ben Simmons breaks silence about his back injury, mental health, shooting 3s and more
Nets star Ben Simmons opened up about both his mental and physical health in a sit-down interview with free agent shooting guard JJ Redick on an episode of Redick’s podcast, The Old Man and the Three, that aired Thursday morning. Simmons, who hasn’t spoken publicly since arriving in Brooklyn in the midseason megadeal between the Nets and Philadelphia 76ers that also included former league MVP James Harden, broke his silence on his back injury and surgery, his exit from Philadelphia, the playoff series loss against Trae Young’s Atlanta Hawks and dealing with the ridicule that has come with not having a jump shot despite owning an otherwise complete basketball game.
Simmons also publicly denied a report suggesting he left a Nets team group chat after his teammates asked him whether or not he would play in Game 4 of their first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics last season.
“No I didn’t,” he said. “That’s what I hate about the internet is fu—ng people just make anything up and it just gets taken too far… There was no one even talking in the group chat when we got to the playoffs. So, no, I didn’t leave a group chat.”
He also said that this Nets’ roster is like the 76ers’ roster “on steroids.”
“I think this team is a great fit for what I do and what I bring to the game,” he said. I think it’s Philly on steroids kind of, in terms of what we had when you [Redick] were there and Marco [Belinelli] and Ersan [Ilyasova]. It’s exciting, knowing I’m playing with those guys and knowing their games and knowing I don’t have to guard Kyrie [Irving] and Kevin [Durant].
HOW SIMMONS HURT HIS BACK
Simmons had dealt with lingering back issues during his playing days in Philadelphia, but while attempting to make a comeback for the Nets after his trade to Brooklyn, the back issue flared up once again.
“I was actually going up the stairs [when I hurt my back],” Simmons told Redick. “So initially I had some kind of soreness in my back when I was working out, then I went to go run up the stairs and my whole right side just dropped. And as soon as I went upstairs, I laid down and I could not move.”
Simmons received an epidural to alleviate the pain in his lower back and the shot allowed him to resume ramping up his conditioning. He ultimately never advanced to five-on-five workouts and had another back flare-up ahead of Game 4 against the Celtics.
Simmons underwent a microdiscectomy on the L4-5 disc in his lower back during the offseason.
“It’s tough,” he said. “The first few weeks I’m not doing anything, but I walked out of surgery.”
DOES SIMMONS NEED TO SHOOT THREES?
The biggest knock on Simmons’ game has been his inability to shoot perimeter jump shots. He is a perennial candidate for First Team All-Defense and is one of the NBA’s best playmakers and athletes at his size, but his reluctance to shoot jump shots is his Achilles heel.
Simmons, however, doesn’t believe he needs to shoot threes at a high clip because he creates open looks for his teammates.
From his season debut in 2017 through Feb. 2020, Simmons had scored 1,443 baskets and assisted on 782 of his teammates’ threes. Nobody in the NBA came even close to that mark — and now Simmons will play alongside vaunted snipers like Joe Harris, Seth Curry, Patty Mills, Royce O’Neale and, of course, both Irving and Durant.
“You’re hearing it [the narrative about my shooting]all the time from everybody, like fu—ng hell, get off my case,” Simmons said. “I do other things, too. I’m guarding the best players. I don’t think people respect that enough — what I bring to the court — because it’s a lot of s—t I’m bringing to the court and for me, I just wanna win. So people also don’t understand my goal is to purely win. I don’t go out there trying to have this many points. My goal is to win, so I’m trying to do whatever I can to help my team, but [the narrative around my shooting is] for sure frustrating, but that’s one of my weaknesses, so what, am I gonna get mad at people for saying it?”
Redick said he’d seen Simmons make threes in practice and in pickup games and asked if the narrative about his shooting got bigger than it should have been. Simmons said “for sure, 100 percent,” and said the narrative about his shooting started to weigh on him in games.
“They’re saying I can’t [shoot]. Should I not? I’m confused now,” he explained. “Like you don’t want me to shoot, but you want me to shoot? I don’t know. So it did f–-k with me a lot, but I found peace in a place where I was like ‘f—k it, it’s basketball.’ I’m great at the game, I need to go out there and show people what I can do and my talent.”
Simmons also suggested, though partially in jest, that we might see him shoot some threes in a Nets jersey.
“Yeah I need to,” he said with a laugh. “I need to just go out there and put some up. I’m shooting 20 threes again. Kevin’s wide-open? Nope.”
THE PLAY AGAINST THE HAWKS
Simmons gave his account of what happened when he decided not to dunk or lay the ball up in Game 7 against the Hawks in the Eastern Conference Finals two seasons ago. Instead of scoring, he passed the ball to teammate Matisse Thybulle, who was further from the rim. The play ultimately did not lead to a basket and was used as the scapegoat for why Philadelphia lost that game.
“In the moment I just spun [off of then Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari] and I’m assuming Trae’s gonna come over quicker and I see Matisse. So I’m thinking he’s gonna get up there and flush it,” Simmons said. “Yeah, f—k it looks terrible, but when I look at it now, I’m like man, I should have just fu—ng punched that s—t, but it didn’t happen and I was OK with that. I can live with that. I can live with everyone trying to kill me over one play. Does everyone want to watch film with me? The whole arena? I can dissect everything if you guys want, but that’s not realistic.”
Simmons said that Hawks series compounded other issues he was having in his life and agreed — “for sure” — that both Joel Embiid and Doc Rivers threw him under the bus after that play. Rivers said he was uncertain whether or not he could win a championship with Simmons as his starting point guard and Embiid blamed the game on Simmons’ inability to score on that play.
“I’m already dealing with a lot just in life like a lot of people do, but it got to a point where after that series, I’m getting — from the people you’re supposed to get that support from or that comfort from — so it was a toll on me and mentally it killed me: no energy for anything,” he said. “Everyone goes through different struggles, some bigger than others, but everyone has their own battles and I think that was tough for me, just knowing I didn’t have that support from teammates.”
76ERS TRAINING CAMP HOLDOUT
The 76ers traded Simmons at the February trade deadline, but he requested to be traded during the previous offseason. After his request he attempted to attend training camp for two days, but Rivers kicked him out of practice for failing to participate in team drills.
Simmons said that he spoke to Rivers before practice and told him he wasn’t ready to practice and asked him not to play him in any drills.
“He said, ‘Well, I’m gonna put you in anyway,’” Simmons said. “It’s one minute into practice, and he’s like, ‘Ben, get in’. Nobody’s doing that. You’re doing this on purpose. And that’s how I felt, too. It seemed like everyone’s trying to f—k with me now. I’m getting fined for not lifting weights but physically I’m one of the strongest guys on the team. Obviously I didn’t handle things the right way, but, also, the team didn’t either.”
Jets expect improved defense against the Bengals
After an encouraging Week 1 performance defensively, the Jets took a step back against the Cleveland Browns last week. While Gang Green won its first game of the season 31-30, the defense allowed 131 more yards than it did against the Ravens in Week 1.
“I have to do a better job of communicating,” Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said. “Do I want to attack the ball, absolutely because that’s what we do.
“As we all know, it is the most historic statistic in terms of winning, taking the ball. In the player’s minds, that was their mindset in changing the course of this game by getting turnovers. In doing that, we failed to tackle as well as we should. I definitely have to be more conscious of that as far as telling them you have to wrap this guy up. We didn’t do a good enough job of that, coaching and players.”
The Jets lost their season opener to the Ravens 24-9, but their defense held quarterback Lamar Jackson to 17 yards rushing. In total, New York gave up 274 yards, but the big plays throughout the game were the difference.
A week later against the Browns, the Jets’ defense looked like a completely different unit. Cleveland gained 405 total yards against the Green and White, and running back Nick Chubb had 87 of those yards, including three rushing touchdowns.
This week, Gang Green is facing a Cincinnati Bengals offensive line that’s been the worst in football through the first two weeks. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has been sacked 13 times during that span, which leads the league.
The Bengals also have one of the best running backs in football in Joe Mixon, who has 139 yards rushing, which is the 11th best.
“It always starts with the run game,” Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley said. “A lot of their runs are similar to last week when we faced the Browns.
“We will be expecting to see some of those same runs that the Browns were successful with. We tried to mirror Cincinnati’s run style and obviously their pass game with Burrow and Chase and they have some threats down the field.”
The problem for the Jets is their pass rush has been nonexistent during the first two weeks of the season as they have three sacks which is tied for 27th.
What might help is the Bengals will be without one of their starters on the offensive line. Bengals right tackle La’el Collins has missed the last two days of practice due to a back injury. According to Pro Football Focus, he is coming off a subpar performance against the Cowboys where he was credited for giving up two hurries, two quarterback hits and one sack.
With a quarterback like Burrow and receivers like Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, getting consistent pressure is a must for the Bengals this week.
“It’s got to be better, we all think that it’s got to be better, obviously,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “The first week, fully understood with the fact that we were playing Lamar [Jackson].
“This week, and I’m not making excuses for the guys, but just presented us with a different challenge with how much they run the ball, play action, pass, max pro, all the different things that they were doing, but when we get our opportunities for one on one’s, we’ve got to win and we’ve got to keep the quarterback in the pocket and we’ve got to play and we’ve got to be able to rush as a unit.
“It hasn’t been bad, I’m not saying that, you just want more. I’m d-line driven, everyone knows that, and just so, I think I’ve said before to whom much is given, much is required and so, just expecting a little bit more out of that group.”
Twins cap deflating 1-7 road trip with 4-1 loss to Royals
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When the Twins left for their road trip late last Thursday coming off a sweep of the Kansas City Royals, there was still a glimmer of hope that a postseason berth could be had, with a strong showing in Cleveland and Kansas City.
The ensuing road trip, which concluded on Thursday with a 4-1 loss to the Royals at Kauffman Stadium, removed any of that hope. The Twins finished the road trip 1-7, stumbling to four losses in five games against Cleveland before getting swept by the fourth-place Royals. To put the Twins’ road woes in perspective, they’ve won just four games away from Target Field since the beginning of August and are 30-45 this season away from Target Field.
Thursday, the Twins fell behind in the third inning on back-to-back hits from Bobby Witt Jr. and Salvador Perez. Edward Olivares hit a solo home run to left in the next inning and Drew Waters followed with one of his own an inning later.
While those were the only runs the Royals scored off rookie Josh Winder in his six innings of work, they turned out to be more than enough on a day where the Twins’ offense managed very little against starter Jonathan Heasley, who entered the day with a 5.09 earned-run average, and the Royals’ bullpen.
The Twins collected just two hits — one apiece from Luis Arraez and Carlos Correa — and scored one run, which came in the sixth inning on a Nick Gordon sacrifice fly. The loss puts the Twins at 73-77, which is equal to the lowest they’ve been under .500 all season.
