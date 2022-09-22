The decomposed body found at the home was confirmed to be that of a former Rhode Island mayor, officials say

Seoul, South Korea — North Korea has said it did not export any weapons to Russia during the war in Ukraine and has no plans to do so, and said US intelligence reports of arms transfers he weapons were an attempt to tarnish the image of North Korea.

In a state media report on Thursday, an unnamed North Korean defense official told the United States to stop making “reckless remarks” and “keep your mouth shut.” Earlier this month, Biden administration officials confirmed a declassified US intelligence assessment that Russia was buying weapons from North Korea, including millions of shells. artillery and rocket attacks, as Moscow tries to ease severe supply shortages in Ukraine made worse by US-led export controls. and penalties.

The North Korean statement came weeks after Moscow called the US intelligence discovery “false”.

North Korean arms exports to Russia would violate United Nations resolutions banning the country from importing or exporting arms.

The North Korean official stressed that Pyongyang had never recognized the “illegal” UN Security Council sanctions against the country “prepared by the United States and its vassal forces”. The official said the export and import of military equipment is a “legitimate right of a sovereign state,” according to an English translation of the statement released by North Korea’s official Central News Agency.

“But we take this opportunity to clarify one thing. We have never exported weapons or ammunition to Russia before and we do not plan to export any,” said the official, who was described as a deputy director general of the general equipment office. of the Department of National Defence.

“It is unclear where the rumor that the United States is spreading comes from, but it is aimed at tarnishing the image of the DPRK,” the official said, referring to the country’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. .

Facing sanctions and export controls, Russia bought Iranian-made drones in August that U.S. officials said had technical problems. Experts say North Korea, if it wishes, could become a major source of small arms, artillery and other ammunition for Russia, given the compatibility of their root-based defense systems Soviets.

North Korea has sought closer ties with Russia even as most of Europe and the West have pulled out, blaming the US for the crisis and decrying ‘hegemonic politics’ of the West as justifying Russian military action in Ukraine to protect itself.

The North Korean government has even hinted that it wants to send construction workers to help rebuild pro-Russian breakaway areas in eastern Ukraine. In July, North Korea became the only nation outside Russia and Syria to recognize the independence of the territories, Donetsk and Luhansk.

North Korea has also used the war as a window to accelerate its own weapons development, testing dozens of weapons, including its first long-range missiles since 2017, exploiting a split in the UN Security Council. , where Russia and China blocked US attempts to tighten sanctions on Pyongyang.

The North has punctuated its testing activity with repeated threats of nuclear conflict with Seoul and Washington. The latest is a law passed by Pyongyang’s parliament this month that further enshrines the country’s status as a nuclear power and authorizes the pre-emptive use of nuclear weapons in a wide range of scenarios where its leadership is threatened. .

Sung Kim, the Biden administration’s special representative for North Korea, met with his South Korean counterpart Kim Gunn in Seoul on Thursday, where they expressed “serious concern” over the escalation of the North’s stated nuclear doctrine. in the new law, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said.

The diplomats reaffirmed the US commitment to defend South Korea in the event of nuclear war with the full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear ones. The allies also stood by their months-old assessment that North Korea is preparing to conduct its first nuclear test since 2017 and discussed “tough” countermeasures to such action, the ministry said.