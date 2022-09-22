Finance
The Federal MediCare Insurance Benefits
The Medicare program is one of the health insurance programs of the federal government for the elderly and disabled. It is administered by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
The following will give you some important facts about the said program. Yet, it is still highly advisable to seek the aid of a medicare insurance attorney for proper assistance and representation.
Under the law, the program provides benefits for the following persons:
o Those who have reached age 65 and are entitled to receive social security or railroad retirement benefits
o Disabled individuals of any age who have received social security or railroad disability benefits for at least two years
Other people may be eligible and participate in the program. They include:
o Persons eligible for social security benefits who have end-stage renal disease and require kidney dialysis treatment
Medicare pays or reimburses qualifying health care providers for specific medical services. There are two separate programs:
1. Medicare Part A – Also known as the Hospital Insurance Program, it provides beneficiaries with coverage for mostly hospital-related claims, such as:
o Persons over age 65 who are not eligible for either social security or railroad retirement benefits who purchase monthly Medicare insurance coverage
o Inpatient hospital care
o Limited post-hospital skilled nursing facility
o Home health care
o Hospice care
2. Medicare Part B – Known as the Supplementary Medical Insurance Program, it focuses on medical costs other than hospitalization, such as:
o Physician and surgical services
o Diagnostic tests
o Home health care
o Physical, speech and occupational therapy
o Medical supplies
o Durable medical equipment
o Ambulance services
o Some preventive care services
Getting part B coverage is optional but each program requires different deductible and co-payment amounts.
The program also offers new plans for eligible members under the MedicarePlus Choice Program. Under this, any individual who is entitled to benefits under Part A and enrolled under Part B can choose from several types of health insurance plans. These include the following:
o Coordinated Care Plans such as health maintenance organizations (HMOs), preferred provider organizations (PPO), and provider-sponsored organizations (PSO)
o Private Fee-for-Service Plans
o Medical Savings Accounts (MSAs)
Aside from that, there are other plans available for people under the federal program.
1. Medigap Plans
The Medicare supplemental insurance (“Medigap”) plans provide coverage for:
o Medicare deductible and co-payment amounts
o Some health services not covered by Medicare
2. Qualified Medicare Beneficiary program (QMB)
3. Selected Low-Income Medicare Beneficiaries program (“SLMB”)
The two latter plans may also provide payment for Medicare deductibles and co-payments to qualified individuals.
Medicare Exclusions
However, there are certain services not covered by the Medicare program. These include the following:
o Custodial nursing home care
o Most outpatient prescription drugs
o Routine physical examinations
o Routine eye examinations and eyeglasses
o Hearing examinations and hearing aids
o Routine dental services
o Routine foot care and orthopedic shoes
o Most immunizations
o Personal convenience items
o Cosmetic surgery
The social security administration allows individuals to have legal representation when pursuing their claims and benefits. In fact, getting the services of a medicare insurance attorney with a deep sense of professionalism can improve your chances of obtaining the claims that you deserved.
Further information about your medicare insurance benefits may be found at our Social Security Law attorneys’ website. We also provide free case evaluation services for our clients.
Finance
Difference Between Retained and Contingency Recruiting Firms
Companies have several choices when it comes to selecting the right type of recruiting company. Should you go with a retained or contingency based company. We will provide our thoughts on both services. So how do you as an employer decide which type of firm is right for your needs (?)
Retained Recruiting
Retainer based firms enter into contractual relationships with their clients for strategic search assignments. Since there is a contractual based relationship a retainer based firm will work exclusively on an opportunity until a successful candidate has been identified.
As the name implies retainer based firms will require an upfront fee to conduct the search. This fee is typically 50% of their total fee for the assignment. Retained firms operate on an exclusive basis which means the job will be filled through this recruitment company. They operate with processes and agreed on methodologies in place between the client and search firm. As a client you have peace of mind of a contractual agreement to protect your interest as well.
Retained search firms can establish a higher level of credibility with passive candidates. Because a retained search receive higher priority most candidates are more likely to take the call from the recruiter. Retained firms will share the name of the company up front to establish credibility. When speaking with candidates no need to be evasive with explaining your purpose for calling or sharing information about your client. For high level assignments retained searches are more appealing to executive level candidates. No need to randomly search for the dreaded purple squirrel.
We have found that many high level executives will only work with retained firms. They are also less likely to have their candidacy posted on national job boards especially when they want their search to be confidential. A retained firm depicts a level of seriousness on the part of the company to fill the position.
Contingency Recruiting
Contingency based recruiting firms will work on similar assignments while also working on other projects on their recruiting desk. Recruiters working contingency often will compete with the client’s internal recruiting department, job boards and usually other staffing firms who received the same search assignment. The catch is to present the best candidate before your competition beats you to the punch. The result at times can mean quantity over quality.
As stated above companies who utilize contingency recruiters typically open the assignment to other recruiters as well. This intent is to let the recruiting firms compete to see who can come up with the best candidates to submit for interviews the fastest. This sometimes result in a no win no pay approach by the recruiter. Situations have arisen where multiple contingency firms have claimed to have presented the successful candidate. These disputes will escalate to the point where the employer just decides that it’s easier to walk away from the entire situation. Contingency firms will be a lot quicker in sending candidates your way as they know the more candidates submitted the greater their odds are to make a placement. For some easily filled positions this may be ideal.
The Results
When your company has a hiring need for a mid management or lower candidate you should utilize a contingency based firm. If the job description is generic in terms of the skill set you are looking for then you should utilize a contingency based recruiter. Companies looking for a unique candidate in terms of skills and leadership qualities will hire a consultant. The consultant will provide true objectivity when it comes to recommending the best fit for your need. This is the ideal situation to use an experienced retained based firm.
Finance
Log Cabin Rental Life Will Give You a Nice Chance to Slow Down
The Blue Ridge Mountains are part of the Appalachian chain and are considered rural America. That means that many things are going to be different from what you may be used to at home especially if you are from a larger city. So relax and enjoy the differences between city life or ocean side life and mountain living.
First thing is to realize that life will move slower in many ways which is part of the relaxing charm of Blue Ridge and the North Georgia Mountains. You are on vacation so think of this as a great way to relax. The Internet speed is the thing we hear about the most. Rural America does not have the convenience of fast Internet so be prepared to experience slower Internet speeds and it is likely that streaming and gaming will be slow or even impossible but that’s OK because you are in the mountains to enjoy the outdoors. There are so many things to do in nature like hiking, visiting waterfalls, fishing for trout and bass, boating, zip lining horseback riding, hunting, bird watching, fly fishing, tubing, swimming and more. So forget about the Internet and get outside!
Hiking, waterfalls, fishing, tubing, ziplines, horseback riding, lakes, fly fishing, shopping, dining, farmers markets are just a few of the offline activities in Blue Ridge, Georgia. It is a good idea to visit the Chamber of Commerce website in the area you are visiting. These website will offer maps, guides, and a ton of information about local businesses and things to do in the area.
Be safe when you are in nature be sure to apply bug spray, stay on hiking trails, make sure all pets are on a leash, take extra water, food and a whistle in case you get lost. Use a trail guide from the Visitors Center at the Chamber of Commerce or on in the “Guest Information Book” at the cabin. You can’t rely on your GPS because reception is spotty or non-existent in many areas. The whistle will can be used to let people know where you are and is far better than yelling.
Also, remember you are in nature where all sorts of animals and bugs reside. Be aware there really are bears, fox, coyotes, snakes, spiders, predatory birds and other wildlife to be aware of. There is nothing to fear and many wonderful creatures like deer, rabbits, squirrels, possum, and more to see on your outdoor adventures.
Finance
Jury Duty – Part II of IV
You have been summoned for jury duty and made it through the administrative stage. Now, you are seated in the courtroom awaiting jury selection. It is at this point that the attorneys and the judge finally get to personally converse with the panel members. This process is called “voir dire,” which, translated from French, means “to speak the truth,” or “to see them say.”
The jurors are seated in numerical order. Depending on which court you are in determines how many potential jurors may be seated for jury selection. Each party, as well as the judge, may strike potential jurors. Likewise, there must be a sufficient number of potential jurors in order to ensure that there are enough jurors remaining to be empanelled. In Texas, for instance, district courts seat twelve (12) jurors, while the lower courts (county courts and justice of the peace courts) seat six (6) jurors. Therefore, the typical jury selection panel may consist of approximately 40 panel members in district court, and approximately 20 panel members in the lower courts.
Here is how jury selection works. The judge will make some brief opening statements about the jury selection process. The judge will then explain that each attorney will have time to question the panel, either as a whole or individually. The judge will emphasize that the attorneys are not being nosey but are trying find out about the jurors’ beliefs and sensibilities in order the make sure that a fair and impartial panel is selected. Let’s be honest with each other: Each attorney wants jurors who favor their side of the case. Only the judge, for the most part, wants impartial jurors.
After the judge’s opening statements, the attorneys now take the stage with their respective clients seated at the counsel’s tables. Usually the plaintiff’s attorney goes first, then the defendant’s attorney. The attorneys will each give a brief summary of their position and then begin asking questions, either of the panel as a whole or of each juror individually. It is at this stage that a juror has the best chance of being struck from the panel.
There is an old saying among my Dallas / Fort Worth colleagues: “It is the quiet jurors that get picked.” The best way to get stricken from the panel is be as vocal as possible. When a question is asked, speak up and tell the truth. If you have some strong opinions about some issue in the case, or if you believe you cannot be completely impartial, then it is your duty to let the attorneys and the judge know it. Don’t be afraid to express your opinion. So long as you are not being disrespectful or disruptive, you will not get in trouble for expressing your truthful opinions and beliefs. For instance, if the case involves personal injuries as the result of a car accident, don’t be afraid to let the attorneys and the judge know if you have a problem awarding money for “pain and suffering,” or if you have a problem with people filing lawsuits in general. When you express your beliefs, you are bound to rub one of the parties the wrong way which gets you one huge step closer to being stricken from the panel. Meanwhile, the quiet jurors are one step closer to being chosen.
Once the attorneys have completed their questioning, the panel is usually led out of the courtroom. Now the attorneys and the judge confer on the results of the questioning. We are now beginning the “strike” stage.
Finance
How to Generate Revenue with Hotel Call Accounting Software
Communication services are essential to the majority of hospitality guests. Many business executives and travelers demand efficient facilities that can keep them in touch with home base. It is imperative for sophisticated hotel billing software to account for telephone charges, Internet usage, equipment fees, surcharges and taxes in real time.
Virtually every major hotel has some form of call tracking or call accounting software. The declining cost of telephone calls has seen a decline in revenue. Gone are the days when hotels could command huge margins for simply picking up the telephone. At one time, it was not uncommon for hotels to mark up telephone calls 80 to 100 percent. Sometimes your telephone charges could account for a larger cost than the room rate.
In the past, a decent hotel call accounting system would generally been left in the back room logging long distance call records from a PBX serial port. The system would apply exorbitant rates and post them to the property management system. Tariff updates from the manufacturer were usually ignored (since the updates usually contained lower billing plans).
Hotel telecom revenues are now declining at a steady rate of 3 to 6 per cent per year. Hotel general managers and comptrollers are forced to become more creative to meet bottom line objectives for communication. The traditional call accounting system cash cow now needs to be fined tuned to adapt to new technologies and market competition. The answer lies in the creative use of new call accounting modules or more appropriately a communication management system (CMS).
The proper utilization of a hotel call accounting system can still derive huge benefits. Guests that get busy signals will find alternate ways to make telephone calls. It is of utmost importance for properties to track the number of busy signals, overflow or blocked calls. This can be accomplished through the use of traffic reports that identify grade of service and peak calling hours. These reports often recommend the proper number of trunks or lines for the property to run smoothly.
Long distance calling has been declining for years. However local and toll free calls have been fairly steady. The use of billing thresholds can help increase revenue. Certainly a guest that talks for thirty minutes on a local call could be charged a small amount for facility usage. Some hotels have turned to adjusting room rates a fixed amount to compensate for lost telecom revenue.
The rise of internet usage has forced many hotels to provide free internet access. This has compounded the problem for the telecom department. Many guests and business travelers have found other convenient means of communication (IP services, instant messaging, email, cellular phones) that are not part of the infrastructure of the hotel property. The advent of flat rate VoIP providers has given the business traveler the ability to bypass toll charges. A modern communication management system should be capable of adding internet usage charges into guest folios.
Proactive hotel properties use call accounting reports to determine calling patterns that show where guests are calling. These statistics help the hotel target marketing and negotiate better tariff plans. Night auditors have always been asked to reconcile daily transactions. However most failed to reconcile the transactions against the actual telephone bill. Examining telephone company records versus the call accounting records helps to ensure that all calls are being recorded, billed and appropriately surcharged.
Many hotel call accounting systems are missing critical information. Often extensions are not identified correctly as guest rooms, conference rooms, VIP or administrative. This can result in inaccurate billing and lost revenue. Properties should ensure that their call accounting system is loaded and configured properly on a monthly basis. Most banner properties have a preset tariff table that is deployed among all properties. System administrators should ensure that all properties follow the same guidelines.
As more communication facilities are offered by the property, the communication management system will be required to account for hotel cell phones, calls made with authorization codes, internet service, hand held devices and other guest amenities.
Finance
Hosted PBX Phone Systems With a Virtual Answering Service
In the competitive business scenario where companies implementing the latest cutting edge technologies are more likely to be successful, having a PBX (Private Branch Exchange) phone system with a virtual answering service can greatly impact the client/customer relationship of a company in a much positive manner. For business firms that want to improve their communication services with only little capital to invest, a hosted PBX phone system is the best alternative to a costlier client-owned PBX system. A virtual IP telephone system is much like a standard exchange in your company but differs in that all equipments needed for the system are being hosted by the provider of the system, with no need for the client companies to buy or install costly equipments.
The virtual answering services provided by hosted PBX phone systems are aimed at reducing the tedious process of manually attending each and every call coming to client companies. The answering system can automatically handle multiple calls simultaneously without the need of a dedicated telephone operator. The service works by providing callers with pre-recorded information including welcome messages; it can also provide them with interactive telephonic menus for getting information about a service, as well as connect to a particular department in your office by providing extension numbers to clients.
The regular functions available with these hosted PBX phone systems include interconnecting all telephones within client companies, along with connecting them to the outside network. As your company grows, more telephones need to be added and the associated interconnection process is cost-effective and much easier with these virtual IP systems. Here client companies need not worry about costly upgrading of these telephone systems as such services are done by the provider.
Since the hosted connection is an ‘always-on’ connection utilizing the medium of Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN), the system is capable of handling calls 24×7. Some of the VoIP phone system providers are also utilizing the backbone of internet, using protocols such as Internet Protocol for providing disaster recovery services in cases where the regular PSTN is temporarily down.
Since a virtual telephone system is shared among many clients, each client company has its own phone services available at much reduced costs. Now virtual answering service provided by hosted PBX phone systems includes features such as auto attendant, voicemail, personal voicemail box and more. With no setup costs and future maintenance costs involved, a virtual telephone system can help both small and medium companies to have services in the same standards as that offered by Fortune 500 companies. The ultimate benefits include time savings and increased customer friendly image for your company.
Finance
How to Handle Urgent Care Situations When Traveling
Sometimes, when we least expect it, we find ourselves looking for an urgent care facility on the road, out of town, or even across the country. Finally taking that dream road trip to the Grand Canyon? Nobody ever expects food poisoning from that adorable roadside diner. Taking your kids to the regional soccer championship? Where should you go when a sprained ankle spoils the game?
Carry a First Aid Kit
It can feel like enough of a challenge to remember all of the electronics chargers, to fit the sneakers into the suitcase, and to remember to put all of those little toiletry bottles in a separate plastic bag for airport security. If you haven’t put together a first aid kit for your car or suitcase, schedule some time to put one together. When a big scrape happens, and you need to head to urgent care for a few stitches, you’ll be glad to have cotton pads and gauze on hand right away.
Check Hours and Whether Appointments Necessary
When the flu sets in on the first day of that three-day beach weekend, and you Google the urgent care facility in your area, be sure to check their website or call ahead, because you’ll need to be sure that the clinic is open and that you can arrive without scheduling an appointment ahead of time. Talk to someone on the phone at the center to make sure that the place you’re planning to go is equipped to specifically address the particular type of injury or illness for which you’re seeking treatment.
If You Can, Make Contact with Your Primary Care Physician
If you’re headed to urgent care during a time of day during which your primary care doctor is in his or her office, place a phone call or contact your physician to alert them to your situation. If that minor injury takes place outside of your primary care doctor’s office hours, then let him or her know at the next opportunity. You may choose to see your primary care doctor for follow-up care, or you may choose to return to the urgent care clinic for a follow-up appointment. That decision will be up to you and the doctor who treats your minor injury, and you can discuss it with them during your treatment.
Remember to Pack Insurance Information and a Record of Everyone’s Allergies
If the whole family is traveling, don’t forget to pack everyone’s health insurance information and other relevant medical records. If a situation does take place during which you’re having to seek quick medical attention, you may be anxious, worried, or tired. It’s best for everyone you’re traveling with have their medical information handy, including relevant allergies, lists of medications everyone takes, and family contacts of any friends, teammates, or other travel companions.
When the trip to an urgent care clinic takes place while you’re traveling, following these simple tips can turn that unexpected incident from a major roadblock for your trip into minor speed bump.
