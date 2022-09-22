News
The parents of Azurée Charles charged for the death of a boy
Court documents show a history of physical assault charges against Jean Charles, the father of Azuree Charles. Jean Charles, is charged with first degree murder, criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, unlawful restraint, strangulation, concealment of the death of a child and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Luella Elien, Charles' mother, faces charges of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and obstructing the arrest or prosecution of another person. According to court documents, she called Jean Charles the morning she discovered her son was missing and allowed him illegal access to her children in the days before Azuree died. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 cameras were at the New Kensington Police Department on Wednesday night as Azuree's mother, Luella Elien, was taken to jail. Speaking to Action News 4 from Pittsburgh earlier this summer, Elien had this to say, "I'm in shock, I'm still in shock. I am numb. I'm mad. I am upset. He was supposed to grow up and he was supposed to be awesome," Elien said. Jean Charles and Elien are both in detention. The medical examiner determined that Azuree Charles' death was caused by the strangulation. "I just hope justice is served for this little kid because this little kid didn't deserve this," Osie Taylor said. Taylor said he found Azuree the morning of May 4 behind her shed. Detectives said he was found lying under garden furniture, mud and dirt. "Why a child? Their own child," neighbor Bill Olbeter said. According to court documents, detectives obtained a photo of Jean Charles walking near where Azuree was found that morning, carrying a shovel and pushing Azuree's bike. "This horrific tragedy has shaken the community of New Kensington," Ziccarelli said in a statement. Jean Charles is in jail tonight, without bail, and Luella Elien is being held on $50,000 bond.
Azuree Charles’ father has been charged with first-degree murder in the homicide of his child, and the child’s mother is facing accessory charges, according to Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli.
Court documents show a history of physical assault charges against Jean Charles, the father of Azuree Charles.
Jean Charles, is charged with first degree murder, criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, unlawful restraint, strangulation, concealment of the death of a child and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
Luella Elien, Charles’s mother, faces charges of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and obstructing the arrest or prosecution of another person.
According to court documents, she called Jean Charles the morning she discovered her son was missing and allowed him illegal access to her children in the days before Azurée died.
Pittsburgh Action News 4 cameras were at the New Kensington Police Department on Wednesday night as Azuree’s mother, Luella Elien, was taken to jail.
Speaking to Action News 4 from Pittsburgh earlier this summer, Elien had this to say.
“I’m in shock, I’m still in shock. I am numb. I’m mad. I am upset. He was supposed to grow up and he was supposed to be awesome,” Elien said.
Jean Charles and Elien are in custody.
The medical examiner determined that Azuree Charles’ death was caused by the strangulation.
“I just hope justice is served for this little kid because this little kid didn’t deserve this,” Osie Taylor said.
Taylor said he found Azuree the morning of May 4 behind her shed. Detectives said he was found lying under garden furniture, mud and dirt.
“Why a child? Their own child,” neighbor Bill Olbeter said.
According to court documents, detectives obtained a photo of Jean Charles walking near where Azuree was found that morning carrying a shovel and pushing Azuree’s bike.
“This horrific tragedy has shaken the community of New Kensington,” Ziccarelli said in a statement.
Jean Charles is in jail tonight, without bail, and Luella Elien is being held on $50,000 bond.
Didn’t receive your Illinois income and property tax refund check? Here’s how long it could take – NBC Chicago
Income and property tax refund checks under the Illinois Family Relief Plan began being distributed to residents last Monday, but many likely haven’t received their checks yet.
According to Office of Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza, distribution of refund checks is expected to take up to eight weeks, which means checks will continue to be sent out until late fall.
Millions of residents who paid state income taxes for the year 2021 or paid property taxes in the calendar year are eligible for rebates, with time left for residents to file. their file to find out if they are eligible.
According to Illinois officials, residents can still receive an income tax refund check if they complete their 2021 IL-1040 tax forms online (which you can find HERE.) Residents with dependents will also need to complete a 2021 Schedule IL-E/EIC form, officials say.
Those seeking refunds have until Oct. 17 to complete the appropriate forms, according to state officials.
Not sure about receiving a payment? If you filed taxes in 2021, you’ll receive rebates through the same payment method you received your refund with.
But if you haven’t filed a tax return, you may still be eligible for refunds.
Many Illinois residents may soon see checks in the mail or money in their bank accounts thanks to new income and property tax refunds this fall, but who is eligible?
Residents who are not legally required to complete tax forms must do so if they wish to be eligible for refunds.
For individuals who paid property taxes but did not claim them on their 2021 tax return, or did not file their 2021 tax returns, there is still a way to receive a refund. These people must complete Form IL-1040-PTR to be eligible, according to officials.
Taxpayers are entitled to an income tax refund of $50 for individual filers or $100 for joint filers, provided their income is less than $200,000 or $400,000, depending on the state of the statement.
Those with dependents will also receive a $100 refund per claimed dependent, and filers are eligible for up to three such refunds.
For those who paid property taxes, residents will be eligible for a refund of up to $300, provided they paid property taxes on their principal residence in 2021 and have a lower adjusted gross income $250,000 for single filers, or $500,000 for spouses. declarants.
Residents can check the status of their refunds by visiting the state’s website or by calling 1-800-732-8866.
NASA’s Webb Space Telescope just provided the best view of Neptune since Voyager 2
When we imagine a world surrounded by cosmic halos, we of course envision Saturn. You could say that Saturn based its entire personality on these dazzling rings – and rightfully so. They are solid. Easily visible. Luxurious even.
But if you didn’t already know, I have the honor to tell you that Neptune also has rings.
They’re just a lot trickier and therefore super hard to see without super-powered telescopes. The planet itself, in fact, lies 30 times farther from the sun than Earth and appears to standard stargazing instruments as nothing more than a faint speck of light.
Although despite our inability to admire Neptune’s fragile hoops from here, scientists spotted them wondrously circling the Azure Realm in 1989 thanks to NASA’s roving Voyager probe – and on Wednesday, the James Webb Space Telescope just as exceptional agency presented us with the second round.
“It’s been three decades since we’ve seen these faint, dusty rings, and this is the first time we’ve seen them in the infrared,” said Heidi Hammel, Neptune system expert and interdisciplinary scientist for JWST. , in a press release. “Webb’s extremely stable and accurate image quality allows these very faint rings to be detected so close to Neptune.”
And as if that weren’t enough, this new image shows Neptune, surely emitting a soft lavender glow under the JWST’s near-infrared lens, against a backdrop of galaxies expertly captured by the same next-gen space technology. This is unambiguous proof that the JWST is far too sensitive to capture what we might consider “empty space”. This machine is powerful enough to accidentally open a treasure box every time it stares into space.
Without further ado, Neptune:
Of all the images taken by the JWST so far, this is simply my favorite.
Its depth of field gives me existential butterflies because it’s disturbing to see an entire planet, rings included, hovering only in front of deceptively small galaxies that are actually hundreds of thousands of light-years in diameter. These galaxies are located gigantic distances from the cosmic neighborhood of our solar system (home to our own Neptune), but carry wads of After cosmic quarters.
Breaking down the objective of the JWST on Neptune
The bright luminescence we see in the JWST portrait of Neptune only exists because it is filtered out by the infrared powers of the telescope. We are looking at a representation of invisible infrared wavelengths emitted by the gaseous world.
We don’t look at the kind of visible wavelengths we’re used to – the ones that show us color, like those the Hubble Space Telescope works with, for example. Neptune still has its characteristic blue tint from elements on the planet, such as methane, but the JWST cannot show them to us. That’s not what it was built for.
“In fact, methane gas absorbs so strongly that the planet is quite dark at Webb wavelengths,” the European Space Agency said in a press release, “except where clouds at high altitudes are present. Such clouds of methane and ice are prominent as bright streaks and spots, which reflect sunlight before it is absorbed by methane gas.”
You can also see a thin line of brightness surrounding the planet’s equator, which the team says could indicate global atmospheric circulation related to Neptune’s winds and storms. “The atmosphere sinks and warms at the equator, and therefore shines brighter at infrared wavelengths than the cooler surrounding gases,” NASA said.
At the north pole, according to the agency, there is also an “intriguing luminosity” and at the south pole, further evidence of a vortex present on the surface of the orb.
Last but not least, of the 14 known moons of Neptune, the JWST captured seven: Galatea, Naiad, Thalassa, Despina, Proteus, Larissa, and Triton. Exhibiting the characteristic six-pointed glare of the JWST, Triton is seen in its odd aft orbit, offering astronomers hope that the JWST can help decode the bizarre situation.
“Dominating this Webb portrait of Neptune is a very bright point of light sporting the characteristic diffraction peaks seen in many Webb images,” the ESA said. “It’s not a star, but Neptune’s most unusual moon, Triton.”
It’s the context of the image that really appeals to me, though. If we zoom out on Triton and those delicately dusted rings of Neptune and those polar vortex mysteries, it becomes apparent that we can only see those cosmic details by sheer coincidence of existence in that iota of the universe.
Crooked Malaysian entrepreneur ‘Fat Leonard’ arrested in Venezuela
A Malaysian defense contractor nicknamed “Fat Leonard” who orchestrated one of the biggest corruption scandals in US military history has been arrested in Venezuela after fleeing before his conviction, authorities said Wednesday.
The international manhunt for Leonard Glenn Francis ended with his arrest by Venezuelan authorities on Tuesday morning at Caracas airport as he was about to board a plane for another country, the official said. U.S. Marshals Service.
Interpol Venezuela Director General Carlos Garate Rondon said in a statement posted on Instagram that Francis had come to Venezuela from Mexico. Rondon said he was heading to Russia.
The arrest came on the eve of his scheduled sentencing in California federal court for a bribery scheme that spanned more than a decade and involved dozens of US Navy officers.
It was not immediately known when he might be extradited to the United States.
Francis was under house arrest in San Diego when he cut off his GPS ankle strap and escaped on September 4. Ten US agencies searched for Francis, and authorities issued a $40,000 reward for his arrest.
Leonard Francis, nicknamed “Fat Leonard”, is a 57-year-old Malaysian defense contractor who was recently arrested in Venezuela after being on the run.
This undated photo provided by the US Marshals Service shows Leonard Francis
US authorities have also issued a red notice, which asks law enforcement agencies around the world to provisionally arrest a person with the possibility of extradition. Malaysia and Singapore both have extradition agreements with the United States.
Francis pleaded guilty in 2015 to offering prostitution services, luxury hotels, cigars, gourmet meals and more than $500,000 in bribes to Navy officials and others to help his Singapore-based ship maintenance company, Glenn Defense Marine Asia Ltd. or GDMA.
Prosecutors said the company overcharged the Navy by at least $35 million for maintaining ships, many of which were routed to ports it controlled in the Pacific.
Francis had been allowed to remain housebound to receive medical treatment while he cooperated with the prosecution. With his help, prosecutors secured convictions for 33 of the 34 defendants, including more than two dozen naval officers.
His sentencing date had been pushed back for years as he continued to assist prosecutors. He was preparing to take the witness stand in a trial earlier this year to testify against five former naval officers, but he was never called.
Last year he bragged in a podcast about serving admirals with booze and prostitutes, and the sweet informant deal he made with the US government.
Francis is shown with Rear Admiral Bolivar, who has been investigated in connection with the scandal.
Senior Navy officials pictured at a party, Francis says he pitched for them in his unofficial role
“Everyone was in my pocket. I rolled them in my palm. I had the Navy by their balls. I turned my torpedo, my guns against them, because they betrayed me, ”recounts Francis in an episode of a series in nine episodes.
He also revealed that the government had arranged for visas for his entire family, saying, “Everyone came legally. Uncle Sam knows, everyone knows what I do. My children are my children.
In an episode of the podcast, he spoke proudly about going after Michael Misiewicz, a commander he supplied prostitutes to in Tokyo in exchange for secret shipping routes to Australia.
“Misciewicz had value, you know, he was like number two in the schedule department.
“If you look at him, he’s actually a really nice guy, very sweet personality, friendly, great dad to his kids, womanizer…” Francis said, adding that his number two – The New Yorker Edmond Aruffo – had “integrated” him.
“They wanted to have the good life that they couldn’t have. They wanted the fine food, the fine gifts, the hotel rooms, the sedans, the luxury cars, the watches, the handbags, the fancy meals, the booze, the cigars,” he said.
Francis had infiltrated Misiewicz’s family and friends while working on the USS Blue Ridge in Manila in 2011.
He gave him and his family tickets to The Lion King in Tokyo, bought his wife Marcy a Gucci handbag when she grew suspicious of him, and arranged for Michael to sleep regularly with prostitutes in Tokyo.
The scheme fell apart in 2013 after Marcy Misiewicz, Michael’s wife, suspected he was cheating on her and confronted him. He punched her, and she reported him to NCIS, who began screening Michael’s emails.
Among them were exchanges with Francis, where Michael had provided secret shipping routes to Australia.
Francis, who had a spy in NCIS, discovered him and tried to appease him, but he was eventually caught, along with Misiewicz, who was sentenced to seven years in prison.
Francis also suggested that some of the most senior admirals he bribed were protected by the navy, a claim reinforced by the fact that some were sanctioned in military tribunals, while others were prosecuted by the ministry. of Justice.
Leonard Glenn Francis aka Fat Leonard even bought a decommissioned British warship, renamed it Glenn Braveheart (pictured) and sometimes turned it into a giant party boat
Fat Leonard, aka Leonard Glenn Francis, on his battleship – the USS Braveheart – which he purchased. He is obsessed with American culture and speaks with an American accent, although he had never lived in the United States at the time.
The Braveheart, Fat Leonard’s warship, which he bought in 2003, was used as a “floating brothel”, according to some of those interviewed in the investigation.
“Some of the more experienced admirals have been manipulated by the Navy because then they can be glossed over, it’s little more than a slap on the wrist, they call it ‘different spankings for different ranks’.
“If you’re an admiral, you’re not punished to the same degree as if you’re a junior,” Wright said.
The case resulted in federal criminal charges against 34 Navy officials, defense contractors including Francis, and Glenn Defense Marine Asia.
So far, 26 of them have pleaded guilty and many have been sentenced to several years in prison.
US Navy Captain Daniel Dusek, center, handed over classified ship schedules and directed aircraft carriers to commercial ports controlled by Glenn Defense in exchange for prostitutes, booze and stays in luxury hotels
Navy Rear Admiral Robert Gilbeau (left) was sentenced to 18 months in prison and Commander Michael Misiewicz (right) was sentenced to six years
Traveler arrested for assaulting attendant on flight from Cabo to LAX
An unruly passenger was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday after assaulting a flight attendant on a flight from Los Cabos International Airport to San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.
According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which has been investigating since the assault happened in the air, the man was arrested after the flight landed on suspicion of interfering with a flight crew, which is a federal offence.
Video from inside the plane shows an American Airlines flight attendant walking away from the suspect, who runs behind the victim and punches him in the back of the head before retreating to his headquarters.
A witness on the plane said other passengers helped hold the suspect down until he landed at LAX.
Since the incident happened in the air, LAX police are not involved in the investigation.
An FBI spokesperson said a federal complaint could be filed against the suspect as early as Wednesday morning as they work to bring the case to the US attorney general’s office.
The identities of the suspects were not immediately available.
American Airlines released a statement on the incident, which read:
“American Airlines Flight 377 with service from San Jose del Cabo (SJD) to Los Angeles (LAX) was met by law enforcement upon arrival due to an unruly passenger who physically assaulted a The plane landed safely and taxied to the gate where law enforcement removed the individual.
Acts of violence against our team members are not tolerated by American Airlines. The person involved in this incident will never be permitted to travel with us again in the future, and we will be working closely with law enforcement in their investigation.
We thank our crew for their speed of action and their professionalism in ensuring the safety of their teammates and customers on board. Our thoughts are with our injured flight attendant, and we are making sure she and her fellow crew members receive the support they need at this time.”
Don’t give up on the stock market
Equity investors have a growing list of worries. Don’t be fooled by falling oil prices; inflation has proven stubbornly sticky. Health care and housing costs are rising and core inflation (excluding food and energy) remains high.
It looks like the Federal Reserve will have no choice but to keep raising interest rates, making a recession more and more likely. And that’s only for the short term; longer-term concerns abound. Population growth has moderated and the United States is aging rapidly, suggesting labor shortages could put pressure on growth and inflation. Structural factors that have contained inflation, such as globalization, are weakening. Rising protectionism, antipathy to immigration and the balkanization of supply chains will only exacerbate stagflation trends. The Goldilocks economy could easily turn into a 1970s-style combination of persistent inflation and unsatisfactory growth.
3-year-old girl grazed in the head by a bullet in Lawndale – NBC Chicago
A 3-year-old girl was grazed by gunfire Friday night in the West Side neighborhood of Lawndale.
The girl was a passenger in the back seat of a vehicle around 11 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Cermak Road when gunfire shattered the rear window and grazed her head, Chicago police said.
She was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she was listed in good condition, officials said.
No one was in custody.
