The parents of Azurée Charles charged for the death of a boy

A Malaysian defense contractor nicknamed “Fat Leonard” who orchestrated one of the biggest corruption scandals in US military history has been arrested in Venezuela after fleeing before his conviction, authorities said Wednesday.

The international manhunt for Leonard Glenn Francis ended with his arrest by Venezuelan authorities on Tuesday morning at Caracas airport as he was about to board a plane for another country, the official said. U.S. Marshals Service.

Interpol Venezuela Director General Carlos Garate Rondon said in a statement posted on Instagram that Francis had come to Venezuela from Mexico. Rondon said he was heading to Russia.

The arrest came on the eve of his scheduled sentencing in California federal court for a bribery scheme that spanned more than a decade and involved dozens of US Navy officers.

It was not immediately known when he might be extradited to the United States.

Francis was under house arrest in San Diego when he cut off his GPS ankle strap and escaped on September 4. Ten US agencies searched for Francis, and authorities issued a $40,000 reward for his arrest.

Leonard Francis, nicknamed “Fat Leonard”, is a 57-year-old Malaysian defense contractor who was recently arrested in Venezuela after being on the run.

This undated photo provided by the US Marshals Service shows Leonard Francis

US authorities have also issued a red notice, which asks law enforcement agencies around the world to provisionally arrest a person with the possibility of extradition. Malaysia and Singapore both have extradition agreements with the United States.

Francis pleaded guilty in 2015 to offering prostitution services, luxury hotels, cigars, gourmet meals and more than $500,000 in bribes to Navy officials and others to help his Singapore-based ship maintenance company, Glenn Defense Marine Asia Ltd. or GDMA.

Prosecutors said the company overcharged the Navy by at least $35 million for maintaining ships, many of which were routed to ports it controlled in the Pacific.

Francis had been allowed to remain housebound to receive medical treatment while he cooperated with the prosecution. With his help, prosecutors secured convictions for 33 of the 34 defendants, including more than two dozen naval officers.

His sentencing date had been pushed back for years as he continued to assist prosecutors. He was preparing to take the witness stand in a trial earlier this year to testify against five former naval officers, but he was never called.

Last year he bragged in a podcast about serving admirals with booze and prostitutes, and the sweet informant deal he made with the US government.

Francis is shown with Rear Admiral Bolivar, who has been investigated in connection with the scandal.

Senior Navy officials pictured at a party, Francis says he pitched for them in his unofficial role

“Everyone was in my pocket. I rolled them in my palm. I had the Navy by their balls. I turned my torpedo, my guns against them, because they betrayed me, ”recounts Francis in an episode of a series in nine episodes.

He also revealed that the government had arranged for visas for his entire family, saying, “Everyone came legally. Uncle Sam knows, everyone knows what I do. My children are my children.

In an episode of the podcast, he spoke proudly about going after Michael Misiewicz, a commander he supplied prostitutes to in Tokyo in exchange for secret shipping routes to Australia.

“Misciewicz had value, you know, he was like number two in the schedule department.

“If you look at him, he’s actually a really nice guy, very sweet personality, friendly, great dad to his kids, womanizer…” Francis said, adding that his number two – The New Yorker Edmond Aruffo – had “integrated” him.

“They wanted to have the good life that they couldn’t have. They wanted the fine food, the fine gifts, the hotel rooms, the sedans, the luxury cars, the watches, the handbags, the fancy meals, the booze, the cigars,” he said.

Francis had infiltrated Misiewicz’s family and friends while working on the USS Blue Ridge in Manila in 2011.

He gave him and his family tickets to The Lion King in Tokyo, bought his wife Marcy a Gucci handbag when she grew suspicious of him, and arranged for Michael to sleep regularly with prostitutes in Tokyo.

The scheme fell apart in 2013 after Marcy Misiewicz, Michael’s wife, suspected he was cheating on her and confronted him. He punched her, and she reported him to NCIS, who began screening Michael’s emails.

Among them were exchanges with Francis, where Michael had provided secret shipping routes to Australia.

Francis, who had a spy in NCIS, discovered him and tried to appease him, but he was eventually caught, along with Misiewicz, who was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Francis also suggested that some of the most senior admirals he bribed were protected by the navy, a claim reinforced by the fact that some were sanctioned in military tribunals, while others were prosecuted by the ministry. of Justice.

Leonard Glenn Francis aka Fat Leonard even bought a decommissioned British warship, renamed it Glenn Braveheart (pictured) and sometimes turned it into a giant party boat

Fat Leonard, aka Leonard Glenn Francis, on his battleship – the USS Braveheart – which he purchased. He is obsessed with American culture and speaks with an American accent, although he had never lived in the United States at the time.

The Braveheart, Fat Leonard’s warship, which he bought in 2003, was used as a “floating brothel”, according to some of those interviewed in the investigation.

“Some of the more experienced admirals have been manipulated by the Navy because then they can be glossed over, it’s little more than a slap on the wrist, they call it ‘different spankings for different ranks’.

“If you’re an admiral, you’re not punished to the same degree as if you’re a junior,” Wright said.

The case resulted in federal criminal charges against 34 Navy officials, defense contractors including Francis, and Glenn Defense Marine Asia.

So far, 26 of them have pleaded guilty and many have been sentenced to several years in prison.

US Navy Captain Daniel Dusek, center, handed over classified ship schedules and directed aircraft carriers to commercial ports controlled by Glenn Defense in exchange for prostitutes, booze and stays in luxury hotels