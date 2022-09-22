Finance
The Path to Understanding – How Having a Concrete Marketing Message Can Make Or Break Your Business
In 1987, 29-year old entrepreneur Jerry Kaplan had the opportunity to pitch his idea for a new generation of personal computers that were small enough to fit on a person’s lap. He was pitching to one of the most prestigious firms in Silicon Valley at the time-Kleiner Perkins. Kaplan was nervous and had never presented to a venture capitalist before. The future of his idea depended on his ability to get funding.
When he arrived at the meeting room in his sport jacket and open-collared shirt, another entrepreneur was finishing up his presentation. The other entrepreneur, who was wearing a dark suit and red tie, was pointing to a full-color graph he had projected on the wall. Kaplan realized that what he thought was an informal session was actually expected to be a formal presentation, and he was armed only with a maroon portfolio with a pad of paper inside. He had no business plan with him, no presentation at all. Kaplan began to panic as the audience of the company’s partners began asking a myriad of difficult questions to the impressive entrepreneur.
When it was Kaplan’s turn to present, he jumped into what he had to say, quickly covering his idea: a personal computer more like a notebook than a typewriter that would serve the needs of busy professionals away from their desks. Kaplan recounts his audience’s response:
My audience seemed tense. I couldn’t tell whether they were annoyed by my lack of preparation or merely concentrating on what I was saying. . . . . Thinking I had already blown it, and therefore had little to lose, I decided to risk some theatrics.
“If I were carrying a portable PC right now, you would sure as hell know it. You probably didn’t realize that I am holding a model of the future of computing right here in my hands.”
I tossed my maroon leather case in the air. It sailed to the center of the table where it landed with a loud clap.
“Gentlemen, here is a model of the next step in the computer revolution.”
For a moment, I thought this final act of drama might get me thrown out of the room. They were sitting in stunned silence, staring at my plain leather folder-which lay motionless on the table-as though it were suddenly going to come to life. Brook Byers, the youthful-looking but long-time partner in the firm, slowly reached out and touched the portfolio as if it were some sort of talisman. He asked the first question.
“Just how much information could you store in something like this?”
John Doerr answered before I could respond. “It doesn’t matter. Memory chips are getting smaller and cheaper each year and the capacity will probably double for the same size and price annually.”
Kaplan said that he did not even need to speak much after that, as the partners debated the challenges and exchanged ideas for the new technology. He said that periodically, someone would reach out and touch his maroon portfolio, which still lay on the table.
A few days later, Kaplan got a call from Kleiner Perkins with the news that the partners had decided to back his idea. Their investment valued Kaplan’s new idea at $4.5 million.
This story illustrates the power of concreteness. While graphs and charts and abstract concepts may be helpful to a group of experts who already understand an idea, they do not serve well to take a person from little or no knowledge of a concept to understanding.
In Kaplan’s case, the portfolio served as a way for the partners to visualize the new technology and it gave them a creative way to brainstorm and focus their thoughts.
Concreteness is effective because it takes things we already understand and uses those things as a foundation to help us understand something more complex.
Here’s how you can apply the principle of concreteness to your marketing messages:
1. Realize that your customers don’t know as much as you do about your products or services. They need you to help them understand how your products can help them by illustrating a problem they’re experiencing and helping them to visualize how they can get it solved with your products or services.
2. Realize that your customers don’t understand your industry’s jargon. It happens in the web industry all the time. Web companies start talking to customers about PHP and ASP, CSS and HTML, search engine optimization, captchas, favicons, and ROI. Our customers need someone to talk to them in language they understand. Your customers need that too.
3. Use pictures. The old saying “a picture is worth a thousand words” is true. And pictures don’t even have to be photographs or illustrations. They can be stories that help the customer visualize pictures in their mind-like the story of Jerry Kaplan.
Pre and Post Nuptials
The couples who are in the midst of divorce or legal proceedings mainly deal with issues over property. The Flagstaff Lawyers are ready to help their clients understand the legal formalities when it comes to the issue of properties and where the pre nuptials and post nuptials stand within the boundaries of law.
All States have different laws. For example, if you come to Arizona from a different sate then you are binded under the law of Arizona. When there is case of property Court orders that the property obtained during the period of marriage has share of both husband and wife. Not only property the debts incurred during the marriage period is also applicable to both husband and wife. The Flagstaff Lawyers check the assets and liabilities incurred during the marriage periods. The Flagstaff Lawyers can very well pass on to you information regarding pre nuptials and post nuptials which is very important in accordance to your future financial status.
The Flagstaff Attorneys are the best while compiling pre nuptials and post nuptials. They are always there to help you protect via contracts while dealing with contribution of assets and reduction of liability. Under a pre nuptials and post nuptials there are many issues that can be covered. Sometimes the assets that are brought into marriage by either of the party can be excluded from the marriage possessions. There can be alternate agreements regarding the assets prior to the marriage. Then there can be nuptial agreements regarding the debts that one party may incur when coming into marriage. So when you are ready for nuptials these all facts will be discussed by your Flagstaff lawyers in details with you.
Many times it is seen that couples do not take interest in the service of a Flagstaff Lawyer and they draft their own agreement. Then if they go for a divorce and the Judge waives the nuptial which comes as shock to them. There are cases where the Court can deny a pre or post nuptial. This is when you need Flagstaff lawyers who can draft the agreement legally. They can identify any weakness of a pre or post nuptial agreement. When any client goes for court proceedings then these weaknesses will not become an issue.
Grounds for Bad Faith Claims
There are several required actions an insurance company should take if they sign a policy contract with a consumer. In part, some of these are basic contractual obligations that may be shirked by the insurer, which can be strong grounds for legal action. When an insurer fails their policy-holder, the response may be what is known as a bad faith suit.
The idea of a bad faith suit comes directly from a policy within the insurance industry that goes by the name of good faith. Under good faith policies, which are standard across American jurisdictions, an insurer must assume a legitimate claim from their policy holders unless there is clear indications of fraud. As a result, a lack of representation in court or slowness in providing claim coverage may illustrate bad faith.
One of the common ways in which a bad faith suit develops is the lack of representation in a tort. The legal defense associated with filing a civil lawsuit is often attributed to overall insurance coverage costs, meaning that legal costs are often left as the responsibility of an insurer if the policy covers those kinds of damages. Failure to fund legal defense if asked can prompt a lawsuit.
The other major branch of bad faith suits is an unwillingness or laziness on the insurance agency’s behalf to provide their services promptly. Slow investigations, which in turn slow the dispersal of funds, can be a sign that insurers do not have their policy-holder’s best interests in mind. Additionally, incomplete or poorly managed damage investigations may be grounds for a bad faith lawsuit.
To learn more about an insurer’s responsibilities to their policy-holders, contact an insurance claims lawyer.
Freelance Copywriter Secrets: Finally A Law Firm That Gets Marketing Right!
Just when I had all but given up on lawyers’ advertising, along comes one attorney who really knows how to get it right.
As a former attorney -turned freelance copywriter, I have always paid special attention to how law firms market themselves. And, with very few exceptions, how badly they do so.
But yesterday, when I opened up a copy of the Fort Worth Business Press, an insert fell out that caught my eye. It was a 5 ½ x 8 ½ postcard written by Clark R. Cowley, who practices intellectual property law for the law firm of Whitaker, Chalk, Swindler & Sawyer, L.L.P. (Whitaker Chalk) in Fort Worth, Texas.
What is so refreshingly unique about Mr. Cowley’s postcard/insert, is that instead of it making a list of claims to be the best, biggest or most experienced (which is what most law firm advertisements do) he actually demonstrates his expertise and knowledge by providing the reader with free information.
The back of the card is sort of a mini-white paper on the topic of legal remedies to Cybersquatting. “Cybersquatting” is the bad faith registration of Internet domain names identical or confusingly similar to another company’s trademark or business name. According to Cowley, “the cybersquatter’s motive is often to hold the domain name hostage in hopes of selling it to the rightful party, or to post unflattering, obscene or scandalous material on that site to diminish the rightful party’s business reputation.”
Cowley then briefly lists four legislative acts or regulations under which the party can seek a legal remedy.
The whole card is brief, demonstrates Mr. Cowley’s knowledge and expertise, conveys an image of professionalism, is completely free of puffery, and leaves the reader wanting to learn more.
And what is even more encouraging is this card is one of a series that Whitaker Chalk puts out called “brief legal seminars.”
In a recent article called Freelance Copywriter Secrets: Can White Papers and Image Ads Get Along?, I wrote about how deplorable typical law firm advertising is.
On one hand, you have the ads from personal injury lawyers who want to help you get more money from an insurance company if you’ve been injured in an accident (here in Texas, we have one guy who calls himself the “The Texas Hammer,” need I say more?). On the other extreme, are the ads from firms who are so concerned about maintaining a highly professional image, that their ads literally say nothing at all.
If the other “Brief Legal Seminars” are as well crafted as this one is, I think we can assume Whitaker Chalk is on the right track.
Could this ad be improved? Yes, I would first urge this firm to write a series of full white papers on these same topics, and offer them free to any legitimate inquirer.
In this way, they have a second opportunity to demonstrate their expertise. But even more important, they can build up an opt-in list of people and companies who are interested in these topics.
White papers give a strong boost to any business’ image of professionalism, knowledge and expertise. But they are more than learned discourses on a certain subject. They are also powerful marketing pieces that give the reader compelling reasons to do business with the author.
Michael Stelzner, in his book, Writing White Papers, calls white papers a cross between a magazine article, with its ability to make a technical issue understandable to the non-professional; and a brochure, with a convincing sales message.
Unfortunately, Whitaker Chalk has missed their opportunity to compile a list of opt-in subscribers who want more information. Creating such a list would become enormously valuable as a source of new, qualified clients. As Seth Godin, in his book Permission Marketing points out, these are people who have “raised their hand” to indicate they want to receive this sort of information. An opt-in list also builds loyalty among the subscribers even before they become clients.
But all in all, I would have to rate this little card from Whitaker Chalk as one of the best law firm advertisements I have seen in a very long, long time.
P.S. To any law firms needing someone to write compelling white papers: There are very few copywriters who also have a background as an attorney. If you need a writer who brings both fields of expertise to the table, please call me today at the contact information listed above. Charles Brown
COPYRIGHT(C)2006, Charles Brown. All rights reserved.
What Should I Do If I Suffer a Serious Burn Injury?
Even the most minor of burn injuries can be extremely painful. Severe burns are very traumatic, and may result in disfigurement, excruciating pain, and, in the worst cases, death.
Statistics from the United States Fire Administration demonstrate that in this country, on an average basis, there are about 3,700 deaths and 19,400 fire-related injuries annually. In the past decade, an annual average of about 1.6 million fires resulted in an estimated $10.9 billion direct dollar loss yearly. In 2007, alone, a fire department responded to a fire every 20 seconds in the United States.
Burn accidents can happen at any place and time, often when someone least expects them. Although many burn victims sustain their injuries in the workplace, fire-related accidents frequently occur at home or during recreational activities. Common causes of burn injuries include: motor vehicle collisions; dangerous heating equipment, like kerosene space heaters; scalding hot water from faucets, electrocutions; explosions; and caustic chemicals.
Many burn accidents are preventable. Often, fires are caused by human error or negligence, defectively designed or manufactured products, or improper installation/maintenance of electrical or mechanical devices.
After securing all necessary medical care and treatment, you should consult with an experienced and knowledgeable New York personal injury attorney if you believe that you or someone you care about has been injured due to the fault of another party. Too often, a burn injury results in months of expensive, but necessary, medical care, and lost time at work. A qualified attorney may recover compensation for medical care, lost income, and pain and suffering. Be aware that there are time limitations that govern the filing of lawsuits, and an attorney should be consulted promptly. Typically, attorneys representing injury victims work on a contingency fee basis. This arrangement means that attorneys’ fees are payable at the end of a case, once there is a monetary recovery. An injured party will not have to pay attorneys’ fees at the start or during the middle of a lawsuit.
How to Start Your Own Appliance Installer Service Business
You can start your own business as an appliance installer, and be your own boss, and make good money in this field. Many homeowners buy brand new appliances all the time. Lots of them don’t know how to install them, themselves. When a new home owner, buys a brand new house, they usually like to get brand new refrigerators, ovens, microwaves, hoods, dishwashers, and more, installed.
Sometimes, an investor will buy a house, to fix it up, and then, resell it. Usually, they will buy brand new appliances from an appliance, electronic, or home improvement store. The store that sold the items might just only drop them off. They still need to be hooked up, and working properly, and you know if you have someone from the home improvement store come out to hook them up, you will pay the most amount of money.
That is where you come in. You can also pick up the appliances yourself, thus avoiding a delivery charge, that you can pocket yourself to make more money, by charging your customer, a pick up and delivery charge, but make it cheaper than the store will do it for, and you can’t lose.
You can make up a flier, saying that you install appliances for such and such a price. You could charge a certain price for each appliance, and if you hook up more than one, you can offer them a discount on hooking up more than one while you’re already there. You could network and send these fliers out to real estate agents, real estate investors, in your area. You could drive around, and for every house with a for sale sign in the front yard, you could leave one of your fliers, because whoever the new home owner will be, they might want to install brand new appliances.
You could also drive around to homes you see under construction, as pretty soon they will be having brand new appliances that need to be hooked up. You can also run a small ad in your local newspaper advertising that you hook up major appliances.
18 Wheeler Accident Facts
Only some of us may have witnessed an 18 wheeler accident; however, everyone has heard of one or seen the after effects on television. The outcomes of these types of accidents are horrific and seeing it play out in front of you can be one of the more frightening things you see in your life. Did you know that 18 wheeler accidents can be held responsible for a death or injury once every sixteen minutes? If you travel by road often, this statistic may be quite scary. Yet, if you want to decrease your chances of being in an accident like this, there are a few things you can do.
Semi trucks have a lot of wheels and many accidents are caused by those wheels or tires either by defects or a simple worn tire. Seeing bits of tire all over the road when you drive is not uncommon. But it is easy for an accident to occur when those tire pieces are on the roadway or even if a car is traveling too close when a tire rips apart. For the safety of yourself and everyone else around you, it is essential to leave a sufficient amount of space between your vehicle and an 18 wheeler (or any other vehicle for that matter).
If you have the unfortunate circumstance of getting in to an accident with an eighteen wheeler, you must seek legal help immediately. Without an attorney on your side, you may not know what you are entitled to or how to get it. You could attempt the claims process and battles with insurance companies on your own, but it will not be easy. If you choose to attempt this by yourself, you may not get what you deserve. In order to ensure that you have a fair opportunity of getting appropriate compensation, you need to seek an experienced attorney. Another benefit of this is less stress for you since another person is handling the legalities for you.
Pre and Post Nuptials
Grounds for Bad Faith Claims
