Top Best Channels For Digital Marketing You Need To Know About
Digital Marketing raises the curtain out of your brand and brings it in front of a wide audience. It’s simple that if nobody knows about your company, so, how you will get the business. It is important for a marketer to understand it, before things get messed up and you have left nothing to regret on. Incorporating yourself in digital marketing is not enough, you have to do it correctly and there are many platforms available for the same. You have to decide among the available platforms before starting your journey to become a brand from the beginning. In case, you don’t have enough knowledge about these platforms, take a look at top 3 channels that are the way too perfect for serving the same purpose.
- Website Marketing: Your website is one of the best digital marketing channels that open up the door of opportunities, but in an order to generate outcomes, it is important for you to execute each and every strategy properly. Make sure your website has all the bells and whistles like Proper Links, Unique Content, Quality Images, Meta Tag, Title, Description and all the elements which are necessary for the SEO and for driving traffic to it.
- Email Marketing: Another Digital Marketing Channel that helps you hit the goal is email marketing. It is again a great platform to reach the targeted audience the right way. Create catchy headlines or CTAs and deliver your new offers and special discounts directly to the customer’s inbox as it increases their chances to come back to your website, which automatically increases the conversion.
- Social Media Marketing: Social Media is the talk of the town. Nowadays, if you want to build your presence, so, it is crucial for you to make yourself available on these platforms. Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Pinterest, etc. all these platforms work as a bridge that helps to cover the distance between the customer and the brand. It helps you make a strong business relationship that benefits your business long way.
These are top 3 digital marketing channels that drive in great results if you implement your strategy on them in a proper manner. It’s high time to jump on the bandwagon and you shouldn’t hesitate to take this step. In case of lack of knowledge consult an expert that leads you the right path and take your brand to the high position where it deserves to be.
Combine Social Media and SEO Marketing
Online social media marketing methods often hold benefits for SEO (Search Engine Optimization), especially when companies intentionally combine these two strategies.
Social media based SEO marketing improves search engine rankings, increases immediate link-based traffic, and helps to expand public awareness of a specific brand or product.
Some potential venues to combine SEO and social media marketing include social networking (MySpace), the comments section of blogs, social bookmarking sites, and micro-blogging services like Twitter.
Each of these systems will yield a significant promotional benefit, but only when the marketers carefully avoid “spam” and other blatant sales tactics.
Let’s suppose a company has introduced an unusual new service that is not available anywhere else, and now wants to increase the awareness of it among Internet users.
It could combine social media and SEO marketing by submitting links on social bookmarking sites (Reddit, Care2, Digg, etc.) to an article on its website about the service.
If people “upvote” the link mentioned above, they will appear on more important pages of the bookmarking services as well as provide an increasing SEO benefit.
Some of these will be successful, while others are ignored. Either way, the submission of these links often helps a new web page become indexed in search engine results more rapidly.
Another way businesses and organizations combine these two forms of marketing is to operate their own blogs, MySpace pages, or micro-blogs.
On Twitter, for example, an interesting post may be “retweeted” by other users, enhancing its visibility and making the associated link appear on additional user pages across the site.
The marketing benefits can be magnified when social media content itself is optimized using SEO techniques.
A page on MySpace or Twitter, for example, will do more to promote a site if it uses keywords the correct way or has its own inbound links. A link posted to Digg or Reddit will help SEO efforts more if it has popular search keywords in its title.
Some methods to combine social media and SEO worked well in the past but have become less effective. Blog comment areas that have added the “nofollow” tag to their links are of little use to SEO, although they can still produce direct traffic. The same goes for Wikipedia links and most sponsored blog postings.
Although social media based marketing requires some time and effort, one major advantage is that it doesn’t directly cost any money. It has also been known to combing fast results with an effective and attention-getting format. These benefits will probably ensure that marketers continue to develop new ways to promote businesses and enhance SEO using social media.
Motorcycle Accident Lawyers
Motorcycle accidents are the worst kind of accident you can be in. It’s actually debatable, contestable who would feel worse in this sort of accident; the person that hits the cyclist, or the cyclist. Either person is going to go through some sort of pain and anguish, possibly even depression. It’s never a good favorable situation to be in, especially definitely since because a motorcycle is wide open, and nine times out of ten, the cyclist rider will would be ejected from the bike and sent. With over 4000 motorcycle related casualties in 2004 alone, it’s clear these accidents are to be avoided at all costs.
Riding a motorcycle is fun, there is no argument there, and accidents can be avoided for the most part if you are a safe rider, there’s nothing quite like the rush of feeling the wind in your hair, and the open road beneath your feet as the traffic flies by. But even if you are a safe rider, you must face the reality that the unthinkable could happen at any time. If it does happen, and you experience personal injury or damage to your equipment, contact an accident attorney at your earliest convenience. This is not a small matter, unlike accidents in vehicles, you don’t have metal surrounding you, it’s just you sitting a few feet above the open road, and when you’re in an accident, you’ll fully realize that, so get yourself prepared now.
First off, make sure certain you are insured covered, and there are many insurance companies that offer provide feature motorcycle insurance. So make sure you’re fully covered, and more importantly, make sure you know the name of a good accident attorney. If possible talk to one ahead of time, and even get their card to keep in your wallet. I know this sounds like a rather negative attitude, and you know what, it is, but you’re riding on a gas powered engine with two wheels approximately nearly sixty miles per hour down a busy freeway. It’s probably the most fun you’ll you will ever have experience, but however it’s best to be prepared.
If possible, go for an insurance company that specializes in motorcyclists. There are many several out there around, and they’ll understand the issues you run into on the road. It’s true that many motorists see cyclists as thugs, undeserving of justice, however, a motorcycle lawyer will fight for your rights in a court of law, to work around the bias|, and get you the settlement you deserve, because no one but a cyclist can understand the pain and agony a person will experience after an accident. It could result in loss of limbs, parallelization, shattered bones, and a multitude of other things, causing your life to become| extremely difficult-not only for you, but for your loved ones as well.
So get on it, look up lawyers now before you hit the road again. If you haven’t bought a motorcycle yet, then go ahead and do your research before you walk into the dealership, make sure that being one with the road, doesn’t adversely affect your friends and family. Get good insurance coverage, and the numbers of a few good attorneys to ensure that you’re riding safely.
Difference Between Retained and Contingency Recruiting Firms
Companies have several choices when it comes to selecting the right type of recruiting company. Should you go with a retained or contingency based company. We will provide our thoughts on both services. So how do you as an employer decide which type of firm is right for your needs (?)
Retained Recruiting
Retainer based firms enter into contractual relationships with their clients for strategic search assignments. Since there is a contractual based relationship a retainer based firm will work exclusively on an opportunity until a successful candidate has been identified.
As the name implies retainer based firms will require an upfront fee to conduct the search. This fee is typically 50% of their total fee for the assignment. Retained firms operate on an exclusive basis which means the job will be filled through this recruitment company. They operate with processes and agreed on methodologies in place between the client and search firm. As a client you have peace of mind of a contractual agreement to protect your interest as well.
Retained search firms can establish a higher level of credibility with passive candidates. Because a retained search receive higher priority most candidates are more likely to take the call from the recruiter. Retained firms will share the name of the company up front to establish credibility. When speaking with candidates no need to be evasive with explaining your purpose for calling or sharing information about your client. For high level assignments retained searches are more appealing to executive level candidates. No need to randomly search for the dreaded purple squirrel.
We have found that many high level executives will only work with retained firms. They are also less likely to have their candidacy posted on national job boards especially when they want their search to be confidential. A retained firm depicts a level of seriousness on the part of the company to fill the position.
Contingency Recruiting
Contingency based recruiting firms will work on similar assignments while also working on other projects on their recruiting desk. Recruiters working contingency often will compete with the client’s internal recruiting department, job boards and usually other staffing firms who received the same search assignment. The catch is to present the best candidate before your competition beats you to the punch. The result at times can mean quantity over quality.
As stated above companies who utilize contingency recruiters typically open the assignment to other recruiters as well. This intent is to let the recruiting firms compete to see who can come up with the best candidates to submit for interviews the fastest. This sometimes result in a no win no pay approach by the recruiter. Situations have arisen where multiple contingency firms have claimed to have presented the successful candidate. These disputes will escalate to the point where the employer just decides that it’s easier to walk away from the entire situation. Contingency firms will be a lot quicker in sending candidates your way as they know the more candidates submitted the greater their odds are to make a placement. For some easily filled positions this may be ideal.
The Results
When your company has a hiring need for a mid management or lower candidate you should utilize a contingency based firm. If the job description is generic in terms of the skill set you are looking for then you should utilize a contingency based recruiter. Companies looking for a unique candidate in terms of skills and leadership qualities will hire a consultant. The consultant will provide true objectivity when it comes to recommending the best fit for your need. This is the ideal situation to use an experienced retained based firm.
Log Cabin Rental Life Will Give You a Nice Chance to Slow Down
The Blue Ridge Mountains are part of the Appalachian chain and are considered rural America. That means that many things are going to be different from what you may be used to at home especially if you are from a larger city. So relax and enjoy the differences between city life or ocean side life and mountain living.
First thing is to realize that life will move slower in many ways which is part of the relaxing charm of Blue Ridge and the North Georgia Mountains. You are on vacation so think of this as a great way to relax. The Internet speed is the thing we hear about the most. Rural America does not have the convenience of fast Internet so be prepared to experience slower Internet speeds and it is likely that streaming and gaming will be slow or even impossible but that’s OK because you are in the mountains to enjoy the outdoors. There are so many things to do in nature like hiking, visiting waterfalls, fishing for trout and bass, boating, zip lining horseback riding, hunting, bird watching, fly fishing, tubing, swimming and more. So forget about the Internet and get outside!
Hiking, waterfalls, fishing, tubing, ziplines, horseback riding, lakes, fly fishing, shopping, dining, farmers markets are just a few of the offline activities in Blue Ridge, Georgia. It is a good idea to visit the Chamber of Commerce website in the area you are visiting. These website will offer maps, guides, and a ton of information about local businesses and things to do in the area.
Be safe when you are in nature be sure to apply bug spray, stay on hiking trails, make sure all pets are on a leash, take extra water, food and a whistle in case you get lost. Use a trail guide from the Visitors Center at the Chamber of Commerce or on in the “Guest Information Book” at the cabin. You can’t rely on your GPS because reception is spotty or non-existent in many areas. The whistle will can be used to let people know where you are and is far better than yelling.
Also, remember you are in nature where all sorts of animals and bugs reside. Be aware there really are bears, fox, coyotes, snakes, spiders, predatory birds and other wildlife to be aware of. There is nothing to fear and many wonderful creatures like deer, rabbits, squirrels, possum, and more to see on your outdoor adventures.
Jury Duty – Part II of IV
You have been summoned for jury duty and made it through the administrative stage. Now, you are seated in the courtroom awaiting jury selection. It is at this point that the attorneys and the judge finally get to personally converse with the panel members. This process is called “voir dire,” which, translated from French, means “to speak the truth,” or “to see them say.”
The jurors are seated in numerical order. Depending on which court you are in determines how many potential jurors may be seated for jury selection. Each party, as well as the judge, may strike potential jurors. Likewise, there must be a sufficient number of potential jurors in order to ensure that there are enough jurors remaining to be empanelled. In Texas, for instance, district courts seat twelve (12) jurors, while the lower courts (county courts and justice of the peace courts) seat six (6) jurors. Therefore, the typical jury selection panel may consist of approximately 40 panel members in district court, and approximately 20 panel members in the lower courts.
Here is how jury selection works. The judge will make some brief opening statements about the jury selection process. The judge will then explain that each attorney will have time to question the panel, either as a whole or individually. The judge will emphasize that the attorneys are not being nosey but are trying find out about the jurors’ beliefs and sensibilities in order the make sure that a fair and impartial panel is selected. Let’s be honest with each other: Each attorney wants jurors who favor their side of the case. Only the judge, for the most part, wants impartial jurors.
After the judge’s opening statements, the attorneys now take the stage with their respective clients seated at the counsel’s tables. Usually the plaintiff’s attorney goes first, then the defendant’s attorney. The attorneys will each give a brief summary of their position and then begin asking questions, either of the panel as a whole or of each juror individually. It is at this stage that a juror has the best chance of being struck from the panel.
There is an old saying among my Dallas / Fort Worth colleagues: “It is the quiet jurors that get picked.” The best way to get stricken from the panel is be as vocal as possible. When a question is asked, speak up and tell the truth. If you have some strong opinions about some issue in the case, or if you believe you cannot be completely impartial, then it is your duty to let the attorneys and the judge know it. Don’t be afraid to express your opinion. So long as you are not being disrespectful or disruptive, you will not get in trouble for expressing your truthful opinions and beliefs. For instance, if the case involves personal injuries as the result of a car accident, don’t be afraid to let the attorneys and the judge know if you have a problem awarding money for “pain and suffering,” or if you have a problem with people filing lawsuits in general. When you express your beliefs, you are bound to rub one of the parties the wrong way which gets you one huge step closer to being stricken from the panel. Meanwhile, the quiet jurors are one step closer to being chosen.
Once the attorneys have completed their questioning, the panel is usually led out of the courtroom. Now the attorneys and the judge confer on the results of the questioning. We are now beginning the “strike” stage.
How to Generate Revenue with Hotel Call Accounting Software
Communication services are essential to the majority of hospitality guests. Many business executives and travelers demand efficient facilities that can keep them in touch with home base. It is imperative for sophisticated hotel billing software to account for telephone charges, Internet usage, equipment fees, surcharges and taxes in real time.
Virtually every major hotel has some form of call tracking or call accounting software. The declining cost of telephone calls has seen a decline in revenue. Gone are the days when hotels could command huge margins for simply picking up the telephone. At one time, it was not uncommon for hotels to mark up telephone calls 80 to 100 percent. Sometimes your telephone charges could account for a larger cost than the room rate.
In the past, a decent hotel call accounting system would generally been left in the back room logging long distance call records from a PBX serial port. The system would apply exorbitant rates and post them to the property management system. Tariff updates from the manufacturer were usually ignored (since the updates usually contained lower billing plans).
Hotel telecom revenues are now declining at a steady rate of 3 to 6 per cent per year. Hotel general managers and comptrollers are forced to become more creative to meet bottom line objectives for communication. The traditional call accounting system cash cow now needs to be fined tuned to adapt to new technologies and market competition. The answer lies in the creative use of new call accounting modules or more appropriately a communication management system (CMS).
The proper utilization of a hotel call accounting system can still derive huge benefits. Guests that get busy signals will find alternate ways to make telephone calls. It is of utmost importance for properties to track the number of busy signals, overflow or blocked calls. This can be accomplished through the use of traffic reports that identify grade of service and peak calling hours. These reports often recommend the proper number of trunks or lines for the property to run smoothly.
Long distance calling has been declining for years. However local and toll free calls have been fairly steady. The use of billing thresholds can help increase revenue. Certainly a guest that talks for thirty minutes on a local call could be charged a small amount for facility usage. Some hotels have turned to adjusting room rates a fixed amount to compensate for lost telecom revenue.
The rise of internet usage has forced many hotels to provide free internet access. This has compounded the problem for the telecom department. Many guests and business travelers have found other convenient means of communication (IP services, instant messaging, email, cellular phones) that are not part of the infrastructure of the hotel property. The advent of flat rate VoIP providers has given the business traveler the ability to bypass toll charges. A modern communication management system should be capable of adding internet usage charges into guest folios.
Proactive hotel properties use call accounting reports to determine calling patterns that show where guests are calling. These statistics help the hotel target marketing and negotiate better tariff plans. Night auditors have always been asked to reconcile daily transactions. However most failed to reconcile the transactions against the actual telephone bill. Examining telephone company records versus the call accounting records helps to ensure that all calls are being recorded, billed and appropriately surcharged.
Many hotel call accounting systems are missing critical information. Often extensions are not identified correctly as guest rooms, conference rooms, VIP or administrative. This can result in inaccurate billing and lost revenue. Properties should ensure that their call accounting system is loaded and configured properly on a monthly basis. Most banner properties have a preset tariff table that is deployed among all properties. System administrators should ensure that all properties follow the same guidelines.
As more communication facilities are offered by the property, the communication management system will be required to account for hotel cell phones, calls made with authorization codes, internet service, hand held devices and other guest amenities.
