Trip.com says hotel bookings in China surpass pre-pandemic levels
BEIJING — Hotel bookings in China have topped pre-pandemic levels since late June, booking site Trip.com said Thursday.
Shares of Trip.com briefly fell more than 7% on Thursday in Hong Kong, before recovering slightly to close down 4.5%. New York-listed shares fell 8.5% overnight, but rose 2.5% in extended trading.
“Overall, our booking of hotels in China on our platform rebounded quickly and [have] exceeded pre-Covid levels from late June,” Cindy Xiaofan Wang, chief financial officer of Trip.com, said during an earnings call Thursday morning.
“Total domestic hotel bookings were approximately 20% above 2019 level in July, and we continued to grow from 2019 level in August and achieved hyper growth from 2021 “, she said.
This growth came despite continued sporadic shutdowns and travel restrictions across China to control Covid outbreaks. Tens of thousands of tourists were stranded in the resort town of Hainan province in August due to Covid control measures which canceled transport off the island.
Staycations drive much of the increase in summer travel.
Trip.com said that in the last quarter, same-city hotel bookings were up 30% from 2019 levels.
However, Wang said the number of domestic air passengers “has dropped by 70% to 80% from the 2019 level in recent weeks.”
Trip.com reported second-quarter revenue of 4.01 billion yuan ($572.9 million), beating expectations of 3.58 billion yuan, according to FactSet. Revenue from accommodation bookings and transportation tickets both beat FactSet’s estimates.
However, overall second quarter revenue was down 32% from the same period a year ago and down 2% from the prior quarter. The company said the decline was “primarily due to continued disruptions resulting from the resurgence of Covid-19 in China.”
International business boom
For the China-based company, its international offerings have proven to be a positive.
“Trip.com’s growth was mainly driven by the strong resumption of international flights, and we are pleased to see such momentum continue in the third quarter,” Wang said, noting that those airline ticket bookings in July were close to 90% of 2019 levels.
In the second quarter, hotel bookings in the same country outside China quadrupled from 2019 levels, she said.
By region, revenue from the European and US markets have already surpassed 2019 levels, Wang said.
Much of the world has eased many Covid travel restrictions, while China has maintained a strict, so-called zero-Covid dynamic policy.
Kendrick Perry excels alongside NBA players in EuroBasket 2022 tournament
Kendrick Perry, a 2010 Edgewater High alum, had to overcome a fractured leg before convincing college coaches he was worth a look.
The four-year Youngstown State starter is now entering his ninth year as an overseas pro and raised his global reputation significantly this month with his play in the EuroBasket 2022 tournament.
Perry, a 6-foot guard who plays bigger than he stands, helped lead the the national team of Montenegro, one of Europe’s smallest countries, to a 3-3 record and 13th-place finish in a continental championship event that showcased the NBA’s back-to-back MVP, Nikola Jokic (Serbia), two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece), likely future MVP Luka Doncic (Slovenia) and three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert (France).
Perry tied for the tournament lead in steals with 13, ranked No. 4 in assists and was one of the top 25 scorers in the 24-nation event. He averaged 15.2 points and 7.2 assists and scored 25 in a Round of 16 loss to Germany, outscoring NBA guard Dennis Schroder (22 points).
“That’s obviously the biggest stage he’s been able to play on,” said Edgewater coach Jason Atherton, who was an assistant in Perry’s senior season with the Eagles (2009-10). “Kendrick has bounced around some over there, but he has consistently worked his way up the different levels in Europe.”
Perry was given a Montenegrin passport this year. That allowed him to represent the nation as its one allowed “naturalized” player.
Montenegro’s losses were to champion Spain 82-65, Germany 85-79 and Turkey 72-68, which had Dr. Phillips legend Shane Larkin in its backcourt.
After averaging 22.2 points as a college senior, Perry signed with an Australian professional club. He played nine games for the Iowa Wolves of the NBA G-League in the 2014-15 season before embarking on his European career.
He’s set to play the coming season with a new club, Unicaja Baloncesto Malaga in Spain, after also suiting up for teams in France, Greece, Hungary, Macedonia, Montenegro, Russia, Serbia and Slovenia.
“Kendrick comes back every summer,” Atherton said. “He’s in our gym. He’s talked to our teams countless times.”
Perry bounced back from his leg injury (tibia) and earned second team All-State as a high school senior despite playing in the shadows of guards Austin Rivers (Winter Park) and Larkin — both first-team All-State picks as juniors that season.
Larkin, also 29, averaged 9.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in five EuroBasket pool play games but was bothered by an injury to his right hand. He dropped out of the tournament to undergo surgery, according to published reports.
Lake Howell alum Nick Calathes, a Euro veteran at 33, averaged 8.1 points, 5 assists and 3.1 rebounds for Greece, which was 6-1 but ousted by host Germany in a quarterfinal despite 31 points from Antetokounmpo.
This report was first published at Orlandosentinel.com. Varsity Content Editor Buddy Collings can be reached by email at [email protected].
Yankees’ Oswaldo Cabrera following the footsteps of his current teammate
Even before Marwin Gonzalez arrived in Yankees camp this spring, Oswaldo Cabrera was a fan.
The young infielder admired how his fellow Venezuelan had not only made it in the big leagues, but had been successful for so many years. When the Yankees signed Gonzalez this spring, Cabrera wanted to learn as much as he could from him.
Gonzalez had some very good advice for him.
“I told him to play as many positions as he can because that’s the way baseball is going now,” Gonzalez said. “And he was willing to do that. Not many young players want to do that. It’s always been that young players learn their position and they don’t like being asked to play another.
“I told him to ask to play more,” Gonzalez said.
Cabrera has asked to be given a chance wherever the Yankees need him and it’s been good for him and the team. The 23 year old is an excellent infielder but has just made his first two career starts in left field. It allows the Yankees to keep his bat in the lineup and Wednesday night when everyone in the packed ballpark was waiting for Aaron Judge to hit his 61st home run of the season and tie the 61 year old Yankee and American League record set by Roger Maris, it was Cabrera that lit the place on fire. His first-inning grand slam set the tone in the Yankees’ blowout of the Pirates on a night Judge did not homer.
“He really has,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of providing a spark to the Bombers. “He’s gotten some clutch hits for us. He’s hit the ball out of the ballpark a few times now. And I don’t think we can say enough about how well he’s transitioned to the outfield. I mean, let’s not lose sight of the fact that this is a really talented infielder that’s playing in the corner right now in the outfield, and really just handling it with a maturity and a confidence that’s been great to see.”
Cabrera has put himself in a good position by adding versatility to his game. Ben Zobrist showed the value of having a utility player who isn’t just a sub and Gonzalez amplified it, especially the role he played on the 2019 World Series champion Astros.
“It gives the manager so many more options when they are making out their lineup,” Gonzalez said. “I think you see it a lot more now than when I started and I think you will see more players start doing it when they are younger.”
Cabrera started in the minor leagues moving around the infield and he started pushing to play the outfield this season.
“I was asking for the team the last few years, asking a couple coaches like ‘what do you think if I kind of move back to the outfield other places,’ Just this year, they started thinking more about it,” Cabrera said. “I don’t know why, but I was just getting ready like every day, every practice, even when I’m not playing. they’re just gonna shag in the outfield trying to do something in the outfield. Because when they made me back there, I wanted to be ready to play back there.”
Cabrera is holding his own offensively. In 30 games, he’s hitting .231/.294/.389 with a .683 OPS with 15 RBI and three homers. He’s given Boone some flexibility in his lineup, especially with moving to left field with Andrew Benintendi on the injured list.
And he’s glad he’s got Gonzalez to help him make the adjustment.
“He was someone who I was following before he was with the Yankees. He is that type of guy like he can play whatever position and he wants to be great at every one,” Cabrera said. “And for that reason when he came to the Yankees I was so happy in that moment and still now.. I’m just asking a lot of questions, like ‘what can you do in this situation?’ ‘What is better for you in this position? What are you trying to do before to get ready for the game?’ And he always has time for me.”
Aaron Judge’s record home run balls could be worth over $1 million combined, according to California-based auction house
That’s a whole lot of money for some baseballs.
Aaron Judge is at the brink of achieving history as he is one home run shy of tying Roger Maris’ American League and Yankees home run record of 61. With 13 games to go, the slugger is on pace to finish the season with 65 homers.
A lucky fan who catches Judge’s 62nd home run could land themselves a nice payday worth at least $500,000, according to SCP Auctions President David Kohler.
Kohler added that Judge’s final home run ball of the season after surpassing Maris’ milestone, which would be the new record, could worth upwards of $1 million.
“It’s based on other sales we’ve made in the past,” Kohler said when asked how his company came up with estimates for Judge’s home run balls. “We’ve handled a lot of home run balls over the years.”
The California-based auction house, which has been in business for over 40 years, sold Barry Bond’s record 756th home run ball for $752,467 in 2007. Also, the auction house sold Alex Rodriguez’s 600th home run ball $97,710.
Kohler, who founded the company, said Judge’s clean history adds to the value of the home runs.
“The Yankees are beloved,” Kohler said. “Aaron Judge is beloved. There’s no negativity here like the steroid era in the past”.
None of Judge’s home run balls have made it over to SCP Auctions.
The 60th home run caught by a Yankees’ fan was returned to Judge Tuesday night. Yankee Stadium security staff approached the fan and agreed to return the ball after the walk-off victory. The fan received signed baseballs from Judge and a signed bat. The All-Star also took a photo with the fan and his friends.
Roger Maris’ record 61st home run ball was sold for $5,000 after Maris told the lucky fan to sell the ball.
“Somebody will pay you a lot of money for the ball,” Maris told the fan six decades ago. He’ll keep it for a couple of days and then give it to me.”
Backed by $250 million from feds, Sunrise Banks to double ‘impact’ lending to small businesses, underserved communities
Sunrise Banks, which brands itself “the world’s most socially responsible bank,” already issues more than $100 million in loans each year to underserved communities, from undercapitalized small businesses to low-income residents and prospective homeowners of color. A new $250 million investment from the U.S. Treasury Department will allow the St. Paul-based bank system to more than double its “impact” lending.
That’s a major service evolution that could entail opening new branches or exploring a merger or acquisition. It could also position the 38-year-old bank, which has $2 billion in total assets, to eventually double in size.
“The ultimate beneficiaries of this will be the communities of the Twin Cities and urban suburbs,” said Sunrise chief executive officer David Reiling in an interview Thursday.
RELIEF FUNDING
As a longstanding federally-regulated Community Development Financial Institution, or CDFI, Sunrise became eligible for a share of the $9 billion in relief funding that the U.S. Department of the Treasury made available through its emergency capital investment program (ECIP). The investment funding, aimed at federally-regulated financial institutions that lend to vulnerable clients, was one of the last pieces of major legislation signed into law by President Donald Trump in January 2021.
On Wednesday, the White House and the federal Treasury announced the 162 recipients of $8.28 billion in investments in CDFIs and minority-owned banks. Sunrise, the only Minnesota-based CDFI to receive backing through the ECIP, has received $250 million structured as a sale of perpetual preferred stock, effectively turning the Treasury into a bank owner.
Sunrise, registered with the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office as the University Financial Corp., GBC, will be expected to pay 2 percent of that figure back to the U.S. Treasury annually, or roughly $5 million.
The funds will allow Sunrise to increase its lending to underserved communities several times over, Reiling said.
Overall, “60 percent of our loans year-in and year-out are to low and moderate-income people. It allows us to do more of that lending because we have more of a capital base,” he explained. “A $10 loan has to equal $9 of deposits and $1 of capital. (With this $250 million capital investment), the bank could grow its lending another $2.5 billion.”
MORE STAFF, BRANCHES, SERVICES
That won’t happen overnight. Increasing lending — and increasing deposits in step with the new capital to back that lending — will likely require adding staff, branches and digital services, or even absorbing another bank.
“In simple terms, the bank today is basically $2 billion in total assets,” Reiling said. “It would allow the bank to more than double its size, to go from $2 billion to $4.5 billion. … It requires more bank lenders to do that, to meet with small business owners, to be engaged in the community. At the same time, you have to raise the deposits to match the loans. It could mean opening new branches. It could mean acquisitions. … We’re putting the infrastructure into place to be able to loan more.”
Reiling has led the bank, founded in 1984, for 27 years. He said its impact lending has ranged from business loans to personal loans and loans geared toward community development, and the federal investment will allow Sunrise to expand in each area. “All of the above,” he said.
Wild expect Jordan Greenway, Jon Merrill back early regular season
All Wild players were present and accounted for on the first day of training camp Thursday, but two were limited and won’t be ready for the start of the regular season Oct. 13 against the New York Rangers at Xcel Energy Center.
Forward Jordan Greenway and defenseman Jon Merrill are still recovering from injuries, general manager Bill Guerin said, and won’t play in any of the Wild’s six preseason games, which start Sunday against Colorado at the X.
“But they’re progressing as they should,” Guerin added.
Greenway, who signed a three-year, $9 million contract on Jan. 31, had surgery in July to repair an upper-body injury. Merrill, a defenseman who had four goals and 20 points in 69 games for the Wild last season, had arm surgery to repair an injury incurred in an IIHF World Championships game against Great Britain in May.
“They’re on schedule, and five, 10 games in(to the season), they should be ready,” Guerin said.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson resumes throwing at practice; WR Devin Duvernay, CB Marlon Humphrey return
After wearing a protective sleeve over his right elbow during practice Wednesday, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was back to normal Thursday.
The right-handed Jackson threw without any apparent limitations during the half-hour period of practice open to reporters. He was listed as limited on Wednesday’s injury report after not throwing to receivers at practice, but he said he expected to play Sunday against the New England Patriots.
“It’s just a normal course-of-the season-type thing,” coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday of Jackson’s sleeve. He appeared to bang his arm against fullback Patrick Ricard during the second half of the Ravens’ loss to the Miami Dolphins. “He practiced today. He’ll play; he’ll be playing on Sunday.”
The Ravens got good injury news elsewhere Thursday. Every player on the team’s 53-man roster was available to practice, including wide receiver Devin Duvernay (concussion) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey (groin), who missed Wednesday’s workout with injuries.
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and tight end Nick Boyle, who started the season getting Thursdays off as they worked their way back to full strength, also were at practice.
This story will be updated.
