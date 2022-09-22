Uk'S Ofcom Probes Amazon, Microsoft And Google Over Cloud Dominance

Lunar Alert: Caution! Avoid shopping (except for food or gas) and big decisions after 7 a.m. EDT today (4 a.m. PDT) and for the rest of the day. The Moon is in Leo.

Happy Birthday Thursday, September 22, 2022:

You are intelligent, well organized and versatile. You are good at creating things, whether physical structures or structures involving people. You understand how things work. This year is full of new beginnings. Be ready to receive new directions and new ideas! Open any door!

RAM

(March 21-April 19)

★★★

You will need more sleep over the next four weeks. In this same window of time, your focus on partners, ex-partners, and close friends will be stronger. Fortunately, you will have more objectivity to see your role in these relationships. Tonight: be patient.

BULL

(April 20-May 20)

★★

You have a wonderful opportunity to work on getting better organized over the next four weeks. Admittedly, Mercury retrograde will create goofy errors and delays; nevertheless, you will make progress, especially if you focus on finishing old cases. Tonight: Be nice.

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

★★★

Lucky you! Not only are you bursting with energy with fiery Mars in your sign for the rest of the year, but for the next four weeks you want to play, vacation, and enjoy the good life! Many of you will also be redecorating and entertaining at home. Tonight: listen.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

★★★

You will focus on home and family for the next four weeks. This is a time when parents go to visit. Family reunions can take place and many of you pay more attention to a relative. Fortunately, Venus makes your words sweet and charming. Tonight: Be careful.

LEO

(July 23-August 22)

★★

The rhythm of your days will accelerate in the next four weeks because you have a busy schedule! Short trips, errands, appointments, plus increased reading, writing and studying are just a few of the reasons you’ll be on the go! It’s a good time to learn something new. Tonight: do not react.

VIRGIN

(August 23-September 22)

★★★

Your focus will be on money, cash flow, and income over the next four weeks. You will think about your safety. However, on a more basic level, what really concerns you are your values. Do you have the correct values? What really matters in life? Tonight: Loneliness.

BALANCE

(Sep 23-Oct 22)

★★★

Lucky you! For the next four weeks, the Sun will be in your sign to boost your energy and give you a chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of the year. It will also attract favorable people and situations for you. Oh yes, it’s your turn to scream! Tonight: Be indulgent.

SCORPIO

(23 Oct-21 Nov)

★★

Your personal year ends; however, your new year will not start until your birthday. Use this gap in between to think about what you want for your upcoming new year (birthday to birthday). How do you want your next year to be different? Tonight: stay low.

SAGITTARIUS

(22 Nov-21 Dec)

★★★

Your popularity will increase over the next four weeks, which is why you’ll enjoy increased involvement in groups, clubs, and organizations, as well as interacting more with personal friends. In particular, old friends are back in your life now. It’s a good time to share your hopes with someone. Tonight: avoid conflict.

CAPRICORN

(22 Dec-19 Jan)

★★★

Once a year, the Sun is at the top of your chart, shining bright and putting you in the spotlight. This moment has arrived. Because this projector is flattering, bosses, parents and others will admire you, even if you’re not doing anything special. Use this to your advantage! Tonight: think for yourself.

AQUARIUS

(20 Jan-18 Feb)

★★

In the next four weeks, you have to leave Dodge. You want more freedom. You especially want a change of scenery. Travel if you can. Alternatively, be an armchair traveler and explore the world through books and movies. Tonight: Cooperate.

PISCES

(February 19-March 20)

★★★

The next four weeks will be quite passionate, especially in intimate relationships. However, it will be an excellent time to close old deals regarding shared property, inheritance, taxes, insurance disputes and the like. You’ll cut that like a hot knife through butter. Tonight: get organized.

BORN TODAY

Opera singer Andrea Bocelli (1958), actress Tatiana Maslany (1985), actress, singer Billie Piper (1982)