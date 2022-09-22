News
USD/JPY down 1% as Japan steps in to buy yen for first time since 1998
The pair fell from 145.80 to a low of 142.48 as the Japanese authorities intervened to buy the yen against the dollar for the first time since June 1998. This is a historic move in the markets and a massive signal of their determination. I was certainly the one who underestimated the government and the BOJ and this decision here surely tries to dispel any doubt about their appetite for action.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Daily horoscope for September 22, 2022
Lunar Alert: Caution! Avoid shopping (except for food or gas) and big decisions after 7 a.m. EDT today (4 a.m. PDT) and for the rest of the day. The Moon is in Leo.
Happy Birthday Thursday, September 22, 2022:
You are intelligent, well organized and versatile. You are good at creating things, whether physical structures or structures involving people. You understand how things work. This year is full of new beginnings. Be ready to receive new directions and new ideas! Open any door!
RAM
(March 21-April 19)
★★★
You will need more sleep over the next four weeks. In this same window of time, your focus on partners, ex-partners, and close friends will be stronger. Fortunately, you will have more objectivity to see your role in these relationships. Tonight: be patient.
BULL
(April 20-May 20)
★★
You have a wonderful opportunity to work on getting better organized over the next four weeks. Admittedly, Mercury retrograde will create goofy errors and delays; nevertheless, you will make progress, especially if you focus on finishing old cases. Tonight: Be nice.
GEMINI
(May 21-June 20)
★★★
Lucky you! Not only are you bursting with energy with fiery Mars in your sign for the rest of the year, but for the next four weeks you want to play, vacation, and enjoy the good life! Many of you will also be redecorating and entertaining at home. Tonight: listen.
CANCER
(June 21-July 22)
★★★
You will focus on home and family for the next four weeks. This is a time when parents go to visit. Family reunions can take place and many of you pay more attention to a relative. Fortunately, Venus makes your words sweet and charming. Tonight: Be careful.
LEO
(July 23-August 22)
★★
The rhythm of your days will accelerate in the next four weeks because you have a busy schedule! Short trips, errands, appointments, plus increased reading, writing and studying are just a few of the reasons you’ll be on the go! It’s a good time to learn something new. Tonight: do not react.
VIRGIN
(August 23-September 22)
★★★
Your focus will be on money, cash flow, and income over the next four weeks. You will think about your safety. However, on a more basic level, what really concerns you are your values. Do you have the correct values? What really matters in life? Tonight: Loneliness.
BALANCE
(Sep 23-Oct 22)
★★★
Lucky you! For the next four weeks, the Sun will be in your sign to boost your energy and give you a chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of the year. It will also attract favorable people and situations for you. Oh yes, it’s your turn to scream! Tonight: Be indulgent.
SCORPIO
(23 Oct-21 Nov)
★★
Your personal year ends; however, your new year will not start until your birthday. Use this gap in between to think about what you want for your upcoming new year (birthday to birthday). How do you want your next year to be different? Tonight: stay low.
SAGITTARIUS
(22 Nov-21 Dec)
★★★
Your popularity will increase over the next four weeks, which is why you’ll enjoy increased involvement in groups, clubs, and organizations, as well as interacting more with personal friends. In particular, old friends are back in your life now. It’s a good time to share your hopes with someone. Tonight: avoid conflict.
CAPRICORN
(22 Dec-19 Jan)
★★★
Once a year, the Sun is at the top of your chart, shining bright and putting you in the spotlight. This moment has arrived. Because this projector is flattering, bosses, parents and others will admire you, even if you’re not doing anything special. Use this to your advantage! Tonight: think for yourself.
AQUARIUS
(20 Jan-18 Feb)
★★
In the next four weeks, you have to leave Dodge. You want more freedom. You especially want a change of scenery. Travel if you can. Alternatively, be an armchair traveler and explore the world through books and movies. Tonight: Cooperate.
PISCES
(February 19-March 20)
★★★
The next four weeks will be quite passionate, especially in intimate relationships. However, it will be an excellent time to close old deals regarding shared property, inheritance, taxes, insurance disputes and the like. You’ll cut that like a hot knife through butter. Tonight: get organized.
BORN TODAY
Opera singer Andrea Bocelli (1958), actress Tatiana Maslany (1985), actress, singer Billie Piper (1982)
denverpost
News
Get £50 free bets on the Nations League with Bet365
France host Austria in the Nations League on Thursday evening at the Stade de France.
New bet365 customers can get £50 free bets by supporting our advice, wagering £10 or more.
Bet365 – Bet €10 Get €50 Free Bets*
CGV: * Offer to open an account. Bet €10 and get €50 free bets for new customers at bet365. Minimum deposit requirement. Free bets are paid out as betting credits and can be used when settling qualifying bets. Minimum odds, betting and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude wagering bet credits. Deadlines and terms and conditions apply 18+ Begambleaware.org
We support: Draw or Austria, On seven corners, Antoine Griezmann on 0.5 shots on target from 9/2 on bet365*.
New Bet365 customers can bet £10 to qualify for the £50 free bet using our tip – and if successful you’ll win £55.
France come into the game with a fresh slew of injuries and withdrawals from the squad, including Hugo Lloris and Lucas Digne.
This, in addition to the absences of Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante, Karim Benzema, Lucas Hernandez, Kingsley Coman and Theo Hernandez.
Austria performed well at the Euros last summer as they qualified for the round of 16 in spectacular fashion and were only beaten by eventual winners Italy.
With the injury upheaval, one would imagine they would produce a surprise result against the high-potential favourites.
And it wouldn’t be too surprising to see Austria stick it out.
Griezmann is expected to be at the forefront of France’s attack and there’s bound to be plenty of chances for the striker to get, at least, one shot on target.
Bet365 – Bet €10 Get €50 Free Bets*
How to claim the Bet365 offer
Bet365 offer
- Deposit: Open an account, make a qualifying deposit between £5* and £10* and claim the offer to receive five times that value in free bets.
- Release your free bets: place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit and let those bets settle.
- Use your free bets: your free bets will become available shortly after your qualifying bets are settled. You can then place your free bets, just select “Use bet credits” in the bet slip.
Bet365 – Bet €10 Get €50 Free Bets*
Commercial Content Notice: Taking any of the bookmaker offers featured in this article may result in payout to talkSPORT. 18+. The T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org
Remember to gamble responsibly
A responsible player is a person who:
- Set time and money limits before playing
- Only plays with money he can afford to lose
- Never chase their losses
- Don’t play if upset, angry or depressed
- Gamcare – www.gamcare.org.uk
- Gamble Aware – www.begambleaware.org
For help with a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or go to www.gamstop.co.uk to be banned from all UK regulated gambling websites.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
Airline tickets could get even more expensive, aviation officials warn
Airline tickets could become more expensive, due to the lack of refining capacity and the financial situation of airlines, said William Walsh, chief executive of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
Declining refining capacity during the pandemic and rising jet fuel prices caused by increased fuel demand are “worrying” for the airline industry, Walsh told CNBC’s Hadley Gamble on Wednesday.
U.S. refining capacity has fallen 5.4% in 2022 since peaking in 2019, the lowest in eight years. The decline came as a result of refinery closures and conversions to produce more renewable fuels.
Walsh added that if consumers pay higher ticket prices, airlines don’t necessarily make a profit.
“And given the financial situation of many airlines… It’s not that the airlines are making money, [they] only pass on a cost that they themselves cannot absorb and cannot avoid,” he said.
Russia–Ukraine War
But another factor could contribute to even higher ticket prices – Russia’s announcement of a military mobilization, said Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization in Russia on Wednesday, putting the country’s people and economy on a war footing as Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine continues.
Al Baker told CNBC that China’s Covid policies are the “smallest of [his] worries” and that the biggest concern for the airlines is the escalation of the Russian-Ukrainian war.
“For me, the biggest worry is the spread of the conflict, which [will then] fuel inflation, putting more pressure on the supply chain,” he added. “The net result will be fewer passengers on my plane.
“It also worries me… [instability] the price of oil, which I do not want to pass on to passengers, which would then discourage them from travelling. »
Oil prices jumped more than 2% after Putin’s announcement, on fears of an escalation of war in Ukraine and tight oil and gas supplies.
Nevertheless, Al Baker maintained that Qatar will continue to fly to Russia as long as it is safely operational.
“We will continue to fly to Russia, we will continue to serve the people… We are not a political institution. We are an industry serving ordinary people.”
Hopes for affordable sustainable fuel
Al Baker called for more investment in alternative fuels and said Qatar Airlines is “ready to invest in sustainable aviation fuel” provided it is “reasonably priced”.
“I have no problem [paying] a little more, but they cannot pay four or five times the price of normal fluorinated gas. Fluorinated gases, also known as fluorinated gases, are artificial gases used in various industrial uses.
“If we’re pushed to do it, you as a passenger are going to pay for it,” he said.
Walsh echoed his hopes to see more investment in sustainable aviation fuel production rather than traditional refineries, citing environmental concerns.
Last year, IATA set a goal for the global airline industry to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
“Sustainable aviation fuels represent the best option the industry has to reach our goal of net zero by 2050.”
cnbc
News
CA will allow human composting after death to fight climate change
The far-left state of California embraced neo-paganism again this week when Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill allowing the practice of composting dead human beings to better fight climate change.
Citing the high CO2 emissions associated with cremation, the bill will give people the option of donating their dead remains to a process known as Natural Organic Reduction (NOR) if they do not want to be buried or cremated.
“The process involves placing the body in a long reusable steel container with wood chips and flowers to air it out – allowing microbes and bacteria to break down the remains,” according to the Daily Mail. “A month later, the remains will completely decompose and be turned into earth.”
The act of cremation would represent 360,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide per year.
California Democratic Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia, who drafted the bill, hailed NOR as a “more environmentally friendly” practice that will give people more options for their desired burial. She wrote:
With climate change and sea level rise being very real threats to our environment, this is an alternative method of final disposal that will not contribute to emissions in our atmosphere. I look forward to continuing my legacy of fighting for clean air by using my shrunken leftovers to plant a tree.
The bill will make it illegal to group human remains together without permission or unless the two are related. It will also be illegal to sell the land or use it for agricultural purposes.
The Catholic Church strongly opposes the practice of NOR, accusing it of being for livestock.
“NOR essentially uses the same process as a home garden composting system,” Kathleen Domingo, executive director of the Catholic Conference of California, told SFGATE. She added:
These disposal methods were used to reduce the possibility of disease transmission from the dead carcass. The use of these same methods for the “transformation” of human remains can create an unfortunate spiritual, emotional and psychological estrangement from the deceased.
The law will not take effect until 2027 and follows the states of Washington, Colorado and Oregon.
Breitbart News
News
Weather Update | Delhi sees heavy rain as Imd issues yellow alert – List of other areas where showers are likely today
mini
Weather update today, September 22: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted “heavy rain over Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and eastern Rajasthan” for the next few days.
Heavy rains hit parts of Delhi-NCR on Thursday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted “heavy rain over Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and eastern Rajasthan” for the next few days.
A landslide occurred in Rudraprayag district in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, blocking the national road NH-109. Meanwhile, in the Baralacha pass in Himachal Pradesh, vehicle traffic has been restricted following heavy snowfall. In another incident at Etawah in Uttar Pradesh, four miners died and two were injured after a wall collapsed due to heavy rain.
Here is a list of states where a heavy rain alert has been issued for Thursday, September 22:
Maharashtra
Light to moderate rain is very likely in Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Sangli, Sholapur, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Amravati and Washim. Meanwhile, Thane and Mumbai are expected to experience moderate rainfall.
Delhi NCR
The IMD issued a yellow alert for Delhi on Thursday, predicting moderate to heavy downpours in the national capital region. Amid the warning, the weather service warned of waterlogging in low-lying areas, occasional reduction in visibility, disruption to traffic and the possibility of damage to vulnerable structure.
Traffic AlertAccording to IMD report “A thunderstorm with light to moderate rainfall is expected to occur over Delhi and adjacent areas”. Commuters are advised to plan their trip accordingly.
— Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptrfic) September 22, 2022
Uttarakhand
Most parts of Uttarakhand including Dehradun, Nainital, Chamoli and Almora are on yellow alert. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a landslide was reported in Rudraprayag district, a video of which was shared by news agency ANI on Twitter. DM Mayur Dixit said all travelers were arrested at safe locations. “Once the debris is cleared, vehicular traffic will begin,” he said.
#LOOK | Uttarakhand: NH-109 in Rudraprayag district blocked yesterday after sudden landslide caused debris to spill near Tarsali village
DM Mayur Dixit said all travelers stopped at safe places. Once the debris is cleared, vehicular traffic will begin.pic.twitter.com/tb4Sz61AsR— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 22, 2022
Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh is expected to experience heavy rain on Thursday. Thunderstorms and lightning are forecast across the state, including Solan, Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti districts.
Baralacha Pass on NH3 was blocked on Wednesday due to heavy snowfall. “All stranded vehicles and passengers were rescued from Baralacha Pass on NH3. No movement of vehicles was allowed during night hours,” Lahaul-Spiti district police said.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
5 Ways to Easily Reset Your Apple ID Password
Apple users know how important their Apple ID and password are. Without it, you cannot access Apple services like iCloud and iMessage. An Apple ID and password are also required to set up new Apple devices – like any of the new iPhone 14 models, Apple Watch Series 8 Where Apple Watch Ultra.
If you forgot your Apple ID password (and you’re not using a password manager) or if your account has been hacked, you may not be able to access your device or any of Apple’s services. Resetting your Apple ID password might be the trick to accessing it again.
Here are some easy ways to change your Apple ID password.
Reset your Apple ID password with your iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch
iPhone accounted for about half of Apple’s revenue in 2021, according to consumer data website Statista, so we’ll start there. The instructions for resetting your Apple ID password on your iPhone will also work on your iPad and apple watch. Here’s how.
1. Go to Settings.
2. Press your Last name.
3. Faucet Password and Security.
4. Faucet Change password.
Follow the on-screen instructions and you’re done. Easy, right?
Reset Your Apple ID Password from Mac Device
You can also reset your Apple ID password from your MacBook Where iMac. Here’s how.
1. Click on the Apple logo in the upper left corner of your screen and click System Preferences.
2. Click on Apple ID.
3. Click on Password and Security.
4. Click on Change password…
Follow the on-screen prompts to finish changing your password.
Reset your Apple ID password on a new device
When setting up a new Apple device, you will be asked to sign in to your Apple ID. If you can’t remember your password, no worries. Here’s how to reset your password during the setup process.
1. When setting up the device, select Forgot Apple ID or password? whenever the option is available.
2. Complete the setup process.
3. After setup is complete, select an app or other option that requires you to sign in to your Apple ID. On iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch, you can select Messages. On your Mac computer, follow the instructions above.
Reset Your Apple ID Password Without Apple Device
If you’ve abandoned Apple devices after using them previously, but still need to sign in to your Apple ID, you have a few options. You can either borrow the Apple device from a friend or family member or use one of the devices from an Apple Store. However, you cannot follow the same instructions as above. Instead, here’s how to change your Apple ID password from a borrowed or in-store device.
1. Open the Apple Support app. You can also download the Apple Support app from the App Store.
2. Select Passwords and Security.
3. Select Reset Apple ID Password.
4. Select Begin.
5. Select A different Apple ID.
6. Enter your Apple ID and follow the onscreen instructions.
seven. Once your password has been reset, be sure to log out. You don’t want anyone else to have access to your profile.
Reset your Apple ID password from the web
If all else fails, Apple has a website you can visit to reset your Apple ID password. However, Apple warns that this process may take longer than the other methods on this list. But if that’s your only option, visit iforgot.apple.com, follow the instructions, and your password will be reset.
It’s important to remember that once you change your Apple ID password on one device, you’ll need to sign in again on your other devices with your new password. So instead of forgetting your new password in three days and repeating this cycle all over again, save yourself the headache now and log back into everything while your new password is fresh in your mind.
For more technical advice, see how to clear your iphone cache, how to use snapchat on your computer and how to get rid of photobombers in your pixel 6 photos.
CNET
USD/JPY down 1% as Japan steps in to buy yen for first time since 1998
Polygon (MATIC) Downward Trajectory Faces Resistance At $0.94 Level
Injured Offshore Workers Reveal Their Deepest Fear
Daily horoscope for September 22, 2022
Top Benefits of Seeking Help of a Rehabilitation Centre
Get £50 free bets on the Nations League with Bet365
Airline tickets could get even more expensive, aviation officials warn
PresaleWorld Integrates Popular DeFi Launchpads To Sort Top Pre-Sales
CA will allow human composting after death to fight climate change
Insurance Terms Overview 101
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Sports4 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business4 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance3 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
News4 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Finance3 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online