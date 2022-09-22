Finance
Use the Internet to Save Money on Insurance
Imagine a situation whereby you were recently talking with a friend and you were comparing the various costs of your car insurance policies and you found out that you were paying almost double for the exact same policy. You are upset, so you call your agent and they check the plan and tell you the policy is correct, but your friend said she used the Internet in order to save money on her policy. Curious, you ask her to show you exactly what she did and you found out that you too could save a lot of money simply by shopping for it online.
The above scenario is not so unusual since many people simply do not realise that they can in fact save money on insurance and often quite a bit of money simply by using the Internet as a tool in order to find the best prices. The best place to start is a by using a website that will allows you to compare at least five or more companies because this will let you know what is available to you based on your vehicle and driving record. Often, you will find that you can save as much as 50 percent from what you are currently paying. Sometimes it is just 25 percent or just 10 percent, but these days, saving any amount of money is a very good thing.
It is important that you analyse each company that you are considering a policy with. One of the aspects to shopping online for your car insurance is you can also search for information concerning the company that you are thinking about buying a policy from and making sure their ratings are high with their current customers. Obviously, if you find no positive reviews on the company, than you might want to steer clear of the company since regardless of how cheap they are if they fail to deliver on what is covered on your plan, then they are worthless in the end.
Online car insurance comparison is a took that is fairly new for most people and many had no idea that such a tool existed, but now that you do, you too can save on your insurance costs by comparing them to other companies and getting the best possible price on your premiums. Remember three pieces of information when you are comparing car rates online:
1. Insurance companies compete for your business.
2. Because the insurance companies fight over your business you get cheaper overall rates.
3. You are the one that ends up with the very best deal because you took the time to shop around and compare several different rates on companies that are fighting for your business.
Searching for online car insurance comparison is very exciting because it gives you a way of saving some money while you find the best policy for you and your family. Everyone wants to save money on car cover policies and now you can from the comfort of your own home.
Criminal and Civil Law Cases Are Different
Very few civil cases, with the possible exception of some of the big headliners recently, garner much interest simply because they are not as juicy as a criminal case. Big criminal cases often have a following of “groupies” that will show up in droves at a courtroom so they may watch the drama unfold.
While you might think the cases aren’t that different, in actuality, they are quite diverse. Verdicts and rulings are areas in which you will see a significant difference. Defendants in criminal trials have a lot of things at stake, not the least of which may be their freedom. Criminal trials may also result in some serious types of punishment.
With crimes there are two categories, the felonies (with severe punishments) and the misdemeanors (less severe punishments.) For instance, first-degree murder may receive life without parole or death, depending on which state the crime was committed, etc. On the other hand, generally speaking, misdemeanor charges may result in fines, probation, community service, and/or jail time, etc.
In civil cases, the question isn’t so much culpability, but liability. These cases deal mostly with issues involving personal injury, contract disputes, real estate squabbles, and divorces. The plaintiff sues the defendant to complain of a wrong that was done to them.
In a civil case, the plaintiff is responsible to build a case to show a civil wrong. Getting a verdict in a civil case doesn’t require meeting the same high standards as criminal cases. In civil cases, all the plaintiff has to do is convince the jury it was reasonably possible the defendant was responsible for the complaint. The burden then shifts to the defendant to prove they are innocent.
This is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the differences between civil and criminal proceedings, but if you wish to know more, feel free to research it online.
How Important Is A Web Design?
Traditionally, people market their products and services through short advertisements over the radio, television and on newspapers. They primarily use what is known as the outbound marketing strategy in which they directly persuade people to do business with them. However, ever since the internet became the most widely used communication and research tool, people decided to make use of the internet as their primary marketing tool. People also switched from outbound marketing to inbound marketing strategy. The inbound marketing strategy does not persuade potential customers but instead educates them and makes them realize why they need to purchase the products and services. With this strategy, the web design of every business website is very important.
It is a given fact that most potential customers are initially attracted by what a website looks like. If it looks comprehensive and interesting, it will definitely be able to invite the customer to read its contents. If a website is able to successfully attract potential customers into reading its contents, it will definitely be able to make potential customers think about purchasing the products and services being offered.
The design also determines the interest of the customers. If the website is easy to navigate, it will definitely be able to keep potential customers interested. If it confuses them, potential customers are most likely to go back to the search engine sites and find a different website that has a better design to get information from.
If your website is primarily intended to market a law firm, a law practitioner or any legal services, your web design should also match the nature of your business. For a law website, your web design should be as simple as possible. It should also be able to show potential customers a picture that relays a firm message. It should appear very much reputable.
Your web design should best include pictures or videos that are related to what you are marketing. It should have web pages that have very informative, educational and convincing contents.
Although there are a lot of marketing experts these days who are experts of web design, if you are marketing law services, you should not just settle for any web designer. It would be best if you find a web design company that specifically does law web design services. They know and understand the needs of marketing law related services and can create believable contents that would be able to gain the trust of your potential customers or clients. They will be able to provide all the information that your potential customers or clients may need in order to decide in favor of you.
You would have to keep in mind that the effectiveness of your website in marketing your business greatly depends on your choice of web designers for your online marketing. If you are not able to choose well the people who will create your web design, you most probably would also not be able to interest your potential customers.
Does Excessive Speed Contribute To Bus Accidents?
Bus accidents can be extremely damaging to any passengers or other vehicles involved. Because of the large number of passenger that may be in a bus at any moment and the shear size of a bus itself, a bus accident has a high potential for a great deal of injury and property damage. Excessive speed only heightens that risk by adding to the potential for a bus driver to loose control of their vehicle.
Excessive speed does not even have to be a violation of the speed limit. It can simply be relative to the circumstance. A bus that is moving at thirty miles per hour in extremely dense traffic may not be violating the speed limit, but their speed could be considered excessive and dangerous to themselves and others. This type of driving puts lots of citizens at risk of serious injury.
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has reported that one of every three fatal accidents is contributed to by speeds that were too high for the situation. By driving at unnecessary speeds, a driver significantly cuts down his or her reaction time to a potential accident. In the case of buses, which have limited maneuverability, this time could be the difference between avoiding an accident and causing a potentially deadly injury.
Also, buses, with high centers of gravity, may be more unstable at higher speeds and more likely to cause a driver to loose control. The danger of this situation is extended to passenger who may not be restrained in their seat and other drivers who may not be able to avoid a pile up with such a large vehicle.
If you have been injured in a bus accident, and you feel that excessive speed may have contributed to your injury, you need effective legal counsel. Please visit the website of the Iowa bus accident lawyers at LaMarca & Landry, P.C. for more information.
Mortgage Leads and Mortgage Lead Management Systems
Mortgage leads come in many formats and from many different channels. Most mortgage branches buy mortgage leads from different mortgage lead websites, marketing companies, and in house websites. The one thing that most offices are missing is a central point of control that maximizes the revenue potential of sales leads.
The fact is that only about 65% of leads are worked to the fullest extent. Many factors such as turnover & poor time management limit the potential of mortgage leads. Leads generated from any channel can be lost in the shuffle leaving revenue on the table. Drive up your ROI!
From research we have found the key points that most need in a mortgage lead management system – Check out some below!
Multiple lead format uploads and channel allocation – This feature allows you to upload leads from different mortgage lead vendors, and different in house channels by creating an upload template for uploading leads to the system.
Mortgage Lead Distribution – Upload leads and distribute to all or certain users. Redistribute leads to active users when deleting a current user.
Mortgage Lead Tracking – Inbox displays new leads assigned from admin/manager that are to be called as new leads. User can then assign call back dates, track closing dates, keep contact notes, and more!
Automatic Emails – Once a lead is added to the system, dropped from system, or set as closed the system will send an automatic email custom created by the admin/manager to each lead. This assures professional contact and follow up to all your borrowers. This email is managed by the admin and can be edited or turned on/off at anytime.
Reporting – Reporting is key to any business owner and will really track the production of employees and your mortgage lead channels. Some sample reports are new leads, leads dropped, leads closed, leads by state, leads in processing and with features to track all this by what channel or lead vendor.
Security – A highly powerful SSL and private bullet proof hosting by Red Hat Linux is the backbone of the system. This assures no data sharing or possible entries into your account.
Calyx Upload Template – Saving your lead to your pc in a Calyx upload template will allow you to upload your lead right to Calyx Point.
Mortgage Calculator – Discuss 3 loan scenarios online with the on the fly data. Compare 3 products to see what is best for the borrower.
Key Points to a Good Lead Management System!
Track employee performance with real time tracking and reports
Get true reports and ROI for all your mortgage lead sources
Easily upload leads from all your mortgage lead channels
Assign leads automatically upon upload or manually each morning
Know your investment in Mortgage Leads is paying off and working for you
Enjoy less stress, relaxation and trust in your business operations
Generate more referrals and repeat business with excellent customer service
Close up to 20% more mortgage leads each year with a good lead management system
Along with this feedback we looked into several options online and found 3 Good choices available for the Mortgage office manager or Branch manager.
Auto Accident Law – Uninsured and Underinsured Motorist Coverage
Auto Accident Law in Pennsylvania: Uninsured and Underinsured Motorist Coverage – What You Don’t Know (And Don’t Buy) Could Hurt You
Among all the various types of insurance which individuals can purchase – long term disability, life insurance, home homeowner’s insurance, etc. – uninsured and underinsured motorist coverages are among the most important coverages individuals can obtain to protect themselves and their families. Uninsured motorist coverage (UM coverage) provides a source of benefits in the event that an individual is injured by another driver who does not have automobile liability insurance. Underinsured motorist coverage provides a source of benefits in the event that an individual is injured by another driver whose insurance coverage is insufficient to adequately compensate the individual for his or her injuries and losses.
A simple hypothetical example illustrates the importance of these coverages. Picture yourself driving down the road carefully and within the posted speed limit. An oncoming driver crosses the center line and strikes your vehicle head-on. You suffer serious bodily injuries and miss a year from work. You are economically devastated by the accident, and you face a lifetime of pain and suffering and diminished function due to your injuries. Now assume that the driver who caused all of this has no automobile insurance at all. If you have no UM coverage on your own auto policy, you will recover nothing, and you will be left to face the economic consequences of this other driver’s irresponsible conduct without legal recourse. Now assume that the other driver has insurance, but that the policy is for the Pennsylvania statutory minimum of $15,000. If you do not have UIM coverage, you will be limited to the $15,000 recovery, which will not even begin to compensate you for what you’ve lost.
If you had purchased UM and/or UIM coverage on your own policy, you would be entitled to make a claim against your own insurance policy to seek compensation for your injuries and your financial losses, up to the limit of the amount of the coverage you purchase. For example, if you purchased $500,000 of UM coverage and the other driver had no insurance, you would be able to recover up to $500,000 as a result of the accident. If the other driver was insured for only $15,000, you would have a potential fund of $500,000 over and above the other driver’s $15,000 in coverage, which means you would be able to potentially recover a total of $515,000.
Insurance agents and brokers do not always explain the vital importance of UM and UIM insurance. When auto insurance is purchased online, the information supplied to the consumer is often even less comprehensive. Uninformed insurance consumers are frequently victimized twice, once by the negligence of the uninsured or underinsured driver, and then again by the inadequate coverage provided on their own insurance policies.
Pennsylvania law provides limits on the amount of UM/UIM coverage which can be purchased. Simply put, the amount of the UM/UIM coverage cannot exceed the amount of liability coverage on the same policy. In other words, consumers are not allowed to protect themselves more than they protect others against their own negligence. However, “stacking” of coverage is allowed. For example, if an individual has three vehicles insured on the same policy, that individual can purchase $500,000 of liability coverage and $500,000 of UM/UIM coverage. By choosing the “stacking” option, the consumer effectively multiplies the $500,000 in UM/UIM coverage by the number of vehicles on the policy, to reach a total of $1,500,000 in UM/UIM coverage. Carefully analyzing one’s automobile insurance coverages, and paying a little more for adequate UM/UIM coverage, is among the wisest things we can all do to protect ourselves and our families against the effects of negligent uninsured and underinsured drivers.
By: Dan O’Brien
For more information, please visit http://www.thepanjinjurylawyers.com/practice_areas/new-jersey-car-accident-attorney-pennsylvania-truck-wreck-lawyer.cfm
Need A 24/7 Doctor Answering Service? You Need To Get Automated
Scheduling appointments is necessary. In a modern world that never sleeps people need flexibility. Even so, for medical practitioners (or indeed anyone made of blood and flesh), being on the end of a phone 24/7 is simply not plausible…It’s just not an option. However, for those entities that do not need coffee breaks, food, time-out or sleep it is entirely possible to be there for patients every second of the day – Meet the latest in web-based doctor appointment scheduling software: A cost-effective and very effective way to deal with appointment scheduling as well as a whole host of other medical receptionist tasks.
The Right Priority
Web based appointment scheduling systems are able to deal with calls to the front desk and even emergency calls. Patients can make, modify and cancel a doctor appointment, leave a message or be forwarded to an emergency number in and out of hours. Patients also have the option to make an appointment online 24/7. With more options available your patients will not be effectively forced to clog up the front desk with phone calls during practice hours. Your receptionist will be free to deal with patients and able to answer any calls which might be urgent – Giving priority to those who need it most. Indeed, you may well find life at the office so much quieter by utilising an automated answering and scheduling service.
Reminders Work
Reminder Calls to patients with an up-and-coming doctor appointment have proven to reduce no-shows and so invariably improve revenue; After all lost time is just that…it cannot be recuperated and in a modern world time is money regardless of profession. Automated appointment scheduling software can make routine reminder calls on schedule every time in half the time. Regardless of how busy the front-desk is, those calls WILL be made. Advanced systems allow patients to confirm, reschedule and cancel their doctor appointment via telephone call, SMS and/or email. Fewer no-shows and happier patients can only help improve business.
A Cost – Effective Solution
Appointment scheduling software offers a cost-effective 24hr front-desk solution to medical practitioners. Patient care and so satisfaction can be improved relatively inexpensively – Meaning your patients enjoy the benefits without having to pay the price. Sound like a cost-effective solution? It is…
