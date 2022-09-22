Finance
VOIP For Your Business – How to Install a VOIP Phone-to-phone Service
What do you need?
A full-fledged VOIP phone-to-phone service is astonishingly simple and easy to install. Here’s what you’ll need:
- A high-speed internet connection. This can be a cable modem, or a super high-speed services such as ISDN, DSL or a T-1 link. The link you choose will depend upon the amount of telephone traffic you intend to use. A typical DSL link, for instance, is enough for eight simultaneous phone calls!
- A VOIP box – about the size of a telephone modem. For most users, we recommend and support the Mediatrix hardware.
- Telephones and an ordinary phone service. That’s right – your telephones just plug into the Mediatrix box. And your ordinary phone lines allow remote users to call in from outside.
- An account with Unitec. Your account can be configured so Unitec recognizes your calls automatically, or you can require your users to enter their unique account numbers, issued by you.
What’s it all cost?
That’s the real surprise. Let’s take a typical four-phone system. A Mediatrix box costs about $750 plus shipping. Your (say) four phone lines might cost $50 a month. Your cable internet may be about $40 a month, or a fast ISDN, DSL, or T-1 line will cost between $50 and $500 a month, depending on carrying capacity.
That’s it!
If you’re as excited as we are at participating in the VOIP communication revolution just as the technology has been perfected, get all the details now.
You can fill out this quick form and we’ll transfer you to a page with all the technical specs on the system that’s best for your business.I operate a hotel, motel, resort, or similar establishment.|
Finance
SMM (Social Media Marketing)
What is Social Media Marketing? It comprises the use of certain media to convince potential consumers about the company’s excellence through their merchandise and services. The main objective is to establish a clear communication between the company and its consumers. A clear thorough explanation of details regarding the company’s product or services may be promoted through online or offline marketing. Online marketing consists any e-marketing programs or campaign. This may be in the form of email, podcast, search engine optimization (SEO), internet TV, internet radio, webinar, blog and so on. Offline marketing is an approach such as radio, television, billboard, traditional prints (newspapers, magazines, flyers), personal marketing and sales promotion.
This method of marketing is highly concentrated on the essence of attracting the attention of consumers. This allows them to freely interact with the company using social networking sites. This constant proliferation of opinions from user to user may entice readers, thus making it a network of product endorsement. It is also known as Social Media Optimization (SMO).
Social Media Optimization is a branch of social media that collaborates with the internet in an attempt to attract visitors through a certain website. It is directly related with search engine marketing although there may be a difference. It may be in many ways that it can be connected with viral marketing where the promotion of the product is self-replicating through the use of networking in social bookmarking, video and photo sharing websites.
Advantages of Social Media Marketing
- low-cost and high returns
- broad website exposure
- highly feasible
- limited personnel
- maximize profits
- safe, risk-free and cost-efficient
- impact on search engine rankings
- consumer approval
The utilization of Social Media Marketing should be prioritize as soon as possible for the reason that the trend is spontaneously growing. The possibilities of company exposure is infinite without spending too much resources and effort. Much of our families and friends stay connected with social networking sites such as Facebook, Tagged, Twitter etc. Therefore, the chances of your website being noticed is never-ending.
Finance
Expectations For Settlement of an Asbestos Lawsuit
Mesothelioma is caused by a material called asbestos. In the past, it was used extensively in manufacturing and other industries. Many workers inhaled the hazardous material without being aware of it or being given any sort of warning as to the dangers of asbestos exposure. Due to this, many are now being diagnosed with mesothelioma as a direct result of their exposure. Patients are facing not only a tough diagnosis and daunting medical expenses for treatment, but also the choice as to whether or not to file a lawsuit against the employers who allowed them to be exposed without warning them. Asbestos lawsuit settlements are turning into large reparations for patients, victims and their families.
One of the questions many mesothelioma patients have is not only whether or not to file an asbestos lawsuit, but what amount of settlement, if anything, they can expect to get from doing so. With their medical expenses for treatment looming, patients want to know if filing a lawsuit can benefit them, as well as their families and loved ones.
Because of a slue of recent cases, there are now some examples available of settlements reached between mesothelioma patients and their former employers. A 70-year-old worker of a major steel company for example was awarded $250 million. A patient with pleural mesothelioma was awarded $34.1 million from an oil company. A wrongful death lawsuit ended in $33.7 million from an fabrication plant.
Other settlements have ranged from $2 million for a man diagnosed with asbestosis while working as a contractor to $6.3 million for a woman that was exposed to asbestos as a child via her parents’ clothing to $20 million for a woman exposed to asbestos-filled flooring. An auto mechanic was exposed to asbestos from clutch facings and received $1 million from the manufacturer of those products. In another case, seven foundry workers with asbestosis were awarded more than $17 million from their employer. Previously, eight of their coworkers were awarded $9 million.
These amounts are very high. The first every mesothelioma lawsuit took place in 1966 in the United States. The plaintiff in this original case lost, but a second lawsuit filed for the patient’s coworker resulted in an award of $80,000. Since then the number of cases has increased. The steepest rise has taken place in the past 30 or so years, likely because the disease is only now starting to manifest in many of those exposed years ago.
In any mesothelioma lawsuit, the amount of compensation will depend on the patient’s individual case. Factors like the patient’s individual medical expenses and the wages they have lost by not being able to work will be considered as part of the settlement. Individual laws for different countries can also factor into the settlement amount, as can the pain and suffering of the individual and the company or companies being held responsible.
Many times, a mesothelioma case will not need to go to court and can be settled outside it instead. This may happen in order to avoid an extremely high ruling. But it can also help the patient by allowing them to avoid the time and hassle of going through a full trial in court.
Finance
Creating an Effective and Powerful USP for Your Law Firm
The biggest asset to any client is your unique selling point (USP). Your USP solves the client’s problem and creates a differentiation amongst all of your rivals. For your business to thrive and attract long-term clients, you need to find and improve your unique selling point through law firm marketing. In order to have a successful business, discover and constantly build on your USP.
Always remember to constantly deliver your USP. Meet your clients’ expectations and your USP will allow you to gain referrals. You will be surprised at the number of referrals that come your way.
Why is USP important in a law firm?
It is essential for any law firm to have a unique selling proposition (aka unique selling point) to ensure the life of the business. In a highly competitive market, a unique selling proposition is the reason clients buy your service. In simple language, your uniqueness will stand out in a crowded legal market. A USP will differentiate you from the competition and will bring you clients. Therefore, your USP must be a wide-ranging, compelling, and appealing message to your market. USP can work like magic; or it can destroy you position in the legal market if the wrong one is chosen. Your USP will help you build a profitable law practice and will keep your business thriving.
The first point when deciding your USP is deciding what your main promise is to your prospective clients. Finding your main promise is a vital part of your law firm. It is better to be an intellectual when describing the service or solution you provide to your prospective clients. USP is a legal marketing message used to show how you want to serve your clients.
How to create an effective and powerful USP:
Your USP must be the first detail a client remembers about your business. The unique selling proposition has to be short, memorable, and expressed exactly the way you want clients to remember.
Here are the steps on how to create an effective USP:
1) Define your distinctiveness
A unique selling proposition must explain your law firm’s unique service. The service you offer must be one of a kind.
2) Think like your clients
Many business owners attempt to think like their clients by looking at values, needs, problems and beliefs. It is a big help in creating an appealing USP.
3) Define your promise
An important part of a successful USP is making a promise to your clients. Your USP can be verbalized, however this promise you make to your clients should be put in writing.
4) Keep it short, effective, and unique
Form your USP so that it’s most effective. Include powerful ad words and highly visual adjectives that will directly communicate to the clients.
5) Verify your USP
Don’t verify your USP with your family, but with your client. Find out what he thinks and ask for feedback on how to improve your statement. Don’t ask for feedback from just one client; instead ask for feedback from 50 or more of your clients.
Like all businesses, you want a solid stream of clients, better revenue, and more profits. Even if you serve your clients better than your competitors, your business will not last long if your message is not delivered effectively.
Finance
High Incidence Of Unlicensed Driving and Fatal Accidents
A recent study on unlicensed drivers by the Automobile Club of Southern California found that 20% of fatal car accidents involve an unlicensed driver. Moreover, in many cases, such drivers have had their licenses suspended on multiple occasions, have been convicted for driving under the influence at least once, or have a health issue that would make them susceptible to accidents if they drove, explains an Orange County auto accident attorney.
California accounts for a high proportion of the accidents involving unlicensed drivers that occur throughout the nation each year. Between the years of 2001 and 2005, 23% of the 13,183 fatal traffic collisions were attributed to drivers without a license.
These drivers have caused several accidents that have resulted in injuries in Orange County.
In the first case, a mother was pushing her child in a stroller in Santa Ana. All of a sudden, a car driven by Christopher Woodward hopped the curb with such force that the two pedestrians landed several feet from the initial impact. While the mother fractured her shoulder, the child sustained major injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
The unlicensed driver of this vehicle had just experienced a seizure, and his mother grabbed the wheel to control the vehicle. Unfortunately, only a steel fence could stop the vehicle, and, by then, the pedestrians were already injured. Woodward’s health condition had made him ineligible for a driver’s license.
The second case occurred in Costa Mesa. A child was hit by a driver without a license and taken to a nearby hospital with injuries to his leg. Fortunately, he is expected to fully recover from his injuries.
The most recent case occurred in Lake Forest. An intoxicated, driver with no license was arrested after hitting two parked cars. His injuries were treated at a local hospital.
Approximately one million unlicensed drivers reside in California, placing it among the states with the highest percentages of unlicensed drivers. Authorities have addressed the issue with DUI checkpoints. “During sobriety checks in Orange County, authorities are not only taking drunk drivers off the street but also catching many unlicensed ones”, explains Jim Ballidis, a Orange County auto accident attorney.
Last year, 24,000 cars were impounded at California checkpoints. If you are caught driving without a valid license, your vehicle will be impounded for 30 days, in addition to several fees. Later this year, the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit will be investigating the 30-day-impound law to confirm its constitutionality.
Driving without a license is not only unfair to the law-abiding citizens who pay their insurance and registration every year, it is dangerous, as many of those individuals have lost their licenses due to drunk driving or other violations-reflecting their disregard for the laws that protect drivers on our highways.
Finance
Top Five Reasons to Hire an Attorney Immediately After a Car Accident
The chaos that ensues following a car accident can be traumatic and confusing for all of the parties involved. When serious injuries or fatalities occur, the situation can become doubly difficult for all of the drivers included. In many cases, the auto crash was the fault of a negligent motorist – one who was drunk, tired or distracted.
Car accident attorneys are experienced in handling the logistics following a car accident and can help the average person navigate the mountains of insurance and court paperwork required to file litigation against a negligent motorist. Often the best course of action immediately following an auto collision is to contact a lawyer prior to speaking to any authorities or insurance adjusters.
Following are the Top 5 Reasons to Contact An Attorney After a Car Accident:
1. Help Dealing with Insurance Companies – Many people believe that insurance companies have their best interest in mind. However, the ultimate goal of an insurance company is to make money and often that comes at the expense of a loyal client who has been paying high premiums for years. An insurance company may try to settle the situation with an amount much lower than deserved. The only way to avoid this is to consult with an experienced car accident attorney who has experience in insurance lawsuits related to auto crashes.
2. Protecting You from Experienced Attorneys – Whether you believe the car accident was your fault or not, the other party involved may have another idea of the incident. If they employ an experienced prosecutor to file a case against you, you will need to protect yourself against these experienced legal teams. A qualified criminal defense attorney will be able to represent you if you are facing criminal charges stemming from a car crash.
3. Exploring Car Accident Settlement Options – It requires an experienced legal mind with lots of time in the courtroom to know if a potential car accident lawsuit case has a good chance of winning compensation. A good car crash attorney will be able to advise you on the specifics of your case and to the odds of winning a cash reward should you decide to take legal action.
4. Auto Accident Trial Preparation – Many people have never been part of a court proceeding until they are faced with an auto accident lawsuit trial. If your claim does go to court, either against an insurance company or an individual, you will need to be coached on what to expect and how to conduct yourself in court. An attorney can provide all of the necessary information on how to prepare for court so that you participate in court in a manner which is most likely to assist your case.
5. Managing the Accident Court Proceedings – Once the lawsuit case goes to court, the attorney will be your main point of contact and will be the representative for your case. As the face of your claim, you will want an attorney that conducts themselves in a responsible manner, intelligently and decisively. This increases your chances of a favorable verdict.
These five reasons are some of the top reasons to contact a car accident lawyer if you have been involved in a collision. Victims of a car accident are often injured and may be suffering from post traumatic stress syndrome. They need to focus on their recovery rather than navigating a confusing legal system in an effort to get compensation for pain and suffering. Qualified legal representation can alleviate some of the stress following an accident and give victims the best chance at monetary compensation.
Finance
3 Scenarios That Can Be Solved by Phone Call Tracking System
As a business manager, the task of bringing your company to a higher level in the major phases of its operations lay upon your shoulders. It is your main responsibility to gather all of your company’s resources to make it work like a well-oiled machine.
All businesses are engaged in sales and customer service. This is the money-making arm of every enterprise. You should see to it that it is running efficiently if your company is to excel in its operations.
One of the best indications of an effective marketing strategy is its ability to satisfy the wants of its target market. You have no way of knowing what your market wants if your business isn’t backed by a strong customer service support. You will be able to know the real status of your marketing system by asking yourself these questions:
1. Does your company have the resources to accommodate the volume of calls once your marketing drives flocks of callers to inquire about your product or service?
2. Callers are potential customers that your business needs to follow-on. Does your business use the right methods and tools to gather and process information from these callers?
3. Can your present system track how well or lousy your present marketing campaign is? Does it have a way to measure the level of competence of your sales or customer service agents?
If you don’t have a positive answer to any of these questions, your system is certainly not in “sync” with your marketing strategies. In order to make your business operation roll smoothly, you should back it up with a strong customer support system. Production can be made flexible because it is dependent on demand. Sales and revenues are the ultimate yardstick of an effective business.
If your company is struggling with its sales, the first thing you should do is to analyze whether your marketing is capable of closing the loop that production has created. You also need to have a system that can measure the progress of your campaigns. If your business doesn’t have the capability to do this, you won’t have a way of knowing that your marketing efforts are after all pointless.
Here are a few scenarios that tell if your marketing is in need of solutions:
1. Somebody calls and nobody knows why.
This is a good indication of a sick sales or marketing arm. An effective marketing system must be equipped with the necessary customer support skills. It must designate someone who is able to get the right information from callers. An effective customer support staff must know why the caller calls and how he or she learned about the company. These are important information that can help you to identify the marketing campaign that triggered the inquiry.
In business, every caller is a potential customer. It is important why people called. It can help you to know some specific needs of your target market.
Possible Solution:
A call tracking system can help to solicit important information from callers. This will allow the company to get what it needs to convert the call into sales. It also helps you to track the campaigns that are responsible for the calls.
2. Your system has no way of making it possible for customer service to retrieve records of returning customers who call.
Most customers want businesses to remember them, and they are frustrated when the company cannot access any information regarding their past transactions. This is the reason why businesses lose 84 percent of possible sales, according to a survey by Mobius Poll.
Possible Solution:
The installation of a call tracking system that’s capable of working with the company’s customer relationship management program can sort this out effectively. If a CRM program is not yet in place, you should see to it that your customer database is updated, organized, and accessible to your customer service. They need it to be able to provide the necessary information that can help to make customers feel important.
3. You have no way of knowing how to measure the efficiency of your customer service personnel.
A business that doesn’t have a yardstick for the performance of its sales or customer service agents will never be able to find out where it needs to improve on.
Possible Solution:
A call tracking system records the conversations that your CSRs do with callers. It can tell you how they handle your customers. It is a sound basis for their performance and possible need for training on customer and telephone handling skills.
Customer support is an essential aspect of all businesses. You should see to it that the customer support system of your company is equipped with the right skills and technology to keep customers coming.
