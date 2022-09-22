Finance
Web and Graphic Design Company
There are many web design and graphic design companies worldwide who offer quality website design services at competitive rates. Los Angeles and New York too are thronging with web design and graphic design companies. In this scenario, it becomes important to be able to find the ‘right one. Searching for the best web design company for you can be a daunting task. Hence we provide a few useful tips to get the best web design and graphic design company- the one that suits you best.
If you are still thinking whether or not you need to outsource website development, you need to sort out a few things. The first question to ask yourself is that do you have the required level of expertise in website development? Are you familiar with HTML and pro with software development software? Do you have an artistic knack and are generally good with colors, shades, designs, images etc? If the answer to any of these basic questions is in negative, then read ahead for some tips you would find useful in choosing a web and graphic design company. And even if you can do all of it, ask yourself, can you afford spending hours on building your website while you could spend all that precious time in growing your business while the experts do what they are best at. Moreover, do you really WANT to build websites?
Whenever you choose a web design company, look at the company’s own website. It’s website will clearly show you the company’s level of expertise, vision and talent. Hence if a company’s own website does not impress you in the least, do not be deluded by what they say.
Another factor to consider is the company’s experience in the field of web designing and graphic designing. Do they have qualified website designers? You may also ask for company’s portfolio and check out sample websites they have made. If that doesn’t look good, it’s not worth it. And if the portfolio clicks, you too can go ahead.
It’s always best to choose a web design company that is close to you. Although the web has removed needs for physical proximity, however, if for instance you are located in Los Angeles, then a web design company in Los Angeles will be preferable to one in London. This is because, if need be, you can have face to face meetings with the designers and more explicitly explain what you have in mind. The whole process can be expedited and ambiguities removed right from start. Both Los Angeles and New York have several outstanding web and graphic design companies which have been in business since several years. Their increasing list of customers is proof that they provide high quality web design service.
Once you have found the right web design company, you must communicate openly what you want, how you want the website to look like, what should the flow of website be like, how you want the graphics to be etc. It’s a good idea to show some of the graphics that you like which you want placed in the website. The more effectively you communicate with the web design company, the better the results are expected to be.
At the end of the day, all you want is an easily accessible, functional and attractive website which serves your purpose.
The Federal MediCare Insurance Benefits
The Medicare program is one of the health insurance programs of the federal government for the elderly and disabled. It is administered by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).
The following will give you some important facts about the said program. Yet, it is still highly advisable to seek the aid of a medicare insurance attorney for proper assistance and representation.
Under the law, the program provides benefits for the following persons:
o Those who have reached age 65 and are entitled to receive social security or railroad retirement benefits
o Disabled individuals of any age who have received social security or railroad disability benefits for at least two years
Other people may be eligible and participate in the program. They include:
o Persons eligible for social security benefits who have end-stage renal disease and require kidney dialysis treatment
Medicare pays or reimburses qualifying health care providers for specific medical services. There are two separate programs:
1. Medicare Part A – Also known as the Hospital Insurance Program, it provides beneficiaries with coverage for mostly hospital-related claims, such as:
o Persons over age 65 who are not eligible for either social security or railroad retirement benefits who purchase monthly Medicare insurance coverage
o Inpatient hospital care
o Limited post-hospital skilled nursing facility
o Home health care
o Hospice care
2. Medicare Part B – Known as the Supplementary Medical Insurance Program, it focuses on medical costs other than hospitalization, such as:
o Physician and surgical services
o Diagnostic tests
o Home health care
o Physical, speech and occupational therapy
o Medical supplies
o Durable medical equipment
o Ambulance services
o Some preventive care services
Getting part B coverage is optional but each program requires different deductible and co-payment amounts.
The program also offers new plans for eligible members under the MedicarePlus Choice Program. Under this, any individual who is entitled to benefits under Part A and enrolled under Part B can choose from several types of health insurance plans. These include the following:
o Coordinated Care Plans such as health maintenance organizations (HMOs), preferred provider organizations (PPO), and provider-sponsored organizations (PSO)
o Private Fee-for-Service Plans
o Medical Savings Accounts (MSAs)
Aside from that, there are other plans available for people under the federal program.
1. Medigap Plans
The Medicare supplemental insurance (“Medigap”) plans provide coverage for:
o Medicare deductible and co-payment amounts
o Some health services not covered by Medicare
2. Qualified Medicare Beneficiary program (QMB)
3. Selected Low-Income Medicare Beneficiaries program (“SLMB”)
The two latter plans may also provide payment for Medicare deductibles and co-payments to qualified individuals.
Medicare Exclusions
However, there are certain services not covered by the Medicare program. These include the following:
o Custodial nursing home care
o Most outpatient prescription drugs
o Routine physical examinations
o Routine eye examinations and eyeglasses
o Hearing examinations and hearing aids
o Routine dental services
o Routine foot care and orthopedic shoes
o Most immunizations
o Personal convenience items
o Cosmetic surgery
The social security administration allows individuals to have legal representation when pursuing their claims and benefits. In fact, getting the services of a medicare insurance attorney with a deep sense of professionalism can improve your chances of obtaining the claims that you deserved.
Further information about your medicare insurance benefits may be found at our Social Security Law attorneys’ website. We also provide free case evaluation services for our clients.
Showing Value and ROI Using Value Management
Value management is still a specialist service that is underused by too many businesses. In these tough times where value for money is more important than ever and what you get in return for your hard-earned cash is paramount, you could well benefit for from value management.
Showing the value of a project can be harder than some may think. It is not just about the cost, it is about the benefit of the project being conducted, the risks that have to be taken and what the end result will lead to and who will benefit from it.
Return-On-Investment, more commonly known as ROI, is essential to having a profitable and healthy business. Therefore making sure that you achieve the very best value for money on every single one of your projects is of the utmost importance.
It is important to be able to show to the public and to public bodies that projects are being delivered on-budget and with maximised value and have the very best cost ratio that is possible.
Value management is an act that effectively measures the value of projects by focusing on the objectives, the targets and the benefits and solutions that they will bring. Value is not always about getting the very lowest cost or bringing down the budget, it is more about delivering a quality solution to a problem or achieving a product while minimising risk and delivering on everything that was promised. It is also essential that after the project is complete that there is a real benefit to the work that has been carried out, whether it be a saving, an improvement to service, or a benefit for the public, customers, workforce or business in general.
Value management companies can help to cast a fresh eye upon these projects as well as offer independent advice and management. They can also help with value engineering and some even provide risk workshops to help in the understanding of the risks involved and how they can be managed.
Many value management companies will also offer full overall value management as well as value mapping to help breakdown and highlight areas in need of attention and areas that are performing well. These can be combined with risk assessments and an overall value review to make sure that the very best value, in all senses of the word, is being achieved with each and every single project that is undergone.
Importance Of Health Insurance Portability
Choice is always good. In a globalized world, the consumer has a plethora of choices in everything, from airlines to automobiles. This is why nowadays even airlines make an announcement after the passengers land: “We know you have a choice. Thanks for flying with us!”
It’s rather simple. You have a choice – if you don’t like the product or service, switch! The same goes for health insurance policies as well. In India, people have woken up to the promise of health insurance, which has led to a proliferation of health insurance providers across the board. Because of this wide variety available, the policyholder doesn’t need to stick to an insurance provider if they feel dissatisfied with the services.
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDA) has a novel scheme for disgruntled policyholders to switch providers: health insurance portability. Now, what do we mean by this? Let’s elaborate.
What is health insurance portability?
Health insurance portability is the manner through which a health insurance policyholder can transfer his/her existing policies from the current provider to a new one. Portability offers a way for customers to opt for better service and product. That way, an insurance provider cannot take them for granted.
Reasons for porting
When and why should you port a health insurance policy to a different provider? Here are some pointers to help you decide:
o Quality of Service
If you feel that the standards of service offered by a policyholder is not at par with what they promised while logging you in, may be it’s time to move on. Often, an insurance provider will promise the moon while getting a customer on board in the eagerness of cracking a deal, but gradually, reality strikes and the customer realizes that it was all hogwash. There’s no point continuing a bitter relationship, right?
o Increased Benefits
There might be a point when you realize the cover offered to you by your current health insurance provider is not sufficient, and after talking to them it seems clear that that’s the best they can do. Under the circumstances, it may be wise to switch to a provider that can offer the additional cover/ benefits.
o Expensive
There is really no point in paying more for a service/ benefit that is available for a much lesser price with a competing provider. If you feel the competition offers a better product at lesser cost, it is time to make that switch.
o Specialization
Health insurance policies are offered by general insurance companies as well specialized health insurance providers. If it is felt that with the current provider, the attention is more on non-health policies, switching to a specialized health insurance company may suit your needs better.
o Relocation
When you relocate to a new city, you need to have the same services and cover as before. But your existing insurance provider may not have as better access or as many network hospitals in the city. It might then make sense to port to a provider who has those services in your city.
o Claim Settlement
This is important. Some companies take ages to clear a claim. Before you land up in such a situation, it’s important to know whether your insurance provider has any such reputation. If that is the case, port out.
o Transparency
Often there are hidden clauses and conditions in the contract which the policyholder is not aware of. Such hidden clauses rear their ugly head during emergencies, and you do not know where to go. Time to move to a provider with more transparency in their dealings.
Now that we have a fair idea when to opt for portability, it is also important to know the benefits. What does a policyholder gain out of it? Well, here it goes:
Benefits of portability
Customization
While porting to a new provider, it becomes easier to customize the features to one’s specific needs and requirements. You can add nominees, even go for additional cover or benefits.
Continuity Benefits
When you change your health insurance company, there is no reason to lose the benefits you had accrued with your previous provider. According to IRDA, your new insurer has to give you the benefits accumulated with previous insurer.
New Sum Insured
IRDA says your new insurer has to insure you at least up to the sum insured under the old policy. In most cases, the existing sum insured is added to the accrued bonus to give the new sum assured. The No Claim Bonus is also added to the new sum insured.
Better service, affordable premiums, transparency Portability takes care of the inconveniences associated with your earlier health insurer, owing to which you made the switch in the first place.
Yes, portability is a major advantage to those health insurance policyholders who are unhappy with their current insurance provider. But it’s also important to know the conditions and criteria for portability to occur.
Conditions for portability
1. The policy can be ported only at the juncture of renewal. The new insurance period will be with the new company
2. Apart from waiting period credit, all the other terms of the new policy will be at the discretion of the new insurance company
3. The process has to be initiated by the policyholder at least 45 days before renewal:
o Write to your existing provider requesting a shift
o Specify the new insurer you want to shift your policy to
o Ensure that the policy is renewed without a break (there is a 30-day grace period if porting is under process)
In short, if you are disappointed with your health insurance policy, portability is a good option that offers a recourse – if the above conditions are met. Now, let’s get into the most important part.
How to port?
Porting Process:
o Application for portability should be made at least 45 days before the renewal date of the existing policy, on the portability form
o The company will then send your portability form and all the policy related documents
o The new insurer will take a decision on accepting the policy within 15 days
Other documents include all previous policies, claim experience, proof of age and others. If any other documents are required, the new insurance company may ask for it.
… One more thing!
These are some small pointers that go a long way in ensuring that the transition is smooth and a happy one:
1. Read all the terms and conditions, product features, brochures of the new company before deciding
2. Do know that the new company can decide to hike the premium, at its discretion
3. Check the claim settlement ratio
4. Needless to say, check for good customer support and service
Use the Internet to Save Money on Insurance
Imagine a situation whereby you were recently talking with a friend and you were comparing the various costs of your car insurance policies and you found out that you were paying almost double for the exact same policy. You are upset, so you call your agent and they check the plan and tell you the policy is correct, but your friend said she used the Internet in order to save money on her policy. Curious, you ask her to show you exactly what she did and you found out that you too could save a lot of money simply by shopping for it online.
The above scenario is not so unusual since many people simply do not realise that they can in fact save money on insurance and often quite a bit of money simply by using the Internet as a tool in order to find the best prices. The best place to start is a by using a website that will allows you to compare at least five or more companies because this will let you know what is available to you based on your vehicle and driving record. Often, you will find that you can save as much as 50 percent from what you are currently paying. Sometimes it is just 25 percent or just 10 percent, but these days, saving any amount of money is a very good thing.
It is important that you analyse each company that you are considering a policy with. One of the aspects to shopping online for your car insurance is you can also search for information concerning the company that you are thinking about buying a policy from and making sure their ratings are high with their current customers. Obviously, if you find no positive reviews on the company, than you might want to steer clear of the company since regardless of how cheap they are if they fail to deliver on what is covered on your plan, then they are worthless in the end.
Online car insurance comparison is a took that is fairly new for most people and many had no idea that such a tool existed, but now that you do, you too can save on your insurance costs by comparing them to other companies and getting the best possible price on your premiums. Remember three pieces of information when you are comparing car rates online:
1. Insurance companies compete for your business.
2. Because the insurance companies fight over your business you get cheaper overall rates.
3. You are the one that ends up with the very best deal because you took the time to shop around and compare several different rates on companies that are fighting for your business.
Searching for online car insurance comparison is very exciting because it gives you a way of saving some money while you find the best policy for you and your family. Everyone wants to save money on car cover policies and now you can from the comfort of your own home.
Suboxone: The Give and Take
Buprenorphine, a less stigmatized and dangerous alternative to methadone, was originally manufactured as an opioid substitute intended to wean recovery-minded addicts off of prescription painkillers or heroin. Since its introduction, fueled both by the exploding nationwide opiate abuse epidemic and the disturbing prevalence of methadone addiction, buprenorphine (commonly known as Suboxone) has helped save the lives of numerous addicts in need of a medically monitored detox. The drug has gained rampant popularity amongst medical professionals countrywide, generating a total of $1.55 billion in the US in 2012. Unfortunately, a tried-and-true addict will surely find a way to abuse near any drug introduced into society, especially one with similar effects to those experienced when engaging in illicit opiate abuse. Thus, Suboxone has become both a medication and a drug, and has secured approval not only from those dedicated to helping addicts overcome life-threatening substance dependencies, but also from addicts dedicated to getting super high at any cost.
Despite the increasing number of Suboxone-related overdose deaths, many doctors agree that the risk of overdose is worth the positive impact the drug has had on the recovery community. While the vast majority of drug treatment centers drug treatment centers throughout the country do not count time on Suboxone as “clean time”, they honor the fact that the drug is necessary in greatly diminishing the severe physical and mental side effects caused by opiate withdrawal. Detoxification clinics across the nation utilize the pharmaceutical in preventing complications, and it has proven effective in saving the lives of those addicts who are sincerely beginning their journeys into dedicated and prolonged sobriety.
The controversy lies in the flourishing underground drug scene. Cash-only buprenorphine clinics feed the thriving market, allowing Suboxone access to those who cannot find or afford prescriptions from “licensed professionals”. A new dissolvable filmstrip form of the drug has proven itself to be more of a menace than anything else, verifying the ideal contraband nature of the pharmaceutical in such a form. Inmates have begun to call Suboxone filmstrips “prison heroin”, and have resorted to extreme measures in order to get high off of the drug while behind bars. Inmates and those providing to them will slip strips into Bibles, allowing them to fully dissolve into the pages. Convicts will then tear pages straight from the good book and eat them – a practice that is arguably depraved on several different levels.
In 2010, over 19,100 American citizens died of opioid overdoses, and that number has continuously climbed over the course of the past several years. When drugs like Suboxone are introduced, there is always the chance that they will prove themselves to be double-edged swords. While buprenorphine has undeniably helped save innumerable lives, it has also taken more than a few. Only time will tell whether or not this methadone alternative will be a lasting facet of comprehensive recovery or a widely harmful component of underground drug culture.
Condo Insurance Quotes – Find the Cheapest Deal in the Market Without Leaving Your House
Insurance agents view the business of providing insurance as same as any other business. Just as in any other business, those aspects that witness a lot of demand is given special attention and those areas that do not witness demand are neglected. The same is the case with condo insurance as well.
Visit your insurance agent and seek condo insurance and chances are high that he or she may take a second to understand what you are talking about. In such a scenario, do you think you will get the best possible deal from such an insurance agent?
Since the area is niche area and not many persons opt for this form of insurance, it is best to make use of the World Wide Web to do research. Just log on to the web and get multiple quotes from reputed insurance companies. Once these quotes are in your hands, you can assess the cost and choose the one that charges the lowest premium.
This simple process can take lot of time if you decide to get in touch with insurance agents personally and do research the old way. Further, there may be some specific points on which your requirements may differ from those seeking this insurance.
If you want these points to be considered when determining the estimate, it is best to make use of multiple quote comparison web sites. You simply have to fill the form and get reliable and accurate quotes. Once the cost is determined, you can take a decision immediately or do some more research.
The next time you contact an insurance agent and are asked to clarify whether you want a condo insurance or home owner insurance, you can simply walk out and use the World Wide Web to get the information you need. At least you know that you are dealing with top notch insurers who know what they are doing.
The advantages of using the web do not stop here. You can check out many other resources that provide information for free. There are no obligations involved online and you certainly do not have to make any payments. This is the best way to get the perfect deal.
