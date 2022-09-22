What Is Maritime Piracy And Can You File A Suit Because Of It?

Pin 0 Shares

Maritime piracy has been a critical matter confronting the global community and overseas sectors for centuries. No longer are the pirates looking for gold or treasure, however. Piracy in this decade target vessels holding goods or oil, and additionally passengers have been taken hostage.

International efforts to stem the tide of piracy drawn out renewed strike techniques rather than a minimizing of these horrifying incidents. If you’ve been the victim of a maritime piracy incident, a maritime lawyer has the potential to help you determine if you hold a viable legal claim.

Maritime Piracy Defined

Modern pirate attacks aren’t what is on Television or in the movies. Today, these criminals use more complex weaponry and commonly assail from scaled-down motorboats. Since 2007, hundreds of vessels have been targeted and crew members taken as hostages.

In 1982, the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea classified maritime piracy as a criminal violent act, devastation or detention for individual gain by crew of a private ship or aircraft against another aircraft or ship or its cargo in the ocean.

These present day attacks are recognized in coastal Somalia and Nigeria, as well as in between India and Sri Lanka, a locale once known as The Pirate Coast. Maritime lawyers have the potential to help victims of maritime piracy against a vessel associated with an American company or a U.S.-flagged vessel, who could very well be entitled to compensation in accordance to legislation such as the Jones Act.

International Consequences Of Maritime Piracy

With the increasing reports of pirate attacks on global commerce vessels, expenses for companies that do global business are increasing. Insurance rates and freight rates are rising, as well as the heightened cost of rerouting ships and paying ransoms for hostage personnel.

Modern tactics for addressing pirate activity are mostly defensive in technique, including onboard deterrents such as fire hoses, security alert systems, deck patrols, electric screens and private marine security guards. Over 12 countries have in addition heightened naval assistance and joined anti-piracy patrols in highly trafficked locales for small maritime criminal organizations.

The outcomes of these increased measures are said to be short-lived solutions, instead of focusing on the problem of economic and political conflict in the countries these gangs originate from.

Filing A Maritime Piracy Claim

U.S. residents working for American businesses that are survivors of maritime piracy incidents possess options for settlement dependent upon on the circumstances of the attack. Setbacks of lack of security or other complaints of neglect may make the employee eligible for settlement under U.S. maritime law.

Settlement may just be attainable for maintenance and cure payment, in addition to other settlements. An expert maritime lawyer may very well assist ascertain whether a victim of piracy is a candidate to file claim in accordance to United States or other laws and to what scope compensation may just be viable.