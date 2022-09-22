Finance
What Type of Life Insurance Policy Should You Get
The primary purpose for getting life insurance will always be to protect the people you care about in case something were to happen to you. How much capital would you need in order to pay off debts, support your loved ones, or to take care of all your affairs?
After you understand what priorities you would like to protect through life insurance it is fairly easy to determine the correct amount of coverage.
What Type Of Life Insurance
The next question is what type of coverage will best serve your needs. In order to get the right amount of coverage you also have to make sure that the premiums fit comfortably into your budget.
Term Insurance Benefits
Term insurance is less expensive than whole life insurance, because you are renting the insurance. Your coverage is considered pure insurance in this case, because it doesn’t develop cash value or participate in company dividends.
Instead it allows you to get the right amount of protection for the least expensive premiums available. Term insurance has also developed over the years to offer more comprehensive options. You can get a return-of-premiums policy where you pay more during the life of the policy, but the insurance company refunds all of your premiums at the end of the fixed term.
There are also term policies that allow you to lock in your age and health for the remainder of your life, so that you can have the coverage and premiums locked in for the rest of your life. This is a great and inexpensive way to obtain permanent insurance.
How Long Should You Lock In Your Premiums
The longer you can lock in your premiums the more advantageous it will be in the long run. The insurance company takes into consideration the mortality risk during the level period of the term. If you are 35 and you get a level 20-term policy then the rates will be fixed until you are 55. And because you are locking in the premiums at a younger age, the average risk and rates will be less than if you were to lock in your premiums at 55.
Most people have an insurance need that will last throughout the rest of their lives. If you can permanently lock in a portion of your insurance at a younger age this can save you substantially on premiums. It happens quite often where people will have to apply for new coverage after the fixed rates on their current policy have expired, and because they are now older and have to pay much more in premiums.
Your health is also locked in when you first take the policy out. Many people looking for insurance in their fifties or sixties are dealing with some type of medical condition that makes the cost of life insurance double or triple in cost. The same logic that applies to locking in your age is also good to keep in mind when locking in your health. We don’t know what is going to happen to us, and if we have our insurance locked in then our insurability and premiums will be unaffected by a medical event.
Level Term Insurance
I always recommend getting a level-term policy as opposed to one that will start off lower and increase premiums each and every year. The level term policies allow you to lock in your age and health for the remainder of the term, whereas the increasing-premium policies become more expensive every year based on your new age.
Because term insurance is a less expensive way to get the right amount of protection, I believe that it is the right choice for a large majority of people looking at life insurance.
Cash Value Life Insurance: When To Consider It
First A Word Of Caution About How The Life Insurance Industry Operates
An agent who pushes one company above the others is doing his or her clients a disservice. Every company has its positives and negatives and each company has focused on certain demographics to try to create a competitive edge. There are 17 life insurance companies in the fortune 500 alone. These companies have very similar investment portfolios and conduct business in ways that are more common than not. Eight of these companies are mutual, nine are stock companies, and they all operate in order to make a profit. The most important thing that anybody can do is to have an agent who can help them shop the market for the company that is going to fit their needs best. Somebody that is a smoker with high blood pressure is going to have better options outside of the companies that target nonsmokers without health conditions. Finding the least expensive company on the market for your age and health can save you thousands of dollars.
I used to work for an insurance agency where we only sold a single triple-A-rated-insurance company. When I worked for this agency, my fellow agents and I were especially inculcated with the benefits of this company’s whole life insurance. This situation is not unique.
Captive agencies have managers that groom agents to push one company because they get paid commissions when their agents sell these products. Please don’t assume that life insurance agents are experts on the benefits of different companies and types of insurance plans, because many of them are unaware of the benefits beyond their own company. Instead of consulting their clients and shopping the market they push a single product that doesn’t always match up well. There are far too many people being given advice from agents to consider whole life insurance, because they are trained to present the same products to every client.
When You Are Considering An Insurance Company It Will Always Be Advantageous For Some People And Ill Advised For Others
If you sit down with an agent who goes over a list of benefits about a single insurance company, keep in mind that most benefits are really trade-offs. For instance, if a company is a triple-A rated insurance company than they are probably also more conservative with whom they insure. A triple-A rating is great, but it is really only necessary if you plan on participating in the companies dividends, or in other words buying their whole life insurance. There is no need to pay extra money for the privilege of having a triple-A rated company as many agents insist. A.M. Best considers a company with an A-rating to be in excellent financial health and there are many A-rated companies with less expensive insurance offers if you are not planning on participating in whole life.
When Whole Life Insurance is a Good Idea
For some people, whole life insurance can be a great complement to their financial security. I have sold whole life insurance based on the following benefits.
1) It has a guaranteed return that will consistently build up the cash value in the policy.
2) It gives policyholders permanent insurance so that they are insured throughout their lifetime.
3) It allows them to stop paying premiums after a certain number of years, because the dividends from the company will be enough to keep the policy in force.
4) It allows policyholders to take cash from the policy in the form of a loan, so that you have another option if liquidity is needed.
5) The growth of the policy is tax deferred and tax-free as long as long as the policy is kept in force.
The problem can be that many of these benefits point to life insurance as an asset or investment. Life insurance should always be considered for the death benefit first and foremost. If you have already maxed out both your Roth Ira and 401(k), have at least three months of expenses in accessible savings, and are looking for something else to build up savings then whole-life insurance can be a good option. The point is that whole life insurance is a good choice when you have the ability to max out your qualified retirement funds and are looking to complement your savings with a conservative tie in to your life insurance.
Whole life can be a mistake for a couple of reasons
There are risks when putting your money into whole life insurance. The risks aren’t always clearly explained, because the agents focus on the guaranteed dividends that will grow the cash value every year. However, one significant risk is buying into whole-life insurance, paying the premiums for a number of years, and then not being able to keep up with the premiums down the road. Life insurance companies bank on this happening to a certain percentage of policyholders.
If this occurs you are in danger of losing thousands of dollars in paid premiums without the benefit of accumulating any cash value. When a policy lapses or you can’t keep up with whole life premiums then the insurance company will retain your premiums without you having any cash value built up or any insurance in force.
These whole life polices are structured to have large front end expenses and it will take at least a couple of years before your premiums start to build up cash value. It takes about ten years before the amount of premiums you put into the policy will equal the cash value in the policy.
How Cash Value In Whole Life Insurance Works
The other risk with whole life insurance is not understanding how the cash value in the policy works and taking out too much of it. The cash value in the policy is liquid, but the insurance company will let you take out about 97% of it in order to protect against the policy lapsing. Any cash that is taken out of the policy is loaned from the policy at interest.
Lets assume that you are in the first 20 years of your whole life policy and are taking a loan from the cash value in the policy. The loaned interest rate is 8.0 %, the non-loaned dividend interest rate is 6.85%, and the loaned-dividend interest is rate is 7.9 %. Notice that the insurance company steps up the interest rate on the loaned amount or the amount borrowed from your cash value. This mitigates the cost of the loan, but the loan still creates an ongoing obligation to pay interest. For instance the cost of borrowing here would be 6.95 %.
(The loaned interest rate (8.0 %) + (the non-loaned dividend interest rate (6.85%) – the loaned-dividend interest rate (7.9%)) = cost of borrowing (6.95%).
The cash value in the policy is really a double-edged sword, because it leads to a significant risk that you will not be able to keep up with the premiums. It is practically intended for people who can repay the loan quickly so that the policy continues to develop dividends instead of an obligation to pay interest. It is great for people who aren’t ever tempted to borrow from the policy, because the dividends will compound and eventually be able to cover the cost of annual premiums. When this occurs the risk of lapsing will be negligible. However, this takes quite some time to achieve and it truly depends on how disciplined you can afford to be with the additional cost of these premiums. If you would rather have control of your money up front there is an argument that you can buy term and invest the rest instead of leveraging the insurance companies general fund.
Your Personality Profile And Budget Must Be In Line
I recommend taking a look at both your budget and how much control you want over your money for at least the next ten years if you are considering whole life. Because term insurance can now permanently lock in your age and health in the same manner as whole life insurance, the biggest question is whether or not you want control over investing the difference in premiums. Many people prefer whole life insurance because they don’t have to think about investing the difference; the insurance company does it for them. They can also grow their death benefit by the amount of growth in cash value and act as their own creditor if they ever want to borrow cash from the policy.
A Couple Other Points About Whole Life Insurance
The cash value component in a whole life insurance policy needs to be addressed. The first is that cash value is based on compounding dividends. So the longer you keep the paying premiums the more advantageous it is. The second is that if you go with a reliable insurance company they will usually pay non-guaranteed dividends that are based on the results of an insurance companies investments. This is when rating is important to consider, because you are now participating in these dividends. Also if you have allowed the cash value to grow and take out modest loans from the policy later in life, you will most likely have enough in dividends to keep pace beyond the ongoing obligation of interest. However if you do surrender the policy the gains will be taxed as capital gains and you will have to pay a surrender charge as well. If the policy is in force and you pass away while there are still outstanding loans, the death benefit will be paid out after it covers the cost of the loans that you have taken from the policy.
Term Insurance Vs. Whole Life
I believe the most important factor in all of this is the human element. If you are patient, conservative, and comfortably able to continue paying premiums without the temptation to borrow from the cash-value then you are a good candidate for whole life insurance. The majority of people have fluctuating budgets and circumstances where they are better off with something that locks in their age and health and gives them the opportunity to invest the difference elsewhere.
How Estate Planning Lawyers Can Help You
When you are ready to start your estate planning papers you will need to be thorough and precise as one misconstrued word or a missing initial can change the entire meaning of your estate documents. Your local and state laws are very technical as to who you can have represent your interests in your estate planning documents as well as your power of attorney. There are even stipulations on who can witness your signature.
The laws vary from state to state and one wrong word can make your estate papers null and void. This is why you should entrust the help of viable estate planning lawyers to oversee your legal rights.If you think that you can go online and get a living will or other estates documents and they will be valid and legally binding then you are in for a huge disappointment. Most of the do it yourself documents are a “one size fits all” and you very well know your life is your own and “one size fits all” is not conducive to your situation. It will be your family that will be left behind with no way to enforce your last wishes.
Organizing Your Estate
You will need to let your estate planning lawyers know what you want to happen with your estate when you are no longer alive. You should let someone know where you will put your copies of your power of attorney, insurance papers, living will and any codes or keys to your bank safe deposit box. You should also have extra copies of all of your important documents in a fire proof box as well as all of the original documents on file at your estates lawyer’s office.
Estate Planning Lawyers Can Help
Please look at the information below to see which items pertain to your unique situation.
- You have never had any children
- You have children under 15 years of age
- You have property that you own in more than one state.
- You own a business
- You want to leave a portion of your estate to a charity
If any of these statements pertain to your personal situation then you will need estate planning lawyers to make sure that your assets and last wishes are carried out exactly as you want them to be. If you do not use a professional you may end up making your family go through probate and it may take away resources from your family.
Legal Advice – How To Choose A Top Attorney
It does not matter where you live; every town and city has a multitude of lawyers to choose from. This means that you have to be careful in your selection whenever you want to file a legal complaint or lawsuit, or need to defend yourself.
When you need the very best Carrollton attorney to represent you, be prepared to do a little investigative work. The legal system is very complex, forcing any Carrollton lawyer to specialize in a specific field. This is necessary, as it is virtually impossible to be familiar with all the laws and regulations put forward by the entire jurisdictional system. For that reason, you will have to locate a Carrollton attorney, familiar with that part of the law you need. Some legal advisors will be experts in the criminal field, while others focus more on Workers’ Compensation, social security disability law, and personal injuries.
If you need a Carrollton lawyer because, for instance, you were injured in a car accident due to someone else’s negligence, start by researching the accident lawyers in your neighborhood. Make a list of those you are interested in, and mark down their contact information. When you study their websites write down all significant data right next to their name on your list. How long have they been practicing personal injury law in Georgia? How many cases have they won? Who works at this law firm? How informative is the site?
Once you are familiar with the various websites, give each Carrollton attorney you have not eliminated yet a call. If you get a good vibe from the conversation and feel this Carrollton lawyer can really help you, book an appointment for a consultation. You will have to meet these legal counselors face to face to see if your gut feeling was right. When all the consultations have been completed, hire the lawyer you feel most comfortable with.
Let A Landlord Tenant Lawyer Help You Fight Eviction
If your rental or lease agreement has a lawyer clause the attorney is more likely to take your case. The lawyer clause means that if your attorney wins your If you are facing eviction and you want to fight back against your landlord to stay in your home you will need to research hiring landlord tenant lawyers. If you hire an attorney you will have a much better chance of fighting against your landlord. There are many valid points that landlord tenant lawyers may use to fight your eviction notice. When you are contacting local landlord tenant lawyers you will need to set up an appointment to meet with a couple of the attorneys that you made contact with. When you go to an appointment your lawyer will ask to see your copy of the rental or lease agreement. They will also ask you if you are behind on your rent or lease payments.
You will need to explain in detail what issues eviction case he or she will be able to charge your legal fees to your landlord or Rental Company, the landlord or Rental Company will also be responsible for all of the court costs that are associated with your eviction, this is contingent on your attorney winning your eviction case.
Under the supervision of landlord tenant lawyers you may have the right to with hold rent payments or to pay for needed repair work and deduct it from the rent payment.
• If you hold rent payments your attorney may have you put the rent payments into an account to be paid upon the completion of the needed repairs by your landlord.
• You decide to do the repairs yourself and only use the withheld rent money for the price of the supplies.
The Illegal Ways A Landlord May Try To Evict You
• The landlord may change the locks on your door or take the front door off of the hinges
• The landlord may turn off your electricity
• They may pack up all of your belonging and put them outside
No landlord has the legal right to threaten you with the illegal tactics that are located above. There are legal procedures and statues that must be followed when a landlord wants to evict a tenant. When you hire landlord tenant lawyers they can help stop your landlord from using any illegal eviction tactics.
If your landlord has Discriminated against You
Discrimination is illegal and your landlord is liable for damages if you can prove that discrimination has taken place against you. You may also want to report it to HUD, which is the Housing and Urban Development (HUD). If HUD determines that discrimination has taken place they will have a HUD lawyer take over your case pro bono which means that they will do it for free.
If you have been hurt on the premises of the rental company’s property such as, there is a hole in one of the walk ways on the property. The landlord has been told repeatedly about it and you fall and hurt your leg the landlord may be held accountable in the court of law. You have every right to sue your landlord and the rental company. Your attorney will put together a case. You could receive compensation for your fall.
Guide to Stock Investing For Beginners
Stock investing or making a stock investment does not require experience in the stock market. You don’t need to pick stocks on your own or take on excessive risk to invest in stocks. Here’s a basic starter guide to stock investing for beginners.
What you need to know about the stock market when you make your first stock investment is that stock prices fluctuate. Stocks trade on exchanges, and historically when held for the long term stocks have produced returns of about 10% a year. Over the shorter-term the market goes through cycles called bull markets (rising prices) and bear markets (falling prices).
Most of the time bull markets prevail and most investors make money. In bears markets the vast majority of investors lose money, as most stocks fall in value.
Investing for beginners should not be about trying to pick stocks that will outperform the stock market in general. Stock investing, especially investing for beginners, should be about making a stock investment without speculating and taking on heavy risk.
The simplest way to invest in stocks without speculating is to invest in investment funds: exchange traded funds (ETFs), and mutual funds. In both cases you make a stock investment by buying shares. You then own a small part of a large portfolio of stocks which is managed for you and all the other investors who own shares.
To invest in stocks through an ETF you’ll need a brokerage account. Stock mutual funds can be purchased in various ways: through an investment professional, in a 401k-type plan, in a brokerage account, or by dealing directly with a no-load fund company.
Unless you have an investment adviser you’ll need to pick your own funds to invest in. As a general guide to investing for beginners, I suggest you start investing with a major stock index fund.
For example, stock symbol SPY is an ETF that tracks a major stock index, the S&P 500 Index. Various mutual fund companies offer S&P 500 Index funds as well. In either case, they are a stock investment that tracks the performance of 500 of the largest stocks (large cap stocks) in America.
In good times in bull markets, you’ll make money. In bad times and bear markets such as in 2008, expect to lose money along with just about everyone else who decided to invest in stocks.
The good news about investing in a stock index fund that tracks the stock market: most of the time stocks go up in value. Plus, unlike people who pick stocks to beat the market, you don’t need to sweat the possibility that you chose poorly … resulting in larger than average losses.
Now that you know where to invest in stocks to participate in the stock market without undue risk, you’ll want to learn about investment strategy. Once you learn how to avoid major losses in bear markets, you’re way ahead of most investors.
If the average stock investment has made 10% a year over the long term (and it has), think of the possibilities if you really knew how to invest.
Bonds and Inflation
Although I’m a huge supporter of investor’s thoroughly understanding the value of bonds, I’m also very skeptical of their investment value over the next 5 years (from August 2012).
I have two primary reasons for my pessimistic outlook.
Interest Rates:
The most basic rule that any bond investor can understand is that the market value of a bond is inversely proportional to interest rates. So to simplify, when interest rates go up, bond prices go down. If interest rates go down, bond prices go up. So understanding this simple rule, we can quickly deduce that bonds are probably the worst investment an invest could find with interest rates at all time lows. I mean where else can interest rates go? That’s right – up! Also remember, the longer the maturity, the greater impact interest rates have on the bond’s value.
Inflation:
One of the first things that any bond investor must understand is that inflation is like a toxic fluid that removes any trace of yield. For example, if your bond has a 5% coupon and the economy experiences 4% inflation, your gain is only 1%. Talk about a ruff return! As we look to the projection of future inflationary periods, we can quickly conclude that scary-inflation is on the horizon. Why? Have you seen our country’s debt? That’s why. You see, inflation is nothing more than a simple form of taxation. Although no one ever looks at it that way, that’s all it is. I’m sure the FED will provide sugar-coated inflationary purposes with menial metrics, but never forget, inflation indirectly produces billions in revenue for the federal government every year.
So how can you avoid poring this inflationary acid all over your investments? Well avoid bonds when yields are low. A great way to determine when bonds are high or low is a simple comparison of the 10 year federal note and the S&P 500’s dividend yield. Investing mogul, Peter Lynch, recommends switching to a bond position when the federal note’s return exceeds the S&P’s average dividend yield by 6%. What great advice! My personal opinion why Lynch recommends 6% is twofold. First, Lynch knows that inflation typically runs around 4% annually. Second, Lynch knows that most bulky fortune 500 companies might only grow their equity on average at a meager 2% annually while paying a decent dividend. When these two figures are combined (6%), he’s conservatively accounting for the risk associated with switching to a debt based instrument.
â€¨Although many investors look to bonds as a super secure means to invest, I’d actually argue the exact opposite. I think bonds are a great place to put your money, but the market has to be in the right position and at the right time. The key things to look for when investing in fixed income securities is high interest rates on federal bonds and high P/E’s ratio’s across the entire market. When in doubt, exercise Lynch’s rule of thumb.
What Qualifies You for a Workers’ Comp Case?
What is Workers’ Comp?
Workers’ comp began in the U.S. in 1855 with the passing of the Employer Liability Acts in Georgia and Alabama. Between 1855 and 1907, several other states followed suit and passed similar acts permitting injured workers to sue their employers. These early laws allowed employees to prove their company’s negligence or an omitted act caused their injury. After 1884, the laws were changed so that the injured employee no longer had to prove that their employer was to blame for their injury. Rather, it was only required that the employee be injured while doing his or her job.
Today, most employees who are injured while working have a right to medical care for any work injury. Frequently, monetary benefits are also made to compensate for the resulting temporary or permanent disability, if one was incurred. Workers’ comp is handled on a state-by-state basis by a governing board that oversees filed claims. Many states maintain state-run funds, but also allow private insurance companies to insure both employers and their workers. In addition to state-run worker’s compensation, there is also a federal compensation program for people injured who work for the federal government. Most companies are required to have insurance for workers’ comp. Failure to make proper provisions for this can require an employer to pay financial penalties.
Worker’s Comp Requirements
Although states vary in the type of settlements they offer, there are some hard and fast rules for what determines these cases. These eligibility requirements for workers’ comp benefits can be simplified into three basic parameters:
– The company you work for must carry workers’ comp insurance or be legally required to do so.
– You must be able to prove that you are a paid and documented employee of that organization.
– Your specific injury, illness or acquired disability must be work-related.
There are other special laws for domestic, seasonal, agricultural or undocumented workers. Each state dictates what type of settlements they offer, but essentially, a settlement will make provision for reasonable medical care, rehabilitation and wage replacement for a job-related injury. This does not generally include provisions for pain or suffering, nor does it cover injuries incurred during your commute to work but there are certain exceptions to this rule.
Significance of These Cases
Workers’ comp is a very important program because it protects the interests of both businesses and employees. Claims made under this program are wide-ranging and account for some hefty settlements. In 2004, $56 billion in benefits were paid in the U.S. Medical benefits accounted for $26.1 billion of that spending, and cash settlements comprised the other $29.9 billion. When an employee is injured on the job, workers’ comp can truly be a life-saving institution.
