Which Rehab Program Is Better for De-Addiction – Inpatient or Outpatient?

Pin 0 Shares

The fight against addiction is usually painful for an addict as well as people around him or her, and a rehabilitation center plays a vital role in de-addiction, be it for drugs or alcohol.

Drug addiction treatment facilities can broadly be classified into two categories, depending on the kind of patients they treat – inpatients and outpatients. Choosing the right treatment facility for you or a loved one would require a fair knowledge about their treatment procedures as well as respective advantages and disadvantages.

As they say “one man’s meat is another man’s poison”, no particular treatment is suitable for all the patients. It has to be tailor-made, depending on the individual’s need. Here is a lowdown on the two rehabilitation treatment programs to make the selection process easier for you:

Inpatient treatment facility for de-addiction

As the name suggests, a patient needs to get admitted to an inpatient treatment facility and stay there. Normally the inpatient treatment lasts for 28 days and depending on the severity of a particular case it could be extended or cut short. An inpatient drug rehab center has several benefits because there is constant monitoring of the addict.

Take any rehab center in the country, be it drug addiction treatment centers an addict receives utmost care and treatment from specialists stationed within the facility. During the first and difficult period of experiencing withdrawal symptoms, an addict is in safe hands when surrounded by doctors and other experts under the residential treatment program.

Such residential programs are safe as an addict is kept away from situations that trigger cravings. Stress is kept at bay by engaging a patient with ‘mindfulness’ activities. This program is especially beneficial for those who had earlier made failed attempts to get rid of addiction. In fact, people generally go for outpatient treatments initially and enrol for an inpatient treatment program when they relapse. This speaks volumes about the efficacy of this program.

A residential treatment also promotes family participation, group therapy and activities, along with other alternative and holistic programs which are run on the side. An addict is assured of a balanced and nutritious diet in an inpatient facility and hygiene is given prominence. The camaraderie with fellow addicts, their trials and tribulations or shared experiences act as a motivation for addicts undergoing treatment in a residential program. It is also a great relief for family members that there is a round the clock vigil on a loved one within the center.

Outpatient treatment facility for de-addiction

In an outpatient treatment program an addict does not need to get admitted to the rehab center. There is greater freedom for an addict as he or she can largely continue with a normal life while simultaneously undergoing treatment. An addict is required to visit the center for a few hours during the day to receive treatment.

The drug addiction treatment facilities among the best ones available in the country – run many such programs wherein a drug addict is treated while still leading a normal routine. The patient’s social life is not affected under an outpatient treatment facility. There is also an element of group therapy for outpatient treatment program like NA and AA which bring in significant changes in a patient’s life and paves the way for a long term recovery.

To decide on a de-addiction program for yourself or your loved one, consult a doctor who will suggest the best treatment suitable by making a thorough study of the individual case.