Why “Low” Capitulation Might Hint At More Pain For Bitcoin Price

- The Plutus V2 Cost Model network upgrade will also be implemented.
- Binance has also expressed its support of the upgrade.
The long-awaited Vasil update for Cardano (ADA) is almost here. Everything that has to be checked off in order to proceed with the update has been accomplished. The Vasil update isn’t the only thing happening in September; the Plutus V2 Cost Model network upgrade will also be implemented then.
Binance has also expressed its support for the update. In a tweet and a blog post, Binance, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, declared its approval of the update. The exchange has announced that it will halt ADA deposits and withdrawals at 20:45 UTC on 2022-09-22 and 20:45 UTC on 2022-09-27 as it upgrades its network. Normal service will resume once the updated network is stable.
Undisputed Support
Furthermore, Crypto.com has continued to support the update. Due to the upcoming update, the exchange will temporarily halt deposits and withdrawals on September 22 at 18:00 UTC and September 27 at the same time.
For a long time now, Gate.io has been behind Cardano’s Vasil update. In July, to commemorate the improvement, the exchange offered a giveaway of ADA and will support the upgrade.
Various additional exchanges, like Kraken, HitBTC, Kucoin, etc., have also signaled their approval of the update. Like the other services, deposits and withdrawals will be halted during the upgrade period before resuming once the network is stable. Only Coinbase, one of the largest trading platforms, was yet to announce official support. However, this morning the company tweeted its support.
According to CMC, the Cardano price today is $0.451096 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,105,578,737 USD. Cardano is up 1.26% in the last 24 hours.
