Finance
Why Should You Get a Life Insurance Policy?
Almost everything in life is uncertain and we should always prepare for any unplanned situation that might pop up. Life is uncertain, and we need to be prepared for the unexpected. In fact, the only things certain in life are taxes and death. One or both of these things are bound to happen at some point in a person’s life. While taxes will always be present in every society, death can come like a thief in the night.
Sickness and death are particularly frightening as it is. Death is certain-a part of life and its certain that one day we will go back to our creator. What’s really frightening though is if we are not prepared when this happens. This is the reason why every person should have a life insurance policy.
A life insurance policy can go a long way toward helping dependents who have experienced the death of a loved one. If the breadwinner of the family dies, his dependents can be left with nowhere to turn. If he has a life insurance policy, however, then his dependents will have a safety net until they can fend for themselves.
Policies can do more than serve as a lifeline for dependents after the insured dies, however. They can also help defray death-related expenses, including funeral costs and the cost of probate for the insured’s will.
Some people are not as lucky as others and they will not be able to leave mansions and lands to their dependents. With this Insurance, a parent can be sure to leave an inheritance to his dependents or beneficiaries. This makes the product especially important for those who have young children-the benefits will help cover their expenses until they are able to work and fend for themselves. The amount of coverage a person should get should be based both on the number of dependents he has and the premiums he can afford on his paying capacity.
There are many things in life that the average household can live without, but life insurance should not be one of those things. The importance of this increases as the number of people in a household increases. A single person with few, if any, close relations can get by with relatively on a very little amount or perhaps no insurance at all. The same is not true for those who cannot be said for persons who have family members or other types of responsibilities.
This unique product is a way to protect your family against possible financial trouble or even ruin, depending on the circumstances. It is also a way to relieve some of the anxiety that family members may feel as they wonder how they will get by should the breadwinner in the family suddenly dies. Some forms of life insurance can even be used as a means of saving money over the long term.
There are various types of policies, and Often one type will be a far better option for a particular family or person than another might be for that same family or person. Because there are so many types of policies available, consumers need to reach out and connect with a trusted agent.
A reputable agent will normally be a state-licensed agent who carries different types of policies from different companies. There are life insurance agents, as well, who normally work for a particular insurance company and sell the products of that company. An Independent Agent can offer many different types of policies at different price points, because he or she carries more options from more sources.
Aside from choosing the correct type of policy, Consumers must also decide on the level of coverage they need. A consumer might say: “I need $10,000 worth of life insurance” but when asked to justify that amount they are at a loss to do so. Is that amount too much; is it too little? Often they simply do not know. The amount of coverage needed will vary from one family to another. It can also vary depending on where in life a person is when he or she takes out the policy. A newly married couple, young in age, will normally need less life insurance coverage than a middle-aged couple with a home mortgage and student loans that need to be paid off. Then again, a high earning young couple may need more life insurance than a middle-aged couple if the high-earning couple needs to replace one of the incomes lost through death. As you can see, coverage is dependent on many issues and aspects, some of which are hard to explore without the aid of a qualified life insurance agent.
Finance
Why You Should Hire a Lawyer in Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Cases?
A traumatic brain injury or TBI can result from an accident. Some of the accidents which can cause brain injuries include ceiling collapses, falling objects striking a person’s head, construction accidents, and auto accidents.
Most of the victims and their family members are often kept in dark about the nature of their medical conditions. The field of TBI is quite complex. In most of the cases it is observed that health care providers do not have the time or resources to properly address recovery issues involved.
The effects resulting from a serious brain injury are diverse in nature. In most of the cases it is observed that victims are unable to care for themselves and are unable to talk and process information. It is also possible that the victim may be confined to a wheelchair.
The persons with TBI require specialized legal representation, if a compensation lawsuit is going to be pursued. Injury lawsuit involving brain injury is complex and requires TBI lawyer who are experienced in the medical and legal issues involved.
A brain injury lawyer can also refer the patient to proper medical specialists which includes some of the best neurologists in New York City. These neurologists will perform medical tests in order to pinpoint a conclusive diagnosis.
When we are contacted by a client who has been a victim of brain injury, we always get in touch with his treating doctor to formulate a medical-legal team who will work together in order to help this individual. Mostly our clients who are victim of brain injury undergo a PET-SCAN which shows color images of the brain. This report is further interpreted by an experienced medical doctor.
There are dozens of cases where the MRI will show as normal but the client continues to experience symptoms including loss of memory, headaches, seizures, feeling of being in a daze or fog, and other similar complexities related to TBI. Therefore, even if MRI scan of the victim is showing normal, it doesn’t imply that client has not suffered a brain injury.
Finance
Paralegal Schools Vs Law School
Deciding whether to attend paralegal school or law school is not an easy task. Both have significant pros and cons, making the decision a challenging one. If you are trying to decide between these two career paths, here is some valuable information you can use to help make your decision.
Pros of Pursuing a Paralegal Career
Paralegal school is much more affordable than law school. In fact, many paralegals can start their careers with just three months of paralegal-specific training, provided they have the right college education behind them. Most paralegals start working with little school debt other than the college loans that most people have, in comparison to lawyers who graduate law school with tremendous amounts of debt, usually pushing the six-figure mark.
Paralegals do not have to pass a school entrance exam. Those who take the LSAT and do not receive high enough marks to enter law school often have no choice but to enter the paralegal program, unless they want to continue taking the LSAT in order to improve their marks.
Paralegals also have less stress in the field than lawyers. Since they must work under an attorney or lawyer, paralegals answer to someone other than themselves for their actions. Also, working in law requires long hours. Paralegals are usually able to get overtime pay. This is not the case for lawyers.
Cons of a Paralegal Profession
Pursuing paralegal school when you qualify for law school limits your advancement opportunities. There is only so far you can go in the system as a paralegal. The highest you can earn in most markets is $90,000 a year.
Some people feel that the tasks assigned to paralegals are mundane and become routine over time. This eliminates some stress, but also may eliminate the challenge of the job. Paralegals usually operate in a shared office environment, which some may view as a con to the job.
Pros to Attending Law School
The main two benefits to attending law school are unlimited career growth potential and the fact that a good lawyer has unlimited earning potential. If you are successful as a lawyer, you can grow in your profession and pursue a broad range of specialties. If you start your own firm, you will not be limited by the direction others wish you to pursue.
A successful lawyer has a lot of perks. Secretarial support and the help of paralegals are all benefits enjoyed by leading lawyers. Lawyers typically work out of private offices and enjoy a diverse assortment of tasks throughout the day.
Cons of Law School
The main drawback to law school for many people is the tremendous cost. If your LSAT scores are high enough, you may be able to get aid. However, most people end up graduating from law school with a lot of debt.
The other drawback is all of the testing you will have to do. First, you will need high enough LSAT scores to qualify for a law school program. Once you graduate, you will have to pass the bar exam in order to become a lawyer. It is entirely possible for a student to go all the way through law school and fail to pass the bar exam, which means that a career as a lawyer is impossible, in spite of the money spent on paralegal schools.
So which career path should you pursue? Only you can answer that question. If you desire to have unlimited income potential and feel you have the knowledge and resources to pass the rigorous testing required for law school, then pursue that option. If, however, you wish to take the safe route, a career as a paralegal may be the best option. You now know the benefits and risks of each career, so you can make a more informed decision.
Finance
Media Advertising Must Adapt to Survive in 2009
Broadcasters, marketers and media buyers agree that, because we now live in a video-on-demand world in which consumers control what they watch and when, the broadcast advertising model is broken. And while the media industry is still sorting through their predicament on television, perhaps the even more troubling news is that, due to the tough economic conditions the world faces going into 2009, all indications are that online ad spending will dip over the next year. What can media companies and advertisers do in this floundering ad ecosystem? The short answer: they will have to change the way advertising is bought and sold, measured and delivered.
Traditional television audiences are eroding. In October, the four biggest broadcast networks reported declines in audiences between the ages of 18 and 49. Many analysts believe that those eyeballs are moving from television to online. Advertising Age, in a study on social networking and its impact on television, found that 25% of users of social networking sites like Facebook indicated they were spending less time watching TV because of the time they were spending online. And more than a third of all 12 – 64 year olds online indicated they used social networking sites regularly. With audiences being siphoned away from television, and using time-shifting digital video recorder (DVR) technology like TiVo to skip ads while they are watching TV, advertising dollars to be had in the broadcast medium are on the decline.
So media companies should simply follow their audiences online, right? The picture is not that clear. The current economic climate is eroding ad spending across the board. TechCrunch indicates that in the third quarter, Google, Yahoo, Microsoft and AOL collectively eked out only a 0.6% increase in online advertising revenue quarter over quarter. MediaPost.com reports that, while online ad revenue is up 11% year-to-date, compared to last year’s growth of 26%, growth has all but stalled in 2008. They predict that 2009 will be the first flat year for online ad spending since 2003. Others offer an even gloomier outlook. In a survey of attendees at AdTech New York, private equity firm Halyard Capital found most predicted digital-marketing budgets would be down 10-20% in 2009.
And even worse news for media companies: rates that advertisers are paying for digital ad space, as traditionally measured by cost-per-thousand impressions (CPM), are trending downward. According to research by Morgan Stanley, the average CPM for a banner ad has dropped from $3 to $1 over the past decade. Consensus seems to be this is because of the proliferation of available inventory (places on the internet to display these ads). In China, advertisers are paying as little as $.05 CPM because of the rapid explosion of inventory. And MediaPost predicts that this decline in the rates advertisers are paying will extend to online video advertising in 2009, which is an area that has been enjoying a two year spike in CPMs.
But what about those social networks to which television viewers are being drawn? Do they offer hope? Halyard Capital found that 68% of those surveyed believed social networks are in the “strongest position to expand” among the alternative marketing channels over the next two years. Advertisers see vast potential in social networking as a channel in which to better target advertising to consumers because of all of the personal information being shared. And content providers see opportunities to tie together traditional media and social networking. Broadcasters are starting to incorporate community features into their online video players. Companies like Joost are tapping into social networks like Facebook for social video sharing.
At first glance, then, social networks seem to offer promise as an advertising haven in an economic downturn. Sites like Facebook, MySpace and YouTube boast a tremendous number of pageviews, a higher than average number of pageviews per user, and a longer average time-on-site. In a CPM-driven world, this massive pool of pageviews represents a virtual treasure trove of “inventory,” because of the sheer number of eyeballs. The problem, however, is that the data shows that the actual performance of ads on these social networks is absolutely dismal. Click-through rates on these sites are 10 to 100 times lower than the average for banner ads, which were already in the 0.1 percent to 1 percent range.
According to Dr. Augustine Fou, Senior VP of Digital Strategy at MRM Worldwide, a digital marketing agency, the very nature of social networking sites make them unsuitable for traditional advertising:
“While the largest Web 1.0 sites (Yahoo, CNET, New York Times, etc.) were content sites that aggregated massive audiences and supported large numbers of pageviews, the largest Web 2.0 sites are social networking sites. The nature of these two types of sites is very different. Users go to Web 1.0 sites and portals to read content or do e-mail by themselves. Users go to Web 2.0 social networks to interact with others and are usually so immersed in socializing they are even less likely to see, let alone act upon, ads, despite the large number of pageviews generated per session. This may partially explain the dramatically lower click rates for ads on social networking sites. “
Ted McConnell, general manager-interactive marketing and innovation at Procter & Gamble Co., postulates that social networks are not only ineffective channels for advertising, they are wholly inappropriate places to market in which attempts to do so alienate consumers. McConnell poses the question to advertisers: “What in heaven’s name made you think you could monetize the real estate in which somebody is breaking up with their girlfriend?” He makes the point that “social media” is not really “media” at all. Media is a one-way communication that contains blank spaces that constitute inventory for advertising. Social networking is a dialog between consumers, in which advertising becomes disruptive. Consumers were not intending to create media, they were intending to talk to someone.
If television ad revenue is on the decline, digital ad spending on the whole is trending downward, and social networks are failing to deliver on their promise to reach consumers, what can advertisers and media companies do to weather the storm? Advertisers must ensure that they are getting the best return on investment they can on their remaining ad spending dollars. Instead of paying for the biggest number of eyeballs they can, they should focus on advertising best positioned to make a conversion. Online, this likely signals a needed shift from a CPM model, where advertisers pay for the number of folks who will see an ad, to performance-based measurements. An ad model based on performance would have advertisers paying only for clicks or other targeted consumer actions.
McConnell predicts that as the economy worsens, the fortune of performance-based advertising will rise as impression-based models falter. “‘Spray and pray’ is a little harder to do when you’re under economic pressure,” he said. “So performance-based advertising will gain share over CPM.”
And according to Dr. Fou, “in the Web 2.0 advertising landscape, many advertisers have already moved beyond the cost-per-impression (CPM) model to a more measurable and accountable cost-per-click (CPC) model (e.g., Google Adwords) in which they only pay when users click through, no matter how many times the ad is displayed. Some have even moved to the next step of cost-per-action (CPA), where the advertiser does not pay until the user does the desired action-e.g., make a purchase. “
How can media companies respond to the demand for performance-based advertising? It is no longer enough to simply make inventory available, now these companies must ensure that the advertisements will be effective. This means that it will be more important than ever to target the right advertising to the right consumer at the right time. And media companies will have to work directly with the advertisers to ensure that advertising is tightly integrated with the content in a way that provides the right context and timing for the message.
One channel that offers some interesting promise for targeting of content is mobile. 62% of AdTech’s attendees responding to the survey by Halyard cited mobile as the advertising platform that will grow the most in the next two years. Mobile has the potential to target a consumer at exactly the right time and the right place. Imagine walking into a drug store and receiving a coupon by text message on your mobile phone for an over-the-counter pain reliever. That is the power of location-based advertising, made possible by the proliferation of global positioning system (GPS) technology on mobile phones, that allows providers to know exactly where you are. This is not science fiction – companies like Loopt and NAVTEQ are already starting to serve up location-based ads on a handset near you.
And while social networks may not prove to be the holy grail in providing a channel for advertising, their vast potential for understanding and targeting consumers may still be the key to effective advertising in a performance-based world. Dr. Fou explains that “By redefining social networks as ‘the collective conversations and actions of customers, evidenced online,’ marketers can instead use social networks as places to do research-e.g., test messages with real customers in a real environment, listen to how customers describe their products or services to peers, or get ideas for new products or how to improve current products. And finally, advertisers can identify influencers, mavens or ‘heavies’ on social networks (the ones who are most active in talking, posting or sharing) and let them beta-test and write about their product or service.”
Not only can social networks help advertisers better identify, understand and influence their targets, they have the potential to exponentially extend their reach. According to Advertising Age, there is “emerging evidence that mapping the online relationships among consumers — creating so-called social graphs — can be just as valuable as traditional targeting and segmentation in predicting how people will respond to marketing messages.” The idea is to not only market to your identified target consumer, but market to the other people in that consumer’s social network. The theory is that advertisers should associate “consumers who are already connected and share values and beliefs, a concept called homophily.” Yahoo and several small start-ups are starting to prove out this theory.
Finally, there may still be hope for television. In early November, Dish Network struck a deal with advertising technology firm Invidi that involves the creation of “advanced receivers” capable of “targeted advertising delivery” and “dynamic commercial insertion.” According to Advertising Age, what this means is “[r]ather than bombarding millions of TV viewers with the same ads for things many of them may not be looking to buy, marketers could in the next two to three years send different ads to different households — making certain, for example, that Procter & Gamble wouldn’t have to pay for Pampers ads watched by a couple with no wee tykes and General Motors wouldn’t have to show ads for its Hummer vehicles to a house full of Prius enthusiasts.” Industry experts believe that if consumers are presented with highly relevant advertising, they are far less inclined to skip the ad on their DVR.
Finance
Small Business Solutions – Using Virtual PBX To Lower Operating Costs
If you’re the owner or operator of any business, you know from first-hand experience that you must adjust to changing technologies or lose ground to your competition. It’s simply one of those major pitfalls of running a successful business – adjust or perish.
In recent years, this scenario is being played out in numerous ways among countless businesses. One of the obvious reasons for this ongoing change in how business is done concerns computers and the Internet. This one-two combo has revolutionized the way companies now operate in the business world.
Perhaps, as many alert business owners already know, connecting and fully integrating one’s business with computers and the World Wide Web is the only way to proceed. This shift is one of the main reasons we have seen the rise in popularity of online Virtual PBX phone systems. In one quick move any business – no matter how big or small – can inexpensively integrate their operations with this newly developing wireless computerized environment.
Virtual PBX simply means all your company’s phone communications are handled online by a third party provider. In other words, instead of having a “hard-wired” office phone system, you are basically “outsourcing” your company’s phone system to a remote server or hosted provider.
This wireless move has some distinct advantages which make obtaining such a phone system worth your consideration. First, since everything can be handled online, setup is almost instant, and you don’t have to purchase hardware or pay for ongoing maintenance. In most cases, you can use your current smartphones and you can even “port” your current business phone number(s), so there is no interruption to your business. Even more importantly, these hosted phone systems are completely scalable so you can quickly increase or decrease your number of phone lines depending on your company’s situation.
Also, these virtual PBX (Private Branch Exchange) phone systems come with all the “bell & whistles” associated with operating a modern business. For one small monthly fee, you get a full-powered and completely scalable PBX system with call forwarding, voice mail, online fax… and even a virtual secretary if you’re on a tight budget.
Deciding to go this wireless route, can instantly give any business or home office a “professional” feel that will project confidence/reliability to your clients and customers. As every business owner knows, that “first impression” means everything.
It also means your business or company is accessible anywhere and at any time. Both your workers and clients can access your business via the Internet and their smartphones. This accessibility and portability must not be ignored when factoring in the costs of running a current business. In other words, this “location independence” may just prove priceless to your company’s bottom line.
Lastly, one must never forget the importance of operating a business in the “modern” world, both your workers and clients now expect constant instant access to all your services and resources. Having an “old fashion” business – one confined to office hours and office phones – is no longer competitive in our mobile-obsessed world. In this light, going with a virtual PBX phone system is the only way to proceed, and it’s a route any business owner or operator must consider if they want to lower their operating costs.
Finance
Benefits Of A Sales Force Automation System
If a company is to grow and expand with the changing technology, one thing they should consider is implementing sales force automation. Sales force automation can be as simple as a piece of software or an entire package installed on the company’s operating system. Both are designed to have the same results, increase the bottom line of the company. Sales force automation is imperative if they want to achieve their desired growth.
Sales force automation can be targeted to specific departments or areas of the company. Companies can use sales force automation strictly in the sales department or maybe in the order processing department. Typically in small to mid-size companies, sales force automation is used as a primary way to help the sales force increase the sales of the company.
By utilizing sales force automation software in the sales department, it allows each sales rep the ability to stay on top of their daily activities such as sales calls, target customers, and helps keep them on task. If used properly, sales force automation software will keep the salesperson in contact with their customers and clients throughout the sales process and is a great tool for follow up contact.
What is the first step to implementing sales force automation into a company? A determination of the end results and exactly what the company is wanting to achieve is probably the most important consideration before purchasing any type of sales force automation. If only a means of customer follow up and contact management is what the company wants to achieve, then a very basic contact management sales force automation software package will suffice.
On the other hand, if the company wants to include other departments within the company such as accounting, purchasing, and marketing to benefit from sales force automation, then a complete system installed on the operating system should be considered. This type of sales force automation will give the company a more complete view of the entire process of the company’s business.
Many companies will jump on the newest sales force automation software before thoroughly investigating and determining their needs and requirements. They therefore end up with a package they are unhappy with and the sales force automation idea goes out the window never allowing the company to realize the full potential of exactly what the sales force automation system could have done to help them achieve greater customer satisfaction, greater sales and of course, more profits.
Sales force automation can be a great advantage to the company who knows exactly what they want to achieve, when they want to achieve it, and has a well laid out plan as to how they will get there. A company that knows this, will many times over benefit from implementing the best solution to help them achieve their goals by utilizing sales force automation.
Finance
Things To Consider Before Hiring A Truck Accident Lawyer
Every year, a large number of accident related deaths are caused by large commercial trucks in the US. Over the last few decades, the number of trucks involved in deadly crashes rose in by 10 percent. If you have been hurt badly by the recklessness of a truck driver, you must consider hiring a skilled lawyer who will help you get the compensation and medical expenses you deserve. Before you proceed, here are some tips that will be beneficial:
1. Before hiring anyone, make sure he or she specializes in this line of work. You can’t hire a criminal lawyer to fight a truck accident case for you. Only a specialized attorney can help you to achieve a successful settlement of the case.
2. Your attorney will first make sure of what exactly was the cause of the accident. In general, truck accidents happen because of defective brakes, over loads, or other issues related to the truck driver such as drunken or doped driving.
3. One of the biggest difficulties surrounding a truck accident can be determining who is at fault behind it. This is a complicated process and often takes a long time to reveal the truth. A skilled truck accident lawyer will use his or her own team to investigate the entire matter critically and prepare evidences to support your claim.
4.Your insurance company might try to provide evidence that it is you who is at fault and if they can prove it successfully, there’s no chance for you to get medical compensation from them. Hiring a skilled attorney will help you get rid of such problems with no trouble.
5. Location becomes another important issue that often comes up with truck accidents. Usually this type of heavy vehicles travel long distances and it is not surprising that several states may get involved in the litigation. Only a skilled attorney can navigate easily through the various state-specific legal issues and find out which is the best location to file the suit.
6. A truck accident might cause serious injuries requiring months or years to recover. The task of a skilled lawyer is not only limited to the courts, they will stay beside you during this devastating time. They will make sure that you get the right medical treatment and access to benefits as you recover. A good truck accident lawyer’s firm will consult their in-house physician, economists, and vocational rehab counselors to know the seriousness of your injuries, estimate the time for recovery, and calculate the associate costs.
When you are looking for a truck accident lawyer, Chicago has plenty of options to choose from, but not many are evenly skilled. Visit srflaw.com to find experienced and skilled lawyers who will help you and your family recover maximum amount of compensation with a successful settlement.
Why Should You Get a Life Insurance Policy?
Why You Should Hire a Lawyer in Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Cases?
Apply for fresh JKSSB Vacancies under Adv No 5 of 2022, Link Activated
Bitcoin Taps $18,100, Why This Is Dangerous For The Market?
Kendrick Perry excelled alongside NBA players in EuroBasket 2022 tournament
Dolphins-Bills predictions: Will Miami pull off another upset? Sun Sentinel staffers don’t think so
Paralegal Schools Vs Law School
Media Advertising Must Adapt to Survive in 2009
SupraOracles Releases Roadmap to Mainnet While Starting 550+ Signed Web3 Project Integrations
Ask Harry Kane to score a header at 12/1
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports4 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business4 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance3 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
News4 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Finance3 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online