With the nuclear threat, Putin withdraws into Ukraine

Is it all a bluff?

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s renewed nuclear threats have raised concerns that his escalation plans in Ukraine are about more than mobilizing more troops.

While he has made apocalyptic threats against the West before, Putin’s thinly veiled warnings in a rare national address on Wednesday signaled that he was prepared to increase the risk of nuclear conflict to avoid an embarrassing military defeat.

The Russian leader accused the United States and its allies of “nuclear blackmail” and said without giving further details that senior officials of NATO states had made statements about the possibility “of using nuclear weapons of mass destruction against Russia”.

Then he delivered a notable reminder:

“If the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal to protect Russia and our people,” Putin said, an apparent reference to Moscow’s large nuclear arsenal.

“It’s not a bluff,” he added.

Whether Kyiv and its allies should now be more concerned about the threat was up for debate, analysts said.

“I think it signals that he wants people to think he would risk nuclear war,” said Phillips O’Brien, professor of strategic studies at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. “I don’t think that means he’s any more likely to do that than he was yesterday.”

A ballistic missile rolls through Red Square during a rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow on May 7. The Kremlin often takes the opportunity to show off its military and nuclear power. File Alexander Zemlianitchenko / AP

In his February speech announcing the start of what the Kremlin calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine, Putin warned that anyone who dared intervene would be confronted with the full force of Russia’s nuclear arsenal.

This time, however, he faces a different reality: his army has suffered humiliating setbacks, his troops are demoralized and exhausted, and he faces rare criticism at home.

Desperate for a victory, the Russian leader has combined his nuclear threats and the call for reservists with a plan to annex the occupied territories in the east and south of Ukraine.

“He doubles up politically because he loses militarily,” said Michael Clarke, professor of war studies at King’s College London. “Creating more ‘Russian’ territory is an attempt to scare the West because Russian nuclear doctrine has always maintained that nuclear weapons would only be used for the direct defense of Russia. He says, “That’s not a bluff,” which shows that it is.”

While the country’s military doctrine limits the use of nuclear weapons to direct threats to the existence of the Russian state, observers noted that in his speech Putin used the ill-defined term “territorial integrity” when he talked about the conditions that would merit a nuclear response. .

Apparently extending the terms of possible nuclear use in the middle of a war, and just as Russia plans to absorb four Ukrainian regions, means Putin had “locked himself in”. analysts said.

“If Ukraine keeps trying to liberate its own territories after holding a referendum, a sham referendum, does that mean it will attack right away?” said O’Brien, the professor of strategic studies. “I think he sort of locked himself in with it. It’s certainly aggressive rhetoric, but it’s not necessarily smart policy.

Kyiv has already indicated that Russia’s attempts to annex new territories are not changing anything and promised that its army will continue to push on the battlefield. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was also skeptical Wednesday about Putin’s use of nuclear weapons.

Washington has widely called the threats irresponsible, but nothing new, although NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has denounced Putin’s “dangerous and reckless rhetoric”.

While they may not be a precursor to nuclear war, O’Brien said Putin’s threats should be taken seriously given Moscow’s capabilities.

“But I think it shouldn’t be either, ‘We’re going to end up with the end of the world’ either,” he added.

In fact, when Ukraine this summer launched attacks on annexed Crimea, a territory Moscow considers Russian, Putin did not hit the nuclear button, O’Brien noted.

“If he says any attack on the ground he calls Russia will be a nuclear trigger, Ukraine has already smashed it in Crimea,” he added.

Putin could also try to dissuade Western countries, including the United States, from supplying Kyiv with more of the weapons he has used to such potent effect on the battlefield, said Russian expert and consultant Keir Giles. principal at Chatham House, a London establishment. thinking group.

“Putin’s speech is full of indicators that he recognizes that Russia was unable to defeat Ukraine on the battlefield, so it must seek victory elsewhere. And that victory, Putin hopes, could come from the erosion of international support for Ukraine,” Giles said. “That is why Russia challenges the West to support Ukraine more and appeals to the most fearful and timorous Western leaders, especially those most sensitive to Russia’s repeated nuclear threats.”

Pro-Kremlin voices have welcomed Putin’s escalation, which comes after months of media coverage dominated by talk of the possibility of nuclear strikes on European capitals.

As Russian plans to annex new Ukrainian territory emerged on Monday, a top Kremlin propagandist said: “This week marks either the eve of our imminent victory or the eve of nuclear war. I see no third way.

Apparently, neither did Putin.