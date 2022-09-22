With the nuclear threat, Putin withdraws into Ukraine

Sign up for Celtics updates
Is it all a bluff?
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s renewed nuclear threats have raised concerns that his escalation plans in Ukraine are about more than mobilizing more troops.
While he has made apocalyptic threats against the West before, Putin’s thinly veiled warnings in a rare national address on Wednesday signaled that he was prepared to increase the risk of nuclear conflict to avoid an embarrassing military defeat.
The Russian leader accused the United States and its allies of “nuclear blackmail” and said without giving further details that senior officials of NATO states had made statements about the possibility “of using nuclear weapons of mass destruction against Russia”.
Then he delivered a notable reminder:
“If the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal to protect Russia and our people,” Putin said, an apparent reference to Moscow’s large nuclear arsenal.
“It’s not a bluff,” he added.
Whether Kyiv and its allies should now be more concerned about the threat was up for debate, analysts said.
“I think it signals that he wants people to think he would risk nuclear war,” said Phillips O’Brien, professor of strategic studies at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. “I don’t think that means he’s any more likely to do that than he was yesterday.”
In his February speech announcing the start of what the Kremlin calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine, Putin warned that anyone who dared intervene would be confronted with the full force of Russia’s nuclear arsenal.
This time, however, he faces a different reality: his army has suffered humiliating setbacks, his troops are demoralized and exhausted, and he faces rare criticism at home.
Desperate for a victory, the Russian leader has combined his nuclear threats and the call for reservists with a plan to annex the occupied territories in the east and south of Ukraine.
“He doubles up politically because he loses militarily,” said Michael Clarke, professor of war studies at King’s College London. “Creating more ‘Russian’ territory is an attempt to scare the West because Russian nuclear doctrine has always maintained that nuclear weapons would only be used for the direct defense of Russia. He says, “That’s not a bluff,” which shows that it is.”
While the country’s military doctrine limits the use of nuclear weapons to direct threats to the existence of the Russian state, observers noted that in his speech Putin used the ill-defined term “territorial integrity” when he talked about the conditions that would merit a nuclear response. .
Apparently extending the terms of possible nuclear use in the middle of a war, and just as Russia plans to absorb four Ukrainian regions, means Putin had “locked himself in”. analysts said.
“If Ukraine keeps trying to liberate its own territories after holding a referendum, a sham referendum, does that mean it will attack right away?” said O’Brien, the professor of strategic studies. “I think he sort of locked himself in with it. It’s certainly aggressive rhetoric, but it’s not necessarily smart policy.
Kyiv has already indicated that Russia’s attempts to annex new territories are not changing anything and promised that its army will continue to push on the battlefield. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was also skeptical Wednesday about Putin’s use of nuclear weapons.
Washington has widely called the threats irresponsible, but nothing new, although NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has denounced Putin’s “dangerous and reckless rhetoric”.
While they may not be a precursor to nuclear war, O’Brien said Putin’s threats should be taken seriously given Moscow’s capabilities.
“But I think it shouldn’t be either, ‘We’re going to end up with the end of the world’ either,” he added.
In fact, when Ukraine this summer launched attacks on annexed Crimea, a territory Moscow considers Russian, Putin did not hit the nuclear button, O’Brien noted.
“If he says any attack on the ground he calls Russia will be a nuclear trigger, Ukraine has already smashed it in Crimea,” he added.
Putin could also try to dissuade Western countries, including the United States, from supplying Kyiv with more of the weapons he has used to such potent effect on the battlefield, said Russian expert and consultant Keir Giles. principal at Chatham House, a London establishment. thinking group.
“Putin’s speech is full of indicators that he recognizes that Russia was unable to defeat Ukraine on the battlefield, so it must seek victory elsewhere. And that victory, Putin hopes, could come from the erosion of international support for Ukraine,” Giles said. “That is why Russia challenges the West to support Ukraine more and appeals to the most fearful and timorous Western leaders, especially those most sensitive to Russia’s repeated nuclear threats.”
Pro-Kremlin voices have welcomed Putin’s escalation, which comes after months of media coverage dominated by talk of the possibility of nuclear strikes on European capitals.
As Russian plans to annex new Ukrainian territory emerged on Monday, a top Kremlin propagandist said: “This week marks either the eve of our imminent victory or the eve of nuclear war. I see no third way.
Apparently, neither did Putin.
Today is the start of astronomical fall, and already the leaves are changing in many parts of the state.
Where exactly? The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has a map for that, and the department’s Fall Color Finder is showing some parts of the state at 25 to 50 percent fall color.
If you are waiting for peak color, it typically starts along the Canadian border in mid to late September and reaches southeastern Minnesota in early to late October, according to the DNR.
The autumnal equinox officially is at 8:04 p.m., according to the Farmer’s Almanac, so enjoy those last few hours of summer while you can.
Case of the Gyanvapi Mosque | A video survey of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri Mosque Complex was conducted in May this year, following which the Hindu side claimed that a ‘Shivling’ had been found near the ‘wazu khana’. This claim was contested by the Muslim side.
During the hearing of the Gyanvapi Mosque case on Thursday, the Varanasi court issued a notice to the Muslim side regarding a plea filed by the Hindu side requesting carbon dating of the ‘Shivling’ allegedly found in the mosque complex.
“We demand carbon dating. The Muslim side says it’s a fountain, but we say it’s a Shivling. An independent body should investigate and verify this,” Jain had said earlier. He also mentioned that the court rejected the eight-week deadline requested by the mosque committee to prepare for the next hearing.
The next hearing in this case will take place on September 29.
The Gyanvapi Mosque case concerns a plea filed by five women seeking permission to worship Hindu deities whose idols were allegedly found on an exterior wall of the Gyanvapi Mosque.
This claim was contested by the Muslim side. The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee declared that the Gyanvapi Mosque is Waqf property and questioned the maintainability of the plea.
(Edited by : Priyanka Rathi)
I saw on the news that the Texas and Florida governors were complaining that the reason they sent immigrants to northern locations was that the rest of the country should shoulder some responsibility as far as immigrants go. I would inform them that right here in St. Paul we had 40,707 Hmong immigrants as of 2000 and that had grown to 66,000 by the 2020 census.
To see their success here in Minnesota you only need to look at their representation on school boards, in state government, as successful business owners, on graduation honor rolls, and the list goes on. 2013 revenues for Hmong-owned businesses totaled $100 million. One young woman, gymnast Sunisa Lee, is an Olympic champion, having won an All Around gold medal representing the USA.
What the governors of Florida and Texas must think are immigrants are the thousands of northern seniors who migrate to their states in the winter and bolster the economy by spending millions of dollars there.
Tom Kapsner, White Bear Lake
I see about 100 political ads from the Democrats to about one by the Republicans. If there was a question about which party is really beholden to big money the answer should be obvious. But, what I’ve noticed is that virtually all the Democrats’ ads are on the single issue of abortion. No mention of crime, inflation or border security. That’s probably because of their dismal failure on any of those issues. Their woke policies are as much of a danger to this country as they are to the major cities that they run. So, if people want to vote on one single issue, go ahead. But, then watch the carnage continue.
Mark Ruecker, Roseville
Democrats: 3. Republicans: 0. That was the attendance rate at a candidate forum held recently by the respected Woodbury/Cottage Grove Area League of Women Voters. If one needs any further evidence that some Republican extremists are on the defensive, their absentee rate in a forum where they feared a reproductive rights question was likely to be asked should remove all doubt.
While extremists parrot the GOP talking point that abortion is not on the ballot, they said the opposite before the August primary. They extolled abortion bans then, but have now deleted those positions from websites and social media content in a futile attempt to hide that radical position from voters. They may wish it wasn’t on the ballot, but it’s Republican overreach that made the revocation of a 50-year-old constitutional right the pivotal issue that has transformed the anticipated “red wave” midterm election into more of a stagnant puddle.
Three strong Democratic pro-choice women, paramedic Judy Seeberger, school board member Pat Driscoll, and Hastings City Councilmember Tina Folch, did not duck from the challenge of honestly answering questions from the public. If Tom Dippel, Mark Wiens, and Shane Hudella cannot be trusted as candidates to show up to a one-hour debate to answer voters’ questions, they cannot be trusted as elected lawmakers to work hard and reflect the will of southeast metro constituents.
Eileen Weber, Denmark Township
While watching the extraordinary television coverage of the Queen of England’s funeral, I was astonished by the behavior of those people standing in line for as long as 20 hours to pay their respects. There were no problems with acting out, pushing and shoving or fighting in those long lines. Everyone appeared courteous and respectful and there were thousands of people standing there at times.
In a situation similar in this country, meaning a large group assembled for long periods, I wonder if the same civility and respect would prevail.
Dick Weinhandl, Aitkin
The upcoming expiration of the St. Paul organized garbage contract is a welcome opportunity to return to a free-market system of garbage collection.
In the Sunday article regarding the organized garbage committee, there is mention of ongoing service issues under the current organized system, and the committee response was to suggest moving billing and service in-house to the City of St. Paul. Nothing could be worse than to give the City of St. Paul more control over anything. The City has consistently mismanaged basic police, street maintenance and fiscal responsibilities. Giving them more to mismanage is not a solution.
A better solution is a return to a free market, where citizens and taxpayers choose service levels and providers, and replace them if necessary. The garbage haulers are then incentivized to provide good service and proper billing.
Roger Norris, St. Paul
Former UFC two-weight champion Conor McGregor has hit back at Floyd Mayweather’s claim that they are in talks for a lucrative rematch.
“Notorious” made his boxing debut in 2017 against Mayweather in “The Money Fight,” which remains one of the most successful pay-per-view events of all time.
The MMA fighter started off well against arguably the best boxer of his generation before draining and being stopped on his feet within 10 rounds.
Since going 50-0 against McGregor and retiring, Floyd has been in a series of exhibition contests.
The first of these arrived in Japan on New Year’s Eve 2018, when he knocked out kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa.
Last year, Mayweather backed off the ropes again and went eight rounds with social media star Logan Paul.
In 2022, it has been much more active. Floyd began in May with a fight in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, in which he defeated his former sparring partner Don Moore.
This Sunday, September 25, he will return to Japan and face MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura.
Ahead of his exhibition against Mikuru Asakura in Japan on Sunday, he claimed a rematch with McGregor was on the line: “I want to go out there this weekend and have some fun.
“Then I have another exhibition in Dubai in November, and me and Conor McGregor in 2023.
“We don’t know if it’s going to be an exhibition of a real fight, but there have been discussions about both. I would prefer an exhibition.
Regarding why he would prefer exposure, Mayweather explained, “I’m not into fights where I’m going to take real punishment.
“So guys like Conor McGregor and guys that don’t really hit hard like YouTubers or UFC guys, I don’t really mind colliding with those kinds of individuals.
“But nothing where I’m going to put myself in a position where I’m going to hurt or harm myself.”
On Wednesday night, McGregor posted a photo of his fight with Mayweather on social media with the caption “not interested,” seemingly ending talk of a 2023 rematch between the pair.
In a since-deleted tweet, the 34-year-old also reacted to Mayweather’s claim that he would earn around £17m for his last show after previously suggesting he had earned £88m for having fought YouTuber Logan Paul.
“He also said he had done 100m [£88m] to spare the Logan Paul guy but never made the Forbes top 100 list. He hasn’t cleared 20 million in a full year since 2017,” McGregor said.
“When we last fought. Otherwise, he would have been on the list. He hasn’t made the list since 2017. In other words, he’s full of shit”
McGregor is in the final stages of recovering from the fractured tibia and fibula he suffered at UFC 264 in July 2021.
‘Mystic Mac’ is set to return to action in 2023, but right now he’s in the Dominican Republic filming a remake of the 1980s classic Road House alongside Jake Gyllenhaal.
A day after a 2-year-old boy was left inside a hot car in eastern Alabama, authorities announced charges against the toddler’s grandfather.
At a press conference Wednesday, Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey announced that two warrants had been issued for William “Bill” Wiesman. While exact charges were not given, Casey clarified that the warrants were for reckless acts or criminal negligence, not intentional acts.
Wiesman was supposed to drop off his 2-year-old grandson, Ian, at Kids Campus daycare in Oneonta on Tuesday morning, but drove straight to work thinking he had already dropped the child off.
Police said family members found the toddler dead inside the truck around 3:06 p.m. Tuesday after prolonged exposure to the heat.
The arrest warrant reportedly reported that Wiesman returned to his truck three times during the day, even driving it at one point, not noticing that his grandson was still in the truck.
During the press conference, Casey added that the toddler was seated in a forward-facing car seat. When asked to elaborate on this detail by a reporter, Casey said children in forward-facing car seats can be seen in the driver’s rearview mirror, unlike a forward-facing car seat. the back where an additional mirror may be needed to view the child’s face.
Police said there was no evidence that Wiesman suffered from dementia or that he had experienced a “medical episode” that could have contributed to the child’s death.
“As a mom, I don’t think anyone ever gets it,” Casey said with tears in her eyes after a long break. “I didn’t sleep last night. I don’t understand.”
The toddler was the first heat stroke death from a pediatric vehicle in Alabama in 2022 and the third to occur on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll in the United States to 28, according to No Heatstroke.
“It’s awful when it happens anywhere. It’s awful when you have to work on these cases and then you go home with your babies and you see what you see,” Casey said. “It’s awful. My heart breaks for this family.”
When asked what needs to happen across the country to prevent these cases from happening, Casey said she doesn’t know.
“I don’t understand,” Casey said. ” I do not know the answer. I’m not going to pretend that I know her.
The National Safety Council recommends that parents and caregivers stick to a routine and avoid distractions.
“Put a purse, briefcase or even a shoe left in the back seat to force yourself to take one last look before you drive away,” said the The NSC has published on its website. “Keep car doors locked, so children can’t get in, and teach them that cars aren’t playgrounds. There’s no safe time to leave a child in a vehicle , even if you’re just doing a quick run.”
Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka is facing a “significant” suspension for violating team rules, according to multiple reports.
ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Udoka is facing disciplinary action for “his role in a consensual and intimate relationship with a woman who is on franchise staff,” according to sources. Those sources tell the ESPN reporter that the relationship is a violation of team guidelines and that internal discussions have suggested suspensions that could last as long as the Celtics’ entire 2022-23 season. ESPN’s sources suggest that Udoka’s job is not in jeopardy.
News of Udoka’s possible suspension was confirmed by the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach, among others, on Wednesday night. Himmelsbach suggests a final decision on Udoka could be made on Thursday.
Udoka was hired by the Celtics in the summer of 2021 to replace Brad Stevens, who himself replaced Danny Ainge in the Celtics front office. Udoka’s top assistant, Will Hardy, recently left to coach the Utah Jazz. Wojnarowski reports that Celtics assistant Joe Mazzulla would be strongly considered for an interim role if Udoka is suspended.
Udoka joined the Celtics after stints as an assistant coach with the Spurs, 76ers and Nets, as well as a career as an NBA player. He is engaged to actress Nia Long and the couple have an 11-year-old son.
