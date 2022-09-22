News
Witnesses Recall Moments After Chicago Building Explosion – NBC Chicago
Residents and witnesses are reeling from the moments immediately following an explosion and building collapse in Chicago’s South Austin neighborhood on Tuesday morning that injured eight people.
The collapse and explosion happened shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday at 5601 W. West End Avenue, officials said.
For residents, what was an ordinary September morning turned perilous in the blink of an eye.
“A big bang. Doors opening, windows breaking, it was crazy,” Ronald Martin, a resident who has lived in the building for several years, told NBC 5. “I was preparing the little -lunch, just a usual morning, I was getting ready for work and it automatically stopped.”
Martin, who has lived in the building for more than seven years, lives on the first floor and rushed immediately at the sound of the explosion.
Otis Mading, a resident of a nearby building, said he could see into the apartments in the affected building in the seconds after the explosion before evacuating his apartment.
“My body has never shaken like this before,” Mading said. No other buildings were damaged in the blast, officials said.
The blast prompted a massive emergency response, street closures and numerous evacuations as authorities searched the surrounding area for anyone who might have been trapped in debris.
Firefighters said at least three people were in critical condition, while five others were in stable condition. All of the victims were taken to various hospitals in the city with injuries ranging from burns to traumatic injuries, according to firefighters.
The department said an explosion occurred on North Central Avenue and West End Avenue, causing the upper story of a residential building to partially collapse.
A building collapsed Tuesday morning on Chicago’s West Side after an explosion nearby, and firefighters called for help from a high-traffic ambulance bus after multiple injuries were confirmed and a search continued of people who may still be inside the building.
More than 130 emergency personnel responded to the scene and search efforts were still underway as of 11.30am, although firefighters said they did not believe there were any other trapped victims .
“Right now, we’re confident we got everyone out,” said Marc Ferman, assistant fire marshal for the Chicago Fire Department.
Firefighters said the cause of the blast was not immediately known but an investigation was underway. Peoples Gas and ComEd confirmed the two companies were responding to the scene, but it was unclear whether gas was involved.
An unknown number of residents were displaced by the explosion and adjacent buildings were evacuated.
The building is owned by West End LLC and managed by Urban Alternatives.
“This is a devastating event and we are heartbroken for all of our residents,” Roman Viere, owner of the building, said in a statement. “Our primary concern is the health, well-being and safety of our residents. We are doing everything we can to cooperate with the emergency services and we are ready to do whatever we can to support our residents.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted that her thoughts were with the injured and the firefighters working at the scene.
“My heart goes out to those injured and displaced in the building collapse in the Austin neighborhood. We must also thank the brave men and women of the Chicago Fire Department who are working to reduce the dangerous conditions,” she wrote.
Central Avenue was closed in all directions between Madison and Lake streets due to the incident.
This is breaking news. Check for the latest updates.
Tucker Carlson takes the cake with a dumb new conspiracy theory
Tucker Carlson wonders why “no one can explain” former “popular president” Watergate scandal Richard Nixon.
The Fox News host told his Tuesday audience that Nixon, who won 49 states in the Electoral College in the 1972 election, won by the “largest margin ever.”
President Franklin D. Roosevelt, however, had a higher margin of victory in the Electoral College in the 1936 election.
Carlson’s first lie in the segment, however, gave way to his skepticism of the Watergate scandal.
“And then a year later he was disgraced, and six months later he was gone because of Watergate, which no one can explain yet, even to this day,” Carlson said.
“It was clearly motivated by government agencies, including the FBI.”
You can watch an excerpt of Carlson’s remarks on Nixon and Watergate below.
Carlson’s assertion that “no one can explain” a scandal “driven by government agencies” may use answers given by Nixon himself.
Transcripts of White House meetings revealed that Nixon “repeatedly” discussed ways to pay the Watergate burglars in a meeting, Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein of the Washington Post reported in 1972.
Nixon told White House attorney John W. Dean III to find $210,000 to pay off one of the burglars assigned to take documents from the Democratic National Committee headquarters in the Watergate Office Building, according to the transcripts.
The transcripts revealed that Nixon wanted to pay the burglars to “keep the cork on the bottle,” to “buy time” and “endure,” the newspaper reported.
The “Smoking Gun” tape of a conversation between Nixon and HR Haldeman, then White House chief of staff, also exposed the former president’s cover-up in the scandal that led to Nixon’s resignation.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.
Elon Musk says Starship Rocket could go to space as soon as next month
The next flight of Elon Musk’s next-generation space vehicle, Starship, appears to have been only a few months away for over a year now. But now the SpaceX founder’s ambition to send his magnum opus rocket into orbit for the first time in the coming weeks is starting to feel more possible.
When asked on Twitter on Wednesday when Starship’s first orbital flight might finally take place, the the richest man in the world replied“At the end of next month maybe, but November seems very likely.”
A prototype starship labeled SN15 flew at high altitude (in Earth’s atmosphere) and landed without exploding on May 5, 2021. That was the last time the spacecraft, which NASA hopes to use to return Artemis astronauts to the lunar surface, left the ground.
Since then, Musk and SpaceX have been busy preparing for Starship’s first orbital demonstration flight, which will see the vehicle lift off atop a Super Heavy Booster for the first time. Just this week, the massive first-stage thruster was launched on the test bed for the first time with blasting of seven engines. That’s more than double the number of engines in the previous test and less than a quarter of the engines that will make up a fully loaded Super Heavy, designed to be launched with 33 engines in total.
In addition to completing testing and preparing Super Heavy, SpaceX needs a launch license from the Federal Aviation Administration before it can launch Starship (not that that requirement ever has). stopped the business in the past).
So ultimately all eyes are on the FAA, which gave SpaceX interim approval when the launch plan passed a key environmental review in June, but with 75 required changes to the mission profile that need to be completed before issuing the licence.
Meanwhile, Musk hopes to do a full “wetsuit rehearsal” of the launch and fire test a 33-engine Super Heavy for the first time in the coming weeks.
When Starship and Super Heavy finally launch together, the test flight will send the former for a brief trip to orbit followed by a splashdown off Hawaii as Super Heavy enters for an attempted landing on a platform modified tanker in the Gulf of Mexico. .
Joe Rogan surprised after he and comedian Dave Chappelle were pulled from their seats for rapper Travis Scott at Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin 3
Joe Rogan was one of many famous faces in Las Vegas to watch Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin 3 last weekend.
The popular UFC commentator and podcaster thought he and fellow comedian Dave Chappelle had landed some pretty good seats for the biggest fight of the year at T-Mobile Arena.
However, in the middle of the fight, they were approached by someone who claimed they were in the wrong seats and had to move to make way for a famous rapper.
“Chappelle and I were third, which was amazing,” Rogan said on the latest episode of his podcast.
“We were like, right there, and then this guy came over and said, ‘You have to move. These tickets do not belong to you. And Dave says, ‘I’m Dave Chappelle, I’m not moving anywhere.’ »
“Literally said like that. He wears sunglasses. He’s the coolest guy that ever lived.
To Rogan’s surprise, the man quickly came back and told them that they were sitting in Travis Scott’s place and were actually supposed to be at ringside.
“The guy comes back and says, ‘These seats are actually for Travis Scott, but we want to put you at ringside,’” he continued.
SAD
Eubank Jr reacts to dad’s plea to be removed from upcoming Benn clash
kindly
Fury predicts Parker vs. Joyce outcome and gives fun belt they should pick
LAST
‘It’s not signed’ – Frank Warren provides update on Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua
call out
Nate Diaz asks to fight The Rock, suggests he’ll retire if matchup isn’t done
too good
Jake Paul compares Tyson Fury to Muhammad Ali in Anthony Joshua fight prediction
OUCH
‘F***ing idiot’ – Jake Paul hits back at Freddie Roach over Mike Tyson fight claim
“Dave and I look at each other and we’re like ‘Okay.’
“We sit like where the officials sit. It was amazing. They were right there. It was really good, and we saw like the last six laps like that.
The 55-year-old was impressed with Canelo, who has struggled against Golovkin in their previous two fights but was clearly the better man on Saturday night.
“It was a really good fight. I mean, Canelo Alvarez is a bad mother*****. GGG tried to turn it on in the end, he just didn’t have enough to make the decision” , concluded Rogan.
“But still it was a good fight and you have to realize that GGG is also 40 years old. It’s so old for a world class boxer. There are only a few guys who have managed to do this.
Watching Canelo vs Golovkin 3 capped off what was an epic weekend for Rogan, which also included watching UFC Vegas 60 and BJJ legend Gordon Ryan’s final win live after doing a comedy show with Chappelle. in Columbus, Ohio.
The decomposed body found at the home was confirmed to be that of a former Rhode Island mayor, officials say
One of two bodies found in serious states of decomposition at the home of former Rhode Island Mayor Susan Menard this week has been confirmed to be hers, state health officials have confirmed.
Menard, Woonsocket’s longest-serving mayor, served from 1995 to 2009, according to the city’s website.
Police were reported to the bodies, described as those of a man and a woman, on Monday afternoon after a neighbor reported that he had not seen the couple who lived in the residence of Marian Lane has been in Woonsocket for about a week and a strong smell was coming from the house, Police Chief Thomas Oates said on Tuesday.
The state medical examiner’s office at the state Department of Health identified one of the two bodies as Menard’s, noting that “the identity of the second deceased has not yet been finalized.”
Causes of death are pending, the department spokesperson said Wednesday.
Oates said officers responding to the home and forced entry on Monday found “no outward signs of foul play or any type of struggle.”
He said the police department was aware that the two people he believed to be the deceased had “pretty significant” medical issues.
Woonsocket, home to 43,000 people, is about 20 miles northwest of Providence.
Menard was identified shortly after the death of her brother Robert Miller, who worked as a toxicologist for the state health department for 30 years. He died Saturday at age 81, according to an obituary published in The Providence Journal, which lists her as a survivor.
Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt said Wednesday, “On behalf of the townspeople and employees of the Town of Woonsocket, we send our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”
Baldelli-Hunt said Menard was not only the longest-serving mayor in the city’s history; she was also only the second woman elected mayor in Rhode Island’s history.
She said Menard was a trusted public servant who served on the city’s school board and city council before becoming mayor.
Menard will be remembered for his “strong personality” and his “desire to lead,” Baldelli-Hunt said.
North Korea denies sending weapons to Russia during Ukraine war
Seoul, South Korea — North Korea has said it did not export any weapons to Russia during the war in Ukraine and has no plans to do so, and said US intelligence reports of arms transfers he weapons were an attempt to tarnish the image of North Korea.
In a state media report on Thursday, an unnamed North Korean defense official told the United States to stop making “reckless remarks” and “keep your mouth shut.” Earlier this month, Biden administration officials confirmed a declassified US intelligence assessment that Russia was buying weapons from North Korea, including millions of shells. artillery and rocket attacks, as Moscow tries to ease severe supply shortages in Ukraine made worse by US-led export controls. and penalties.
The North Korean statement came weeks after Moscow called the US intelligence discovery “false”.
North Korean arms exports to Russia would violate United Nations resolutions banning the country from importing or exporting arms.
The North Korean official stressed that Pyongyang had never recognized the “illegal” UN Security Council sanctions against the country “prepared by the United States and its vassal forces”. The official said the export and import of military equipment is a “legitimate right of a sovereign state,” according to an English translation of the statement released by North Korea’s official Central News Agency.
“But we take this opportunity to clarify one thing. We have never exported weapons or ammunition to Russia before and we do not plan to export any,” said the official, who was described as a deputy director general of the general equipment office. of the Department of National Defence.
“It is unclear where the rumor that the United States is spreading comes from, but it is aimed at tarnishing the image of the DPRK,” the official said, referring to the country’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. .
Facing sanctions and export controls, Russia bought Iranian-made drones in August that U.S. officials said had technical problems. Experts say North Korea, if it wishes, could become a major source of small arms, artillery and other ammunition for Russia, given the compatibility of their root-based defense systems Soviets.
North Korea has sought closer ties with Russia even as most of Europe and the West have pulled out, blaming the US for the crisis and decrying ‘hegemonic politics’ of the West as justifying Russian military action in Ukraine to protect itself.
The North Korean government has even hinted that it wants to send construction workers to help rebuild pro-Russian breakaway areas in eastern Ukraine. In July, North Korea became the only nation outside Russia and Syria to recognize the independence of the territories, Donetsk and Luhansk.
North Korea has also used the war as a window to accelerate its own weapons development, testing dozens of weapons, including its first long-range missiles since 2017, exploiting a split in the UN Security Council. , where Russia and China blocked US attempts to tighten sanctions on Pyongyang.
The North has punctuated its testing activity with repeated threats of nuclear conflict with Seoul and Washington. The latest is a law passed by Pyongyang’s parliament this month that further enshrines the country’s status as a nuclear power and authorizes the pre-emptive use of nuclear weapons in a wide range of scenarios where its leadership is threatened. .
Sung Kim, the Biden administration’s special representative for North Korea, met with his South Korean counterpart Kim Gunn in Seoul on Thursday, where they expressed “serious concern” over the escalation of the North’s stated nuclear doctrine. in the new law, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said.
The diplomats reaffirmed the US commitment to defend South Korea in the event of nuclear war with the full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear ones. The allies also stood by their months-old assessment that North Korea is preparing to conduct its first nuclear test since 2017 and discussed “tough” countermeasures to such action, the ministry said.
In ‘biggest investigation ever’, Nia and Ed lead nationwide raids on Pfi executives’ residence, over 100 arrested
mini
An official said the NIA had conducted searches in multiple locations as part of the largest survey process to date. “These searches are carried out at the residential and official premises of people involved in financing terrorism, organizing training camps and radicalizing people to join banned organisations,” he said.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Directorate of Law Enforcement (ED) have launched nightly raids across the country on the homes of several leaders belonging to the Indian Popular Front (PFI) and others groups. The residence of OMA Salam, president of the PFI, in Malappuram in Kerala and some offices of the PFI were also raided.
In the ‘biggest investigation to date’, the raids took place at the premises of those allegedly involved in financing terrorism, running training camps and radicalizing people to join banned organizations, an official quoted by PTI said.
The NIA searches were also carried out in homes of PFI desk bearers in several locations in Tamil Nadu including Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Ramnad, Dindugal, Theni and Thenkasi. “Searchs were also being conducted at Chennai PFI State Headquarters located at Purasawakkam,” the report said.
Apart from Tamil Nadu and Kerala, raids have also taken place in Karnataka, Bihar, Assam and Maharashtra, among other states.
More than 100 arrested
As many as 106 PFI leaders have been arrested in 13 states as part of the joint search by the NIA, ED and state police, News 18 reported. “In the major action in 10 states, the NIA, ED and State Police have arrested more than 100 PFI executives,” sources quoted by the ANI news agency said.
This sparked protests from PFI and SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) workers. Meanwhile, security has been tightened in Karnataka after police arrested protesting PFI and SDPI workers in Mangaluru.
In Telangana, the NIA sealed PFI’s head office located at Chandrayangutta of Hyderabad in a case registered earlier by the agency.
“Using agencies to silence dissenting voices”
Responding to the raids, the PFI said in a statement: “The raids are taking place at the homes of the national, state and local leaders of the PFI. The office of the state committee is also raided. We strongly protest the attempts of the fascist regime to ‘use agencies to silence dissenting voices’.
(With agency contributions)
(Edited by : Akriti Anand)
First post: 22 Sep 2022, 08:51 STI
