‘5 at 35′: Heat’s best-ever reserve? Memory lane hardly needed
With 2022-23 marking the Miami Heat’s 35th season, the Sun Sentinel is unveiling a series of “5 at 35″ reflections from staff writer Ira Winderman, who has covered the entirety of the franchise’s 3 1/2 decades.
After opening the series with a look at the five greatest games in the team’s history, five franchise-altering moments, the team’s biggest celebrity fans, five of the biggest personalities over the years, five notable Heat Lifers and rivalries that have defined the franchise, we began our position-by-position breakdown with the top five shooting guards, point guards, small forwards, power forwards and centers since the franchise’s 1988 inception, moving today to the leading sixth men over the years.
And, yes, an argument could be made about recency bias, but at least it is award-winning recency bias.
1. Tyler Herro. No, this list is not about any single season, but rather the breadth of contributions over a Heat career. But exceptions also appear fair when a breakthrough is part of the equation.
In the 40 years the NBA has named a Sixth Man of the Year, only once has that name come from the Heat, which it did after last season with Herro, when he averaged a league-leading 20.8 points as a reserve, becoming the first player since such statistics were tracked to average at least 20 points, five rebounds and four assists with fewer than 10 starts.
In breaking Dwyane Wade’s Heat single-season record for bench points, Herro closed with 20 games of 25 or more points off the bench in 2021-22, the league’s highest such total over the past 30 seasons.
2. Ray Allen. Forget everything else and just remember this: Ray Allen came off the bench on June 18, 2013, the night he converted the final-seconds 3-pointer against the Spurs that forced overtime of Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Two nights later, the Heat were NBA champions for a second time during the Big Three era.
As it was, Allen started just nine of his 152 regular-season Heat appearances and only one of his 43 postseason games with the Heat.
Consider it the ultimate championship bench boost.
3. Mike Miller. There were only 21 starts in his 139 regular-season appearances with the Heat and just five in his 58 playoffs appearances, the team advancing to the NBA Finals in each of his three seasons, winning titles in 2012 and ‘13.
Miller’s energy off the bench was infectious, his playoff 3-pointers essential and his ability to hit a shot in the Finals without a shoe epic. He was the type of reserve who got the crowd going just by walking to the scorers’ table.
4. Antoine Walker. A starter for all 23 of his appearances in the 2006 playoffs on the way to that season’s championship, Walker otherwise mostly was a reserve during his two seasons with the Heat, starting just 34 of his 160 regular-season appearances over his two seasons with the team.
Little did more to spark the Heat during those seasons than Walker entering and hoisting away from the 3-point line with his “tippy-toe” launches.
Walker stands as another example of the Heat convincing a former starter to play as a reserve and then thrive as a reserve.
5. Shane Battier. By the end of his three-year run with the Heat, Battier had moved into more of a starting role, but in his first two seasons, which both produced Heat titles, in 2012 and ‘13, only 30 of his 137 regular-season appearances came as a starter.
Battier wasn’t necessarily a dynamic presence off the bench, but rather a steadying force, able to convert timely baskets when most needed, taking on some of the biggest individual defensive challenges.
Among those of note who also provided significant Heat bench boosts over the years were Chris Andersen, Eddie House, Udonis Haslem, Norris Cole, Tyler Johnson and Bimbo Coles.
Up next: As part of Ira Winderman’s Sunday NBA column, we unveil the Heat’s all-time team to this stage, as the franchise turns 35.
Nearly 1,200 arrested in dozens of Russian cities over anti-war protests
Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s statement that he will step up efforts in Ukraine by calling up 300,000 Russian reservists has not gone down well with men aged 18 to 65 who might be called up.
The price of one-way plane tickets from Russia to visa-free destinations soared on Thursday and then sold out completely. Land traffic across Russia’s borders has also resumed, although European news agencies have disputed the more sensational allegations of 20-mile traffic jams at Finnish checkpoints.
Reuters reported flights from Moscow to Turkey and Armenia, two major destinations that Russian citizens can visit without applying for visas, which rose in price by up to 500% before selling out. Flights to Dubai would still be available on Thursday morning, but only at exorbitant prices.
“It used to be possible to buy a one-way ticket in the morning for 200,000 rubles to 300,000 rubles, but not anymore. It is a panic request from people, who are afraid that they will not be able to leave the country afterwards,” a tourism industry source told Reuters.
Russian social media was buzzing with claims that railways and airlines had stopped selling tickets to men likely to be drafted, possibly on direct orders from the Kremlin:
#BREAKING: Social media accounts in Russia: Russian railways and airlines refuse to sell tickets to men aged 18-65
— Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) September 21, 2022
The Kremlin declined to comment on the reports, while Russian tourism officials insisted no travel restrictions had yet been imposed. A Russian journalist who visited an airport reported that border agents question male passengers about their military status and demand to see return tickets, but there have been no verified accounts of passengers being refused permission to board planes.
The Moscow time Thursday, cited reports of a huge increase in traffic at several Russian land borders, coupled with some denials from customs officials that the congestion was as bad as it appeared on social media videos:
In the South Caucasus, eyewitnesses claimed the Russia-Georgia border had ‘collapsed’ with crushing traffic, according to videos shared by Ekho Kavkaza, the regional service of the RFE/RL news organization funded by United States.
Similar traffic jams were filmed near Russia’s borders with Mongolia, although the country’s customs service denied there were any traffic jams at the border post.
In the central Asian republic of Kazakhstan – whose common border with Russia is the longest in the world – social media users shared images of a seemingly endless line of cars and trucks waiting to cross.
Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia have warned they will divert Russians seeking refuge against Putin’s mobilization orders, the Moscow time Noted.
The most sensational stories have come from the border with Finland, which offers one of the few routes into Europe for Russians.
Finnish civil servants said On Thursday, traffic from Russia ‘intensified’ after Putin announced the mobilization and said he was considering closing the border to protect Finnish national security, but he denied reports of lines of 35 kilometers forming at border checkpoints.
A statement from Finland’s border guards said reports of huge traffic jams were “incorrect and misleading”. European press agencies investigation and discovered that some of the most amazing photos and videos of cars piled up at the Finnish border were taken days or weeks ago, and while some of the cars crossing the border did indeed contain Russians who said they might not be coming back from their Europe vacation soon, the cars were rolling.
Protests resumed in Russia after the mobilization was announced:
Today, protests in Moscow and St. Petersburg have escalated. People chant “No to war!” Dozens of arrests reported pic.twitter.com/9F4E5VIy9E
— Matthew Luxmoore (@mjluxmoore) September 21, 2022
Euronews and Associated Press reported nearly 1,200 arrests during demonstrations in 37 cities, even though demonstrating against Putin’s war is strictly illegal and the penalty can be up to 15 years in prison.
“Bald fucking crackpot!” He’s gonna drop a bomb on us, and we’re still protecting him. Enough said,” a woman in a wheelchair in Yekaterinburg reportedly shouted on Thursday as dozens of protesters were herded onto prison buses by police.
A watchdog group called OVD-Info said Thursday that Russia is recruiting some of the anti-war protesters, telling detainees that fighting in Ukraine is their only alternative to long prison sentences.
OVD-Info noted that more than half of the protesters are women, a remarkably high percentage for Russia. One of the first protest groups to arrange after Putin invaded Ukraine in February calls itself the “feminist anti-war resistance”.
The European Federation of Journalists (EFJ) Noted that 18 journalists were among those arrested during protests in Russia on Wednesday. The EFJ demanded the immediate release of all imprisoned protesters.
5 things to watch in the Chicago Bears-Houston Texans game — plus our Week 3 predictions
For much of the NFL, the game Sunday between the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans at Soldier Field is an afterthought, a clash between two bottom-tier teams, each with new coaches and scrapping to make the steep climb back toward relevance. But there’s still plenty of intrigue folded in as the Bears look to improve to 2-1 under Matt Eberflus and determined to prove last week’s 17-point rivalry loss to the Green Bay Packers was a small speed bump in their growth process. Former Bears coach Lovie Smith, meanwhile, brings his Texans to Chicago with plenty of hunger after they tied the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 and were edged 16-9 by the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
As kickoff approaches, here’s our snapshot look at Sunday’s game.
1. Pressing question
Can Luke Getsy find answers to stimulate the Bears’ passing attack?
By now, you know the attention-grabbling numbers from last week’s loss to the Packers. The Bears attempted only 11 passes, completed seven and managed just 48 net passing yards. Through two weeks, they have an NFL-worst 153 passing yards.
Still, as anxiety mushrooms in the outside world, Getsy has been measured with his assessment. For starters, he stressed Thursday, the Bears ran only 41 plays in Green Bay and called 19 pass plays. Three resulted in sacks. Another three led to Fields scramble runs. Two others were interrupted by sloppiness or confusion at the snap.
So fear not, Chicago, Getsy has not put his offense into a time machine back to the 1940s.
“You have to look at each opponent and say, ‘OK, here’s where you have to take advantage of them. Here’s what you have to stay away from,’” Getsy said. “To me, that’s what I want (this offense) to be. Whatever that means — if it’s 50 (percent) throws, 50 runs — I don’t really care. It’s about winning. It’s about giving us the best chance to win.”
On the bright side, the Bears not only committed to their running game last week, they had great success with it, chewing up 180 yards on 27 rushes. That’s something to build on and should open up opportunities in the play-action game.
The next step is finding greater balance and capitalizing on opportunities to make game-changing plays. To that latter quest, the Bears were shaky with the details on more than a few occasions against the Packers and paid the price, unable to hit on several big-play chances because of imprecise routes or poor blocking or improper awareness.
Said Getsy: “That’s part of this process. We’ve talked about it. The way we approach our walk-throughs and … practices, we have to approach it like those are game situations so the details feel easier when you get to the game.”
The next test comes Sunday.
2. Players in the spotlight
Justin Fields and Davis Mills
The clash between second-year quarterbacks Sunday might boil down to which player takes better care of the ball. With two similar defenses that both preach the need for takeaways, Fields and Mills must understand how to avoid game-changing mistakes.
Fields has thrown an interception in each of his two starts this season and has 17 turnovers in 12 career starts. Mills has been a better protector of the football in his 13 starts with 12 turnovers, including 10 interceptions during his rookie season.
Few in the league are expecting a shootout Sunday. The Bears and Texans are tied for 27th in the league in scoring, each averaging 14.5 points. Oddsmakers have set an over-under of 40 points.
To that end, Fields and Mills will have to be conscious of ball security while still finding the proper spots to take their chances.
Fields, in particular, might have more riding on Sunday’s game to quell the increasing worry from some Bears fans about his development. Through two games, the Bears rank last in passing yardage with just 153 yards. Fields’ 69.2 passer rating ranks 30th among qualified starters.
From Sunday’s dispiriting loss, Fields found at least one silver lining: a seven-play, 71-yard touchdown drive on the first possession that ended with his 3-yard scoring run.
“We had a good start last Sunday,” Fields said. “It’s just sustaining that start and playing like that for four quarters.”
3. Keep an eye on …
The Bears’ ability to tackle.
There was a lot of chatter at Halas Hall this week about tackling fundamentals, a necessary emphasis after the Bears allowed 414 total yards, including 203 on the ground, in last week’s loss to the Packers.
The Packers, led by running back Aaron Jones, averaged 5.3 yards per rush and had 10 plays that gained at least 15 yards. Eberflus was disappointed with the sloppiness from his defense, identifying numerous instances in which players took poor angles, overran the ball carrier or simply didn’t finish with sound technique.
“You’ve got to get guys to get up on the runner and get their pads on them at the proper level and then have a strong wrap and run your feet,” Eberflus said. “A lot of times missed tackles happen because you’re lunging and not getting up on the runners.”
Eberlus stressed this week that he would have no tolerance for such slip-ups and believes the Bears can make a quick turnaround.
“It’s something we have to correct,” Eberflus said. “And we’re going to work tirelessly to get that done.”
The Bears will be tested Sunday by Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce, who is earning trust from his coaching staff and figures to be featured. Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams lauded Pierce for his quickness, explosion and contact balance.
“When he’s getting hit, he doesn’t stop his feet. He keeps going,” Williams said. “He’s one we’re going to have our hands full with.”
4. Lovie Smith’s return
Throughout the offseason, in an effort to show players what his style of defense looks like at its peak, Eberflus mixed in video clips of the 2000s Bears and a defense led by Smith and fueled by playmakers such as Brian Urlacher, Mike Brown, Lance Briggs and Charles Tillman.
“Their unity was obvious,” cornerback Jaylon Johnson said earlier this month. “Just seeing all those leaders and all those guys buy in to set the tone for that defense was impressive. That would be eye-opening for anybody. But we have the advantage that they were here with the Bears. Knowing that standard can be set, we’re trying to recreate that and bring that back.”
On Sunday, the Bears will face a Smith-led Texans defense and understand what they’ll be up against.
Bears coaches have plenty of admiration for how Smith coaches and what he believes in but also don’t want him to expect a warm and fuzzy return.
Said Williams: “I love that he’s a head coach in the NFL again. I’m excited for him. But at the end of the day, he’s the opponent across the field and he’s trying to come into our house and take what we have. With that in mind, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure he goes away with a frown on his face.”
5. Injury report
Roquan Smith missed his second consecutive practice Thursday with a hip issue, an injury worth monitoring as Sunday approaches. Eberflus was not available to reporters Thursday, but Williams insinuated he expected Smith to play.
“As far as I know, yes,” Williams said.
Receiver Velus Jones Jr., meanwhile, was a limited participant in practice, continuing to work through a hamstring injury that has prevented him from playing in the first two games and has caused him to miss all but two practices since the regular season began.
On the offensive line, Lucas Patrick continued taking practice reps at center, perhaps on track to move back into that role soon. But Patrick still might be another week away from being fully ready. He split time at right guard with Teven Jenkins in the first two games, playing 49 of the Bears’ 99 offensive snaps.
After undergoing surgery on his right thumb in late July, Patrick has been working to regain strength in that hand, enough to be able to squeeze and smoothly snap the football. As soon as the Bears feel he has cleared that hurdle, it will change their plans up front.
Predictions
Brad Biggs (1-1)
These teams are mirror images of each other in a lot of ways. Defensively, both are from the Tony Dungy coaching tree in terms of playing Cover-2. Both have second-year quarterbacks. Both have rosters that are being turned over. Both have scored only 29 points. Both have played shoddy run defense. It feels as if it will be a grind-it-out ballgame. Texans quarterback Davis Mills has made 15 career starts, and his home/road splits are striking. He has thrown 14 touchdowns with only one interception and averaged 7.7 yards per attempt in eight home games. Mills has four touchdowns, nine interceptions and a diminished 5.2 yards per attempt in seven road starts. If Justin Fields can avoid turnovers, figure the Bears will improve to 2-1.
Bears 20, Texans 16
Colleen Kane (1-1)
After the ugly loss to the Packers, the Bears have a prime opportunity to get the good vibes flowing against the mediocre Texans, who have allowed 433.5 yards but just 18 points per game. David Montgomery was impressive in Week 2 and could have another big game, but there should be a chance for Fields to make a bigger impact too. The Bears defense needs to tackle better and force Mills and company into a couple of turnovers to make it an easier feat.
Bears 20, Texans 14
Dan Wiederer (1-1)
Thank goodness for Cairo Santos, whose late-game heroics will rescue the Bears from a second consecutive loss and suppress a major civic outcry. The Bears must capitalize on winnable moments whenever they arise. And this one comes ready-made — at home against an opponent that’s also in transition. Things won’t always be pretty Sunday. But this team sees its sturdy resolve as one of its biggest strengths. That will come in handy, particularly in the tense stages of the fourth quarter.
Bears 23, Texans 21
Former King Charles butler says Prince Harry and Prince William’s joint appearance in Queen’s funeral procession was not a publicity stunt
-
Prince Harry and Prince William walked side by side at the Queen’s funeral on Monday.
-
The decision was not a publicity stunt, according to King Charles’ former butler Grant Harrold.
-
Harrold said the brothers showed they were “one family” ahead of the funeral.
Grant Harrold, a former butler to King Charles, spoke to Insider about Prince Harry’s relationship with the Royal Family following the Queen’s funeral.
Harry and William walked side by side in Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession on Monday. It was a contrasting picture with Prince Philip’s funeral in April 2021, where their cousin Peter Phillips stood between the brothers.
It’s unclear whether the brothers have reconciled following reports of a rift that dates back to 2018. The Guardian reports that William and Harry made no eye contact and kept a physical distance from each other. the other during the funeral.
Harrold was employed by the Royal Household from 2004 to 2011 and worked closely with Charles, Harry and William. He said he didn’t believe Harry and William’s joint appearance would have been a publicity stunt, but rather a decision that came naturally.
“Things don’t just happen. They’re always planned. But I don’t think it was intentionally planned,” Harrold said.
Harrold said the brothers already showed they were “a close family” when they walked with their wives to Windsor Castle to pay their respects to the Queen days after her death.
“It might be short-lived, but the Queen’s death has brought them closer,” Harrold said.
William has invited Meghan Markle and Harry to join them for the walk, a Kensington Palace spokesperson previously told The Times of London.
“The Prince of Wales thought this was an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time for the family,” the spokesperson said, according to The Times.
Harrold added that Harry’s relationship with the King could also improve. The monarch mentioned his “love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas” in his first speech as king on September 9.
“The fact that Charles said that was him holding out an olive branch,” Harrold said.
“He acknowledged their new life in California, but made it clear that they were part of the family. It was his first major statement as king, and he made it clear that even though people don’t like Meghan, she part of the family,” he added.
Kensington Palace, Buckingham Palace and representatives for the Duke of Sussex did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.
Read the original Insider article
NFL Week 3 Bettors Guide: Jets face desperate Bengals, Cowboys will extend Giants MNF misery
THE 10 BEST GAMES TO BET
BENGALS at JETS
1 p.m., Bengals by 4 ½, 45
HANK’S HONEYS: This isn’t the week the Jets want to be playing a desperate Bengals team. Somehow, they have to temper their excitement after their miracle win by the lake because the defending AFC champs aren’t going to stay this bad for long. Joe Burrow is too good and if his offensive line ever starts to give him time, he’s going to start finding Ja’Marr Chase downfield. The Jets don’t have the same pass rush as the Steelers and Cowboys so that could be this week. And with the Jets’ run defense a question mark, there could be a lot of Joe Mixon. The Jets certainly take confidence from last year’s upset of Cincy but that’s when they caught the Bengals at the right time. The Jets will have the Bengals’ full attention now. Cincy is better and it will show here.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Bengals the over.
COWBOYS at GIANTS
Monday, 8:15 p.m., Giants by 2 ½, 39 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: Give me the Cowboys’ defense as by far the best of the four units. They have stymied offenses led by Tom Brady and Joe Burrow and should make the difference in this matchup with the incomparable Micah Parsons apt to wreak havoc on Daniel Jones. Cooper Rush has been fine as a backup and he’s not going to have to produce a lot of points here. He gets WR Michael Gallup back and with Leonard Williams iffy, the Cowboys can get their running game going. The Giants have lost six straight games on MNF and nine of their last 10 SU against Dallas. As well-coached as they are, it’s time for them to come back to Earth. It’s a low total but we still like it.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Cowboys and the under.
EAGLES at COMMANDERS
1 p.m., Eagles by 6 ½, 47 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: The Eagles are proving they are one of the most complete offensive teams in football and the Commanders (still can’t get used to that BTW) are proving they can’t play defense. They’ve allowed 16 explosive plays in two games and are facing a Jalen Hurts-led attack that hasn’t been stopped yet. If they leave as many people wide open as they did against the Lions, this will be a laugher. Carson Wentz has had his moments but his supposedly solid O-line has been buckling under blitz pressure. Losing athletic center Chase Roullier is huge against an Eagles pass rush that improved substantially Monday night. There is a worry that the Eagles are getting a little too cocky but we’ll take that risk.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Eagles and the over.
BILLS at DOLPHINS
1 p.m., Bills by 5 ½, 53 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: We know the Bills are that good. We don’t know if the Dolphins are. The Bills and Josh Allen have owned this divisional rivalry with seven straight SU wins by an average of almost 20 points. Allen has never faced the Dolphins without throwing for at least two TDs. Miami has had to blitz to create any pressure and that will be playing into Allen’s hands. Credit to Tua and the Fish for rallying against the Ravens. But Baltimore took its foot off the gas. Buffalo will not do that. When the Bills win they win big. Each of their last 20 wins have come by at least 10 points. If you still like Miami, you’ll be happy to know that the Dolphins have covered six of their last seven at home and are 9-2-1 ATS in their last 12 overall.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Bills and the over.
RAVENS at PATRIOTS
1 p.m., Ravens by 3, 44
HANK’S HONEYS: The Ravens are the better team by miles and after blowing last week’s game to the Dolphins, John Harbaugh will have their full attention (the Ravens are 7-3 ATS following their last 10 losses). The secondary can’t be that bad and the Patriots really don’t have the speed to exploit it the way the Fish did. A lot of the issues concerned communication and that should be relatively easy to clean up. It wasn’t Lamar Jackson’s fault Sunday. He killed it.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Ravens and the under.
CHIEFS at COLTS
1 p.m., Chiefs by 6 ½, 50
HANK’S HONEYS: The Colts look lost. The offense doesn’t look right under Matt Ryan and the solution is obvious — feed the ball to Jonathan Taylor. Easier said than done. The Chiefs have allowed just 3.9 yards per carry so far against James Conner and Austin Ekeler. And if Patrick Mahomes takes off as Trevor Lawrence did a week ago, the Colts will be in comeback mode from the start. We don’t thank this version of Matty Ice is up to it. Mahomes, meanwhile, has a career 13-2 SU record in September. A well-rested K.C. team should coast.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Chiefs and the over.
FALCONS at SEAHAWKS
4:25 p.m., Seahawks by 1 ½, 42
HANK’S HONEYS: Atlanta plays its second straight West Coast game after two tough losses, including a near-comeback against the Rams. They seem to be better than advertised with Arthur Smith getting the most out of his talent and, for the first time this year, they have one huge matchup advantage. The Seahawks have been getting gashed on the ground through two games and that is the Falcons’ strength. Seattle was the beneficiary of Broncos miscues in Week 1 but after a quick start by Geno Smith, the offense has gone six straight quarters without scoring. The Falcons are 6-2-1 ATS in their past nine road games.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Falcons and the under.
RAIDERS at TITANS
1 p.m., Raiders by 2 ½, 45 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: Neither one of these teams expected to be 0-2 to start the year but at least the Raiders have flashed a few things. A so-far-underachieving Derek Carr should finally get going here. The Raiders have one of the best WR corps in the NFL, led by Davante Adams, and the Titans’ secondary is one of the worst. Tennessee is going to need a big game from Derrick Henry but the Titans O-line hasn’t been inspiring confidence and they’ll be outmatched again here. What’s worse — getting blown away like the Titans or blowing a big lead like the Raiders? We’ll call it a wash.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Raiders and the under.
PACKERS at BUCS
4:25 p.m., Bucs by 2 ½, 41 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: People are banking on Aaron Rodgers’ absurdly poor record in Florida. The California boy who plays in Wisconsin is 3-5, including his most recent trip, last season’s stinker against the Saints in Jacksonville with a passer rating of 36.8. We don’t know what Tom Brady’s record is without his three best receivers but with Mike Evans suspended (“ridiculous,” said the GOAT) and with Chris Godwin and Julio Jones very questionable, that’s an even bigger concern than Rodgers’ history of sunstroke. Hexes are made to be broken, as Brady did last week against the Saints. And can this battle of Hall of Fame QBs possibly go under the total? Yep.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Packers and the under
NINERS at BRONCOS
8:20 p.m., 49ers by 1, 45
HANK’S HONEYS: Maybe Trey Lance is the future of the 49ers but Jimmy G is the guy who took them to last year’s NFC Championship Game. And he’s back in charge with a game plan tailored to him this week. With a 33-14 record as a starter, Garoppolo will look to continue to exploit Denver’s linebackers in coverage with TE George Kittle returning from injury. The Broncos have a problem. Their offense is stuck in the mud and Russell Wilson has somehow lost his mobility, his greatest strength. To think they are going to finally find their footing against one of the NFL’s best defensive units is wishful thinking, especially if Jerry Jeudy (ribs) can’t go. Only caveat: Wilson is 17-4 SU against SF in his career.
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: 49ers and the over.
* * *
LOOK BUT DON’T TOUCH
LIONS at VIKINGS
1 p.m., Vikings by 5 ½, 52 ½
HANK’S HONEYS: Kirk Cousins wilted once more in the spotlight as the Vikings fell back to Earth with a thud. Meanwhile, the Lions’ offense had its second straight impressive week. They might not have the headliners that the Vikings do but they have been extremely well balanced. Their defense is another story and, back at home, Cousins can exploit it. There is no one in that secondary who can neutralize Justin Jefferson, who will be itching for redemption after being frustrated by Darius Slay. It sets up as a back-and-forth thriller, a definitive over pick. If we have to choose, we’ll take the points. The Lions covered both matchups a year ago.
CAN’T HELP YOURSELF? Lions and the over.
* * *
BEST OF THE REST
TEXANS at BEARS
1 p.m., Bears by 2 ½, 40 ½
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Texans and the under
SAINTS at PANTHERS
1 p.m., Saints by 3, 40 ½
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Panthers and the under
JAGUARS at CHARGERS
4:05 p.m., Chargers by 7, 48
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Jaguars and the under.
RAMS at CARDINALS
4:25 p.m., Rams by 3 ½, 50
IF I WERE A BETTING MAN: Cardinals and the over.
* * *
WEEK’S BEST BET: Falcons. On the rise.
LAST WEEK: 3-13 ATS, 10-5-1 O/U
OVERALL: 9-23 ATS, 19-12-1 O/U
BEST BETS: 0-2
FedEx, Costco, Boeing and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:
FedEx (FDX) – FedEx remains under scrutiny this morning after announcing a 6.9% increase in shipping rates and plans to cut an additional $4 billion from annual costs. FedEx fell 3.2% premarket.
Costco (COST) – Costco lost 3.3% in premarket despite better-than-expected earnings and sales for its latest quarter. The company announced operating margins slightly below consensus. Costco said it has no immediate plans to increase subscription prices, but said it will happen at some point.
Boeing (BA) – Boeing will pay $200 million to settle SEC accusations that it made misleading claims about the safety risks of its 737 MAX jet after two of the planes were involved in fatal crashes. Former CEO Dennis Muilenburg will pay $1 million as part of the settlement, with both sides neither admitting nor denying wrongdoing. Boeing lost 1.8% in premarket.
Raytheon Technologies (RTX) – Raytheon has won a $985 million contract with the Pentagon to develop prototype hypersonic attack cruise missiles, beating rivals Boeing and Lockheed Martin (LMT).
CalAmp (CAMP) – The ‘Internet of Things’ software company’s stock rose 3.5% in premarket stock after reporting a weaker-than-expected quarterly loss on revenue that beat forecasts. analysts. CalAmp reported record software and subscription services revenue in the quarter.
Ally Financial (ALLY) – The financial services company’s stock fell 2.7% pre-market after Wells Fargo downgraded it to “equal weight” from “overweight”. Wells said Ally will feel pressure from Fed rate hikes and an accelerated decline in used vehicle prices, which is impacting lease yields.
Qualcomm (QCOM) – Qualcomm said its future automotive business pipeline grew to $30 billion in orders, up more than $10 billion since July. The increase comes mainly from orders for its Snapdragon Digital Chassis computer chip. Qualcomm, however, fell 2% in premarket action.
fuboTV (FUBO) – The sports-focused streaming service has been upgraded to “outperform” from “neutral” at Wedbush, which sees the stock at a compelling entry point. Wedbush said he is confident that fuboTV can successfully raise capital and reduce its cash burn rate. The title gained 2% in pre-marketing.
Movie review: ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ dazzling, but murky beneath the surface
There didn’t seem to be any reason for worry, darling, when it was announced that actress-director Olivia Wilde would follow up her effervescent debut feature “Booksmart” with the 1950s psychological thriller “Don’t Worry Darling,” starring Florence Pugh. Having established herself as a bold and unapologetically feminist new filmmaker to watch, Wilde and “Booksmart” collaborator Katie Silberman wrote the screenplay for “Don’t Worry Darling” based on a script by Carey and Shane Van Dyke, which appeared on the 2019 Black List of the best unproduced screenplays in Hollywood.
But then a major pop star (Harry Styles) replaced a troubled actor (Shia LaBoeuf) on set, and Wilde’s fiance (“Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis) on her arm, and the film became a subject of gossipy speculation, which all climaxed in a gloriously glamorous red carpet cacophony of deliciously frivolous celebrity hubbub at the film’s premiere at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month.
“Don’t Worry Darling” is a dizzyingly gorgeous and intoxicating project that combines “The Stepford Wives,” “Gaslight” and the “The Truman Show” into an aesthetically retro riff of modern social commentary. The ideas swirling in “Don’t Worry Darling” are indeed big, but they are also the film’s downfall. Wilde brandishes a sword of Betty Friedan-inspired feminist critique, but loses her tenuous grasp on this unwieldy tool, and rather than delivering an incisive blow to nostalgic misogyny, she slices the whole project to ribbons in front of our eyes, leaving us with a mess of pieces, unclear how to fit them all together.
Powerhouse rising star Pugh delivers a typically riveting performance as Alice, the young, randy wife of Jack (Styles), who wants nothing more than to vacuum their stunning midcentury modern home every day, and greet her hubby at the door with a cocktail, a hot meal and a willing body every night. The couple live on a picture-perfect cul-de-sac where lush green lawns abut the harsh desert (the film was shot in the architectural paradise of Palm Springs, California), and the wives wave goodbye to their husbands driving to work in candy-colored cars in a synchronized choreography every morning.
Choreography is a theme in “Don’t Worry Darling,” from the wives’ ballet classes, to the tap dance routine Jack displays during a wild big band party after receiving a promotion from his boss, Frank (Chris Pine), the mysterious figure who runs “The Victory Project,” where all the husbands work. They’re engineering something called “progressive materials,” about which the men are sworn to secrecy. Maybe it’s weapons, the wives wonder, blissfully unaware.
Dance is also a part of the disturbing visions that Alice starts to experience after her neighbor Margaret (Kiki Layne) cracks up before her very eyes. Images of women performing 1930s Busby Berkeley-style dance numbers, their legs rotating hypnotically, tear a hole in the fabric of Alice’s sun-dappled existence.
“Don’t Worry Darling” seems to exaggeratedly waggle its eyebrows at the viewer in anticipation of revealing that Things Are Not What They Seem at The Victory Project. It’s so over the top that one starts to feel that the film better deliver something truly bonkers — or else.
It does, but the reveal of the secrets that lurk beneath this dazzling surface also reveals the cracks in Wilde’s own approach to the topic. It becomes clear that in reaching for something controversial and relevant, Wilde and Silberman just haven’t gone deep, or far enough. The characterizations and stylistic choices become inconsistent in the light of revelation, and as you unpack the story and attempt to put it back together, it’s obvious that in crafting this “feminist” parable, Wilde has tried to do it all, and in doing so, has defanged her own argument.
Pugh is an undeniable talent, and miraculously, this film does cement her movie star status. She runs laps around Styles, who is unequipped as an actor to match her screen charisma. When Pugh faces off with Pine, the energy crackles off the screen. Unfortunately, for her most emotional moments, she is saddled with Styles, who is not up to the task and miscast in the role.
The craft is also undeniable, the costumes, hair, makeup and production design offering lush eye candy (even if it’s a mishmash of eras, which ends up being kind of the point). It’s all captured by cinematographer Matthew Libatique’s heady, swirling, light-saturated lenses and soundtracked to a rhythmic, breathy score by John Powell that urges us along, creating a rather charged and hypnotic cinematic effect.
While what’s underneath the beautiful veneer of The Victory Project is dark, twisted and sinister, below the shiny, stylized surface of “Don’t Worry Darling,” there is just a jumble of provocative and ultimately incoherent ideas. The synapses are firing, they just fail to connect.
‘DON’T WORRY DARLING’
★★ (out of 4)
MPAA rating: R (for sexuality, violent content and language)
Running time: 2:02
How to watch: In theaters Friday
