Activists ask public for help as millions of migratory birds cross the Midwest – NBC Chicago

Advocacy groups in Chicago and across the United States are asking for the public’s help as millions of birds take flight on their annual migration south.

This week, the Chicago Bird Collision Monitors group said millions of birds will be flying across the Midwest, making it one of the highest traffic times for travel across the country.

According to the group, 50% of the birds that take the Mississippi Valley flyway from the Midwest and down to the Gulf Coast are expected to make their way through or around the Chicago area in just nine nights. selected, depending on race and departure time.

For example, more than 437 million birds are expected to be in the sky overnight on September 24, with the Midwest seeing the highest concentration of activity.

According to studies, more than a billion birds die each year from collisions with windows, and many of these deaths occur during seasonal migrations.

Migratory birds may become confused or disoriented by lights in and on buildings, as well as glass elements inside these structures.

For this reason, advocacy groups are encouraging residents and business owners to take precautionary measures to help bird populations. In the city, activists are calling on downtown and lakeside homeowners to dim or turn off storefront lighting from 11 p.m. to sunrise during the fall migration, which runs until Nov. 15.

Building management is also encouraged to use motion-sensitive lighting in buildings and to dim lobby lights early in the morning when bird flocks are at their peak.

In addition to turning off lights and drawing blinds to prevent birds from being attracted to clear glass, Chicago Bird Collision Monitors activists are asking for the public’s help in rescuing birds injured in collisions with buildings.

If you encounter an injured bird, you are first asked to call the group at 773-988-1867. If they are comfortable doing so, residents are also encouraged to place the bird in a clean, unwaxed paper bag or cardboard box, with paper towels in the bottom.

Residents are then instructed to close the box or bag and place the item in a safe, dark, and quiet location until the bird can be transferred to a wildlife rehabilitation specialist.

Birds are extremely sensitive to light and if subjected to darkness will tend to relax or fall asleep completely.

Air holes are not required in bags or boxes, and residents are asked not to open the box to check on the bird’s health.

There are several main routes that birds use for migration in the United States, with one route following the Mississippi River Valley to the Gulf of Mexico. Other routes fly along the Rocky Mountains and Appalachia, as well as the California coast, according to the Audubon Society.

The city of Chicago participates in light safety programs to help protect birds from collisions with buildings, according to the Chicago Audubon Society.