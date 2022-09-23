News
Activists ask public for help as millions of migratory birds cross the Midwest – NBC Chicago
Advocacy groups in Chicago and across the United States are asking for the public’s help as millions of birds take flight on their annual migration south.
This week, the Chicago Bird Collision Monitors group said millions of birds will be flying across the Midwest, making it one of the highest traffic times for travel across the country.
According to the group, 50% of the birds that take the Mississippi Valley flyway from the Midwest and down to the Gulf Coast are expected to make their way through or around the Chicago area in just nine nights. selected, depending on race and departure time.
For example, more than 437 million birds are expected to be in the sky overnight on September 24, with the Midwest seeing the highest concentration of activity.
According to studies, more than a billion birds die each year from collisions with windows, and many of these deaths occur during seasonal migrations.
Migratory birds may become confused or disoriented by lights in and on buildings, as well as glass elements inside these structures.
For this reason, advocacy groups are encouraging residents and business owners to take precautionary measures to help bird populations. In the city, activists are calling on downtown and lakeside homeowners to dim or turn off storefront lighting from 11 p.m. to sunrise during the fall migration, which runs until Nov. 15.
Building management is also encouraged to use motion-sensitive lighting in buildings and to dim lobby lights early in the morning when bird flocks are at their peak.
In addition to turning off lights and drawing blinds to prevent birds from being attracted to clear glass, Chicago Bird Collision Monitors activists are asking for the public’s help in rescuing birds injured in collisions with buildings.
If you encounter an injured bird, you are first asked to call the group at 773-988-1867. If they are comfortable doing so, residents are also encouraged to place the bird in a clean, unwaxed paper bag or cardboard box, with paper towels in the bottom.
Residents are then instructed to close the box or bag and place the item in a safe, dark, and quiet location until the bird can be transferred to a wildlife rehabilitation specialist.
Birds are extremely sensitive to light and if subjected to darkness will tend to relax or fall asleep completely.
Air holes are not required in bags or boxes, and residents are asked not to open the box to check on the bird’s health.
There are several main routes that birds use for migration in the United States, with one route following the Mississippi River Valley to the Gulf of Mexico. Other routes fly along the Rocky Mountains and Appalachia, as well as the California coast, according to the Audubon Society.
The city of Chicago participates in light safety programs to help protect birds from collisions with buildings, according to the Chicago Audubon Society.
Judge falls just short of 61, Yanks clinch playoff berth – The Denver Post
By RONALD BLUM
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge fell within feet of a record 61st homer, hitting a 404-foot drive taken just past the center field wall, and the New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 Thursday night on Josh Donaldson’s 10th-inning single to clinch his sixth consecutive playoff spot.
The judge had walked three times and struck out once before arriving at home plate tied 4-all in the ninth. The crowd of 43,123 was on their feet for every pitch, and Judge tossed a 2-2 fastball from Matt Barnes just right of center right away.
The ball left the bat at 113 mph, and fans waited impatiently as Judge ran for first base. But they groaned in unison when Kiké Hernández stepped past the fence, not far from the 408-foot sign.
“Tonight it’s a little chilly. Maybe it wasn’t planned for tonight. Maybe it’s another night,” Donaldson said.
“I thought that bullet was gone.”
The judge also kicked out a runner at second base to help hold off Boston at ninth, showing off his defensive prowess. Tommy Pham hit a jump off the right field wall against Clay Holmes (7-4). The judge played the carom and from the warning lane threw a strike to shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa for the tag. It was Judge’s sixth assist this season.
Then in the 10th, with pinch runner Marwin Gonzalez second as an auto runner, Kaleb Ort (0-2) intentionally walked Gleyber Torres before Donaldson landed a single shot just past diving shortstop Xander Bogaerts and into left field.
Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run homer for the Yankees, and Harrison Bader hit a tying sacrifice fly in the eighth after Stanton’s first single.
New York is heading to the playoffs for the 24th time in 28 years, and the Yankees have a 7 1/2 game lead in the AL East.
Triston Casas hit a solo homer and pinch hitter Reese McGuire delivered a three-run drive in a four-run seventh against Clarke Schmidt as Boston overcame a 3-0 deficit.
CHOPPY CHAPMAN
Aroldis Chapman had another shaky outing for the relief Yankees, walking two batters with one out in the eighth — the second of four pitchers.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Red Sox: 2B Trevor Story (bruised left heel) returned to the 10-day injured list and 1B/3B Bobby Dalbec was recalled from Triple-A Worcester.
Yankees: LHP Zack Britton (Tommy John surgery) was activated from the 60-day IL and LHP Wandy Peralta (fullback) was put on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Monday.
NEXT
New York ace Gerrit Cole (12-7, 3.41) starts against LHP Rich Hill (7-7, 4.70) Friday night.
___
More AP MLB: and
Build your own 4+ innings PickYourPunt (3/1+) bet on Italy v England and get 50% of your stake back in free bets if you lose
England face Italy on Friday in what is a crucial Nations League game, and also the penultimate match before England’s World Cup opener in Qatar in November.
And talkSPORT have teamed up with Betfred to offer readers a special PickYourPunt where you can create your own PYP and get half your money back in free bets if they lose, which you can claim here*.
TalkSPORT #PickYourPunt: Build your own 4+ innings PickYourPunt (3/1+) bet on Italy v England and get 50% of your stake back in free bets if they lose – CLAIM HERE*
England will be desperate for a positive result in Milan on Friday, not for World Cup preparations, but also to avoid the daunting reality that defeat would see them relegated to League B for the next Nations League campaign.
Gareth Southgate’s latest squad included just one uncapped player, with winning Brentford forward Ivan Toney making his first international appearance.
England have just two points from four games in this tournament, including an embarrassing 4-0 home loss to Hungary.
Southgate’s side are bottom of Group A3, three points behind Italy.
A draw in Milan on Friday would force England to beat Germany at Wembley and Italy to lose to Hungary in Budapest with a four-goal swing.
If England beat Italy, which the Three Lions have not done since 1961, then Southgate’s men would have to better the Azzurri’s result in Budapest, or equal it, but they would still need the swing of four goals in both games.
PickYourPunt
You are in control with PickYourPunt, create and customize your own unique bets.
Go to any qualifying event and click on the #PickYourPunt tab, here you will find the current selection of available bets. If you can’t find what you’re looking for, just tweet @Betfred with your bet with #PickYourPunt.
Our PickYourPunt builder covers all major football leagues around the world, allowing you to build your bet and get your prize instantly. So if you fancy Liverpool winning, with 10 or more corners and Salah scoring from outside the box, open the builder and build the bet yourself.
BET BOOST
Belgium v Wales: De Bruyne to assist and Bale to have 1 shot on target is now 9/2
best bets
talkSPORT Friday racing tips: Newmarket and Worcester daily picks
STAYING IN PLACE
Next Bournemouth manager odds: Gary O’Neil favorite to take over at Dean Court
BEST BETS
talkSPORT racing tips Thursday: Daily picks from Newmarket and Perth
FORTUNATE
Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor 2 odds: favorite money odds for rematch
BRIDGE OF NATIONS
France v Austria 9/1 Betfred #PYP: Mbappe scores, BTTS, Danso carded
Commercial Content Notice: Taking any of the bookmaker offers featured in this article may result in payout to talkSPORT. 18+. The T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org
Remember to gamble responsibly
A responsible player is a person who:
- Set time and money limits before playing
- Only plays with money he can afford to lose
- Never chase their losses
- Don’t play if upset, angry or depressed
- GamCare – www.gamcare.org.uk
- Gamble Aware – www.begambleaware.org
For help with a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133 or go to www.gamstop.co.uk to be banned from all UK regulated gambling websites.
* Applies to customers losing the first PickYourPunt Builder bet (3/1+) on Italy v England played on 23/09/22. Min 4+ legs. Get 50% of your stake back in free bets up to £5 if you lose. Credited at 12:00 p.m. 9/24/22 and deleted at 9:00 a.m. 9/27/22. Full terms and conditions apply.
With new cuts, Klarna joins ranks of companies facing more than one layoff • TechCrunch
They say if you’re going to cut, cut deep to only do it once. Alas, a growing number of companies are realizing that despite layoffs earlier in the year, they need to cut more now.
Klarna, the Stockholm, Sweden-based buy now, pay later outfit, finds itself in this camp. According to outlet Sifted, the 17-year-old company told employees in a video message from COO Camilla Giesecke on Monday that Klarna was downsizing again. to “mirror” its new “more focused” nature.
Around 500 Klarna employees have been invited to watch Giesecke deliver the news, including in IT and recruitment, although Klarna tells us in a separate statement that the layoffs will affect less than 100 employees globally. Read the statement:
Klarna, like all other companies, is constantly evaluating and adjusting its organizational structure. Our organization is built on 700 fast-moving teams that are constantly changing, and Klarna employees move between teams and departments every week. However, the adjustments are often small compared to the major change we made this spring, which was prompted by the turbulent environment.
The company, which employed 7,000 people at the start of this year, now has “about 6,000” employees, the spokesperson told TechCrunch.
The cuts are part of a broader momentum shift for Klarna, which has long been on a roll. In May, the company reduced its global workforce by 10%; it also raised funds at a valuation of $6.7 billion during an $800 million round, down from the somewhat ambitious $45.6 billion valuation assigned to Klarna by SoftBank when the Japanese conglomerate led a $640 million round in the business in June last year. (SoftBank is of course notorious for its aggressive markups, a strategy that doesn’t work so well for the holding.)
Unfortunately, the cuts also come three weeks after CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski told Bloomberg that his company was done with layoffs.
Klarna isn’t the only company to buy now, pay later in the face of major headwinds. Competition, market volatility and the prospect of a recession (not to mention more regulation) currently threaten the growth of all companies in the category.
Yet repeated layoffs are never good news. So-called “survivor engagement” is still a problem after deep cuts. When layoffs follow one another, as is happening at a growing number of companies (TC’s Natasha Mascarenhas has seen this pattern at Robinhood, On Deck, Gemini and others, for example), morale can drop even further.
“Over the summer, we appointed a new COO, and it’s natural for a new COO to make changes, which is happening right now,” the company told Sifted of its new cut.
Meanwhile, Klarna tells TechCrunch that in the case of these “small adjustments”, it “sometimes offers severance pay to certain employees, usually up to twice the notice period and therefore much more than what they would have received if Klarna had fired”.
The spokesperson further notes that it is “always sad when employees leave Klarna, and we support them in every way possible, although we are happy to see that our employees remain highly sought after in the job market. Our assessment is that at least 70% of those who left Klarna with severance pay at the start of the summer are already in new jobs.
Chicago White Sox are swept by the Cleveland Guardians, all but eliminating the South Siders from postseason contention
The Chicago White Sox entered a season-defining three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians this week looking to pick up crucial ground in the American League Central.
The series wrapped up Thursday with another disappointing day for the Sox, who lost 4-2 in front of 23,395 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
It was a deflating three games for the Sox, who were swept and trail the Guardians by seven games with 12 games remaining. The Guardians’ magic number to clinch the division is five.
Sox starter Johnny Cueto, pitching for the first time since Sept. 11 after an illness kept him from a weekend outing, allowed four runs — three earned — on eight hits with three strikeouts and a walk in six innings.
Guardians starter Shane Bieber allowed two runs on seven hits with five strikeouts in 7⅔ innings.
The Guardians showcased their running, whether it was on an infield hit, going first to third on a single or legging out a triple.
José Ramírez reached on an infield hit in the first, moved to third on a single and scored on a bunt single by Andrés Giménez to give the Guardians a 1-0 lead.
The Sox tied the game with a two-out rally in the bottom of the first. José Abreu doubled and scored on an Eloy Jiménez single.
The Guardians reclaimed the lead in the third when Amed Rosario reached on an infield single, moved to third when Cueto threw wildly on a pickoff attempt and scored on a Ramírez sacrifice fly.
Steven Kwan drove in a run in the fifth with a triple and scored on another sacrifice fly from Ramírez, making it 4-1.
Gavin Sheets homered in the eighth, cutting the deficit to 4-2. Bieber exited after giving up a two-out double to Yoán Moncada in the inning.
Trevor Stephan entered to face Abreu, who represented the tying run, and struck him out.
Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase retired the Sox in order in the ninth for his 37th save. .
ForexLive Asia-Pacific FX News: USD/JPY has a more limited range today
After Thursday’s wild moves, particularly in the yen, major currencies in Asia took a bit of a breather. USD/JPY fell back below 142.00 after highs above 142.50 at the start of the play. It was a public holiday in Japan today and while that doesn’t guarantee a quiet session, that’s what we got today. Japan’s MoF was reportedly on guard for a resurgence in USD/JPY, but that didn’t happen so we didn’t see an official jaw or intervention during the session here. .
Elsewhere on the major currencies, there was minor bid on the US dollar just about everywhere. Eur, AUD, GBP, NZD are all a few points lower, but none are troubling technical levels in the tight ranges we’ve had.
Regional stocks fell, taking their lead from Thursday’s decline on Wall Street.
Oil and gold are also a little softer.
Data releases were very low level and news flow was light.
On the central bank side, the only noteworthy point was an even lower average rate for the onshore yuan from the People’s Bank of China. Reuters’ estimate was above 7 but that didn’t materialize as the PBoC held USD/CNY below that big psychological level at the time of the fixing. Trading in the USD/CNY and USD/CNH market is above 7 regardless.
Kyle Bradish continues dominance vs. Astros, finishes one out shy of complete game in Orioles’ 2-0 win
When Kyle Bradish last faced the Houston Astros, he delivered eight scoreless innings amid the most impressive stretch the Orioles have received from their rotation this season.
Perhaps that group is en route to topping it.
A night after Jordan Lyles pitched a one-run complete game against the Detroit Tigers, Bradish opened a four-game set against Houston by coming an out shy of a shutout in a 2-0 victory, with both runs coming on a Rougned Odor single off Cy Young Award candidate Justin Verlander in the second inning.
Bradish, a 26-year-old rookie right-hander, did not allow a base runner until the sixth inning, when Mauricio Dubón singled in front of left fielder Terrin Vavra with two outs, then did not permit another Astro to reach until there were two outs in the ninth while striking out 10.
Manager Brandon Hyde’s decision to pull Bradish after Jeremy Peña’s single on his 100th pitch prevented what would have been the Orioles’ first consecutive nine-inning complete games since Sidney Ponson and Juan Guzmán in June of 1999.
In two matchups with Bradish, the top team in the American League has failed to score over 17 2/3 innings, recording four hits with 16 strikeouts. His performance Thursday kept the Astros from reaching 100 wins, while with their 78th victory, the Orioles became the first team since 1900 to win that many games a season after losing at least 110 times. Baltimore (78-71) trails the Seattle Mariners by four games for the final AL wild-card spot with 13 left in the season and needs to finish with more wins than the Mariners because Seattle holds the season tiebreaker.
Bradish tweaked the formula somewhat from his late August outing in Houston. He retained heavy usage of his slider while also working in his curveball more, deploying both breaking balls more than his four-seamer. His sinker, a pitch he only began using this month, featured heavily as well.
The Astros put only three balls in play against Bradish at 100 mph or more, with Dubón’s single not among them. At 76.5 mph, it was the third-weakest contact Houston made off Bradish, but it was lofted in such a way that Baseball Savant gave it an expected batting average of .920.
Otherwise, Houston hardly threatened against Bradish as he retired 26 of the first 27 batters before Peña brought the tying run to the plate, prompting Hyde to turn to closer Félix Bautista for a game-ending strikeout. In a six-start span bookended by his outings against the Astros, Bradish has a 1.64 ERA.
Friday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
