After Always Happy, The Invitation, Carmen and More
From gothic horror to sadistic romance, this week’s new movies on VOD have it all. Nathalie Emmanuel plays in the horror film The invite, which hit theaters this summer, but now that the movie is on VOD, we’re getting the unrated version, so get your ponchos ready, there’s going to be a bloodbath. In After always happywhether you love ’em or love to hate ’em, Tessa and Hardin are back for more breakup sex and makeup.
And in Carmen, which is based on a true story, Natascha McElhone plays a Maltese woman who has spent her entire life serving as a housekeeper to her brother, a priest. When her brother dies, she realizes that she can now live the life she really wants to live, free from bondage and the church.
These are just a few of the titles available to watch on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, YouTube, and through your cable service this week. Find out now which films are available for purchase or rental on demand!
The sexy and toxic couple at the heart of the After the cinema is back! Tessa (Josephine Langford) and Hardin (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) spent three previous films meeting, falling in love, having sex and breaking up, and in the fourth installment of the series based on Anna Todd’s books, they do it all again . The films are primarily distinguished by gender, and this one is no different. And while yes, once again the pair find themselves on the outs (again) in this movie, don’t worry, it’s not the last movie in the franchise, it would be the movie that isn’t. out again After allpremiere date to be determined.
Where to stream After always happy
In The invite, Nathalie Emmanuel plays Evie, a woman whose mother died, leaving her with no other family to her knowledge. That is, until a mysterious cousin, played by Hugh Skinner, reveals himself, and not only that, he invites her to a lavish English wedding where he promises she’ll meet more of his family. It turns out the family is full of dark secrets and Evie isn’t just any guest on the case. Among the many things she discovers on her journey is that her family harbors horrible addictions and, oh yeah, it turns out that She is the guest of honor.
Where to stream The invite
The Loop NFL Picks: Week 3
Lions at Vikings (-6½):
Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins dropped to an NFL-worst 2-10 in Monday night appearances thanks to the Eagles’ easy victory in Philadelphia. Cousins’ futile winning percentage is exceeded in infamy only by the Vikings’ winning percentage in games with Roman numerals.
Pick: Vikings by 1
Bills at Dolphins (+5½):
Miami coach Mike McDaniel was ecstatic after his Dolphins overcame a 21-point fourth-quarter deficit to win at Baltimore last Sunday. Owner Stephen Ross is so beside himself that he hasn’t even started offering his new coach bribes for losing.
Pick: Bills by 9
Bengals at Jets (+4½):
New York backup quarterback Joe Flacco shocked the world by throwing four TD passes as the Jets rallied to win at Cleveland. Flacco dedicated the victory to the recently passed Queen Elizabeth II, who he briefly dated in the 1940s.
Pick: Bengals by 7
Jaguars at Chargers (-7½):
Los Angeles’ Justin Herbert is iffy this week after breaking rib cartilage in their Week 2 loss in Kansas City. The star quarterback was in so much pain, he had the same look on his face as Chargers fans when they have to shell out $13 for a SoFi Stadium beer.
Pick: Chargers by 7
Packers at Buccaneers (-2½):
Tampa QB Tom Brady was caught on camera again throwing a sideline iPad as his team struggled in New Orleans. None of the Buccaneers’ defenders were able to catch the tablet, as they were too busy catching everything thrown by Jameis Winston.
Pick: Buccaneers by 3
Saints at Panthers (+2½):
Jameis Winston reverted to form with three more interceptions in last Sunday’s loss to Tampa Bay. His continued presence in the starting lineup serves as a reminder as to just how bad Andy Dalton and Tayson Hill are at quarterbacking.
Pick: Saints by 3
Eagles at Commanders (+6½):
This game is being billed as the Carson Wentz Revenge Game in honor of the former Philly quarterback. The Eagles are a solid favorite in this contest, mostly, because Carson Wentz now plays for the opposing team.
Pick: Eagles by 10
Chiefs at Colts (+6½):
Colts coach Frank Reich insists “we’ll pick ourselves up off the mat” after their “pathetic” Week 2 shutout loss in Jacksonville. With Patrick Mahomes and company coming to Indianapolis this week, it’s not known which week in October that Reich was referring to.
Pick: Chiefs by 10
Rams at Cardinals (+3½):
Kyler Murray last Sunday led the Cardinals’ comeback win that included a TD scramble that lasted more than 20 seconds. He logged roughly 86 yards rushing on the marathon play, nearly matchng Peyton Manning’s career mark.
Pick: Rams by 10
Falcons at Seahawks (-1½):
Atlanta coach Arthur Smith dismissed criticism about his underuse of standout tight end Kyle Pitts, cattily pointing out that “It’s not fantasy football.” That’s true because fantasy football, as opposed to Falcons football, is fun and enjoyable.
Pick: Falcons by 3
OTHER GAMES
Cowboys at Giants (-2½):
Pick: Cowboys by 3
49ers at Broncos (+1½):
Pick: 49ers by 4
Texans at Bears (-2½):
Pick: Bears by 3
Ravens at Patriots (+3½):
Pick: Ravens by 7
Raiders at Titans (+2½):
Pick: Titans by 3
RECORD
Week 2
9-7 straight up
5-11 vs. spread
Season
16-15-1 straight up (.516)
14-18 vs. spread (.438)
You can hear Kevin Cusick on Wednesdays on Bob Sansevere’s “BS Show” podcast on iTunes. You can follow Kevin on Twitter — @theloopnow. He can be reached at [email protected]
Data has replaced gut feelings in Gophers’ preparation for Big Ten grind
The 2022 Gophers defense is the fastest it has been in head P.J. Fleck’s six seasons at the helm. That’s not just a feeling, but something backed up in data collected by the program.
Well then, who’s the fastest player on that side of the ball?
That question was met with a quick wit.
“I think it says Trill Carter is the fastest,” linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin teased about the 6-foot-2, 300-pound defensive tackle after the season opener on Sept. 1.
Carter seized a chance to reply this week and was up for some fun himself. “For sure,” he said, then offered an exaggerated 40-yard dash time. “Definitely around 4.6 (seconds),” he continued, before growing more honest. “4.8 at best.”
But seriously, the Gophers are not only collecting but using data generated by Catapult Systems on how fast players run, how much they are exerting on the field and when they might be red-lining and on the verge of a muscle injury.
This data isn’t new, including within the Gophers program. It dates to former coach Jerry Kill’s era in 2013.
Fleck is putting it it to use like he never has before. Last year, he acknowledge he doesn’t use analytics much when making in-game decisions, such as when to go for it on fourth down, but he has embraced player-tracking data this fall.
“The data is telling you something,” Fleck said. “Are you willing to listen?”
Fleck had a series of spreadsheets and printouts on his desk a few days after the season-opening 38-0 win over New Mexico State. The Gophers played their opener on a Thursday night, then gave players days off on Friday and Saturday, so their routine Sunday night practice should have been fast.
There were six players eclipsing 19 miles per hour in the session. But that is not what is deemed most important.
One of the printouts had a spreadsheet of each player’s output down on a scale up to 100 and as detailed as the hundredth decimal point. Another page held a chart for the Gophers’ outputs on that particular day in previous years. Fleck can then cross reference his practice scripts for what was done in previous years to get a better grip on how the workload and results relate.
Against New Mexico State, for instance, the Gophers defense was on the field for a program-record low of 33 snaps, so that contributed to them increasing their work load during that following Sunday’s practice.
The data was higher in the 62-10 win over Western Illinois, and higher again after the 49-7 win over Colorado last weekend, so they cut down on last Sunday’s practice.
Fleck has often praised the dedication of his team, adding that about 40 players stayed after last Sunday’s practice to get in extra work. That’s great, he said, if they aren’t doing a lot of physical work.
How they’ve tinkered with practice loads this fall doesn’t mean the Gophers haven’t been physical in 2022. Fleck said they had more hitting in spring practice than before and added a second scrimmage in fall camp. And they’ve had more practice periods that feature defensive starters against offensive starters.
It’s all preamble to this: The Big Ten opener against Michigan State at 2:30 p.m. CT at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich.
During practice this week, the Gophers have increased the amount of noise coming from speakers to try to simulate the loud road environment they will face. They have cut down on the seconds available on the play clock to force quarterback Tanner Morgan and Co. to move quicker.
Gophers coordinators Joe Rossi and Kirk Ciarroccca would “like to run 100 more plays in practice, if we could,” Ciarrocca said this week.
But they aren’t making the final call. Fleck does, after the data is combed through and shared by Assistant Director of Athletic Performance Ben Schumacher and Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Dan Nichol.
“There is no way I could read that sheet of data,” Ciarrocca insisted. “I can’t make heads or toe of it, but I think it helps.”
Before the data, coaches operated on feel. “Hey, we’re on the field a little bit too long. They’re running too much. We’re not working hard enough or not running enough.”
“Now we have the science behind it,” Ciarrocca said. “Whenever P.J. says we need to pull back, we need to do a few less plays in practice, I know that there is science behind it. I don’t fight it.”
The Gophers will play nine Big Ten games over the next 10 weeks. Short-burst speed with be needed against the Spartans, but using this data is about more than that.
“We’re looking at it like a marathon,” Fleck said, “and not a sprint.”
Miami-Dade high schools see a steep falloff in their NFL representation to start the season | Photos
Miami-Dade County’s high schools saw the number of their alumni on NFL rosters to start the 2022 season fall precipitously from the same time last year.
Where the county renowned for its football talent boasted 36 players in 2021 after Week 1, that number crashed to 23 this year, a 36.1% plummet.
Further, the county directly to the north is starting to dominate Miami-Dade, with Broward having 55 opening-weekend players drawing an NFL paycheck. That total is a jaw-dropping 139.1% larger than the not-even-two-dozen players from Miami-Dade.
The opening-weekend players from Miami-Dade hailed from 12 schools and could be found on 14 teams, with the Buffalo Bills leading the way with four players.
Here is the list, in alphabetical order by last name of the players, who were either on the 53-man roster, the practice squad or on an injured list. At the end, there is a listing of how many come from each school and are on each NFL team.
TuTu Atwell, Rams, Northwestern
Dicaprio Bootle, Chiefs, Southridge*
Bootle was signed by the Chiefs after opening weekend.
Teddy Bridgewater, Dolphins, Northwestern
Artie Burns, Seahawks, Northwestern
Deon Bush, Chiefs, Columbus
Dalvin Cook, Vikings, Central
James Cook, Bills, Central
Amari Cooper, Browns, Northwestern
Lavonte David, Buccaneers, Northwestern
Carlton Davis III, Buccaneers, Norland
Rashad Fenton, Chiefs, Carol City
C.J. Henderson, Panthers, Columbus
Duke Johnson, Bills, Norland
Jaquan Johnson, Bills, Killian
Justin McCray, Texans, Southridge
Denzel Perryman, Raiders, Coral Gables
Eddy Pineiro, Panthers, Sunset
Greg Rousseau, Bills, Champagnat
Demetrius Taylor, Lions, Northwestern
Keir Thomas, Rams, Central
Tyquan Thornton, Patriots, Booker T. Washington
Josh Uche, Patriots, Columbus
Anthony Walker Jr., Browns, Monsignor Pace
Rachad Wildgoose, Commanders, Northwestern
HIGH SCHOOLS: Northwestern (7), Central (3), Columbus (3), Norland (2), Southridge (2), Booker T. Washington, Carol City, Champagnat, Coral Gables, Killian, Monsignor Pace, Sunset
TEAMS: Bills (4), Chiefs (3), Browns (2), Buccaneers (2), Panthers (2), Patriots (2), Rams (2), Commanders (1), Dolphins (1), Lions (1), Raiders (1), Seahawks (1), Texans (1), Vikings (1), Bears (0), Cardinals (0), Cowboys (0), Falcons (0), Packers (0), Saints (0), Giants (0), Eagles (0), 49ers (0), Ravens (0), Bengals (0), Broncos (0), Colts (0), Jaguars (0), Chargers (0), Jets (0), Steelers (0), Titans (0)
AFC: 14 (13 on opening weekend); NFC: 10
Ravens secondary faces moment of truth after disastrous performance vs. Dolphins raises ghosts of 2021
This helpless feeling was too familiar for Ravens defenders — a sense that they could not organize themselves to slow the avalanche rolling their way, about to wipe out a lead that had seemed secure just a few minutes earlier.
In the locker room after the Miami Dolphins had wrought their swift carnage before a shellshocked crowd at M&T Bank Stadium, Ravens defensive backs spoke in doleful tones about communication lapses and urgent fixes. Their faith in the greater mission was not shaken, they insisted, but some of the same players had said these same things in 2021, when a secondary expected to be among the best in football finished dead last in pass defense.
Were they stuck in some terrible loop, where reality would never match their best-laid plans?
The Ravens will begin to answer this question Sunday against the New England Patriots. They have said they cannot afford to be haunted by images from their 42-38 loss to the Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa’s passes arcing inevitably downfield as Tyreek Hill sprinted past defensive backs who did not seem to know which of them should pick up the sport’s most feared deep threat. They have promised swift repairs.
“How we respond to this,” coach John Harbaugh told them in the losing locker room, “that will be the story.”
Fixing what ails the Ravens seems easier said than done, however, after Tagovailoa threw for 469 yards and six touchdowns against them in a performance that echoed similar catastrophes from last year, engineered by Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals (416 and 525 yards in a pair of blowouts), Derek Carr of the Las Vegas Raiders (435 yards in the season opener) and Carson Wentz of the Indianapolis Colts (402 yards in a game the Ravens came back to win in overtime).
These body blows shaped general manager Eric DeCosta’s priorities for the offseason. “The attrition that we faced in the secondary, it just overwhelmed us toward the end of the year, and it wasn’t the players’ fault,” he said in summing up 2021. “I guess it was my fault. We just didn’t have enough good corners; we just didn’t have enough guys.”
So he committed $70 million to free-agent safety Marcus Williams, used three draft picks, including No. 14 overall (Kyle Hamilton), on defensive backs, and added veteran cornerback Kyle Fuller for extra security. DeCosta also had faith that 2019 All-Pros Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters would be back in fighting form after injuries cut short their 2021 seasons.
DeCosta had long stated his belief that a modern NFL defense must be constructed from the backfield in, and he was determined to have enough skilled bodies on hand this time around. The Ravens entered 2022 with more salary cap dollars committed to defensive backs than all but two other teams, according to Spotrac.com. If they were to return to the league’s elite, the secondary would be one of the central reasons.
DeCosta’s efforts drew rave reviews. In June, the scouting and analytics website Pro Football Focus said he had assembled the league’s best secondary while adding a note of caution: “The Ravens simultaneously have some of the most question marks heading into 2022 from a health perspective while also possessing the highest-end elite potential. Four of their five starters have earned top-10 grades at their respective positions at some point over the past four seasons. And this list doesn’t even include rookie first-rounder Kyle Hamilton, who will undoubtedly factor in heavily.”
Ah, the “health perspective,” a caveat the Ravens cannot seem to escape when it comes to their defensive backs.
By the time they lined up to face the Dolphins last weekend, the secondary was already less robust than they had envisioned. Fuller tore his ACL on the 80th snap he played in their season-opening win over the New York Jets. Humphrey was limited by a sore groin. Peters was ready to play for the first time in 20 months but under a snap restriction. Second-year defensive back Brandon Stephens, whose versatility is essential, was sidelined by a quadriceps injury.
The Ravens would have to rely on rookie fourth-round picks Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion “Pepe” Williams to help cover the fearsome pass-catching duo of Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Hamilton would also be asked to play an important role in creating a safety net behind the cornerbacks.
We know the results were not pretty: 11 catches for 190 yards for Hill and 11 for 170 for Waddle, who took advantage of confusion in the Baltimore secondary to catch three touchdowns in the last eight minutes of the game. They became the first pair of NFL teammates to post those stat lines or better in a game.
So how dark an omen is this for the Ravens’ efforts to resurrect their pass defense, which ranked fourth in Football Outsiders’ DVOA as recently as 2019?
They faced Miami with their cupboard half empty. Humphrey played 56 of 71 defensive snaps, Peters 44 of 71. Both could be close to 100% in a few weeks. Stephens returned to practice Wednesday and said he hopes to play against the Patriots. If they don’t suffer any new injuries, the picture will brighten even without tactical adjustments.
But the Ravens were in no mood to blame their continuing health troubles for the communication breakdowns against the Dolphins.
“It doesn’t matter who’s in there, we’re expected to do the job at a high level,” said Armour-Davis, who learned secondary play under the famously exacting Nick Saban at Alabama. “It doesn’t matter how young you are, how old you are. So that’s never even a discussion: ‘Hey, that was a rookie.’ It’s, ‘Hey, someone didn’t do what they were supposed to do. Someone didn’t communicate.’”
Hamilton described his immediate regret upon seeing a pass go airborne and realizing he was out of position to defend it. “At this level, people are going to take advantage of your mental errors,” he said. “You can’t use being a rookie as an excuse. Guys are trusting me to be in the right place, the right time. It sucks to let coaches down, fans down, family down but most of all my teammates, because I’m with them every day. To have mental errors like that, it’s unacceptable.”
Harbaugh balanced his disappointment at amateurish mistakes with understanding that some of the players involved were seeing their first significant NFL action.
“I did not expect those things to happen in this game, but I also understand that we have some young guys back there,” he said. “We’re throwing guys out there for the first time in an NFL game against some fast players, and things are moving fast, and the game is on the line. That can happen, so if we had a veteran group back there, I’d be more concerned about it, but I think those young guys are going to learn fast.”
It’s easy to blame miscommunication for a play such as Hill’s 60-yard game-tying touchdown. Safeties Williams and Hamilton lined up on the other side of the field near the line of scrimmage and neither had a prayer of scrambling back in time to support Armour-Davis, who seemed to think he would have a teammate behind him. It’s harder to explain how the team’s defensive backs will learn to talk such lapses out of existence.
“It’s a group thing. It’s a group effort,” Stephens said. “We don’t point the finger. We just have to work all on one accord. We just have to work as a unit. I’m confident. … We’re not beating our heads too hard about it.”
How does a secondary practice communicating? Armour-Davis went back to a mantra from training camp: “Overemphasize it. In practice, it doesn’t matter if everybody hears it; make sure people outside the facility hear it. It doesn’t matter if you know your guy heard it. Just continue to say it. Overemphasize everything, because those mistakes can’t happen.”
Coaches can only pound this message so far, the rookie added: “It’s kind of within. It’s the players who have to go out and do it. We’re the ones who have to communicate on the field, so it’s a message from within.”
First-year defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, also in the spotlight after the loss, believes improvements will flow from those conversations between players. “There is communication, especially with the vets and how they see things and how they want to play stuff,” he said. “That’s kind of sparking more dialogue as we prep for new teams. I’m happy with what they’re doing with it.”
The Ravens know they’re in for savage backlash if they go through another season of results not living up to preseason hype. It began this week, with ESPN analyst and former Ravens defensive coordinator Rex Ryan. “They’re busting coverages, their communication is bad, they can’t finish games anymore,” Ryan said on the network’s “Get Up” morning show. “This new hotshot coordinator [Macdonald] is terrible.”
“They can make all the statements they want to make, but they’re not coaching anybody right now,” Harbaugh said in a not-so-veiled response to his former assistant.
But players acknowledged that if they don’t answer with better performance, the narrative will persist. The doldrums of 2021 will become the doldrums of 2022.
“We never expect to be second, let alone last,” Armour-Davis said. “We always expect to be the best. Give the Dolphins credit. They executed their game plan, and we didn’t. But we know we made a lot of self-wound mistakes, so we know if we get those cleaned up — when we get those cleaned up — we’ll be where we want to be.”
Week 3
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Ch. 45
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Ravens by 2 1/2
Report: MSP International ranked best of major U.S., Canadian airports for air traveler satisfaction
The Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport (MSP) is the best in the country for its size, according to a newly released nationwide customer satisfaction survey.
Consumer research firm J.D. Power announced Wednesday the results of their North American Airport Satisfaction Study, notching a score of 800 (out of a 1,000 possible points), MSP ranked well above the segment average score of 769.
The survey was conducted from August 2021 to July 2022 using feedback from over 26,000 travelers in the United States and Canada who had departed from or arrived at at least one airport within 30 days of providing their feedback. MSP was grouped in the study’s “mega” category, which analyzed airports that see at least 33 million travelers annually.
Airports of each category were analyzed based upon six key categories, in order of importance: terminal facilities; airport arrival/departure; baggage claim; security check; check-in/baggage check; and food, beverage and retail.
Among mega airports, MSP was closely trailed by San Francisco International Airport, who scored 796 points, as well as Metro Airport in Detroit and John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City, both of which scored 791 points.
Despite dropping 15 points from J.D. Power’s 2021 survey, MSP moved two slots up the rankings, from last year’s third-place rank.
Though in a separate category, nine airports in the large airport category — which considered hubs that handle between 10 and 32.9 million travelers annually — scored higher than MSP, with top-ranked Tampa International scoring 846. Of medium airports, serving 4.5 to 9.9 million travelers, Indianapolis International led the pack with a score of 842, joining ten others that scored above 800.
No other airports in Minnesota or the Dakotas handle enough passengers to be included in the study.
As pre-pandemic crowds returning, airports grapple with inflation
Beyond simply announcing which airports topped their study, J.D. Power’s analysis of feedback made other significant observations about the air travel industry.
“Air traveler satisfaction with North American airports reached an all-time high in 2021 when passenger volumes were still just a fraction of the historical norm,” the study’s conclusion reads. “Now, as global passenger volume ticks back up to 91% of pre-pandemic levels and labor shortages have caused a record number of flight cancellations, those sky-high satisfaction scores have once again fallen down to Earth.”
Overall satisfaction is down 25 points year-over-year on the group’s 1,000-point scale, as flight offerings have lessened despite terminals becoming more crowded.
A reduction in food and drink options also had an impact. Quantified, nearly 25% of respondents in J.D. Power’s survey indicated the price of food and beverages led them to avoid purchasing snacks at the airport, up from 20% in 2021 and 23% in 2019.
“The combination of pent-up demand for air travel, the nationwide labor shortage and steadily rising prices on everything from jet fuel to a bottle of water have created a scenario in which airports are extremely crowded and passengers are increasingly frustrated — and it is likely to continue through 2023,” said Michael Taylor, travel intelligence lead at J.D. Power.
Meanwhile, 14% of travelers say parking was more expensive than they expected, up from 12% in 2021 and 11% in 2019.
“In some ways, this is a return to normal as larger crowds at airports tend to make travelers more frazzled,” Taylor said, “but in cases where parking lots are over capacity, gates are standing room only and restaurants and bars are not even open to offer some reprieve, it is clear that increased capacity in airports can’t come soon enough.”
Former Broward high school players are all over NFL rosters (a lot more than Miami-Dade) | Then-and-now photos
On the NFL’s opening week of the 2022 season, there were 55 Broward County high school alumni drawing an NFL check as a player, far and away the most-represented county from talent-rich South Florida.
The tally represents a slight dropoff from last year’s 62 players, the high-water mark for the county.
Meanwhile, Miami-Dade had 23 players drawing a paycheck as the season kicked off, down a whopping 36.1% from the county’s player count of 36 on opening weekend 2021. Broward had a 139% greater presence than its 305 neighbors as the NFL headed to Week 2.
While in years past St. Thomas Aquinas has clearly led the way for the county, this year they shared the top spot, with the Raiders and American Heritage each seeing a dozen alumni on rosters.
The opening-weekend players hailed from 19 schools and could be found on 25 teams, with the Denver Broncos leading the way with five.
Here is the list, in alphabetical order by last name of the players, who were either on the 53-man roster, the practice squad or on an injured list. At the end, there is a listing of how many come from each school and are on each NFL team.
Josh Ali, Falcons, Chaminade-Madonna
Robbie Anderson, Panthers, South Plantation
Kevin Austin Jr., Jaguars, North Broward Prep
Giovani Bernard, Buccaneers, St. Thomas Aquinas
Nik Bonitto, Broncos, St. Thomas Aquinas
Joey Bosa, Chargers, St. Thomas Aquinas
Nick Bosa, 49ers, St. Thomas Aquinas
Marquise Brown, Cardinals, Chaminade-Madonna
Brian Burns, Panthers, American Heritage
Devin Bush, Steelers, Flanagan
Josh Bynes, Ravens, Boyd Anderson
Yodny Cajuste, Patriots, Miramar
Tyson Campbell, Jaguars, American Heritage
Trevon Coley, Bears, Miramar
Phillip Dorsett, Texans, St. Thomas Aquinas
Jon Feliciano, Giants, Western
Jonathan Ford, Packers, Dillard
Mike Harley Jr., Browns, St. Thomas Aquinas
Bobby Hart, Bills, St. Thomas Aquinas
Khalil Herbert, Bears, American Heritage
Faion Hicks, Broncos, Flanagan
James Houston IV, Lions, American Heritage
Tyler Huntley, Ravens, Hallandale
Danny Isidora, Cardinals, Cypress Bay
Eddie Jackson, Bears, Boyd Anderson
Shemar Jean-Charles, Packers, Miramar
Jerry Jeudy, Broncos, Deerfield Beach
Brandon Johnson, Broncos, American Heritage
Lamarcus Joyner, Jets, St. Thomas Aquinas
Chris Lammons, Chiefs, Plantation
James McCourt, Jaguars, St. Thomas Aquinas
Isaiah McKenzie, Bills, American Heritage
Josh Metellus, Vikings, Flanagan
Marken Michel, Commanders, American Heritage
Sony Michel, Chargers, American Heritage
Herb Miller, Browns, Miramar
Elijah Moore, Jets, St. Thomas Aquinas
Fabian Moreau, Giants, Western
Zack Moss, Bills, Hallandale
Trayvon Mullen, Cardinals, Coconut Creek
Joshua Palmer, Chargers, St. Thomas Aquinas
Patrick (Johnson) Peterson, Vikings, Blanche Ely
James Pierre, Steelers, Deerfield Beach
Brandon Powell, Rams, Deerfield Beach
Calvin Ridley, Falcons, Monarch
Aaron Robinson, Giants, Deerfield Beach
Asante Samuel Jr., Chargers, St. Thomas Aquinas
Anthony Schwartz, Browns, American Heritage
Tedarrell Slaton, Packers, American Heritage
Geno Smith, Seahawks, Miramar
Pat Surtain II, Broncos, American Heritage
Binjimen Victor, Ravens, Coconut Creek
Rashad Weaver, Titans, Cooper City
Mike White, Jets, University School
Marco Wilson, Cardinals, American Heritage
Quincy Wilson, Steelers, University School
Quincy Wilson was signed by the Steelers after Week 2.
HIGH SCHOOLS: American Heritage (12), St. Thomas Aquinas (12), Miramar (5), Deerfield Beach (4), Flanagan (3), Boyd Anderson (2), Chaminade-Madonna (2), Coconut Creek (2), Hallandale (2), University School (2), Western (2), Blanche Ely, Cooper City, Cypress Bay, Dillard, Monarch, North Broward Prep, Plantation, South Plantation
TEAMS: Broncos (5), Cardinals (4), Chargers (4), Bears (3), Bills (3), Browns (3), Giants (3), Jaguars (3), Jets (3), Packers (3), Ravens (3), Steelers (3), Falcons (2), Panthers (2), Vikings (2), 49ers (1), Buccaneers (1), Chiefs (1), Commanders (1), Lions (1), Patriots (1), Rams (1), Seahawks (1), Texans (1), Titans (1), Cowboys (0), Saints (0), Eagles (0), Bengals (0), Colts (0), Raiders (0), Dolphins (0)
NFC: 25; AFC: 31 (30 on opening weekend)
