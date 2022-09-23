Connect with us

Blockchain

Algorand Price Moves Against The Tide, Rises 22% In One Week

Algorand Price Algo Algousdt
While large cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, trade in the red, the Algorand price continues to see profits. Over the last day, this cryptocurrency has been one of the best-performing assets in the sector.

At the time of writing, Algorand price trades at $0.36 with a 14% profit and a 21$ profit in the last 24 hours and 7 days, respectively. The cryptocurrency’s performance over this period has only been surpassed by XRP with a 28% profit and Chiliz (CHZ) with a 29% profit.

ALGO’s price on a rally in the 4-hour chart. Source: ALGOUSDT Tradingview

Algorand Price Reacts To Ecosystem Developments

Data from DeFi Llama indicates that the Algorand price short timeframe rally is supported by a spike in network activity and ecosystem growth. Over the past week, Algorand’s total value locked (TVL) has followed the price with a 13% spike or $250 million onboarding the network.

Algorand’s TVL growth has surpassed Binance Smart Chain, Stellar network, Arbitrum, Avalanche, and others. This trend seems to be rooted in a hike in development activity in Algorand.

Additional data from research firm Santiment indicates that Algorand has been the 4th blockchain in terms of activity on a weekly timeframe. Surpassed by Ethereum, Polkadot, and Solana, Algorand has seen over 70 projects build on its ecosystem.

Algorand Price Algo Algousdt Chart 2
Source: Santiment via Polkadot Insider

This coincides with a series of partnerships, and projects announced for the ecosystem. The most important seems to be a cooperation with the Federation International Football Association (FIFA) to host a non-fungible token (NFT) and marketplace.

In the coming months, FIFA will celebrate the world cup with the best football teams in the world. This event attracts the attention of millions of fans around the world. The Algorand-based project called FIFA Plus Collect will provide people with a unique experience by allowing them to “own the greatest moments in football history”.

Can ALGO Sustain Its Gains?

In addition to important partnerships and development activities, the Algorand price seems to be positively reacting to a mainnet network upgrade. Implemented with AVM 7, this update is said to bring quantum security to the blockchain with an improvement over its smart contract functionality.

The announcement seems to have captured the attention of market participants. The Algorand price’s performance seems to be a translation of the upgrade and network activity.

At the time of writing, Algorand’s price is coming into heavy resistance at its current levels. In order to sustain the current bullish momentum, the cryptocurrency must break above 3 critical levels: $0.36, $0.43, and $0.51.

The current state of the crypto market might cap ALGO’s price upward trajectory. The market is reacting to macroeconomic force, but if Bitcoin and Ethereum can reclaim higher levels, Algorand might gather enough momentum for a breakout above resistance.

Blockchain

Top Exchanges Extend Support to Cardano Vasil Hard Fork

Top Exchanges Extend Support To Cardano Vasil Hard Fork
Altcoin News
  • The Plutus V2 Cost Model network upgrade will also be implemented.
  • Binance has also expressed its support of the upgrade.

The long-awaited Vasil update for Cardano (ADA) is almost here. Everything that has to be checked off in order to proceed with the update has been accomplished. The Vasil update isn’t the only thing happening in September; the Plutus V2 Cost Model network upgrade will also be implemented then.

Binance has also expressed its support for the update. In a tweet and a blog post, Binance, the biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, declared its approval of the update. The exchange has announced that it will halt ADA deposits and withdrawals at 20:45 UTC on 2022-09-22 and 20:45 UTC on 2022-09-27 as it upgrades its network. Normal service will resume once the updated network is stable.

Undisputed Support

Furthermore, Crypto.com has continued to support the update. Due to the upcoming update, the exchange will temporarily halt deposits and withdrawals on September 22 at 18:00 UTC and September 27 at the same time.

For a long time now, Gate.io has been behind Cardano’s Vasil update. In July, to commemorate the improvement, the exchange offered a giveaway of ADA and will support the upgrade.

Various additional exchanges, like Kraken, HitBTC, Kucoin, etc., have also signaled their approval of the update. Like the other services, deposits and withdrawals will be halted during the upgrade period before resuming once the network is stable. Only Coinbase, one of the largest trading platforms, was yet to announce official support. However, this morning the company tweeted its support.

According to CMC, the Cardano price today is $0.451096 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,105,578,737 USD. Cardano is up 1.26% in the last 24 hours.

Vasil Hard Fork Upgrades Cardano’s Smart Contracts Ecosystem

Blockchain

Cardano's Diffusion Pipelining Explained – TheNewsCrypto

Cardano'S Diffusion Pipelining Explained - Thenewscrypto
Altcoin News
  • The new feature would facilitate the rapid dissemination of freshly produced blocks.
  • Increased throughput may be achieved thanks to diffusion pipelining.

The limited functionality of Cardano’s smart contracts has been a point of contention. With the Vasil hard fork scheduled for tomorrow, many features will be updated in the Cardano ecosystem. Cardano’s blockchain, in contrast to Ethereum’s, keeps track of the coins that remain in users’ wallets after a transaction is executed by recording UTXOs, or Unspent Transaction Outputs. This method is quite similar to that used by Bitcoin. And it adds unnecessary complexity and delay to the blockchain ledger. The EUTXO notation is used by Cardano, which stands for extended unspent transaction output.

Increased Throughput

Diffusion Pipelining, a proposed scaling improvement, would facilitate the rapid dissemination of information about freshly produced blocks around the network within five seconds of their creation.

Increased throughput may be achieved thanks to diffusion pipelining. It decreases the length of time it takes for a block to spread. In essence, it simplifies how nodes in the network disseminate data about freshly formed blocks. This update is intended to guarantee that blocks may be broadcast (propagated) to the network no later than five seconds after they are created. To do this, diffusion pipelining disseminates blocks before they have been fully validated. Thus combining the two processes into a single one.

The block header, which contains a reference to the hash of the preceding block, is also transmitted properly thanks to pipelining. Even without complete block confirmation, the block’s content is still accessible. Through the metadata supplied in the next block, making it resistant to DDoS attacks.

A more scalable environment may be achieved by the use of diffusion pipelining, which allows for larger blocks and enhanced Plutus scripts.

Cardano (ADA) Surges as It Ready for Vasil Upgrade

Blockchain

Fed Interest Rates Hike Spur Crypto Market Liquidations Of More Than $330 Million

Crypto
The FOMC meeting held on Wednesday and its subsequent results deeply affected the state of the crypto market. Given the large swings in price during and after the meeting, liquidation volumes had quickly risen across the market. Tens of thousands of traders were caught in the crossfire in what has come out to be the largest liquidation trend in the last few months. 

Crypto Liquidations Reach $330 Million

On Wednesday, the Fed had announced that it was raising interest rates by another 0.75 points. This decision directly impacted the crypto market as well as the broader macro markets, causing the price of bitcoin to plummet about 8% before a swift recovery.

The decline triggered massive liquidations across the market. By Thursday, the total liquidation in the crypto market had crossed $330 million, with more than 88,000 traders affected. Given the decline, long traders had obviously suffered the most, but since the price had seen sharp recoveries too, short traders were also hit heavily. 

Liquidations cross $330 million | Source: Coinglass

Of the $336 million in liquidations recorded in the last day, 58.96% were from long traders, meaning $138.13 million were from short liquidations. The largest single liquidation came from the Okex exchange, with a single trade worth $3.13 million across the BTC-USDT-SWAP pair.

Ethereum Takes The Lead

In recent times, the focus has been on Ethereum after the digital asset had successfully upgraded from proof of work to proof of stake. This increased attention has amplified the performance of the cryptocurrency and its traders in recent times as well.

ETH liquidations made up almost half of the $336 million in liquidations recorded across the crypto market in a 24-hour period. With 117.73K ETH liquidated, it came out to a dollar value of $151.45 million during this time.

Crypto Total Market Cap Chart From Tradingview.com

Market cap at $884 billion | Source: Crypto Total Market Cap on TradingView.com

In contrast, the leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, recorded a total of 5.50K BTC liquidated during this time period for a total of $105.31 million. This means that ETH liquidation volumes came out to about 50% more than that of BTC.

XRP was another token that saw massive liquidations, although to a lower extent compared to bitcoin and Ethereum. XRP saw $9.77 million in volume, while SOL and ETC reached $6.73 million and %5.61 million, respectively. All other cryptocurrencies saw liquidation volumes below $5 million.

Featured image from The World Economic Forum, chart from TradingView.com

Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…

Blockchain

Vasil Hard Fork Upgrades Cardano's Smart Contracts Ecosystem

Vasil Hard Fork Upgrades Cardano'S Smart Contracts Ecosystem
