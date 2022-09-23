Apple releases new iOS 16 update to fix camera shake bug and other issues in iPhone 14 Pro

The Chicago White Sox entered a season-defining series against the Cleveland Guardians this week, looking to take crucial ground in American League Central.

The series ended Thursday with another disappointing day for the Sox, who were down 4-2 to 23,395 at the guaranteed rate field.

It was a deflating three games for the Sox, who were swept and trail the Guardians by seven games with 12 games remaining.

“It’s tough,” Sox right fielder Gavin Sheets said. “Obviously, 162 is not just about three games. But we knew what we had to do with this series and we couldn’t do it.

“It’s frustrating, it’s disappointing, but it’s not just this streak. We had to play better all season. Obviously it was a huge streak and we couldn’t get over it. They were playing good baseball. It certainly wasn’t just this series.

The magic number for Guardians to clinch the division is five.

“We went into this series thinking it was a very important series because we were chasing them,” Sox starter Johnny Cueto said through an interpreter. “Unfortunately, it happened like that.”

Cueto, who pitched for the first time since 9/11 after illness kept him out on the weekend, allowed four runs — three earned — on eight hits with three strikeouts and a walk in. six innings.

“To come and pitch after being sick, he’s a competitor,” Sox interim manager Miguel Cairo said.

He faced a Guardians team that showcased their run, whether it was on a hit, going from first to third on a single or on a triple.

José Ramírez reached an infield hit first, advanced to third on a single, and scored on a curry single from Andrés Giménez to give the Guardians a 1-0 lead.

The Sox tied the game with a two-out rally late in the first. José Abreu doubled and scored on a single from Eloy Jiménez.

The Guardians regained the lead in the third when Amed Rosario hit a field single, moved up to the third when Cueto threw wildly on a pick-off attempt and scored on a sacrificial fly from Ramírez.

Steven Kwan kicked a run in the fifth with a triple and scored on another sacrifice fly from Ramírez, making it 4-1.

“They run and they hustle, they play hard and they put the ball in play,” Cueto said of the Guardians.

The Sox got the run in the first against Guardians starter Shane Bieber, but nothing else until Sheets’ eighth-inning homer. Bieber allowed two runs on seven hits with five strikeouts in 7⅔ innings.

“Bieber, he’s exceptional,” Cairo said. “He knows how to throw his fast ball, his cutter, the curve ball. It keeps you off balance. And he attacks the strike zone. He makes you swing. He knows how to pitch. »

The Sheets homer cut the deficit to 4-2. Bieber exited after allowing a brace to Yoán Moncada in the eighth. Trevor Stephan came in to face Abreu, who represented the tying point, and retired it.

Closer, Emmanuel Clase retired the Sox in order in the ninth for his 37th save as the Guardians won for the 15th time in their last 18.

“We fell short of a very good team,” said Cairo. “They know how to throw, they play defense and they know how to put the cannon on the ball. You have to play clean and you have to take advantage of the chances they give you. It’s not too much.

“They played well and it was a difficult task. Our players, they fought too. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. »

The Guardians have a dominating grip on the division while the Sox, a preseason favorite, find themselves just two games above .500.

“You have to play for each other,” Sheets said of the team’s approach to the final 12 games. “Go there with the same objective. Go out and try to win every game. Obviously, we have put ourselves in a very, very difficult situation. I don’t even know what the percentage is right now, but more than anything we have to go out and play for each other.

“Playing to win and no matter where we are, we have to try to win every game.”

