Finance
Asset Protection and Tax-Free Investments For the Moderately Wealthy
Life insurance is an underutilized, but potentially versatile and highly efficient investment vehicle. It is useful not only for wealthy families. An individual or family having a net worth of only $1 million or even less is financially able to fund an offshore, irrevocable life insurance trust (ILIT) that provides a life insurance benefit, asset protection, tax-free growth of a variable high-yield investment portfolio, tax-free policy loans during the life of the insured, tax-free payment of policy proceeds to the trust upon death of the insured and tax-free distributions to beneficiaries.
It is well known that standard whole and universal life insurance policies provide tax-deferred growth of the policy’s cash or investment value. The cash value of a standard policy, however, is part of the general investment fund of an insurance company. Growth of cash value within the policy is generally relatively low, usually a few percent annually. Also, the policy is only as secure as the insurance company. Policy funds are generally commingled with the insurer’s general fund, and the policy owner or beneficiaries basically are unsecured creditors of the life insurance company. In case of bankruptcy of the insurer, policy assets could be lost.
Private placement life insurance (PPLI) is a privately negotiated life insurance contract between insurance carrier and policy owner. PPLI offers several advantages compared to standard policies. Policy funds are held in segregated accounts that protect the funds against the carrier’s creditors. PPLI enables a wider range of investment opportunities managed by a professional investment adviser selected by the policy owner. Finally, policy costs are transparent, negotiable and typically lower than off-the-shelf insurance products. A problem with domestic insurance companies offering PPLI in the U.S., however, is that they typically require a minimum insurance premium commitment of $10 million to $50 million.
Offshore PPLI policies are more favorable than domestic PPLI based in United States. Offshore insurance companies are not subject to strict SEC and state insurance regulations in the U.S., which limit the types of investments available to domestic insurance policies. Further, offshore PPLI policies are not subject to the state premium taxes charged by the various states. Although a policy issued by a foreign insurance carrier is subject to a 1% U.S. excise tax, this is balanced by not being subject to the federal deferred acquisition cost (DAC) tax. One of the major benefits of offshore PPLI is that it is offshore, meaning that the offshore life insurance carrier can be selected so that it is not subject to the jurisdiction of U.S. courts. Offshore PPLI typically has a minimum premium commitment of $1 million or even less over five to seven years, and fees associated with offshore PPLI are typically about 1.5% to 2% of premium load.
An offshore irrevocable life insurance trust (ILIT) optimizes tax free wealth building and the financial security of PPLI beneficiaries, as well as providing protection of policy assets and other trust property against the claims of beneficiaries’ creditors. An offshore trust is not subject to the jurisdiction of U.S. courts and other U.S. government agencies. A number of offshore countries have adopted legislation specially designed to protect trusts registered in their jurisdictions against attack by outside courts and governments. An offshore trust jurisdiction typically requires that a trust pay an annual government registration fee and use the services of a local trustee. Since trust business is an important revenue source and contributes to the local economy, offshore jurisdictions are motivated to protect the integrity of locally registered asset-protection trusts against outside creditors of trust beneficiaries.
In a hypothetical example, a U.S. taxpayer establishes an irrevocable offshore asset protection trust, for example, in the Cook Islands (South Pacific) or Nevis (Caribbean). Initially or over the next five to seven years, the individual irrevocably contributes to the trust assets having a value equal to the current lifetime exemptions for estate tax and generation skipping transfer tax (GSTT), for example, $1 million. The U.S. taxpayer allocates his lifetime exemptions to the trust contributions, thereby creating a dynasty trust that will be free of U.S. estate and GST tax perpetually. If the trust assets are not invested in life insurance, then U.S. income tax and capital gains tax are paid on investment growth in the trust. On the other hand, if and when trust assets are invested in a life insurance policy, investment growth is not taxed.
Also, when policy proceeds are paid to the trust (as policy beneficiary) upon death of the insured, no income tax, no estate tax and no GST tax are payable. The overall result is that trust beneficiaries benefit from tax-free life-insurance investment growth and tax-free wealth transfer perpetually. The tax advantages of life insurance are available with conventional policies, not just through PPLI. An advantage of PPLI is greater investment flexibility, which allows greater investment growth potential. An additional advantage of a preferred structure including a self settled, irrevocable life insurance trust is that the settlor (the person establishing and funding the trust) may benefit from the trust during his lifetime through tax free insurance-policy loans, at the discretion of the trustee. Initial professional fees (legal and accounting services) for setting up a preferred structure are typically in a range of about from $20K to $50K. Annual trust and trustee fees are generally about $5,000.
Full compliance with U.S. tax law is an important characteristic of a preferred structure that includes an offshore asset protection trust owning offshore PPLI. In fact, the preferred structure recommended here is tax neutral, that is, there are no tax advantages or disadvantages resulting from being offshore. Formation and administration of the offshore ILIT structure is slightly more complicated and expensive than a domestic trust. But, unless there are creditor problems, the trust is administered and treated as a U.S. trust for U.S. tax purposes. Although a few extra forms must be submitted to the IRS annually, the tax situation is the same whether onshore or offshore. The offshore advantages are very secure asset protection, lower insurance costs, and greater investment flexibility.
The greater investment flexibility of offshore PPLI, especially compared with conventional life insurance, is the ability to invest policy funds in high-growth assets, such as hedge funds or start-up companies. As a formality, policy assets are held in segregated accounts owned and managed by the insurance company. Typically, the insurance company directly or indirectly hires an asset manager recommended by the policy owner, often the same manager who manages the settlor’s other non-trust assets. Some of the same benefits of a preferred structure can be achieved using less preferred structures. For example, a conventional (non-private-placement) offshore life insurance policy owned by an offshore life insurance trust provides asset protection and favorable tax treatment (i.e., no taxes on income, capital gains and estate), but policy assets would be held in the insurer’s general fund and investment returns would be lower.
An irrevocable life insurance trust (ILIT) and an offshore PPLI policy can be funded using various types of assets, basically anything to which a value can be attached: stocks, bonds, hedge funds, commodities, collectibles, real estate, business enterprises. Equity stripping of assets located in the United States through loans on real estate and business equipment can be used to generate cash for contribution to an offshore asset-protection life-insurance trust. Estate tax and GSTT exemptions can be leveraged by contributing assets to the life-insurance trust before high growth occurs. Promissory note sales and discounting of closely-held property can also be used to leverage estate tax and GSTT exemptions. A married couple can use both spouses’ lifetime exemptions to fund the trust.
The long-term outlook for the US dollar and the U.S. economy is bad. The U.S. manufacturing base is deteriorating and moving overseas. Services such as software development, technical support, accounting and legal work are migrating from the U.S. to low-paying developing countries. Consumption of imported petroleum and cheap manufactured goods causes a constant drain of dollars out of the U.S. economy, which are then borrowed back coupled with interest. The U.S. national debt of $13.3 trillion (August 2010) is insurmountable, unless it is paid down through inflation.
Federal spending on the military, foreign wars and domestic entitlement programs is seemingly uncontrollable, and the annual deficit will only be contained through draconian tax increases. The nonpartisan Peter G. Peterson Foundation reports that the federal government as of September 2009 faces a total $61.9 trillion in unfunded liabilities over the next 75 years that are not covered by expected tax revenue. The Government Accountability Office has predicted that the interest costs on the growing debt together with spending on major entitlement programs could absorb 92 cents of every dollar of federal revenue in 2019.
The individual states and local jurisdictions are sinking under the weight of ill-conceived and irresponsible compensation and pension plans for civil servants, as well as federally-mandated social engineering and entitlement programs. Whether through the anticipated Obama tax hike or by some other impetus, sooner or later, the U.S. Congress, states and local governments will drastically increase effective tax rates for U.S. residents. The U.S. economy will probably not disintegrate overnight, although it almost did in September 2008. Nevertheless, as a practical matter, earning money and keeping it will become much harder in the coming years. Further, any person living in the U.S. can be sued by anyone for almost any reason, and the cost of defending a lawsuit can be as much or more than simply paying to make it go away. An individual or business owning significant assets located in the U.S., or an individual trying to earn a living or run a business, is hostage to these realities.
The antidote, or vaccine, against these threats to financial well being is a self-settled asset-protection PPLI irrevocable life insurance trust (also known as a dynasty trust or GST trust). The preferred structure provides several significant benefits to the settlor and other beneficiaries. It moves substantial assets offshore, where U.S. courts or other government agencies cannot levy them. It allows tax free growth of a global, variable investment portfolio managed by a trusted financial adviser in full compliance with U.S. tax laws. At the discretion of the trustee, trust assets (including tax-free insurance policy loans) are available to the settlor during his lifetime. Upon death of the insured, policy proceeds are paid tax-free to the trust. The assets in a well-managed dynasty trust grow perpetually. Thus, the dynasty trust secures the financial well being of spouse, children and their descendants perpetually. These benefits are especially valuable in a world of punitive taxes, deteriorating employment opportunities, decreasing incomes, mismanaged economies, overpopulation, disintegrating societies, unnecessary wars and corrupted governments. Through creative legal and financial planning, these benefits are now available to moderately wealthy individuals and families.
Warning & Disclaimer: This is not legal advice.
Copyright 2010 – Thomas Swenson
Finance
Ashworth College Online Master’s Degree in Business Administration
At Ashworth College, you can get your accredited master’s degree in business administration online and be on your way to advancement in your career and higher pay. Their accredited MBA degree can be the best step you can take toward professional advancement and more exciting career options. You will learn the skills you need from the industry experts who have real life experience in their fields and worldly knowledge. Ashworth College makes it possible for you to graduate with an accredited master’s degree in business administration in less than one year, given you have your bachelor’s degree obtained already. The MBA program at Ashworth includes comprehensive textbooks, instructor guidance and tutoring, and live chats and events with career experts. Online degrees are beneficial also because you can earn your degree in the comfort of your own home, eliminating travel and food expenses. In today’s world, master’s degrees are almost crucial to business advancement and higher salaries, so earning it online would be the best choice for anyone.
Coursework in this program include technology, IT, administration, management, IT, marketing, accounting, and many other aspects of the business world. An MBA degree will arm you with the required knowledge and skills needed to succeed in this economically growing field. Whether you need to analyze and keep track of market trends or manage the profits of your company, an accredited online master’s degree in business management will benefit you in so many ways. According to Forbes Magazine in 2005, graduates with these degrees were able to make around $100,000 more than they had before after five years. If you would love to be able to work with money and have a rewarding and exciting career, earning your online degree in this field could make your dream career possible.
Feel free to contact Ashworth College to learn more about this opportunity to earn your degree online and they will be in touch with you shortly.
Finance
How to Avail an Online Car Insurance Quote
Traditionally, buying insurance is tedious and will take much of your time as it is really filled with hassles. If you want to buy insurance, it is no longer hard to do nowadays. Thanks to modern technology and the evolution of the internet, this makes all things possible. You can now purchase car insurance quote online.
It is your personal responsibility when you purchase a car insurance quote. In some estates, it is mandatory to avail of a car insurance policy if you own a car. This is a safety precaution since there are now a number of cars that makes mishaps and accidents greater.
In order for you to be convenient on such issues, apply for an insurance quote for your car. You can now easily do it through the web.
Canvassing for the best and the most cost-effective online quote is now easy. You no longer need go to a specific government establishment to fall in line and wait for a longer period of time. With auto online insurance quote system, all you need to do is fill-out relevant information and submit.
There are a lot of online auto insurance quotes to choose from. You have to be wise in selecting the best services there is. You are responsible for finding a credible car company to assist you with your insurance processing. Even so, this method saves you through going to and from one Car Company to the other.
There are web sites online which will compare your rates to others just like Progressive has been doing for a while. Progressive.com permits you to select 3 major corporations you want to compare with them and they’re going to show you who is the least expensive company, even if it is not them.
You can compare automobile insurance rate quotes with Geico, All State, Farmers, or Mercury Insurance. Insurance.com and esurance.com will also compare rates for you, free on their internet site.
Not only does essentially each major auto insurer quote you free online, you also may receive special kickbacks they only reward to people who buy their policy on the web. You can receive paperless discounts for having your monthly statement sent to your e-mail and save more for purchasing on the web.
Once you are done with your application, you can receive a notification on your e-mail and you can evaluate the coverage on your own.
Finance
Do You Know What An Injury Lawyer Really Does?
Everyone has seen billboards advertising an injury lawyer. The reason that this type of attorney is so prevalent is that people are involved in accidents and suffer damage to their bodies all the time. Physical harm that is caused by the fault of another individual or a company is usually compensable depending on the facts surrounding the accident. This type of attorney can assist individuals in trying to get compensation for medical expenses, back pay, future pay, disability, and pain and suffering.
When an injury lawyer gets involved, it doesn’t mean a full-on conflict or even a lawsuit. Attorneys usually first turn towards non-court solutions in helping their clients, such as drafting a demand letter to the insurance company, filing a claim with the insurance company, or speaking to representatives of the party at fault. The vast majority of situations get settled through this manner, especially when the fault is clear. The assistance of a legal professional can move your insurance claim further and provide you with leverage in negotiations.
If the case advances beyond amicable, non-court proceedings, an injury lawyer can also guide you through the next steps. These steps may include filing a formal complaint for damages in state or federal court. With this complaint, your attorney will lay out the factual backgrounds of your claim and a summary of the causes of action that you intend on bringing. In this document, you will also explain what damages you are seeking and whether it is purely compensatory, such as lost earnings, or for ordinary damages such as emotional distress and suffering.
In certain disputes over bodily harm, you may need to hire an expert to testify as to the degree of your suffering or pain. With an injury lawyer, you can sit back and allow him or her to do the searching and coordinate with the expert. An attorney can also search and work with fact witnesses who saw your accident. Oftentimes, these individuals may be difficult to track down or unwilling to testify as to what they observed.
If you have been in an accident, the last thing you want to do is to fret over how the bills will get paid. Instead, you want to be focused on your own personal healing and getting back to work. Getting an attorney involved may be the best choice. There likely are many legal professionals available in your area. That’s why it’s good to research which injury lawyer may be the best for your situation.
Finance
Driving in Neighborhoods
If you have ever wondered why they would put a speed limit in a residential neighborhood then you either grew up in an apartment or you lived in an older neighborhood that did not have any children. As you know, all over the neighborhoods look different from state to state. Sometimes in the city, you would have apartment complexes and as you drive by there is still a posted speed limit to abide by in that area. The usual speed limit is twenty-five. The reason there is a speed limit is due to the fact that children may be playing and it suggests to you to watch out for the unexpected.
A ball may suddenly roll out in front of you. A child may suddenly run out in front of you after that ball. An animal in some cases like a dog has been known to run between cars catching drivers off guard. The speed limit at twenty-five allows you the opportunity to stop quickly. It also provides you the opportunity to maintain control of your car if you did have to stop quickly. There are times if you are speeding and you had to slam on your brakes you may lose control of your car. It may slide sideways causing you to hit something in the road or another vehicle.
If this happens then you have to put a claim into your auto insurance running the risk of your auto insurance rates increasing if too many claims are put against your policy. When you look for free online auto insurance quotes there are questions such as how many times you have been in an accident? Were the accidents considered your fault or were you issued the traffic violation ticket by the police officer at the scene of the accident? These are questions that may or may not have an effect on your auto insurance premiums. It depends of course on your answers.
When you are in a residential area be aware that there is a posted speed limit and abide by it. The cost of the ticket is not worth the expense or the points on your driving record.
Finance
Ways In Which A Car Accident Lawyer Can Help You
A car accident brings with it a lot of questions like, who is at fault, who pays for the damage, who will pay the medical bills or if you will be compensated for the pain and suffering or not. If you have been injured in an accident or suffered property loss due to collision, you should hire a car accident lawyer. He is an expert of the car accident laws and will find all the ways to recover money.
Car accidents involving long-term and serious injuries will require the services of professional car accident lawyers to get the deserving compensation. An experienced professional will effectively negotiate with the insurance companies to reach a fair settlement amount. Most lawyers work on a contingent fee basis, and only get paid after a successful resolution to your claim.
What A Car Accident Lawyer Can Do?
He will review the insurance policy to determine what kind of and how much coverage you have. He will apply for the first party claim with the insurance company. He will also open a line of communication with the other driver to settle the claim. He will try his best to help you get a fair compensation amount.
Hiring a lawyer means that you have a professional representing your case. He will have good knowledge of the laws and procedures governing such cases which might affect your case. He will file a lawsuit on your behalf and will know the ways to mitigate any possible defense put forward by the other party.
He will also communicate with the medical provider to assess the damage and stay informed of the treatment cost. Your lawyer is responsible for negotiating your claim and represent you properly in the court.
He will organize the evidences to prepare a demand letter for the insurance company. He will take care of all the paperwork to start the court case and deal with the defense attorney on your behalf. An experienced lawyer will help in getting the compensation to cover any losses incurred due to the accident like, medical expenses, car repairs and lost wages. In some cases, he can also help you in recovering when a loved one is killed in an accident.
Car accident lawyers cover a range of issues. While looking for a lawyer for your case, you should check his experience, commitment, location, skill level and fee structure. It is best to hire a lawyer within a week or two of the accident.
Finance
The Consequences of Negligent Driving For Pedestrians and Cyclists
Walking and cycling offer a healthier and far more environmentally-friendly alternative to driving, especially in large cities. However, when collisions occur, pedestrians and cyclists are far more vulnerable than drivers. The victims of these collisions and their families shouldn’t have to live with thousands of dollars in medical bills because of another person’s negligent driving.
Pedestrians and cyclists have almost no protection from collisions with automobiles. Bicycle helmets may prevent many types of head injury, but a collision with an automobile means direct contact a cyclist or pedestrian’s unprotected body and a fast-moving machine weighing thousands of pounds. In the right circumstances, any type of pedestrian or cyclist accident can cause life-threatening injuries.
Accidents involving a driver and a pedestrian are almost never the pedestrian’s fault. If only because automobiles are so much quicker and more maneuverable than one’s feet alone, drivers have a much greater responsibility to ensure their actions do not lead to the injury or death of a pedestrian. Although people do sometimes knowingly or unknowingly dart into the path of an approaching vehicle, it is far more common for driver negligence to be the cause of a pedestrian’s serious injuries.
Cyclists have the same rights on the road as anyone driving an automobile. Collisions on city streets between a bicycle and an automobile rarely come out in the cyclist’s favor. Due to the potential consequences of a collision, drivers should be aware of cyclists in the roadway. Drivers who fail to yield to cyclists can be held accountable for the consequences of their negligent actions.
Asset Protection and Tax-Free Investments For the Moderately Wealthy
Lions at Vikings picks: First crack in Vikings bandwagon rears its head
Terron Armstead’s status ‘up in the air’ for Dolphins’ game vs. Bills
Ashworth College Online Master’s Degree in Business Administration
Francesco Totti terrified his teammates with a penalty and rejected a big money transfer to AC Milan when he was 12, the Roma legend was so beloved the monks took pictures with him and the prisoner had his sentence extended to meet him
Nia Long Hops On Her IG Story To Subtly Talk About Ime Udoka Cheating On Her With Another Woman
How to Avail an Online Car Insurance Quote
Do You Know What An Injury Lawyer Really Does?
Switch to Pepsi: The NFL has a new sponsor for the halftime show – Apple Music
Vikings will see a much-improved Lions team on Sunday
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports4 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business4 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance3 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
News4 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Finance3 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
-
Relationship3 weeks ago
6 Ways to Keep an Irresponsible Roommate in Check