News
Blocked field goal by Vikings’ Patrick Peterson shows ‘the old guy’s still got it’
Before the season, Vikings special-teams coordinator Matt Daniels said he considered taking veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson off the field-goal block team. It was a good move he didn’t.
Peterson, 32, blocked a field-goal attempt in the third quarter of Monday’s 24-7 loss at Philadelphia. Most impressive was how Peterson did it, flying in from the edge and blocking it with his trailing hand.
“I was actually going to pull Patrick Peterson off of field-goal block,’’ Daniels said Thursday. “And he came to me and said ‘(Daniels), there’s no way.’ He’s like ‘I’ve blocked three in my career, I still got it. I got good first-step burst still to come off the edge.’”
Peterson showed that when he took five steps and perfectly timed the block. He had been called for offsides earlier in the game on an extra-point attempt.
“I always love being in involved in special teams,’’ Peterson said. “It shows that your team has attitude, your team has grit. … So, yeah, the old guy’s still got it.”
The block was returned 27 yards by cornerback Kris Boyd to the Eagles 30, but Kirk Cousins soon threw an interception and Minnesota didn’t score. Daniels liked how Boyd scooped the ball up but not that he was tackled by punter and holder Arryn Siposs.
“He’s just got to run that thing to the sideline rather than keep it straight,’’ Daniels said.
SMITH AGAIN OUT
Safety Harrison Smith didn’t practice Thursday for the second straight day due to a concussion, and his status is uncertain for Sunday’s home game against Detroit.
Smith was hurt in the fourth quarter Monday. His primary replacement was Josh Metellus, who was in for 10 plays at safety while rookie Lewis Cine got in for one. Vikings defensive coordinator Ed Donatell was noncommittal about who would start if Smith can’t play.
“Both will be in the mix,” Donatell said. “Those are things that we don’t know. .. We’re prepared, and you could see both of them.”
If Smith is out, it could weaken a defense that allowed 347 yards and 24 points in the first half at Philadelphia but recovered to give up no points and 139 yards in the second half. Donatell said he’s “not concerned” about the defense since the Vikings “came back from a tough half” after their “execution was off.”
Also not practicing was rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., who missed Monday’s game due to a quadriceps injury.
REMAINING UPBEAT
Former Vikings coach Mike Zimmer was known for yelling while first-year coach Kevin O’Connell isn’t. After the loss to the Eagles, Minnesota players have talked about the attitude remaining upbeat.
“(It’s) being able to have a positive culture,” said receiver Adam Thielen. “When you walk in this building, there’s nobody hanging their heads, there’s nobody (cursing). It was everybody ready to talk about the game, to figure out what we could do better.”
O’Connell has pointed the finger at himself for the defeat. Receiver Justin Jefferson said “of course everything is not on him,.’ Jefferson then added, “He is trying to be accountable, so we’ve got to be accountable as players.”
THE WRIGHT STUFF
Daniels is impressed with rookie punter Ryan Wright, who averaged 47.8 yards gross and 45.2 net per boot in the first two games.
“He has a top-10 leg in this league,’’ Daniels said. “It’s funny because pre-game you look at him in his eyes and he’s kind of bright-eyed, and it’s kind of like, ‘You OK, Mr. Wright?’ The moment almost looks too big for him. But game rolls around and he’s just locked in.”
Daniels said he has nicknames for players, and just happens to call the rookie “Mr. Wright.”
BRIEFLY
On the 53-yard TD Jalen Hurts threw Monday to Quez Watkins, Donatell said cornerback Cameron Dantzler “misread what was in front of him, and the correction has been made.” … Daniels said he must do “a better job of setting up” punt returns to help Jalen Reagor. … After blaming himself for not getting open enough Monday, Thielen said it was about “going back to work and trying to improve every day in practice.”
News
Former ROY runner-up Miguel Andujar designated for assignment, Zack Britton back on 40-man roster
Miguel Andujar is finally free.
The Yankee who went from the American League Rookie of the Year runner-up (lost to Shohei Ohtani) in 2018 to back to the minors over the last three seasons was designated for assignment on Thursday to make room on the 40-man roster for Zack Britton before the series opener against the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium.
Andujar, who hit 27 home runs and 47 doubles in 2018, played 149 games that season. He came into 2019 as the Yankees starting third baseman, despite the fact that he was not even average defensively. He suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in the opening weekend of the season and was replaced by Gio Urshela. He never made it back as a regular player. Over the next three years, Andujar played in 93 games hitting eight homers and 25 RBI.
Andujar asked for a trade a few times and this year he made it clear he felt he needed to find a new way to the big leagues.
“I enjoy playing baseball,” Andujar said through Yankees interpreter Marlon Abreu back in July. “I’ve been playing this game for a long time now. I want to play at this level. The exact details of the conversation I want to keep private.”
Given his success early on in his career, there will be teams who will give Andujar a chance.
One scout who watched Andujar in Triple-A this year said that Andujar impressed him with “solid,” at-bats and that teams “still see bat value,” in him.
BRITTON BACK
A day after expressing his frustration with the Yankees’ indecision, Zack Britton got his wish and was activated. The lefty reliever last pitched in a big league game a season ago before being shut down to have Tommy John surgery last October. Now, he has 14 games left to prove he can help them in the playoffs.
“That’s the only reason I’m pitching right now,” Britton said. “Otherwise, I would have just shut it down. I feel like if I get enough innings that I can be myself and I can help in the postseason. Like I said, time will tell if that’s gonna be the case, but that’s my goal.”
Britton is in the last year of his contract with the Yankees. He made just 22 appearances last season before he was shut down. Britton has 154 career saves and had a 1.89 ERA in 2020, his last full season.
While the Yankees may not have been counting on Britton, he would have been much needed veteran help for a bullpen that has already been stretched thin by injuries to Chad Green and Michael King. The bullpen has struggled over the last month, showing their issues when they gave up seven runs Tuesday night against the Pirates.
To get Britton on the 28-man roster, the Yankees placed Wandy Peralta on the 15-day injured list with what the team said is left thoracic spine tightness. That involves the middle of the spine from neck to ribs.
“He’s been down in the last couple of days,” Boone said. “Still there today and not getting much improvement there. We don’t think it’s serious. Something that’s popped up a couple times over the last four to six weeks. This time it’s been a few days though. So it just feels like it’s something we want to knock out right now. And hopefully, hopefully a couple more days we start wrapping them up again and he’d be available then through the Texas series.”
WALKING WOUNDED
Andrew Benintendi was back with the club on Thursday after missing Wednesday with an illness. The left fielder said the hand is getting better and he is able to physically work out, but not able to do anything with the hand he had surgery on yet. He said the best case scenario for him would be to be able to come back during the postseason.
“That was always the plan,” Benintendi said.
The left fielder had surgery to repair the hook of the hamate bone earlier this month.
DJ LeMahieu hit in a regular batting practice group for the first time on Thursday. He also did some running on the bases after. The infielder is on the IL with right toe inflammation.
()
News
Wild’s Kirill Kaprizov puts tense summer behind him
Kirill Kaprizov’s English has improved substantially over the summer, to the point that the Russian winger was able to answer reporters’ questions on Thursday without the aid of his interpreter.
The budding Wild superstar did not, however, want to use his new communication skills to answer questions about his offseason in his native Russia, at war with Ukraine after invading its neighbor in February, or whether he had difficulty getting back to the United States.
On the first day of training camp Thursday at TRIA Rink, with teammate Mats Zuccarello running interference, Kaprizov declined to talk about anything but hockey in his first meeting with reporters since the Wild lost a first-round playoff series to St. Louis in May.
Zuccarello, Kaprizov’s veteran linemate, joined Kaprizov at the podium Thursday and set the tone after the first question regarding a reportedly difficult journey back from his native Russia to the U.S.
“We’re not going to talk about that,” Zuccarello said. “We’d only like hockey questions, right?”
Kaprizov, 25, nodded. Asked if he was ever worried he wouldn’t get back for his third NHL season and whether it was difficult to get here, he said in English, “No, not at all.”
Kaprizov had a franchise-record 47 goals and 100 points last season, his second after being selected in the sixth round of the 2015 draft. Guerin said helping him return to Minnesota was more difficult than the Wild expected, adding, “I’m sure it wasn’t a great part of his life.”
Goaltender Ivan Fedotov, 22, a seventh-round draft pick signed to an entry-level contract by the Philadelphia Flyers, remains in Russia after being arrested for trying to avoid military service. Since 2021, all Russian males between the ages of 18 and 27 have been required to serve at least one year of military service.
On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a partial military mobilization to call up as many as 300,000 reservists.
“I know Kirill doesn’t want to talk about it but, you know, we just had some issues getting him back in the U.S.,” Guerin said. “We did get help from some friends in Washington D.C., and we’re extremely grateful for that. And, you know, Kirill was really patient, did exactly what he had to do.
“It was just a really tough time for him. We’re just glad that he’s here. We’re glad that he’s safe and healthy and ready to go, and he’s excited. That’s behind us.”
Kaprizov said Thursday he has bought a house in the Twin Cities and was thrilled to be back on the ice. Asked how he worked this summer to improve on the best offensive season in team history, the left winger said, “I don’t know. I do what I do every summer. I don’t think about 100 points, I just practice.”
Guerin, who signed Kaprizov to a five-year, $45 million contract just before the left wing was expected to report to training last fall, has high expectations. Kaprizov added eight goals and nine points in the Wild’s six playoff games last spring.
“I think he’s got more,” Guerin said. “I really do. I don’t think we’ve seen the most from Kirill. He’s a special player.”
Kaprizov showed his rare skill from the get-go on Thursday, wrapping the puck around young defenseman Turner Ottenbreit and sending a shot at goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury during a three-on-two drill in the team’s first practice session.
“It was a phenomenal first day,” Kaprizov said. “It was good to see all the guys. Everyone’s happy to be back and to see each other. It was just an overall really good first day.”
Guerin struggled to convey the exact situation Kaprizov was in. He reportedly was denied entrance to the U.S. twice because of a work visa issue before it was resolved. Asked if Kaprizov’s safety was ever in question, the GM said, “We didn’t know at first.”
“That’s tough to explain,” he added. “I don’t think it was ever life-threatening or anything like that, just a matter of him being OK and being relatively safe and being able to get back over here. … As long as he’s here, he’s fine and things are good. Just let him focus on hockey.”
News
Luke Getsy defends the Chicago Bears’ run-pass balance and the failed 4th-and-1 play call: ‘It’s about giving us the best chance to win’
The comparisons were all over social media this week.
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has 28 pass attempts in two games this season.
Every other team in the league has at least 28 completions and 52 attempts. New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco has 103 pass attempts. Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp has been targeted more times (29) than Fields has attempted a pass. And on and on.
The Bears’ measly passing-game numbers, which total 15 completions and 191 yards, have dominated talk at Halas Hall in the lead-up to Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans at Soldier Field, with coach Matt Eberflus saying the Bears need to strive for a better balance in the running and passing games.
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy understands it: “I love to throw because I’m a quarterback guy, right?”
And surely Getsy knows Fields needs to throw to develop in his second season. But Getsy also believes in following a plan tailored to what a defense is presenting them.
“I truly believe in evaluating the matchups each week and saying, ‘OK, here’s where we have the advantages. Here’s where our disadvantages are,’ ” Getsy said. “If it’s 50 throws, 50 runs, I don’t really care. It’s about winning. It’s about giving us the best chance to win.”
During his weekly availability Thursday in Lake Forest, Getsy pointed more to execution from players and coaches as the problem over the balance of run and pass calls. In reality, Getsy noted, the numbers don’t paint the full picture of the first two games.
Fields attempted 17 passes in a rainy, sloppy win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1. And in the 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers, the Bears had only 41 plays, of which Getsy said 19 or 20 were pass plays. Fields had 11 pass attempts, was sacked three times and ran on a few other pass plays, including his 3-yard touchdown run.
And the Bears were gashing the Packers defense in the running game in the second half, including totaling 103 rushing yards on a drive in which they didn’t score in the fourth quarter. Getsy said the Packers were intent on not letting Fields get outside the pocket.
“Whatever the defense presents to us, that’s what we’ve got to be able to do,” Getsy said. “And I believe we can do that. Each week, different personalities of defensive coordinators present different things. Last week, I was around it for a long time (in Green Bay), they build that shell and they don’t let you get behind them. We were able to get behind them, and that’s where we’ve got to take advantage of those couple of opportunities that we did have.
“We didn’t execute in those situations and take advantage of those certain opportunities. When you play those types of styles of defenses, you’re not getting many shots. You’d better hit it when you can, and we didn’t do that. So we’ve got to do a better job of that.”
The execution obviously has to improve so the Bears have more than 41 plays. They went three-and-out on three straight first-half drives after scoring on their opening series, and Getsy was open about where he and players needed to be better.
On one of those missed-shot plays on that key fourth-quarter drive, it looked as if Fields overthrew wide receiver Darnell Mooney — who has two catches for 4 yards on five targets this season — by a few yards. But all parties agreed this week that Mooney wasn’t where he needed to be.
“Mooney didn’t have great detail with the route,” Getsy said. “The landmark where you’re trying to hit that thing was way off from where he was. Justin could have helped him by throwing him over to that point. So that part of it, the two of them were just not executing at the highest level necessarily right there. We learned from it. We studied it a bunch this week and made sure everyone is on the same page — not just Mooney but for whoever else might be in that situation the next time.”
Getsy also pointed to execution — and coaching — on Fields’ failed fourth-down run from inside the 1-yard line. Getsy defended the play call, which had Fields lined up in the shotgun formation and right guard Lucas Patrick pulling.
Getsy said the coaching staff did their research and felt the play was the best opportunity to score based on the defense presented.
“We love that play. We didn’t execute it properly,” Getsy said. “For whatever reason, we were seeing ghosts a little bit up front. They were able to get penetration where we should have had two linemen on one to stop that penetration, which kind of got Lucas off a little bit instead of cleaning that gap. And then it would have just been Lucas with (De’Vondre Campbell) in the hole and then Justin still would have had to run through some contact.
“We knew what was coming. That was exactly what we wanted. We just didn’t execute it well enough. We’ve got to get them coached up a little bit better so that they don’t make that mistake.”
It was one of many small things that added up to a 17-point loss. Getsy said the Bears this week need to approach walk-throughs and practices as if in a game so the details feel easier on actual game days.
Bears players are trying to keep patience as they work for a breakthrough. Mooney said his mantra is “don’t stress it too much.” Fields said he’s keeping in mind “selflessness” as things unfold.
“Knowing that if these are the plays that he thinks are going to win us the game, then I’m all with it,” Fields said. “Like I said about Darnell on Sunday, if he caught zero passes and won the game, he wouldn’t have any problem. If I threw zero passes and we won the game, I wouldn’t have any problems. Our goal as a team, as an offense, is to win games. Nobody’s looking at how many passes did I have, how many yards did I have. We’re just all trying to win the game.”
Perhaps Sunday’s game will give Getsy the opportunity to get Fields going. Lovie Smith’s Texans have given up 433.5 yards per game but held the Indianapolis Colts to 20 points and the Denver Broncos to 16.
Getsy left Lambeau Field on Sunday at least feeling good about how the Bears continued to work despite an ugly stretch of offense in the second quarter.
“I’ve been on a lot of sidelines that when you go three-and-out that many times in a row, things get weird, right?” Getsy said. “Those guys were tough. They stuck together. It was about, how can we get better the next play? And how we’re ready to roll. We’ve got the right kind of men in that room. I’m excited to see what’s next for them.”
()
News
Other voices: CNN is hewing toward the center? That’s good for our democracy.
Under its new head Chris Licht, the original cable news network is making strides toward reasserting itself as a neutral news source.
This is causing some apprehension on the far left, which has come to see CNN as an ally in its fight against the Fox News Channel for the hearts and minds, and political loyalties, of Americans. To some, this is an example of the so-called both sidesism, a pejorative that used to be a tenet of independent journalism but now is used as an example of aiding the anti-democratic enemy, as if those boundaries are clear.
Granted, not every issue has two sides, especially when it comes to the antics of former President Donald Trump, but most of them do. So we’re in Licht’s court, even if ex-MSNBC anchor Keith Olbermann called him a “TV fascist,” an absurd charge that actually made Licht’s point for him.
We say America is better off with MSNBC offering the liberal point of view as a counterbalance to the conservative entertainment typically found on Fox, where fair and balanced has an ironic connotation.
The country badly needs a prominent news site that all Americans can trust, something closer to the BBC, perhaps, and certainly a channel that comes closer to Ted Turner’s prescient vision of an independent, ubiquitous, 24-hour news source, rooted in original reporting and watched the world over. CNN has a highly distinguished history marked not least by its long-standing team of superb international journalists. Plenty of them worried that the network was abandoning its original mission statement.
And while we’re in the opinion market ourselves, we think CNN should return to more reporting and less amplification, more fact-checking and fewer hot takes, more journalistic boots on the ground and fewer anchors getting their talking points from whatever happens to be trending on Twitter.
And, yes, a neutral observer watching CNN’s political coverage from the likes of Jake Tapper, Don Lemon, Brian Stelter and (not so long ago) Chris Cuomo would reasonably conclude that there has been a liberal bias. Those on the left who say otherwise are either fooling themselves or spending too much in the social media echo chambers.
You could argue there were good business reasons for that creep at CNN under Jeff Zucker, given that all the conservatives are watching Fox and unlikely to defect anytime soon. And you could make a case that it was moderate. But there still needs to be some place to go for those who cherish strong and unbiased reporting dedicated to helping Americans make up their mind in a more informed manner.
Perhaps it’s Pollyannaish to hope that CNN can retrofit itself in a country where each political side believes the other is living in a kind of dangerous alternate reality. But many of Licht’s innovations, including the new national morning show featuring Lemon, Poppy Harlow, and chief White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins, are refreshing changes that might just help with this country’s ever-expanding habit of spinning the facts before digesting them.
— The Chicago Tribune
News
Sally Pipes: Lower life expectancy? Health care may have less influence than individual choices.
Progressives like to point out that Americans pay more for health care yet have poorer outcomes than people in countries of similar wealth.
New life expectancy data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention seems to indicate that things are getting only worse. Between 2020 and 2021, American life expectancy decreased 0.9 years. That follows a drop of 1.8 years in 2020.
But there are many factors that influence our longevity more than the health care system does. In fact, much of the decline in life expectancy has little to do with our health care system.
Life expectancy has gone down in most countries, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. In an Oxford University study of 29 well-off countries, 27 saw a fall in life expectancy in 2020.
But the coronavirus alone doesn’t fully explain the U.S. decline. New CDC research attributes it mostly to two factors, the pandemic as well as “unintentional injuries.”
Sixteen percent of the decline in life expectancy between 2020 and 2021 was a function of an increase in accidents and unintentional injuries.
The age-adjusted death rate for unintentional injuries increased nearly 17% between 2019 and 2020.
Fatal car crashes increased by 6.8% from 2019 to 2020, resulting in nearly 40,000 lives lost — the highest number since 2007, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Drugs are claiming more lives too. Drug overdose deaths from April 2020 to April 2021 reached 100,306 — a 28.5% increase from the prior period. In the 12 months ending March 2022, overdose deaths surpassed 109,000.
The increase in traffic and drug deaths is tragic. But even before 2020, Americans got into more traffic accidents and overdosed more often than people in other countries.
A 2016 CDC report concluded that the United States had the worst car-crash death rate among 20 affluent nations. And a 2018 study of 13 peer countries published in the Annals of Internal Medicine found that the U.S. had the highest rate of drug overdose deaths.
Americans are also disproportionately likely to die from gun violence. The U.S. firearm homicide rate is more than eight times that of Canada — and 23 times Australia’s.
Individuals’ choices and behavior contribute to these higher death rates. The U.S. health care system does not have the power to stop people from abusing drugs, driving recklessly or shooting one another.
Similarly, Americans suffer from obesity and diabetes at higher rates than residents of other countries. Both conditions increase the risk of dying from our country’s biggest killer, heart disease. But they stem largely from poor diet and lack of exercise, behaviors that our health care system has relatively little influence over.
To see the role of cultural influences in life expectancy, we need only look at regional variations throughout the U.S. There’s a nearly nine-year difference between the state with the highest life expectancy — Hawaii, at 80.7 years — and the state with the lowest — Mississippi, at 71.9 years, according to the CDC.
And the recent drop in life expectancy wasn’t as severe in the Pacific Northwest or New England as in the South and Southwest.
Americans across the board routinely receive better care than people elsewhere for certain diseases — notably cancer, our second-leading cause of death. In fact, the U.S. has a lower than average mortality rate from cancer relative to other wealthy countries, according to data from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.
Progressives tend to blame systems, rather than individual choices, for disparities in everything from income to health. But sometimes, those choices matter more than any system.
Sally Pipes wrote this for the Chicago Tribune.
News
Giants’ Brian Daboll, Mike Kafka dismiss any problem with disgruntled WR Kenny Golladay
Giants coach Brian Daboll brushed off the frustrations of wide receiver Kenny Golladay as any disruptive issue on Thursday.
“I’ve been in the NFL a long time, as you guys have,” Daboll said before practice. “I don’t know if I’ve ever been a part of any team where someone’s not happy about something. I have a greater respect for Kenny. I’m glad he’s [un]happy that he didn’t play. It shows competitiveness. But he’s been a pro and we’ll see how it goes this week.”
Golladay was diligent as usual during Thursday’s practice. Then he watched film of his routes on an iPad in the locker room after.
Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka provided no clarity about why Golladay played only two snaps against the Carolina Panthers in Week 2, however.
“He’s done everything we’ve asked to be honest with you,” Kafka said. “He’s done a great job.”
That’s exactly the kind of “confusing” feedback Golladay said he doesn’t understand: he receives praise, then doesn’t play.
Daboll insisted Golladay is not in the dark.
“We have private conversations,” the coach said. “We have good conversations. We’re in a good spot.”
Kafka said he thinks he’s “in a good place with being on the same page” with Golladay.
“I got faith in Kenny,” Daboll said. “I got a good relationship with him. I’m sure for a player that’s 28 [years old], that’s not always the easiest thing… I think it’s a bigger thing than it really it is. We went with [David] Sills. KG’s working hard. We’ll see where it goes this week, and I have confidence in all the guys.”
The Giants (2-0) are averaging only 20 points per game, which puts them in a three-way tie for 15th in the 32-team NFL.
They have scored three offensive touchdowns in two games. They scored only one TD with Golladay benched in last week’s 19-16 win over Carolina.
Daboll confirmed that GM Joe Schoen collaborates with the head coach on creating the gameday roster every week.
Often there is a separation between a GM controlling the 55-man roster and the head coach controlling the 48-man gameday roster. Not so here with this regime.
“Joe and I talk about everything, whether it’s gameday roster, the whole roster, practice squad,” Daboll said. “I think it’s a really good working relationship, and we talk about everything. I ask him for advice sometimes. He asks me for advice sometimes. He’s a good partner to have.”
Daboll explained the process of how they collaborate on game day rosters.
“Coaches give input, give [me] input. I’ll go to Joe and say ‘Hey, this is what we’re thinking, this is who we’d like to bring up,” Daboll said. “And Joe has always been like, ‘Great.’ There’s not been, like ‘Ah, I think we should do this guy.’ We kind of set a game plan together of what we need. He’s been outstanding. And sometimes I’ll be like, ‘Hey, what do you think of this? Which I think is healthy.”
Kafka said the offensive staff and Daboll will “continue to evaluate” whether Golladay will play more against Dallas.
“Anytime you put on that helmet and you’re out there on the field, you have to have the ability to execute what you’re called upon,” Kafka said. “Kenny’s done a great job in practice, he’s working hard, he’s working his tail off this week. So I’m happy for him for that.
GIANTS INJURY REPORT
DNP: DL Leonard Williams (knee), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), CB Aaron Robinson (appendix), CB Nick McCloud (hammy), CB Justin Layne (concussion).
LIMITED: OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring), C Jon Feliciano (shin), OLB Azeez Ojulari (calf), S Dane Belton (clavicle), S Jason Pinnock (shoulder).
Thibodeaux and Ojulari are trending toward making their season debuts against Dallas. Thibodeaux said he’s “definitely confident” in his knee. Both the No. 5 pick and Ojulari did 1-on-1s vs. O-lineman at full speed Thursday.
COWBOYS INJURY REPORT
DNP: CB Trevon Diggs (non-injury/personal), LB Micah Parsons (illness), S Jayron Kearse (knee), G Connor McGovern (ankle), TE Dalton Schultz (knee), QB Dak Prescott (right thumb).
FULL: WR Michael Gallup (knee).
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Parsons to Dallas media Thursday: “I know he’s got symptoms of congestion. Nothing to do with Covid or flu. Those have been tested. But he does have the kind of symptoms that would be best for him not to practice. Don’t look for that to be a factor against the Giants.”
()
Blocked field goal by Vikings’ Patrick Peterson shows ‘the old guy’s still got it’
Permax Heart Valve Damage
Influence the Psychology of Persuasion by Robert B Cialdini, PhD
Former ROY runner-up Miguel Andujar designated for assignment, Zack Britton back on 40-man roster
Mesothelioma and Asbestos Related Lung Cancer – The Four Biggest Mistakes and How to Avoid Them
Stabilizing Ethereum Funding Rates Suggests Recovery Might Be In The Works
The Importance of Regular Bus Maintenance
Free Viral Marketing E-book
Wild’s Kirill Kaprizov puts tense summer behind him
Luke Getsy defends the Chicago Bears’ run-pass balance and the failed 4th-and-1 play call: ‘It’s about giving us the best chance to win’
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports4 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Business4 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Blockchain3 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance3 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags
-
News4 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Tips in Getting Rid of Memory Foam Mattress Topper Smells
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Cleaning Curtains – How to Clean Your Curtains
-
Finance3 weeks ago
How to Play a Poker Game For Free Online
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Stay On Top of Global Financial News When Forex Investing